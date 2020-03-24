How Shale Gas Companies are Using Market Monitoring Solutions to Drive Positive Outcomes | Find Out in this Success Story

Log in
03/24/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market monitoring solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s market monitoring solution helped a shale gas market client to gain a clear understanding of the potential financial risks in the market and develop viable options for managing commercial and strategic relationships with midstream operators.

Market Monitoring Solution to Support Data-Driven Strategies for a Shale Gas Market Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the global shale gas market is witnessing a surge in production, the industry is not completely free of challenges. Unstructured regulatory framework and hydraulic fracturing method of shale gas extraction are some of the major factors that could impede the growth of the shale gas sector. Besides, the recent price fall in the market has compelled companies in the shale gas industry to cut costs to survive. As such, companies in the shale gas market are in the need to engage in productive commercial negotiations and make sound investment decisions.

Infiniti helps companies in the shale gas market keep pace and earn a strategic advantage by equipping them with reliable market and competitive insights. RFP for more insights.

Business Challenge:

A Fortune 100 shale gas company was confronted with significant gaps in midstream infrastructure and had concerns about natural gas gathering, processing, fractionation services, and oil and gas takeaway capacity. Also, the shale gas market client was concerned about how midstream operators would price existing midstream capacity and services given the increasing scarcity issues. Besides, the client faced predicaments in forecasting profitability of their unconventional oil and gas drilling operations.

The client, therefore, wanted to thoroughly monitor the shale gas market. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring analysis. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the shale gas market client also wanted to gain robust insight into the dynamics associated with new midstream infrastructure investment and development, to engage in productive commercial negotiations and make sound investment decisions.

Our market intelligence solutions can help you to develop your industry-leading business strategies and drive profitability. Contact us here.

Our Approach: To help the shale gas market client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research engaged with leading experts and midstream operators at in-region industry events and investor conferences. We also generated insight into the nature and timing of planned infrastructure investments of incumbent midstream players and investments being contemplated by private equity and other financial players. Besides, we performed analysis on emerging midstream services contract structures and on some innovative steps other oil and gas producers were taking to mitigate the financial challenges of midstream operators during the period of constrained capacity.

Business impact of the market monitoring analysis for the shale gas market client:

  • Gained a clearer understanding of the potential financial risks it faced
  • Developed viable options for managing commercial and strategic relationships with midstream operators
  • Explored its own opportunities for midstream infrastructure investment and acquisition
  • Gained insights into the complex geological structures
  • Achieved technological improvement with horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing
  • Understood how midstream operators priced existing midstream capacity and services
  • Efficiently forecasted profitability of their unconventional oil and gas drilling operations
  • Gained insights into the dynamics associated with new midstream infrastructure investment and development
  • Enhanced profit margins by 23%

Want to know how our services can shale gas companies to strategize their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
