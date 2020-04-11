Log in
How are Ventilator Manufacturers Dealing with Material Shortages? | Download Quantzig's FREE Resource to Find Out

04/11/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its free resource that lists the three action items that can help ventilator manufacturers better manage the COVID-19 crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200411005001/en/

What’s in it for you?

  • Learn how you can improve supply chain resilience with the help of analytics
  • Gain insights into why you must expand the market footprint and scale production capacity
  • Understand why prioritization and a forward-looking approach is crucial

The world today is facing a shortage of ventilators just at the time when we need them the most. What can be done to prevent such scenarios, you ask? Request a FREE proposal for insights.

Ventilator shortages are turning out to be a disaster considering the current global scenario. The global supply chains have all been disrupted and if ventilator manufacturers plan to thrive in the post-pandemic world, they must ensure their supply chain are agile and powerful enough to withstand the disruptions. Due to the high demand for ventilators, the global supply chains that deliver medical devices and other equipment are now disrupted. However, med-tech companies must now focus on flattening the curve by supercharging their ventilator manufacturing production lines. A robust analytics strategy can help businesses in identifying failure patterns to mitigate risks. However, the ongoing crisis and shifting global dynamics are compelling ventilator manufacturers to look for alternatives and reinvent their supply chains.

We now offer a comprehensive COVID-19 business support package to help enterprises navigate the crisis. Learn more.

According to Quantzig’s analytics experts, “Unpredictability in the medical equipment manufacturing and healthcare industry has resulted in acute inventory shortages.”

3 Lesson From Top MedTech Companies on Tackling Ventilator Shortages

1: Collaborate with suppliers

2: Expand market footprint and scale production capacity

3: Prioritize critical shortages and identify the root causes

Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the role of analytics in tackling the ongoing crisis.

Based on our analysis, global supply chains will need an analytics overhaul and we predict that 2020 will bring in a host of new challenges in the form of:

  • Supply chain disruptions
  • Data complexities
  • Lack of skilled workforce
  • Dwindling margins
  • Stringent regulations
  • Download the free resource to gain comprehensive insights into each of these factors.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
