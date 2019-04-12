How a Pharmaceutical Company Achieved Significant Cost Savings on Categories Using Plastic Polymers | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence
Project background
The client wanted to develop a proper control mechanism that can
optimize business processes and minimize excessive costs for the
company. The time decided to achieve this business objective was three
months.
-
Objective 1: The company wanted to reduce the turnaround
time for the Purchase Requisition (PR) to Purchase Order (PO) process.
-
Objective 2: They were keen to overcome cultural barriers
restricting global standardization and scalability of their business
operations.
-
“Procurement market intelligence solutions are crucial for companies
to classify critical-to-quality factors and reduce any excessive costs
involved with energy, overhead, materials, labor, transportation,” says
a procurement expert from SpendEdge.
Key findings and solutions offered
In a span of three months, the client – a
well-known pharmaceutical company – was able to centralize and
standardize the transactional procurement process to eliminate
disruptions in the supply chain. The efficiency of processes was
analyzed to measure the effectiveness of service delivery results. The
solution offered helped them to:
-
Reduce the cycle time of Purchase Requisition (PR) to Purchase Order
(PO) process from 0.5 days to 2 business days.
-
Achieve cost savings on categories predominantly using plastic
polymers.
-
Having a process that can reduce the turnaround time for PR to PO
process is imperative for companies to stay competitive and meet the
Outcome: SpendEdge helped the client to consolidate suppliers who
can meet their rapidly evolving consumer demands. This improved the
visibility of productivity, service levels, and helped them to realize
cost savings on categories using plastic polymers. The services offered
also enabled them to establish contracts having provisions for raw
material price adjustments to deal with supply market fluctuations.
