How to Enhance Market Share with Penetration Pricing Strategy | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story on Penetration Pricing Strategy Engagement for a Consumer Electronics Company to Gain Detailed Insights

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest penetration pricing strategy engagement for a consumer electronics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to create a mass market for their consumer electronics products in Europe. Also, the engagement highlights how Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy helped the client to enhance their market share by 22% within one year of entering the new market.

With the rising market competition and the entry of new players in the consumer electronics market, companies in the industry are facing challenges in competitively pricing their products and services. Also, consumer electronics companies are under the pressure to analyze the pricing strategies adopted by the industry rivals and make changes in their business strategies accordingly. As a result, consumer electronics companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering penetration pricing strategy.

The business challenge: The client is a consumer electronics company looking to establish their business operations in the European market. With the European consumer electronics market being highly saturated, the client was facing difficulties in luring customers’ attraction, building brand loyalty, and generating market demand by competitively pricing their products.

The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering penetration pricing strategy. With Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy, the client wanted to capture maximum market share and eliminate the market competition by offering products at their best value. Furthermore, the client wanted to analyze the price gaps with their competitors and build a better customer base.

The solution offered: By following a four-phased approach to penetration pricing strategy, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently price their products. Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy engagement also helped the client to enhance brand and customer loyalty. Furthermore, by leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering penetration pricing strategy solution, the client was able to create a mass-market for their products and enhance market share by 22%.

Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy engagement helped the client to:

Surpass the market competition by competitively pricing products

Analyze customers’ sensitivity to price changes in the market

Infiniti’s penetration pricing strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

Conducting a thorough competitive pricing analysis

Providing introductory discounts and enhancing customer experience

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

