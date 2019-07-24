Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How to Enhance Market Share with Penetration Pricing Strategy | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story on Penetration Pricing Strategy Engagement for a Consumer Electronics Company to Gain Detailed Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:40am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest penetration pricing strategy engagement for a consumer electronics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to create a mass market for their consumer electronics products in Europe. Also, the engagement highlights how Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy helped the client to enhance their market share by 22% within one year of entering the new market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005063/en/

Penetration pricing strategy engagement for a consumer electronics company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Penetration pricing strategy engagement for a consumer electronics company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the rising market competition and the entry of new players in the consumer electronics market, companies in the industry are facing challenges in competitively pricing their products and services. Also, consumer electronics companies are under the pressure to analyze the pricing strategies adopted by the industry rivals and make changes in their business strategies accordingly. As a result, consumer electronics companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering penetration pricing strategy.

Do you want to analyze your customers’ sensitivity to price changes in the market? Our penetration pricing strategy can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a consumer electronics company looking to establish their business operations in the European market. With the European consumer electronics market being highly saturated, the client was facing difficulties in luring customers’ attraction, building brand loyalty, and generating market demand by competitively pricing their products.

The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering penetration pricing strategy. With Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy, the client wanted to capture maximum market share and eliminate the market competition by offering products at their best value. Furthermore, the client wanted to analyze the price gaps with their competitors and build a better customer base.

Are you finding difficulties in efficiently setting prices for your products or services? Contact us to know how our penetration pricing strategy can help you tackle this challenge.

The solution offered: By following a four-phased approach to penetration pricing strategy, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently price their products. Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy engagement also helped the client to enhance brand and customer loyalty. Furthermore, by leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering penetration pricing strategy solution, the client was able to create a mass-market for their products and enhance market share by 22%.

Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy engagement helped the client to:

  • Surpass the market competition by competitively pricing products
  • Analyze customers’ sensitivity to price changes in the market
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our penetration pricing strategy engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Conducting a thorough competitive pricing analysis
  • Providing introductory discounts and enhancing customer experience
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:04aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:04aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:04aROLLINS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aROLLINS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aTWO RIVER BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aoVio Technologies Partners With AVRA Medical Robotics to Automate Procedures
BU
08:04aBICYCLE THERAPEUTICS : Enhances Board of Directors
BU
08:04aTSCAN THERAPEUTICS : Formed to Overcome Challenges of Current Immunotherapies with Novel TCR Discovery Platform and $48 Million in Funding
BU
08:03aCACHE EXPLORATION INC. : JV Partner Files N.I. 43-101 Technical Report for Kiyuk Lake Gold Property
AQ
08:03aOFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first-half profit boosted by Iberdrola plants deal
4REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
5FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group