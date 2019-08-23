Log in
How to Improve Supply Chain Operations Using Food and Beverage Analytics | Quantzig's Latest Article Offers In-depth Insights

08/23/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on food and beverage analytics. This article discusses the significant role of food and beverage analytics in improving supply chain operations of companies. Food and beverage analytics helps companies to optimize their supply chain and take more control of their quality parameters. Also, by leveraging food and beverage analytics companies can evaluate the impact of factors such as storage and transportation on the quality of packaged food and beverages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005282/en/

Quantzig’s food and beverage analytics experts help companies in sales KPI tracking and performance measurement. Contact our experts to know more.

Quantzig is well-known for helping leading companies with its end-to-end analytics capabilities. Our portfolio of food and beverage analytics solutions helps businesses to drive business value with optimal pricing, targeted promotions, and accurate demand planning. Also, Quantzig’s food and beverage analytics solutions help companies to deploy real-time analytics solutions for improved visibility and coordination throughout the supply chain. This further helps businesses in seamless integration between multi-channel supply chains to facilitate sales through traditional and online channels.

Want to learn more about how our analytics solutions can help your food and beverage business grow? Request for more information below.

Benefits of Food and Beverage Analytics

Track assets at every stage of the supply chain

Food and beverage analytics can help companies in aggregating data to create a bulletproof distribution ledger. Furthermore, this can help businesses to track assets at every stage of the supply chain and increase transparency and cost savings in the food and beverage supply chain.

Our food and beverage analytics solutions help companies in inventory replenishment and profitability analysis. Request a FREE proposal to gain in-depth insights.

Predict future demand accurately

By leveraging food and beverage analytics, companies can predict future demand and manage stock accordingly. Also, it can help in avoiding overstocks and reducing the risk of understocking and not being able to meet consumer demands.

Improve safety and quality across the food value chain

Companies in the food and beverage industry can improve safety and quality across the food value chain using food and beverage analytics. Also, with the help of advanced data analytics, they can manage defective products that can further help in improving the efficiency of the supply chain.

Quantzig’s food and beverage analytics solutions help companies in critical decision-making in the areas of pricing, product promotion, and demand forecasting. Request a free demo to know more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
