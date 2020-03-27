Log in
How Target Market Analysis Can Drive Positive Business Outcomes for Companies in the Cosmetic Packaging Market | Find Out in This Success

03/27/2020 | 11:05am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on target market analysis for a cosmetic packaging company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005322/en/

Engagement Overview:

The client, a cosmetic packaging firm in Italy, encountered significant losses due to overproduction and a decline in product demand. To retain a competitive advantage and achieve operational excellence, the client wanted to pursue digital technologies and invest into new machinery and infrastructure. The key objectives of the engagement were:

  • Objective 1: To achieve performance improvements in production, supply chain, and asset management
  • Objective 2: To focus on cost reduction and risk management approaches
  • Objective 3: To keep pace with price fluctuations in the market

“To streamline supply chain operations and enhance operational efficiency, companies in the cosmetic packaging market will need to innovate manufacturing processes and integrate digital solutions,” says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research.

Our market intelligence solution can help you foresee changing market dynamics and generate smarter insights. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach:

To help the cosmetic packaging market client achieve their key objectives, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market research study, technology assessment, customer intelligence, and market intelligence engagement. Also, the experts generated actionable insights into profitable business opportunities, ongoing cost-pressure in the market, competitors’ strategies, and changing supplier structures to help the client identify process-related bottlenecks. Want to gain more insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client tackle the rising challenges? Contact us here.

Business impact of the target market analysis for the cosmetic packaging company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to able to achieve performance improvements in production, supply chain, and asset management. Besides they were able to invest into new machinery to create innovative packaging designs and increase profit margins by 34%.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti’s growth mapping solution, the client was able to:

  • Develop and integrate digital technologies to boost operational efficiency and streamline supply chain operations
  • Devise contingency plans and stock enough raw materials for long-term production requirements
  • Achieve cost reduction in production and inventory activities

Want to know how our services can help companies in the cosmetics packaging market to streamline their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
