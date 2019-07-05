How to Avoid a Big Tax Bill in the Year of M&A

By Laura Saunders

When one company seeks to buy another, shareholders of the target company often applaud an immediate run-up in value. But beware: deals can also come with a huge tax bill unless you're careful.

This year has brought a bumper crop of mergers. U.S. merger volume jumped 27% to a record of about $1 trillion in the first half of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, according to data from Dealogic.

Not all of this year's deals will generate big tax bills, but many could.

In particular, Anadarko Petroleum, Caesars Entertainment and drugmakers Celgene and Allergan are all set to be acquired with payments of cash and stock that are potentially fully taxable to their shareholders.

Cash payments in mergers are typically taxable. But what's been happening more recently is a prevalence of taxable stock payments. This new wrinkle has surprised Robert Willens, a certified public accountant who advises on deal structures.

"In the past, mergers were usually arranged so the stock portion of a deal wouldn't be taxable to shareholders, but this seems to be changing, " he says.

Investors in some big companies being acquired need not worry. The largest proposed merger this year, which would join defense companies Raytheon and United Technologies, isn't taxable because it qualifies under Internal Revenue Service rules as a tax-free reorganization.

Many other investors can also breathe easy. Sales of shares held in tax-sheltered retirement accounts such as a 401(k) or Roth IRA typically are tax-deferred and don't generate current tax bills.

The same largely holds true for shares held in exchange-traded funds or index mutual funds, even if they aren't in retirement accounts. Dave Nadig, managing director of ETF.com, says ETFs have a way to defer taxes on sales of stock within them. In index mutual funds, taxable gains from a merger are likely small relative to the universe of stocks in the fund. These gains may also be offset by other losses.

But investors holding shares of target companies in taxable accounts should be aware of potential tax bills.

Here's what's at stake for a hypothetical investor in Celgene, which is being acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Say that Margaret bought shares of Celgene for $30 each years ago in her taxable account. Earlier this year, Bristol-Myers offered $50 in cash, $9 in rights and one share of its stock for each share of Celgene, for a total value of about $102 at the time. The deal is expected to close this year.

This means that Margaret will owe tax on long-term capital gains of about $72 per share, which is the total price of $102 minus her original cost of $30. Her tax rate on the gains could range from 0 to 23.8%, depending on her other income.

Because Margaret is getting cash, she'll have money to pay the tax. But if the stock portion of the merger weren't taxable, says Mr. Willens, her tax bill would be lower. She would owe tax on about $59 of gain, and defer tax on $13 of gain, saving up to about $3 of tax per share.

The lower her original purchase price for Celgene, the greater her tax deferral would be if the stock payment weren't taxable.

Of course, if Margaret then sold some of her new Bristol-Myers shares, she would owe tax then, using the same $30 cost.

But if the taxes were deferred and Margaret didn't sell before her death, these taxes would never come due. Many current shareholders, such as former employees, have probably been hoping to hold until death and avoid taxes. Under the current deal structure, they can't.

What can affected shareholders do?

One possibility is to sell losing investments to offset coming taxable gains. Remember that losses taken in 2019 can carry forward to 2020, but 2020 losses can't shelter 2019 gains.

Another is to donate shares to charity.

This is often a highly tax-efficient move for charitably inclined investors. The donor gets a deduction for the full value of the stock and doesn't owe tax on the gain, within limits.

If the donation is to a so-called donor-advised fund, the giver can get an upfront deduction, invest the proceeds tax-free and parcel money out over many years to favorite charities.

The investor could also give shares to someone in a lower tax bracket that he wants to help. The tax savings could be substantial if the donor is in the 23.8% capital-gains bracket and the recipient is in the zero bracket.

But this move could backfire if the recipient is a young person. In that case, the gift could be subject to the "Kiddie Tax," which often imposes higher rates on the unearned income of nearly all people under 18 and many under age 24.

One important caveat: Mr. Willens cautions investors donating shares or giving them to individuals to do it before the shareholder vote approving the merger. This, not the merger's completion date, is usually the deadline to receive benefits.

The Celgene merger may be an exception to this rule, however. Although shareholders have already voted, pending regulatory approvals could give them more time to make tax-favored gifts or donations.

Write to Laura Saunders at laura.saunders@wsj.com