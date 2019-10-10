Log in
How to Choose Right Underwear? 3 Honest Advices from aPure

10/10/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

There are at least 5 famous underwear brands you can name it without second thought, and all of them looked fantastic. The Question is, which one is the best for you or your partner? We aPure brand, as an expert of underwear, we’d love to share our Insights and Secrets!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005036/en/

Too many choices and Don't know how to Choose your underwear? 3 Honest Advises simplify your Process of Choosing! (Photo: Business Wire)

When you go shopping for a new pair of underwear, price, size and style aren’t the only factors you should be looking at, you should also go for fabric and features!

  1. Measure and Double Check your Hips & Waist: Know your fullest part of the hips, your lower waist and the natural waist. Keep the tape measure parallel to the ground when you measure. Not all the brands use the same standard size chart, don’t rely on the size name (small, large etc.) and forget to check the measurement.
  2. Choose the Features: Tagless, elastic, breathable, quick dry, comfortable waistband, and a snug but not-too-tight fit. You won’t regret to spend more time to find an underwear brand with all these features, as it can tackle all circumstances no matter walking, working or exercising.
  3. Choose the Fabric before the Style: Most of us know cotton is a good material for an underwear, however it absorbs moisture easily but keeps sweats inside the fabric, it’s actually not an ideal fabric for exercise. Nylon and TENCEL™ fiber are better choices as they both are durable, stretchy and smooth. aPure brand blended and mixed both fibers to make Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear which allow your skin to breathe.

Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear Brings you No Itch, No Friction, No Wedgie, and No Harm

Pure5.5 adds no additives, contains up to 50% of biodegradable TENCEL™ fiber from Austria and high percentage of Acrylate from Japan, applies high-count yarn with long fibers, it takes longer production time than others but better performance, creates a compact and dense surface to protect you 24/7.

6 Key features
*EASY CLEAN, QUICK DRY
*KEEP LADY PARTS TO STAY DRY & SMELL FRESH
*BALANCE pH ON PRIVATE SKIN, PREVENT FROM RECURRENT INFECTIONS
*SUPER STRETCHY & EXTRA COMFY
*MINIMAL STATIC CHARGE ALLOWS FOR ALL DAY COMFORT AND MOISTURIZATION
*NO FADE, NO HARM, COLORFASTNESS ON GRADE 4

Find more @ https://bit.ly/2YuCHot


© Business Wire 2019
