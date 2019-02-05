How to Prevent Common Money Conflicts Among Couples

Money is a source of tension among many modern couples — but it doesn’t
always have to be. With practice, dedication and open communication,
most couples can prevent some of these common, yet avoidable, money woes.
As many couples can attest, avoiding important financial conversations
can result in more problems developing over time. Statistics illustrate
the impact finances can have on relationships:
-
According to a study conducted by the American Psychological
Association in 2014, 31 percent of couples reported money as a “major
source of conflict.”
-
This trend has continued, too. The Harris Poll completed a study in
2018 that found adults ages 18-54 were likely to rate money as a top
stressor in comparison to older adults (55+).
-
The same poll found four in 10 couples who are married or in a
“serious relationship” share income and expenses.
“Money is easily one of the greatest reasons for stress between
partners,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with
Take Charge America, a national
nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “But I’m
confident anyone can overcome these common financial issues and
strengthen their relationship in the process.”
According to Sullivan, couples can make the love last with these five
tips:
-
Stay Open and Honest: Communication is the number one skill for
resolving any conflict — money included. Being transparent about
credit card use, student loans, income sources, alimony and child
support, among other financial issues, can help prevent future
arguments. Be open with your partner about financial struggles to
avoid any unseen issues.
-
Seek to Understand: Everyone’s upbringing can influence future
money choices. Watching and learning from our parents can lead to
lifelong habits, good or bad. Starting a conversation from a place of
nonjudgement and compassion can help your partner feel safe and
supported when discussing financial issues.
-
Find a Balance: When it comes to investing, you might be more
risk-seeking while your significant other is more conservative. The
key to mediating opposite approaches is finding a happy medium — a
balance where you both feel comfortable with the financial decisions
being made and the mutual goals you’re seeking to achieve.
-
Make your Dreams Come True: Couples who want to have children,
buy a home, retire early or travel the world together need to consider
the best financial pathways to see their dreams become a reality. This
means setting up a logical plan with attainable saving goals. Even the
loftiest aspirations are doable with dedication.
-
Stick Together: Approaching money troubles as a unit
strengthens the bond between partners and leads to a more confident
financial future. If needed, meet with a financial planner, credit
counselor or seek guidance on buying
a home. Commit to paying down credit cards, student loans or other
debt as a pair — couples who save together, stay together.
Worried about how money might affect your relationship? For more
information on managing and paying off debts, call (888) 822-9193 or
visit www.takechargeamerica.org.
About Take Charge America, Inc.
Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency
offering financial education and counseling services including credit
counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling
and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 1.6 million consumers
nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,
visit www.takechargeamerica.org
or call (888) 822-9193.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005250/en/