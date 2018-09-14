Log in
How You Can Help Support Trusted Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts Through Mobile Giving

09/14/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

List of Available Short Codes to Donate in the United States Effective September 13, 2018

Mobile Giving Foundation:

What:  

Mobile giving is the fastest, easiest, and most trusted way to send monetary relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence. Through the Mobile Giving Foundation (MGF) only highly qualified charities with proven track records in emergency relief will benefit from your donation. The donation will appear on your wireless phone bill – no cash or credit card required. MGF collects and distributes donations to vetted charities, will issue the donor a donation tax receipt upon request, and issue public notification of aggregated donation amounts. Wireless operators do not charge for this service to the community.

 
How:

Just by texting a keyword to a designated short code via your wireless phone and confirming with either YES or your ZIP code when requested, a donation of $10 or $25 can be made to aid the people affected by this disaster. You can donate multiple times if you wish to contribute larger amounts. MGF works with U.S. wireless operators to enable a 100% pass-through of funds raised by all mobile campaigns listed in this alert. Your entire donation goes to the designated charity through the MGF with the donation appearing as a charge on your wireless bill. Standard message rates may apply, and MGF will collect a 35-cent successful transaction charge from the beneficiary charity on a post-donation basis to offset costs – about equivalent to a credit card charge and less than the cost of a postage stamp.

 
Who:

We are currently supporting the following six organizations with active mobile giving campaigns in the U.S. for Hurricane Florence relief:

 

Text “FLORENCE” to 90999 to donate $10

On behalf of the American Red Cross

 

Text “FLORENCE” to 20222 to donate $10

On behalf of the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

 

Text “FLORENCE” to 501501 to donate $10

On behalf of the United Way of South Carolina

 

Text “FLORENCE” to 80100 to donate $10

On behalf of Global Giving

 

Text “HURRICANE” to 20222 to donate $25

On behalf of Save the Children Federation, Inc

 

Text “LOVE” to 20222 to donate $10

On behalf of the Humane Society of the United States

 

Please follow @MobileGivingOrg or monitor the MGF website for additional updates: http://www.mobilegiving.org.

 

The Mobile Giving Foundation, is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping other non-profits engage supports and raise funds through the mobile channel, and enabling mobile solutions for social good.

 
When:

Please contribute now.

 
Contact:

Valerie Christopherson

Global Results Communications, Inc.

+1 949 306 6476

valeriec@globalresultspr.com

 

Joe Manis

Mobile Giving Foundation

+1 (949) 608 0276 or (425) 454-1661 EX: 4004

Joe.manis@mobilegiving.org


© Business Wire 2018
