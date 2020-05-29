How to Save More on Fruits and Vegetables

May 29, 2020

Support your health with good nutrition while spending less money. Nutrition.gov has resources to help you get the best price on produce and cook tasty, low-cost recipes while staying at home to protect yourself and others and slow the spread of COVID-19. Fit fruits and vegetables into your food budget with these 3 tips:

Plan before you shop.

Whether you are getting groceries delivered or going to the store, meal planning can help you to stay within your food budget. It makes it easier to buy only what you need, so your fruits and veggies do not go bad before you use them. Plus, if you are visiting the grocery store, you can keep your shopping trip shorter and return home quicker. Use Nutrition.gov's Food Shopping and Meal Planning resources to get started.

Choose low-cost recipes.

Have you been cooking more while staying at home? Save money by preparing dishes that usually use budget-friendly ingredients, such as seasonal produce. Bulk veggies or fruits (such as potatoes, onions, and apples) can often be another way to save if you know you can use them before they spoil. Find recipes to fit your budget in our Recipe Collection and basic food prep tips to help you get comfortable in the kitchen on our Food Preparation and Safety page. Browse the Historical Dietary Guidance Digital Collection for throwback cookbooks, including Money-Saving Main Dishes from the 1970s.

Go beyond fresh produce.

It's true that buying seasonal fruits and veggies can save you money. However, frozen and canned produce can be budget-friendly alternatives when you need out-of-season items or want foods that stay fresh longer. Get tips on choosing frozen and canned produce on the Healthy Eating page.

For more support with your food budget, visit the Food Assistance Programs page.