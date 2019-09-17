Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Transportation Data Analytics Can Help Revamp Business Processes | Quantzig's Success Story Offers Exhaustive In-sights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest transportation data analytics engagement for a leading CPG manufacturing firm, based out of Denmark. The CPG sector has always been a data-intensive one. As the tools available to store, manage and analyze data evolved, so did the role the analysis of data played in decision-making. Moreover, the growing competition, changing consumer preferences, and a dynamic market scenario are all forcing leading CPG manufacturers to overhaul their data management capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005505/en/

Data obtained from disparate sources within an organization can aid decision making if analyzed accurately, and transportation data is no exception. Having said that, it’s crucial to note that transportation data analytics has the potential to improve logistics management as well as optimize transit routes and services. Our transportation data analytics solutions help businesses to develop route maps to optimize the logistics workflow, which in turn, will drastically reduce congestion levels and time spent in transit.

At Quantzig, we believe that the growing business complexities in the CPG sector have paved the way for new analytics-based business models that companies must leverage to cost-effectively address the growing needs of a well-informed customer base. Transportation data analytics is one such solution which can help businesses revamp their logistics workflow to uncover significant savings opportunities.

To support your efforts in doing so our analytics experts have developed a complete portfolio of advanced transportation data analytics solutions that can help you succeed in all your business endeavors.

Request a FREE Brochure of our analytics solutions to find out how our advanced analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes.

The Business Problem

The CPG manufacturer, who was well-known for its private label products wanted to sustain a competitive edge by deploying the right logistics management systems and efficient processes to transport their products to the end-users. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in transportation data analytics and drive significant improvements in the logistics workflow.

“Our advanced transportation data analytics solutions empower businesses to integrate and analyze data from disparate sources, offering a unified view of their transport and logistics workflow,” says an advanced data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to know how our transportation data analytics solutions can help you overhaul your logistics workflow.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges, our experts adopted a comprehensive approach to transportation data analytics that offered in-depth insights into their logistics routes through advanced dashboards. This enabled them to revamp their current logistics workflow to achieve the desired level of efficiency.

Quantzig's transportation data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Quantzig's transportation data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Analyzing logistics routes through advanced backend dashboards
  • Implementing advanced analytics-based modules to improve business decisions
  • Learn how our transportation data analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes to drive incremental growth. Request for more information now!

Sign-up for our FREE upcoming webinar to learn how advanced analytics can help manufacturers tackle all their data management challenges.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aINVESTOR NOTICE : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Presidio, Inc. – PSDO
GL
10:35aIran rules out talks as Trump blames Tehran for Saudi oil attack
RE
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of OIL AND GAS MARKETING COMPANIES Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of CABLE AND ELECTRICAL GOODS Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of PAPER AND BOARD Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATION Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of LEATHER AND TANNERIES Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 17-09-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
4APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group