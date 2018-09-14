How You Can Help Support Trusted Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts Through Mobile Giving

Mobile Giving Foundation:
|
What:
|
|
Mobile giving is the fastest, easiest, and most trusted way to
send monetary relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence.
Through the Mobile
Giving Foundation (MGF) only highly qualified charities with
proven track records in emergency relief will benefit from your
donation. The donation will appear on your wireless phone bill –
no cash or credit card required. MGF collects and distributes
donations to vetted charities, will issue the donor a donation tax
receipt upon request, and issue public notification of aggregated
donation amounts. Wireless operators do not charge for this
service to the community.
|
|
|
|
How:
|
|
Just by texting a keyword to a designated short code via your
wireless phone and confirming with either YES or your ZIP code
when requested, a donation of $10 or $25 can be made to aid the
people affected by this disaster. You can donate multiple times if
you wish to contribute larger amounts. MGF works with U.S.
wireless operators to enable a 100% pass-through of funds raised
by all mobile campaigns listed in this alert. Your entire donation
goes to the designated charity through the MGF with the donation
appearing as a charge on your wireless bill. Standard message
rates may apply, and MGF will collect a 35-cent successful
transaction charge from the beneficiary charity on a post-donation
basis to offset costs – about equivalent to a credit card charge
and less than the cost of a postage stamp.
|
|
|
|
Who:
|
|
We are currently supporting the following six organizations with
active mobile giving campaigns in the U.S. for Hurricane Florence
relief:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Text “FLORENCE” to 90999 to donate $10
|
|
|
On behalf of the American Red Cross
|
|
|
|
|
|
Text “FLORENCE” to 20222 to donate $10
|
|
|
On behalf of the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
Text “FLORENCE” to 501501 to donate $10
|
|
|
On behalf of the United Way of South Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
Text “FLORENCE” to 80100 to donate $10
|
|
|
On behalf of Global Giving
|
|
|
|
|
|
Text “HURRICANE” to 20222 to donate $25
|
|
|
On behalf of Save the Children Federation, Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
Text “LOVE” to 20222 to donate $10
|
|
|
On behalf of the Humane Society of the United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please follow @MobileGivingOrg or monitor the MGF website for
additional updates: http://www.mobilegiving.org.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Mobile Giving Foundation, is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit
organization dedicated to helping other non-profits engage
supports and raise funds through the mobile channel, and enabling
mobile solutions for social good.
|
|
|
|
When:
|
|
Please contribute now.
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Valerie Christopherson
|
|
|
Global Results Communications, Inc.
|
|
|
+1 949 306 6476
|
|
|
valeriec@globalresultspr.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joe Manis
|
|
|
Mobile Giving Foundation
|
|
|
+1 (949) 608 0276 or (425) 454-1661 EX: 4004
|
|
|
Joe.manis@mobilegiving.org
