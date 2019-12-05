How Will Digitization Help Transform Germany's Energy Sector? Read Infiniti's Latest Blog for Comprehensive Insights

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on the role of digitization in Germany’s energy sector. This article covers:

An overview of Germany’s energy market

How digitization will transform the German energy sector

Power consumption in Germany is poised to increase due to factors including electrification of transport, heating, and the rise in industrial processes. Furthermore, the share of renewable energy derived is also rapidly increasing. Even if energy efficiency grows in Germany’s energy sector, the demand for electrical power is expected to grow. Moreover, Germany will have to electrify more industrial processes to ensure that the country’s targets to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases are met. This could considerably increase the demand for power in the region. Consequently, this results in the power supply become highly volatile in the region and making it challenging to manage and balance the power system. As such, our energy industry experts believe that digitalization could prove key in addressing several pressing challenges in Germany’s energy sector.

