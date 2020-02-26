Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Will Autonomous Vehicles Impact the Logistics Industry? Experts at SpendEdge Offer Comprehensive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:12pm EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the impact of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005597/en/

In recent times, many technologies have evolved that can impact the working of the logistics industry. Autonomous vehicles are one such technological innovation that can change the dynamics of logistics widely. Such vehicles integrate different technologies and can be driven without human intervention. Not only automobile companies, but top technology giants have also invested heavily in this technology.

At SpendEdge, we understand that the latest technologies can substantially increase the efficiency of the logistics companies and help them save costs. And to help you understand better, we have highlighted the impact of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry.

Impact of Autonomous Vehicles in the Logistics Industry

Improved safety

Despite driving 1.4 million miles without a single incident, many people believe that using such technology in the logistics industry is not safe. They tend to ignore the accident rate for cars driven by humans. Autonomous vehicles can not only eliminate driver-related errors, improve vehicle safety but also ensure that goods reach the destination safely.

Want to better understand how autonomous vehicles can shape the logistics industry? Request free platform access to leverage our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports!

Increased efficiency

Autonomous vehicles can make split-second decisions that are not possible for humans. With the use of AI technology, autonomous vehicles can process huge amounts of data and make decisions in a few seconds. An autonomous vehicle can identify best travel routes to minimize time on-road, drive at optimum speed, thereby, improving the efficiency of logistics companies. To know how leading companies in the logistics industry are improving their efficiency, get in touch with our experts now!

Cost savings

With advanced decision-making capabilities, autonomous vehicles can realize fuel and time costs. Improved safety can also avoid damage and insurance costs. This will propel insurance companies to accept a low premium amount for autonomous vehicles in the future. Companies can also save a significant sum on personnel costs.

To know in detail about the impact of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:39pBRIXTON METALS : Update from Brixton Metals
PU
12:39pU.S.-CHINA PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL : What's In It for Farmers?
PU
12:39pEBAY : Your Spring Seller Update is here. Your Spring Seller Update is here. In our 2020 Spring Seller Update, we're introducing new Seller Hub features, a new international shipping service, a self-service resource that lets y...
PU
12:36pAshmore Group committed to fund despite hit from Lebanon, Argentina crises
RE
12:36pKENNEDY WILSON : Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for First Quarter 2020
BU
12:35pWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:35pOil falls more than 1% as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
RE
12:34pHOME BANCSHARES CONWAY AR : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:33pOil falls more than 1% as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
RE
12:33pNASDAQ : Results in line with outlook
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls more than 1% as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2Wall Street leads stocks higher, oil falls as virus concerns linger
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group