Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Real World Evidence Clubbed with Patient Outcomes Analytics is Helping Healthcare Organizations Across the Globe| Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent case study – ‘Rwe Analytics: Improving Patient Outcomes for an Api Manufacturing Company’

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005957/en/

healthcare provider analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

healthcare provider analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

The case study also offers comprehensive insights on:

  1. The benefits of patient outcomes analytics
  2. Why businesses should leverage patient outcomes analytics to better drive outcomes

Our patient outcomes analytics industry experts help organizations to improve patient care and connect to patients on an emotional level. Get in touch with them right away.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, or API, is a component that is used in the manufacture of pharmaceutical drug formulations and has therapeutic effects on the body. It constitutes the main ingredient or the part of the drug that helps cure diseases. The rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global API market in the coming years. Also, the increasing demand has posed major challenges for manufacturers in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we’ve curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Our patient outcomes analytics solutions provide best-in-class frameworks to assist healthcare organizations to get maximum sales and insights out of every customer relationship and interaction. Request a free demo below to know more.

“Patient outcomes analytics helps you to devise a platform to aggregate patient data from several sources which can enhance the effectiveness of your drug formulations,” says a patient outcomes analytics analytics expert at Quantzig.

Business Outcomes

1: Enhance drug efficiency

2: Improve patient outcomes

With the innumerable and unique challenges that have unfolded in today’s rapidly changing API market, real world evidence analytics acts as a potential lifeline that helps enhance patient outcomes through improved drug formulations. However, there’s no denying that several challenges exist in the API market, but with the help of real world data, companies can gain a stronger foothold in the market. Quantzig’s patient outcomes analytics solutions help healthcare companies to reduce the cost of care and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Request a FREE proposal to gain detailed insights into our complete portfolio of analytics services.

Quantzig’s Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

  1. Clinical trial reporting and analytics
  2. Pharmacovigilance analytics
  3. Drug pricing and promotion analytics
  4. Patient analytics

To know more about our healthcare provider analytics solutions, visit: https://bit.ly/2AjUDrm

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:45pBrigadier Enters into Option Agreement for Purchase of Killala Lake Diamond Property and Announces Private Placement
NE
06:45pGetchell Gold Corp. Announces $700,000 Financing
NE
06:45pINUVO TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 4 : 30 p.m. EDT
GL
06:44pAGROFRESH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:44pHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS : Subject of GPM Investigation Following Disclosure of Internal Investigation and Accounting Irregularities
BU
06:44pBLM and DOI Issue Final Record of Decision for Milestone 690MW Gemini Solar and Battery Storage in Nevada
BU
06:43pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : commences private exchange offers and consent solicitations for outstanding notes of Goodrich Corporation, Raytheon Company and Rockwell Collins Inc.
PR
06:42pPENNANTPARK : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42pTANGER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40pINTER PARFUMS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
3How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story
4THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Via Live Webc..
5COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Organic Skincare Products Market 2020-2024 | Shift Towards Green Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group