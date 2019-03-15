Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How to Boost Your Risk Assessment and Gain a Front Liner Advantage | Download the Free Resource from Infiniti Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:20am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest downloadable resource on five strategies to boost risk assessment. This free supplement provides comprehensive insights into risk assessment strategies that can help companies gain a ‘front liner’ advantage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005269/en/

Strategies to boost risk assessment (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strategies to boost risk assessment (Graphic: Business Wire)

Risk assessment enables an organization to better understand business challenges and accurately identify uncertainties in the market. Having an effective risk assessment in place also helps companies to quickly bounce back from adverse events. While the risk assessment process and strategies must be tailored to the individual needs of each organization, it should also be designed to identify emerging risks and help the management navigate through the changing business environment with confidence.

Know more about how Infiniti’s risk assessment solutions can help you keep track of market risks and facilitate better decision-making. Get in touch with our experts

Strategies to boost risk assessment

Enable real-time usage

Business decisions can be enhanced using risk assessment findings. To address immediate challenges, it is critical to ensure that this assessment is efficient and quick actions are taken to implement them into the decision-making process.

Develop leadership insights

Risk assessments that are not relevant and actionable become immaterial to business. Thorough insights and key findings along with the recommendations, target outcomes, and suggestions on the next steps should be provided to the senior management so that it aids in better decision-making.

Know how Infiniti’s advanced market intelligence solutions help companies to stay updated on the latest market trends and challenges. Request a free proposal

Balance automation with human touch

Automation makes it easier to collect and collate data. However, organizations benefit the most when facilitated discussions are combined with the risk assessment data. This not only helps gather qualitative data but also brings together multiple viewpoints and encourages a productive debate, giving a better picture of the company’s overall risk landscape.

Download the free resource to read more.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:49aVERSEON : Change of TIDM
PU
10:48aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of FTS International, Inc. of Securities Action
GL
10:47aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : Passengers rage over disruptions at India's embattled Jet Airways
RE
10:47aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. – CAG
BU
10:46aUBS : Deja vu - UBS tax case dredges up Swiss bank nightmares
RE
10:46aFACEBOOK : Trading Down 3.4%
DJ
10:44aIDENTITY IS SECURITY : When Data Calls
PU
10:44aOMAN CERAMICS O G : Resolutions taken by Ordinary Annual General Meeting
AQ
10:44aHIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
10:44aDP WORLD : supplies Somaliland's Bernera Port with 3 new cranes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
3L'ORÉAL : L'ORÉAL: News Release: Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2019 / 2018 Registration Document
4FTSE 100 : UK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.