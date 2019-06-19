Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How to Do a Competitive Product Analysis? Infiniti Explains the Key Steps to Follow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 11:32am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on steps to undertake an effective competitive product analysis. This article provides comprehensive insights into why competitive product analysis is essential and also discusses the key steps involved in it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005560/en/

Steps in competitive product analysis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Steps in competitive product analysis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive product analysis helps companies to determine their market position and also helps businesses formulate strategies to outperform competitors. An effective competitive product analysis not only illustrates the product’s strengths and weaknesses when compared to similar products in the markets, but it also gives a better idea on how to sell and position the product.

Request a Free Brochure to know about Infiniti’s portfolio of services and learn how companies around the globe have overcome their business challenges by leveraging our solutions.

Steps in competitive product analysis

Identify competitors

Before undertaking a competitive product analysis, businesses must have a thorough understanding of who their key competitors in the market are. They must first identify the direct competitors. Direct competitors are those who are selling similar products and share the same target market.

Get one step ahead of your peers in the market with intelligent and agile business solutions. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help you achieve this!

Undertake competitor research

Once the direct competitors are listed out, the next step is to start the competitor research. The best way to do this is through a professional market research study for each competitor. It helps companies to gain a better understanding of similar businesses in the industry and their strategies.

Gather and analyze product information

The next step in a competitive product analysis is to gather comprehensive detail regarding the competitor brands in the market. This can primarily be done by reading their sales brochures, browsing their website and, going through their annual reports, if available.

Develop competitive strategy

The last step of competitive product analysis is to use the data collected to create an effective competitive strategy. The strategy should outline what sets the business apart from others in the market and what must be done in order to market the brand as a better consumer option than other products available.

Request for more information and know how we can help you create robust market intelligence strategies that will give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aFJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
11:54aAPPIAN : Toggle SummaryAppian Named A Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments Report by Independent Research Firm
PU
11:54aFOOD TRUCKS : Why Are They So Popular & How Do You Get One Started?
PU
11:54aSUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
PU
11:53aEXPLAINER : Who pays Trump's tariffs, China or U.S. customers and companies?
RE
11:52aEXPLAINER : Who pays Trump's tariffs, China or U.S. customers and companies?
RE
11:52aSHOPIFY US : to open U.S. fulfilment centres as part of expanded offerings
AQ
11:52aPennsylvania Fantasy Contests Revenue Up 35% in May
PR
11:52aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : The Scotiabank Women Initiative Continues to Deliver for Women Business Leaders
AQ
11:51aBioCircuit Technologies Spins Off from Axion Biosystems
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices little changed on U.S. inventory data, hopes for trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About