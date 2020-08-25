How Reuters analyzed court data on qualified immunity

(This article, originally published May 8, has been updated to
include information related to the latest story in this series:
SPECIAL REPORT-Shot by police, thwarted by judges and geography
USA-POLICE/IMMUNITY-VARIATIONS)
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has
repeatedly criticized her fellow justices for creating, as she
put it in a 2018 dissent, an “absolute shield” for police
officers accused of excessive force. So Reuters reporters
decided to test her words.
Sotomayor isn’t alone in faulting the court for making it
too easy for cops accused of violating the Fourth Amendment to
the U.S. Constitution, which protects the public from
unreasonable search and seizure. Groups from across the
political spectrum have set their sights on the obscure legal
doctrine known as qualified immunity, created half a century ago
to shield police and other government employees from legal
liability for actions they take on the job.
But no one had measured whether the critics were right: Were
the Supreme Court’s actions making it easier for police to beat
back lawsuits by claiming qualified immunity? And how were the
high court’s interventions playing out in the lower courts?
To answer these questions, Reuters reporters built and
analyzed a database made up of information from all three levels
of the federal courts: district and appellate courts and the
Supreme Court.
APPELLATE COURTS
Reporters first analyzed 529 federal circuit court opinions
published from 2005 through 2019 on appeals of cases in which
cops accused of excessive force raised a qualified immunity
defense. Not all opinions are published, but those that are set
precedent for lower courts.
We identified the cases by searching written opinions in
Westlaw, a legal research service owned, like Reuters, by
Thomson Reuters Corp. Westlaw researchers estimate that the
search captured nearly all relevant cases. Reporters manually
reviewed almost 1,000 opinions to eliminate those unrelated to
excessive force or for which no qualified immunity defense was
raised. Among those excluded from the analysis were claims
against correction officers for incidents that occurred in jails
and prisons.
For every relevant opinion, reporters recorded dozens of
characteristics related to the facts of the case, such as
whether and how the civilian was armed, the type of force the
officers applied, and whether the civilian was injured or died
in the encounter with police. We also recorded whether the court
granted qualified immunity and some specifics about that
decision. For example, did the court find that the civilian’s
civil rights may have been violated, or did the court skip this
question? Did the court find a clearly established precedent
that the force was unconstitutional?
Our analysis of this data showed the appellate courts’
growing tendency, influenced by guidance from the Supreme Court,
to grant police immunity. More than ever, they are ignoring the
question of whether cops have violated a plaintiff’s
constitutional rights, thereby avoiding establishing a precedent
for future cases and making it harder to win cases against the
police. The failure to set precedents is particularly
challenging for plaintiffs because the data also showed that
appellate courts are increasingly requiring a nearly identical
case from the past to serve as a precedent that clearly
establishes an officer’s actions as illegal – a high standard
that again makes it hard to win against the police.
The appellate court analysis revealed another important
finding: Though the U.S. judicial system prides itself on
impartiality and the even application of justice across the
nation, wide regional variations exist in the rate at which
officers win immunity appeals. To probe this phenomenon more
deeply, Reuters turned to the district courts, where litigation
begins.
DISTRICT COURTS
We focused on federal districts in Texas, a state within the
jurisdiction of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where
police won appeals at a high rate, and California, in the 9th
Circuit, where their success rate was much lower. We looked at
qualified immunity decisions from 2014 to 2018 and recorded how
judges in the different districts interpreted the Supreme
Court’s recent guidance.
It is impossible to build a complete list of excessive
force, qualified immunity cases from district court data, but
after consulting with legal specialists, Reuters reporters are
confident they reviewed the vast majority of cases. We started
by filtering Westlaw’s federal district court docket listings to
identify all civil rights cases, which is how almost all
excessive force cases start. We further whittled the list by
selecting only cases with the types of motions in which
qualified immunity typically is raised.
By a combination of computer analysis and a manual review of
at least 2,000 cases, we ultimately categorized 435 excessive
force lawsuits in which officers sought qualified immunity – 277
in California and 158 in Texas.
Our analysis found striking differences in how district
judges in the two states were ruling on qualified immunity
requests, despite a mandate to follow and apply the same Supreme
Court precedents. Judges in Texas, for example, were more likely
to grant immunity to officers who used force against unarmed
civilians than judges in California did for officers in cases
where civilians were armed.
SUPREME COURT
In one of her dissents, Justice Sotomayor called out a
“disturbing trend” in which the Supreme Court intervened more
often at the request of officers than civilians.
To quantify just how often this was happening, Reuters
downloaded the Supreme Court’s docket and paired it with Westlaw
data to identify police use-of-force cases mentioning qualified
immunity. Reuters used decisions from the Supreme Court’s terms
from 2005 through 2018, the last term for which complete data
was available.
Reporters again manually reviewed cases to determine which
party petitioned the court and the petition’s outcome. We
excluded pro se cases, those in which petitioners served as
their own lawyers, because requests not drafted by attorneys
have a significantly lower success rate. In total, Reuters
identified 121 relevant petitions – 65 submitted by police and
56 submitted by civilians.
Our data confirmed Sotomayor’s statement. An officer was 3.5
times more likely than a civilian to have a petition accepted.
The circumstances of a case – whether a civilian drew a
weapon or resisted arrest, for example – can influence judicial
decisions on qualified immunity. Yet even after controlling for
such factors, we still found a significant increase over time in
appeals decisions granting qualified immunity, as well as
significant differences in outcomes between regions and in the
Supreme Court's own decisions about whether to take a case.
(Edited by John Blanton and Janet Roberts)