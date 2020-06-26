Working Paper Series

Ine Van Robays, Livio Stracca How much does aggregate demand travel across the Atlantic?

No 2430 / June 2020

Abstract

We identify the spill-over of demand shocks between the world's two largest ad-vanced economies; the US and the euro area. We estimate a Bayesian VAR with sign restrictions, using standard restrictions for the domestic impact of the shock but a novel approach to identify the geographic location of the shocks and rule out com-mon shocks. For the latter, we use the relative performance of small open economies that are neighbors of the US and the euro area, respectively Canada and Sweden, in addition to restricting the relative eﬀects on the US, the euro area and the rest of the world. We ﬁnd that demand spill-overs of US and euro area demand shocks become smaller on average when imposing relative restrictions, while they become larger in periods which are well-known to be speciﬁc to the US (global ﬁnancial crisis) or the euro area (euro area sovereign debt crisis). Our results are conﬁrmed by running a 'placebo test' where we replace the euro area with a small euro area economy, which should not have an independent eﬀect on the US economy due to its small size.

Keywords: International spillovers, open economy, Bayesian VAR, sign restric-tions.

JEL codes: C5, F41, F44.

0 Non-technical summary

We estimate the international spill-over of aggregate demand shocks between the US and the euro area. The emphasis on demand shocks is justiﬁed by the fact that they are (i) probably highly relevant for the business cycle and (ii) they are also the ones where the spill-overs may be expected to be larger as well as (iii) the risk of common shocks (which complicate the estimates) more serious, compared for example to supply shocks, at least at business cycle frequency. Understanding spill-overs between the US and the euro area is obviously important for policy setting in the two economies, including for the question of whether policies should be coordinated. At the same time, the usual small open economy assumptions are clearly not applicable, therefore the question is more challenging from an econometric point of view.

We build on a simple set of VAR models that include variables for both the euro area and the US, and possibly other relevant countries, where we identify domestic demand shocks using standard sign restrictions.

We start from a simple speciﬁcation and derive the associated spill-over elasticity, i.e. how much a domestic demand shock in the US (euro area) moves economic activity (prox-ied by industrial production) in the euro area (US). We then evaluate whether imposing additional plausible assumptions on the geography of spill-overs, which are also consistent with most open economy DSGE models, changes our view of the size and direction of spill-overs.

In particular, the additional assumptions or requirements are four: (i) we restrict the impact eﬀect on output to be larger in the spill-over sending economy than in the spill-over receiving country; (ii) we impose that output of the spill-over sending country as a share of global output should rise following a positive demand shock; (iii) a novel restriction introduced in this paper applies to close 'neighbours', or so-called "satellite economies", to the euro area and the US. In particular, we impose that a shock in one of the two large economies should have a signiﬁcantly larger impact on countries that are close neighbours in terms of geography, trade and ﬁnancial ties - these satellite economies act like the "miner's canary" for shocks happening in the large neighbouring economy. (iv) Finally, we conﬁrm our set up with a "placebo test" in which we substitute the major economy with a small, closely linked open economy, and follow the same identiﬁcation approach. The placebo test should show that the small open economy only has a small to insigniﬁcant impact onthe large economy. Again, this is an assumption that is easily veriﬁed in DSGE models, especially the small open economy version that just assumes this to be the case (i.e., the small open economy has no impact on the large economy).

The econometric exercise in this paper uncovers four main results. First, our estimates point to much larger spill-overs of aggregate demand shocks across both sides of the Atlantic than documented by DSGE models. We ﬁnd that more than 80 percent of the reaction in US industrial production following a US aggregate demand shock is transmitted to its euro area counterpart, while aggregate demand shocks in the euro area transmit for about 50 percent to their equivalent in the US. Second, imposing additional restrictions to better control for the country origin of the shock does not alter the spill-over estimates in a signiﬁcant way, generally seen. (However, we do ﬁnd that spill-overs between the US and the euro area tend to become somewhat smaller, if anything, when imposing additional sign restrictions on the relative reactions.) At the same time, they become larger during speciﬁc episodes that are well-known to be speciﬁc to either the US (such as the global ﬁnancial crisis) or the euro area. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the estimates narrows as a result of imposing more restrictions in the identiﬁcation. Finally, the placebo tests provide additional support for the choice of the restrictions used to identify aggregate demand shocks in the set of models employed in this paper.

1 Introduction

Understanding spill-overs between large economies is important from both an academic and a policy point of view. Although there is a very large literature on spill-overs, the identiﬁcation of spill-overs between large and major economies remains challenging. Ide-ally, one would want to have both a structural identiﬁcation of well-speciﬁed shocks at the domestic level (say, distinguish demand and supply shocks) as well as a geographical identiﬁcation of the source of the shock, without which it is diﬃcult to speak about spill-overs. The fact that macroeconomic variables and business cycles are typically positively correlated internationally (see Kose et al. (2008)) does not necessarily facilitate the task of the researcher, since it is in principle not known if the correlation stems from strong spill-overs of domestic shocks or rather from an important role of common shocks. Finally, even a model achieving a strong identiﬁcation of both domestic and cross border eﬀects has to be based on assumptions that are not too arbitrary, but at the same time it is diﬃcult to achieve a meaningful identiﬁcation with relatively agnostic assumptions.

In this paper, we focus on the spill-overs of demand shocks between the world's two largest economies, the US and the euro area.1 The focus on demand shocks is justiﬁed by the fact that they are probably highly relevant for the business cycle and they are also the ones where the spill-overs may be expected to be larger as well as the risk of common shocks (which complicate the estimates) more serious, compared for example to supply shocks, at least at business cycle frequency. Understanding spill-overs between the US and the euro area is obviously important for policy setting in the two economies, including for the question of whether policies should be coordinated (see Claessens et al. (2016)). At the same time, the usual small open economy assumptions are clearly not applicable.

In this paper we focus on a simple set of VAR models that include variables for both the euro area and the US, and possibly other relevant countries, where we identify domestic demand shocks using standard sign restrictions. We start from a simple speciﬁcation and derive the associated spill-over elasticity, i.e. how much a domestic demand shock in the US (euro area) moves economic activity (proxied by industrial production) in the euro area (US). We then evaluate whether imposing additional plausible assumptions on the geography of spill-overs, which are also consistent with most open economy DSGE models, changes our view of the size and direction of spill-overs. In particular, the additional assumptions

