How Will Digitization Help Transform Germany's Energy Sector? Read Infiniti's Latest Blog for Comprehensive Insights

12/05/2019 | 08:52am EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on the role of digitization in Germany’s energy sector. This article covers:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005494/en/

Role of digitization in Germany’s energy sector. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • An overview of Germany’s energy market
  • How digitization will transform the German energy sector

Power consumption in Germany is poised to increase due to factors including electrification of transport, heating, and the rise in industrial processes. Furthermore, the share of renewable energy derived is also rapidly increasing. Even if energy efficiency grows in Germany’s energy sector, the demand for electrical power is expected to grow. Moreover, Germany will have to electrify more industrial processes to ensure that the country’s targets to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases are met. This could considerably increase the demand for power in the region. Consequently, this results in the power supply become highly volatile in the region and making it challenging to manage and balance the power system. As such, our energy industry experts believe that digitalization could prove key in addressing several pressing challenges in Germany’s energy sector.

With energy-efficiency standards in Europe set higher than in several other regions, European energy sector companies are in a strong position to make large energy-cost savings and innovate lucrative new markets in energy-efficient technologies and services, attracting worldwide demand. Request a free proposal to know how we can help your business capitalize on the right opportunities.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on the energy industry:

We help companies in the energy sector identify profitable business opportunities and help devise turnkey solutions to overcome critical business roadblocks. Get in touch with our industry experts for more insights on our services.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
