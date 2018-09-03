How a Chinese City's Debt Woes Sparked Local Outrage

By Chao Deng

LEIYANG, Hunan -- Long before parents clashed with police and officials over school overcrowding, this southern Chinese city was telegraphing its fiscal squeeze -- and exemplifying China's deep-seated local debt woes.

After the area's backbone coal-mining industry entered a slump mid-decade, the Leiyang government's revenues began to slide. By February, the government warned the legislature of "challenges" in providing education, health care and other social services. Then in May, civil servants went unpaid for more than a week, until emergency funds arrived. Weeks later, a city-owned company that finances construction missed a loan repayment to a nonbank lender.

Problems spilled out into the streets both nights this weekend. City plans to deal with overcrowded public school classrooms by sending students to more expensive, often inferior private schools drove hundreds of parents and others to protest. On Saturday, some threw bottles, bricks and firecrackers at local officials and police, who, by official accounts, then dispersed the crowds, detaining 46 people.

Officials moved Monday to defuse tensions, promising the parents that tuition would be capped at the public-school level and that newly expanded private schools would receive environmental inspections.

Even so, the debt problems -- and public dissatisfaction -- aren't expected to dissipate anytime soon in Leiyang, or in any of the other legions of local governments in financial straits.

"Public discontent has been accumulating in recent years as local people are so disappointed with the government's inaction," said Liang Xinsheng, a Leiyang businessman with investments in coal. "It's wise to take to the streets, otherwise their problems will never get solved."

While Leiyang officials declined to comment on the particulars of the city's debt, a statement from the mayor this summer said: "Leiyang's debt is in a safe state that can be controlled."

A splurge in debt-fueled development by local governments that began nearly a decade ago has become a headache for Chinese leaders, who have been trying to restrain risky borrowing for two years. With the economy's growth momentum now slowing, concerns are rising that more Leiyangs will crop up, showing up in missed payments, deteriorating social services and boiling public resentment.

"It's been proven without a doubt that China's debt is substantial and has grown too fast," said Fraser Howie, an independent analyst and author of several books on China's financial system. "The more important question is how does this play out if there was to be a real crisis of confidence: If you've capsized and you're drowning, do you care if the water is 60 or 600 meters deep?"

Debt by local governments now total 46% of the size of China's $12 trillion economy, according to Larry Hu, an economist at Macquarie Group. That estimate assumes debt grew at a steady pace since 2014, when the government recognized some obligations of local government-owned companies in its official debt tally. It doesn't take into account other forms of off-the-books borrowing that might have soared since.

An economist with state-run Institute of World Economics and Politics estimates that "hidden debt" totaled 23.57 trillion yuan at the end of 2017, greater than the 18.58 trillion yuan worth of local government debt acknowledged in official data. His study found that off-book local government debt jumped nearly 80% in 2016.

In Leiyang, a metropolitan area of 1.4 million in the hills of Hunan province, the government moved to diversify the economy away from coal and draw more of the rural population into the city in line with Beijing's urbanization plans. The government and its companies invested in plans to promote businesses in tourism, tea tree oil and high-tech and metallurgical industries.

Newly constructed buildings are struggling to find residents to move in, while across the Lei River on the city's east side, warehouses once packed with coal are empty and black with soot. Rundown shops, empty shacks and unwanted piles of coal dust line a road that once saw busy traffic from trucks transporting coal to and from mines uphill.

Before the weekend protests, locals were grumbling about a new sports complex that cost a planned 430 million yuan and opened in time to host the Hunan Province Youth Games basketball competition later this month. Locals took to social media saying the government spent taxpayers' "blood and sweat money" to build a vanity project, while ignoring basic education.

A Leiyang government spokesman didn't comment directly on the stadium, but said the government has worked to expand existing schools and build new ones to accommodate more students.

On the books, Leiyang had racked up 2.464 billion yuan of outstanding debt at the end of 2017, or 111% of revenues. Like many cities, Leiyang looked to expand by setting up special purpose entities, known as local government financing vehicles, and that's where ratings firms warn that problems lie.

Two key vehicles saw their debts surge by nearly 60% or more last year. Combined they had more than 10 billion yuan in debt outstanding, according to ratings firms. One of them, Leiyang State-Owned Asset Investment Management Company, is due to repay 1.3 billion yuan this year and the next, said Pengyuan Credit Rating.

The other platform, Leiyang City and Rural Construction Investment Ltd., burned through a 700 million yuan bond it had raised in 2015 on three shantytown projects, none of which have been completed or yielded returns, according to Golden Credit Rating International Co.

Executives at both platforms and Leiyang's treasury bureau declined to comment.

As the economy sours, commercial banks in Leiyang are turning wary, issuing fewer loans and simply collecting loans back, according to lenders. Two floors of a consumer loans firm called Leiyang Yinyuan Small Loans Ltd. were mostly empty a recent weekday morning.

"We're in lockstep with the banks," said Luo An, a credit manager. "If they don't dare to lend, why would we?"

--Grace Zhu and

Fanfan Wang

contributed to this article.

