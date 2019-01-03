How to Revamp Existing Marketing Models and Successfully Enter Potential Markets? | A Market Intelligence Report by Infiniti Research

A leading market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti
Research, has announced the completion of their market
intelligence engagement for an automotive industry firm.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005375/en/
Market intelligence engagement for an automotive industry firm. (Graphic: Business Wire)
With rapid changes in global economies, automotive industry trends,
technologies, government regulations, relative prices, and market
dynamics, the need for strategic marketing intelligence solutions in the automotive
industry has grown manifolds. Since the rise in fuel prices
negatively impacts the sales of highest selling vehicles, businesses
need to determine how much they want to use incentive deals to move
inventory. Moreover, the tariffs induced by the US government makes the
situation more critical for automotive companies. With the
introduction of new tariffs, steel is becoming more expensive for automotive
manufacturers. These tariffs can also bring retaliatory strikes from
the E.U. and Asia, leaving the industry's growth at stake. Also,
factors such as autonomous driving, advent of the ‘connected car’
technology, improved powertrains, shorter technology cycles, increasing
pressure to innovate, global supply networks and government’s increasing
focus on raising fuel efficiency are compelling automotive companies
to revamp their business strategies.
Inability to identify changes in supply chain networks can have an
adverse effect on your company’s sustainability. To know how you can
proactively predict such changes, get
in touch with our experts!
The business challenge: The
client is one of the leading automotive manufacturers in the US
and generates more than $16 billion in revenues, annually. With the rise
in globalization and increasing regulations in the US, the client was
finding it difficult to identify hidden market gaps, automotive
industry trends, and opportunities to grow, expand, diversify, and
address the rising competition. They also wanted to gain
industry-specific information on the market
scenario in terms of the competitors and their key product
offerings. The increasing competition and growing inclination of
customers towards the latest technologies were making it difficult for
the firm to enhance their business efficiencies. They felt the need to
leverage Infiniti Research's market intelligence solutions to
identify the profitable market segments and customize their business
strategies.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Demographic
changes and profound shifts in global economic power are causing massive
upheavals in the demand and are compelling companies in the automotive
industry to leverage value chains and data analytics for market
analysis.”
The solution offered: The
market intelligence report offered by Infiniti Research helped
the client to gain detailed insights into the key competitors, latest automotive
industry trends, consumer buying patterns, economic shifts, and
demographics. With our help, they were able to revamp their existing automotive
marketing models and devise effective marketing campaigns.
The competitor analysis engagement helped the client enter potential
markets in an agile manner. The market intelligence report also
helped them streamline their product offerings and create
effective marketing strategies. The industry experts at Infiniti
Research offered actionable granular insights and real-time data through
various statistical and scientific methods. They accurately predicted
the shifts in global economic power and changing consumer needs
for the firm by analyzing various market components.
Accurately predicting changes in consumers’ buying behavior is one
of the biggest challenges faced by automotive manufacturers. To know how
our solutions can help you identify the right target segments, request
a free proposal today!
Infiniti Research’s market intelligence report
helped the automotive industry client to:
-
Revamp their existing marketing models.
-
Devise effective marketing campaigns.
-
To know how you can leverage our solutions to accurately predict
changes in the automotive industry, Request
more information.
Infiniti Research’s market intelligence report
offered predictive insights on:
-
Enhancing business performance.
-
Entering potential markets in an agile manner.
-
Want to know how to surpass the rising global competition and gain
a strategic position in the automotive industry? Request
a free proposal today!
Benefits of market intelligence report:
In today’s competitive market scenario, it is crucial for automotive
companies to streamline their product offerings to sustain in the
market. Market
Intelligence provides a comprehensive view of the relevant
factors such as potential markets, industries and suppliers give
companies control over supply chain costs, availability, and reliability
for better control. Some top benefits
of devising a market intelligence report:
-
Better view of actionable data
-
Improve customer retention capabilities
-
Boost upselling opportunities
-
Improve process efficiency
-
Focus on agility
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005375/en/