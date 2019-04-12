Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How a Pharmaceutical Company Achieved Significant Cost Savings on Categories Using Plastic Polymers | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 09:38am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their procurement market intelligence engagement for a pharmaceutical company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005222/en/

Procurement market intelligence engagement for a pharmaceutical company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Procurement market intelligence engagement for a pharmaceutical company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The client wanted to develop a proper control mechanism that can optimize business processes and minimize excessive costs for the company. The time decided to achieve this business objective was three months.

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to reduce the turnaround time for the Purchase Requisition (PR) to Purchase Order (PO) process.
  • Objective 2: They were keen to overcome cultural barriers restricting global standardization and scalability of their business operations.
  • Interested in gaining more information? Request a free demo from our experts and analyze the factors impacting the procurement cycle.

“Procurement market intelligence solutions are crucial for companies to classify critical-to-quality factors and reduce any excessive costs involved with energy, overhead, materials, labor, transportation,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of three months, the client – a well-known pharmaceutical company – was able to centralize and standardize the transactional procurement process to eliminate disruptions in the supply chain. The efficiency of processes was analyzed to measure the effectiveness of service delivery results. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Reduce the cycle time of Purchase Requisition (PR) to Purchase Order (PO) process from 0.5 days to 2 business days.
  • Achieve cost savings on categories predominantly using plastic polymers.
  • Having a process that can reduce the turnaround time for PR to PO process is imperative for companies to stay competitive and meet the changing customer demands. Request a free proposal and access our complete portfolio of procurement market intelligence solutions today!

Outcome: SpendEdge helped the client to consolidate suppliers who can meet their rapidly evolving consumer demands. This improved the visibility of productivity, service levels, and helped them to realize cost savings on categories using plastic polymers. The services offered also enabled them to establish contracts having provisions for raw material price adjustments to deal with supply market fluctuations.

To access the complete case study on procurement market intelligence, get in touch with our experts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Names 20-Year Industry Veteran Dan Wellock Vice President of Relationship Management
PU
10:03aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT Uganda floors govt in tax dispute
AQ
10:03aALPHABET : German price platform sues Google over search results
AQ
10:03aBELSHIPS ASA : Meldepliktig handel
AQ
10:02aKraneShares, China-Focused Asset Manager, Debuts Emerging Market ETF Excluding China
PR
10:02aTop AI and Analytics Trends set to Transform Business Environments This Year | A Free Resource by Quantzig
BU
10:02aFERRARI : CEO confident on plan's targets despite uncertain backdrop
RE
10:01aREJLERS PUBL : 'Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2018 is published
AQ
10:01aIN THE HANDS OF POLITICIANS : Scotiabank Economics Global Outlook
AQ
10:01aPA Gaming Control Board to Hold Public Input Hearing on May 6th for Stadium Casino License Renewal
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
3Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About