Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

How the Coronavirus Might Reduce Income Inequality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 10:15am EDT

By Paul Hannon

Past pandemics have shifted the balance of bargaining power toward workers and away from owners, but it is far from certain that the new coronavirus will do that -- and ultimately reduce the gap between poor and rich.

Economic historians have long thought that the Black Death, among other pandemics, had a significant impact on how income is shared between those who own land and other assets and those who provide the labor.

The most direct and brutal way in which that impact is felt is a change in the supply of labor. Viruses and bacteria kill workers, who become less plentiful as a result. For those who survive, wages rise. At the same time, land and other assets are unscathed, and the returns to their owners decline. The result is a more equal distribution of incomes.

The Black Death, a bacterial infection that devastated populations in Europe and Asia in the mid-14th century, is the most widely studied of past pandemics. The full extent of its consequences are still debated, but it almost certainly resulted in higher wages for workers in northwestern Europe.

Higher wages also may have inspired a search for ways to boost productivity and save on labor costs, eventually giving rise to the Great Divergence, a period when incomes in the West surged ahead of those in the rest of the world. Examples included substituting horses for oxen as a source of agricultural power and moving from cultivating grains to raising sheep for wool.

The Black Death wasn't the only pandemic to have had a long-lasting economic impact. In a paper published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, three economists examined 15 outbreaks that each accounted for more than 100,000 deaths, the most fatal being the Spanish flu, which took an estimated 100 million lives between 1918 and 1920.

They found that real wages typically rose for three decades after an outbreak, by as much as 5% at their peak. Over that same period, the natural rate of interest -- a measure of the return on capital -- declined by one-and-a-half percentage points. Overall, pandemics narrowed the income gap between workers and owners of capital.

The current viral outbreak has already claimed more than 150,000 lives, and that total will rise. Had the pandemic been left unchecked, the toll would be a great deal larger, and its impact on inequality likely similar to that of previous pandemics.

But this time, governments around the world have taken unprecedented steps to halt the virus's spread, shutting down large parts of the global economy to save lives. Those measures have limited the impact on the working-age population, as has the tendency of Covid-19 to kill older people who may have already retired while often sparing the lives of the working age or younger.

That is why Stanford University historian Walter Scheidel doesn't expect to see an impact on wages. "The upcoming workforce is least affected, so we can't expect a shortage of labor," said Mr. Scheidel, whose 2017 book, "The Great Leveler," examined the drivers of inequality since the Stone Age.

That's also the view of Òscar Jordà, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and one of the authors of the National Bureau paper.

"I do not expect wages to respond as in previous pandemics," he wrote in reply to an emailed question.

That's not to say that the pandemic will have no impact at all on inequality. Having experienced two major economic crises since 2007, people are likely to save more, which would push down returns on capital. On the other hand, governments will borrow more to finance emergency spending, which would tend to raise interest rates as the demand for credit increases. Overall, Mr. Jordà expects returns to fall slightly, potentially narrowing the income gap.

"The increase in private saving can be undone to some extent by public dissaving," Mr. Jordà wrote. "Governments are racking up debt quickly -- as they should in this time of crisis -- and that will be another factor pushing on the real natural rate. On net, I still expect a slight decline."

And there may be more jobs in some advanced economies that choose to bring the production of drugs, medical equipment and other essential goods back from overseas. At the same time, less international trade will mean slower global growth.

"Some offshore jobs will return," said Angus Deaton, a professor of economics at Princeton University. "There'll be more diverse sources of key materials and medicines. Some of this would bring lower levels of GDP, and lower income inequality because some of the less educated people get jobs again."

One key question for the future of income inequality is how the buildup in government debt will be reversed. In the aftermath of World War II, many countries raised taxes on the wealthy, reducing income inequality. That wasn't the approach taken after the global financial crisis after 2008.

There are other ways catastrophes such as pandemics and wars reshape income structures, exemplified most of all by the Russian Revolution. People can and will make a judgment about how their system of government coped with the challenge and whether it needs to change.

Stanford University's Mr. Scheidel thinks that is the most likely way the new coronavirus will alter income inequality, even if he doesn't think much will actually change.

"If political preferences shift enough, it can result in transformative change," he said. "The current interventions have been sold as saving our economies and our societies, but they're also aimed at saving the existing order. If they fail, we could see significant change."

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aCoronavirus relief deal possible Sunday for U.S. small businesses - officials
RE
10:51aUNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE : New study shows reduction of coal emission led to reduced asthma hospitalizations among Louisvillians
PU
10:36aTHE EU'S CORONA MARATHON : moving on all tracks
PU
10:15aHow the Coronavirus Might Reduce Income Inequality
DJ
09:56aPRESS RELEASE : NAWG Thanks USDA for Aiding Farmers and the Food Supply Chain During the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
09:41aGermany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers
RE
09:06aNigeria's oil hub frees 22 quarantined Exxon Mobil workers
RE
08:16aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Anadolu Agency's Interview with Governor Murat Uysal
PU
07:21aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : CBDT revising return forms to enable taxpayers avail benefits of timeline extension due to Covid-19
PU
07:03aEXCLUSIVE : Head of oil trader Hin Leong didn't disclose $800 million losses - court filing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Bets Against the Stock Market Rise to Highest Level in Years
2CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Cutting Ties With Anthony Scaramucci's Hedge Fund of Funds
3SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP : FOSUN PHARMA : Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) For Its C..
4UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : Steelmakers Suffer Worst Slump in a Decade
5FNAC DARTY : FNAC DARTY : French retailer FNAC Darty taps state-backed loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group