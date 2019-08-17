Log in
How to Build a Robust Customer Acquisition Strategy? | Quantzig's Latest Article Unveils the Secret

08/17/2019 | 11:31am EDT

 

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on customer acquisition strategy. This article discusses important pillars to build customer acquisition strategy. Having a solid customer acquisition strategy is an essential component of any business. Also, it helps in keeping track of traction for investors, partners, and influencers. Being able to systematically attract and convert new customers keeps companies healthy and growing.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients with its end-to-end customized customer analytics capabilities. Our portfolio of customer analytics solutions helps businesses to anticipate customers’ buying preferences and future behaviors while taking into account their past behaviors. Quantzig’s advanced customer analytics solutions offer in-depth insights into customer behavior, attitudes, and sentiments that you can leverage to improve customer relationships and drive loyalty.

A successful customer acquisition strategy isn't just about acquiring a bunch of new customers but it's about acquiring them in an efficient manner that is cost-effective for your company. Because at the end of the day, if it costs you more to generate new customers than you gain from the customer-lifetime value, you'll never be able to grow revenue from you marketing efforts.

Our customer analytics solutions help companies to increase the relevance of offers to improve customer retention. Request a FREE proposal to gain in-depth insights.

Pillars of a Robust Customer Acquisition Strategy

Sustainability

Sustainability is an important factor for any acquisition strategy to be effective. Sustainable customer acquisition strategy can help businesses to succeed in the long-run and gain an edge over the competitors.

Quantzig’s customer analytics solutions help companies anticipate customers’ buying preferences and future behaviors while taking into account their past behaviors. Request a free demo to know more.

Flexibility

Today’s digitally empowered customers response to any brand changes frequently. Therefore, your acquisition strategy must be flexible enough to accommodate changes. It can help in responding to market trends effectively and efficiently. Also, flexible customer acquisition strategy can assist in offering better customer experience, improving brand image, and driving customer loyalty.

Targeted Marketing

If your acquisition strategy fails to focus on targeting the right people, it can lead to wastage of resources. Therefore, before making any investment in acquisition efforts, it is important to define who you’re targeting. A targeted customer acquisition strategy can help in weeding out unnecessary or wasted acquisition efforts and can help you derive positive business outcomes.

Quantzig’s analytics experts help companies categorize their customers into homogenous groups in order to reduce attrition, enhance customer lifetime value, and maximize profitability. Contact our experts to know more.

Read the complete article to learn more about the benefits of building a robust customer acquisition strategy.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
