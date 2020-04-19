How the Coronavirus Might Reduce Income Inequality

By Paul Hannon

Past pandemics have shifted the balance of bargaining power toward workers and away from owners, but it is far from certain that the new coronavirus will do that -- and ultimately reduce the gap between poor and rich.

Economic historians have long thought that the Black Death, among other pandemics, had a significant impact on how income is shared between those who own land and other assets and those who provide the labor.

The most direct and brutal way in which that impact is felt is a change in the supply of labor. Viruses and bacteria kill workers, who become less plentiful as a result. For those who survive, wages rise. At the same time, land and other assets are unscathed, and the returns to their owners decline. The result is a more equal distribution of incomes.

The Black Death, a bacterial infection that devastated populations in Europe and Asia in the mid-14th century, is the most widely studied of past pandemics. The full extent of its consequences are still debated, but it almost certainly resulted in higher wages for workers in northwestern Europe.

Higher wages also may have inspired a search for ways to boost productivity and save on labor costs, eventually giving rise to the Great Divergence, a period when incomes in the West surged ahead of those in the rest of the world. Examples included substituting horses for oxen as a source of agricultural power and moving from cultivating grains to raising sheep for wool.

The Black Death wasn't the only pandemic to have had a long-lasting economic impact. In a paper published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, three economists examined 15 outbreaks that each accounted for more than 100,000 deaths, the most fatal being the Spanish flu, which took an estimated 100 million lives between 1918 and 1920.

They found that real wages typically rose for three decades after an outbreak, by as much as 5% at their peak. Over that same period, the natural rate of interest -- a measure of the return on capital -- declined by one-and-a-half percentage points. Overall, pandemics narrowed the income gap between workers and owners of capital.

The current viral outbreak has already claimed more than 150,000 lives, and that total will rise. Had the pandemic been left unchecked, the toll would be a great deal larger, and its impact on inequality likely similar to that of previous pandemics.

But this time, governments around the world have taken unprecedented steps to halt the virus's spread, shutting down large parts of the global economy to save lives. Those measures have limited the impact on the working-age population, as has the tendency of Covid-19 to kill older people who may have already retired while often sparing the lives of the working age or younger.

That is why Stanford University historian Walter Scheidel doesn't expect to see an impact on wages. "The upcoming workforce is least affected, so we can't expect a shortage of labor," said Mr. Scheidel, whose 2017 book, "The Great Leveler," examined the drivers of inequality since the Stone Age.

That's also the view of Òscar Jordà, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and one of the authors of the National Bureau paper.

"I do not expect wages to respond as in previous pandemics," he wrote in reply to an emailed question.

That's not to say that the pandemic will have no impact at all on inequality. Having experienced two major economic crises since 2007, people are likely to save more, which would push down returns on capital. On the other hand, governments will borrow more to finance emergency spending, which would tend to raise interest rates as the demand for credit increases. Overall, Mr. Jordà expects returns to fall slightly, potentially narrowing the income gap.

"The increase in private saving can be undone to some extent by public dissaving," Mr. Jordà wrote. "Governments are racking up debt quickly -- as they should in this time of crisis -- and that will be another factor pushing on the real natural rate. On net, I still expect a slight decline."

And there may be more jobs in some advanced economies that choose to bring the production of drugs, medical equipment and other essential goods back from overseas. At the same time, less international trade will mean slower global growth.

"Some offshore jobs will return," said Angus Deaton, a professor of economics at Princeton University. "There'll be more diverse sources of key materials and medicines. Some of this would bring lower levels of GDP, and lower income inequality because some of the less educated people get jobs again."

One key question for the future of income inequality is how the buildup in government debt will be reversed. In the aftermath of World War II, many countries raised taxes on the wealthy, reducing income inequality. That wasn't the approach taken after the global financial crisis after 2008.

There are other ways catastrophes such as pandemics and wars reshape income structures, exemplified most of all by the Russian Revolution. People can and will make a judgment about how their system of government coped with the challenge and whether it needs to change.

Stanford University's Mr. Scheidel thinks that is the most likely way the new coronavirus will alter income inequality, even if he doesn't think much will actually change.

"If political preferences shift enough, it can result in transformative change," he said. "The current interventions have been sold as saving our economies and our societies, but they're also aimed at saving the existing order. If they fail, we could see significant change."

