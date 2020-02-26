How Will Autonomous Vehicles Impact the Logistics Industry? Experts at SpendEdge Offer Comprehensive Insights

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the impact of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005597/en/

In recent times, many technologies have evolved that can impact the working of the logistics industry. Autonomous vehicles are one such technological innovation that can change the dynamics of logistics widely. Such vehicles integrate different technologies and can be driven without human intervention. Not only automobile companies, but top technology giants have also invested heavily in this technology.

At SpendEdge, we understand that the latest technologies can substantially increase the efficiency of the logistics companies and help them save costs. And to help you understand better, we have highlighted the impact of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry.

Impact of Autonomous Vehicles in the Logistics Industry

Improved safety

Despite driving 1.4 million miles without a single incident, many people believe that using such technology in the logistics industry is not safe. They tend to ignore the accident rate for cars driven by humans. Autonomous vehicles can not only eliminate driver-related errors, improve vehicle safety but also ensure that goods reach the destination safely.

Want to better understand how autonomous vehicles can shape the logistics industry? Request free platform access to leverage our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports!

Increased efficiency

Autonomous vehicles can make split-second decisions that are not possible for humans. With the use of AI technology, autonomous vehicles can process huge amounts of data and make decisions in a few seconds. An autonomous vehicle can identify best travel routes to minimize time on-road, drive at optimum speed, thereby, improving the efficiency of logistics companies. To know how leading companies in the logistics industry are improving their efficiency, get in touch with our experts now!

Cost savings

With advanced decision-making capabilities, autonomous vehicles can realize fuel and time costs. Improved safety can also avoid damage and insurance costs. This will propel insurance companies to accept a low premium amount for autonomous vehicles in the future. Companies can also save a significant sum on personnel costs.

To know in detail about the impact of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005597/en/