How to Dab Without a Rig: a Complete Guide to Using Wax Vapes

Our complete guide to the benefits of vaping extracts with a vape pen.

Dabbing extracts has become a popular method of consumption due to its ability to create large, flavorful, potent clouds of clean vapor, instead of smoke. However, dab rigs (specially equipped water pipes) are often bulky, making them difficult to take with you, set up can be troublesome on the go, and you have to wait for it to cool down completely before packing your dab rig away.

These limitations have caused consumers to ask the question: 'Can I dab without using a dab rig?'

What is Dabbing?

First, let's take a closer look at what dabbing is. Dabbingis a method of flash vaporizing botanical concentrates. A dab of botanical concentrate is introduced to, or 'dabbed', onto a hot surface, and the resulting smoke-free vapor is inhaled.

This is done using a uniquely adapted water pipe or 'dab rig' specifically designed for dabbing. Dab rigs move the vapor through water using a bubbling action to cool the vapor and offer some filtration before being inhaled into the lungs.

Dabbing Without a Rig

Even as dabbing spreads in popularity as a way to vaporize botanical extracts, it is earning a stigma for its use of flame to heat the dabbing surface, scaring off some potential users.

Instead of using a torch to heat a nail or bucket, the Switch from Dr. Dabber uses its powerful battery to heat your botanical extracts to their vaporization point using induction heating, creating potent clouds of vapor.

With its percolator attachment, the Dr. Dabber Switch utilizes the same water function as dab rigs to cool and clean your vapor, making it as close to a dab as you can get with an electronic vape.

As a bonus, the Dr. Dabber Switch can also vaporize your favorite dry botanicals, making it a versatile choice in vaporizer.

Can You Dab with a Vape Pen?

Dabbing is just a way to flash vaporize your botanical extracts using a heat source. Using that definition, vape pens designed to vape botanicals concentrates give you the ability to easily and discreetly 'dab' on the go.

A vape pen uses its battery to power its atomizer or heating element, often coils around a cotton or ceramic wick. Your waxy concentrate will be heated to its vaporization point by the atomizer, releasing a vapor that can be inhaled off of the vape's mouthpiece.

To vape your waxy concentrates, you will open your vape pen to access the chamber where you add your extract. Using the tool likely included with your vape, you will load your extract into your vape pen according to its users manual, being careful not to overfill.

Once your extract is loaded, you are ready to vape. Press your vape's button and inhale or, if it is autodraw, just take a puff from your vape's mouthpiece to activate it.

Choosing a Wax Vape

Vape pens that are capable of vaporizing botanical extracts like wax come in a variety of sizes and price points. Some vapes come with features like adjustable heat settings; others give you the ability to vaporize a variety of extracts and even dry herb.

