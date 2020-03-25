How an Automotive Spare Parts Retailer Lowered Safety Stock Levels & Improved Warehouse Efficiency with the Help of Quantzig's Warehouse Management Solutions

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems recently collaborated with an automotive spare parts manufacturer who wanted to leverage warehouse management solutions to drive improvements in SCM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005041/en/

According to the supply chain analytics solutions experts at Quantzig, “warehouse management solutions can provide baseline indicators to yield meaningful data and determine possible productivity improvement objectives and potential cost savings.”

A detailed warehouse strategy review can help your company save time, space and resources. Request a FREE proposal to gain special insights on warehouse management solutions.

The client is a Swedish automotive spare parts retailer who was looking forward to evaluating the capacity and effectiveness of their new warehouses before bringing a significant change in their multi-level distribution network. The Swedish automotive spare part retailer collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its rich portfolio of warehouse management solutions. The client was also looking forward to having an accurate inventory plan which would result in efficient supply chains. To help the client devise and implement an accurate warehouse management plan, Quantzig’s experts conducted an end-to-end warehouse strategy review.

Contact us to know how you too can bring a change in your multi-level distribution channel by leveraging our warehouse management solutions.

The warehouse management solutions offered revolved around conducting a detailed review of their current operation design to identify shortcomings and supply chain discrepancies.

Quantzig's warehouse management solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase the speed and efficiency of warehouse processes

Improve warehouse accuracy and lower safety stock levels by 45%

To know more about our warehouse management solutions, request a FREE demo

This warehouse management solutions engagement provided predictive insights on:

Adopting lean warehouse operations practices

Running an audit of your warehouse

To read more about the scope of our engagement, request more information

The success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig’s warehouse management solutions experts helped a leading Swedish automotive spare parts retailer to analyze the correlation between labor costs and equipment which further helped them to design and implement a robust warehouse management framework.

Related Success Stories:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005041/en/