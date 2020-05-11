How Real-Time Analytics is Improving Patient Care| Quantzig

As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article – ‘How Real-time Analytics in Improving Outcomes in Patient Care’

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005936/en/

Healthcare provider analytics solution portfolio (Graphic: Business Wire)

The article/case study also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of patient care analytics Risk score accuracy

Our patient care analytics industry experts help organizations to improve patient care and connect to patients on an emotional level. Get in touch with them right away.

Several healthcare companies have gradually begun exploring the road to digital transformation by capturing more data from various service lines with different technologies and systems. Especially with the changing customer expectation, the quality of care is becoming increasingly important – as patients begin to exercise their right to choose how and with whom they engage with for their healthcare. There is an increasing demand for transparency of data and processes in healthcare. Consequently, healthcare organizations will need to focus on how quality outcomes can be provided in a meaningful way for patients. Rising awareness of patient safety will enforce deeper investigations of medication errors, hospital-acquired infections, wrong site surgery or pressure sores, like never before.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we’ve curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Want comprehensive solution insights from an expert who decodes data? You’re just a click away! Request a FREE demo to discover how our seasoned analytics experts can help you.

“With the help of patient care analytics, healthcare companies can improve their patient care outcomes and reduce the length of patients’ stay at the hospital,” says a patient care analytics expert at Quantzig.

Benefits of Customer Experience Analytics

1: Merge different datasets

2: Personalize patient care

3: Proactive treatment

4: Risk score accuracy

Real-time analytics clubbed with patient care analytics can provide in-depth insights into historical, current, and predictive risk score-accuracy gaps to support accurate disease burden documentation and treatment of various medical conditions that need the clinician’s attention so that problems may be addressed before the patient is readmitted or the hospital is penalized. Wonder how patient care analytics can help you to connect with your patients on an emotional note? Request a free proposal today.

Quantzig’s Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

To know more about our healthcare provider analytics solutions, visit: https://bit.ly/2AjGhHu

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005936/en/