Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Spend Analytics Can Help Companies in Spend Management? | A Comprehensive Guide by Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on spend analytics. Spend analytics help businesses to gain better visibility into spend data to understand the spending patterns and the supply base. By leveraging spend analytics solutions, businesses can track the matrices of procurement performance, and gain useful insights to consolidate spend and reduce procurement cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005850/en/

Challenges businesses face while implementing spend analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

Challenges businesses face while implementing spend analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Spend analytics is the best way to build better relationships with suppliers,” says a spend analytics expert from Quantzig.

By utilizing advanced spend analytics solutions businesses can gain in-depth insight into spend data and can identify cost arbitrages, benchmark internal performances, and enhance delivery performance with the help of spend analytics solutions. However, the adoption of a wrong spend management approach can leave any organization far short of its savings goals.

Are you finding it difficult to consolidate your spend data and reduce procurement costs? We can help. Get in touch with our experts.

Challenges Businesses Face While Implementing Spend Analytics

Lack of understanding

Companies find it challenging to understand the spend data as it is usually incomplete and inaccurate to facilitate strategic decision making. But for better decision making it is important to collect and analyze the right information. Also, segregation and classification of spend data through automation is essential to avoid manual errors.

Request a FREE proposal to know how our portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions can help you streamline your procure-to-pay operations.

Lack of resources

Traditional spend analysis systems provide simple strategic programs and local opportunities to businesses. However, inefficient spend management systems fail when it comes to analyzing complex data sources and brings forth the necessity of leveraging spend analytics solutions. Such solutions can help companies to understand and analyze complex data sets and devise better spend management strategies to reduce maverick spend.

Our customized supply chain analytics solutions can help companies capitalize on new opportunities. Request a free demo now.

Lack of capabilities

Lack of capabilities to gain 360-degree visibility into the supply chain networks can lead companies to miss opportunities for savings. But by leveraging spend analytics solutions, companies can improve their data visualization capabilities and can implement the best practices to streamline sourcing and procurement processes.

Want to know more? Read the complete article here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pMental Health Advocate and Comedian Bill Bernat Announced as Keynote Speaker for Compass Health's 2019 Building Communities of Hope Gala
BU
01:53pNestlé, Novartis at Risk of London Trading Ban -- Update
DJ
01:51pRR DONNELLEY & SONS : Build, Buy or Service — How Will You Digitally Transform Your Communications?
PU
01:51pRIVERSIDE RESEARCH : Presents Highest Organization Honors to 10 Employees
PR
01:50pINTERNATIONAL COACH FEDERATION : 's #ExperienceCoaching Series Features Stories of Empowerment from Around the World
BU
01:48pCHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Receives Approval from the State of Michigan to Initiate Construction of its Hemp Processing Facility
AQ
01:46pBANK OF IRELAND : Announces Group CFO's intention to step down - 61 KB
PU
01:46pIBI : The Making of botIBI, the Coolest New Member of the IBI Family
PU
01:46pREAL MATTERS : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31
PU
01:46pInventory Forecasting Solutions to Enhance Supply Chain Efficiencies for Businesses | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story on Inventory Forecasting Solution for an Organic Food Company to Gain Detailed Insights
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About