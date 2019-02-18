How Quantzig's Customer Lifetime Value Model Helped an Etailer Improve Customer Retention by 10% - Request a FREE Proposal!

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers
actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has
announced the completion of their latest customer
lifetime value engagement for a leading ecommerce industry player.
During the course of this engagement, the customer analytics experts
at Quantzig helped the e-tailer build a holistic framework to tackle the
challenges related to customer churn and customer lifetime value
prediction.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005317/en/
Examination of Customer Lifetime Value as a Key Marketing Metric in the E-commerce Segment (Graphic: Business Wire)
While customer lifetime value has been the focus of discussion in the
retail circle for some time now, successful implementation of a customer
lifetime value model has always been a challenge. As such, customer
retention has often become the de facto strategy for retailers all over
the globe. However, as technology continues to evolve and data becomes
ever-more insightful and accessible, measuring the value of the customer
has become an increasing priority for both retailers and marketers alike.
The Business Problem: The
client is a leading player in the US ecommerce sector, specializing in
the fashion retail segment. A stagnant customer acquisition rate coupled
with high customer churn rate for a period of six months prompted the
retailer to take immediate action. Hence, they approached Quantzig to
leverage its customer analytics expertise to develop a customer lifetime
value model. They were looking at replacing their existing customer
acquisition and customer churn minimization strategy with a holistic
framework to tackle their key challenges.
Our expertise in the delivery of customer analytics solutions at
various scales will help you gain clear insights into a customer’s
“Customer data is a crucial equalizer when it comes to gaining an
upper hand in the battle for consumers’ share of time, attention, and
wallet and its application to successful customer lifetime value
implementation is crucial,” says a customer analytics expert from
Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: To help
the client tackle the core challenges the customer analytics experts at
Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that helped deliver a holistic
framework aimed at customer retention and acquisition. The customer
lifetime value model helped the client to improve the retention rate of
potential churn customer segments by over 10%.
So why isn’t customer lifetime value an industry standard? Why is
it not at the heart of every marketing department across industries? The
intent and recognition of its significance clearly exist but something
Quantzig's customer lifetime value solutions
helped the client to:
-
Improve the retention rate of potential churn customer segments by
over 10%
-
Categorize customer datasets to draw better conclusions
-
Quantzig's customer lifetime value solutions
offered predictive insights on:
-
Improving the customer retention rate with the help of better
strategies
-
Identifying new cross-selling and up-selling opportunities.
-
