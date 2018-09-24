How the Edge Will Connect Everything: BroadGroup Partners with Schneider Electric to Launch Global Edge Event Series

LONDON and AUSTIN, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The BroadGroup today announced Schneider Electric as the founding partner for EDGE Congress, its brand-new series of innovative and interactive global events focused on edge computing's transformative impact on technology, business and society.

With strong market drivers and demand for more distributed IT architecture to support emerging technologies, the shift to edge represents one of the most profound opportunities to modernize today's legacy infrastructure and data centre ecosystem. The defining industry players pushing the boundaries of edge computing forward will meet in Austin, Texas, 24-25 October 2018 for the inaugural event EDGE USA. EDGE Europe will take place in Amsterdam on the 31st of January 2019 and EDGE Asia will take place in Singapore on the 11th of March 2019.

"Partnering with BroadGroup to bring these events to a global audience will have a significant impact in driving the edge conversation to the next level," said Dave Johnson, Executive Vice President, IT Division, Schneider Electric. "There is no question that edge computing presents the biggest opportunity for organizations today to transform and elevate their technology infrastructure, and ultimately, the way they do business and deliver value to their customers. Through this forum, IT and business leaders will gain valuable and practical insights that can be applied to hone their edge strategies from deployment to management to security and much more in order to derive the greatest business value."

"Edge represents the most metamorphic and profound change for decades, connecting things everywhere and enabling new ways of analysing and managing the data needed to alter society, drive change and prioritize information critical to local infrastructure operations enabled by 5G and AI," says Philip Low, the Chairman of BroadGroup.

"We are proud to collaborate with Schneider Electric for this transformative chain of events bringing on board the global specialist in energy management and automation," continued Mr Low.

The first EDGE event in Austin will host the seminal discussion on this massive new ecosystem in one location addressing how infrastructure will be altered through the convergence of a host of current and new technologies such as blockchain, AI, 5G, 4K, 8K, robotics, wearable tech and embedded sensors and their deployment.

About BroadGroup

BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company providing a value chain of consulting and research, publications, including the widely acclaimed Data Economy and innovative conference brands focused on datacentre, cloud, Edge and IT infrastructure and investment and a member company of FTSE 250 firm Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Euromoney's leading brands include Capacity, Metro Connect, Subsea Connect and the annual ITW held in Atlanta. In the US, Euromoney owns TTI Vanguard and IMN events businesses.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

