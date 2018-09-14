How You Can Help Support Trusted Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts Through Mobile Giving

Mobile giving is the fastest, easiest, and most trusted way to send monetary relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence. Through the Mobile Giving Foundation (MGF) only highly qualified charities with proven track records in emergency relief will benefit from your donation. The donation will appear on your wireless phone bill – no cash or credit card required. MGF collects and distributes donations to vetted charities, will issue the donor a donation tax receipt upon request, and issue public notification of aggregated donation amounts. Wireless operators do not charge for this service to the community.

How: