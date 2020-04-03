Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Howard University : Associate Professor Jennifer Thomas Named Scripps Howard Foundation Teacher of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scripps Howard Foundation in partnership with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (AEJMC) has announced Howard University Associate Professor Jennifer Thomas as the 2019 Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented at the 2020 AEJMC San Francisco Conference August 6-9, 2020.

"We are so pleased to hear of Jennifer Thomas' recognition," says Gracie Lawson-Borders, Ph.D., dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. "She is one of the crown jewels of our school and we recognize and celebrate her accomplishment."

Thomas teaches in the Department of Media, Journalism and Film and advises students within the Howard University Chapter of National Association of Black Journalists (HUNABJ). "I am extremely humbled by this honor and excited to represent the institution that molded me as a student and has allowed me the opportunity to do the same as an alumna and associate professor," says Thomas, who teaches broadcast journalism.

Thomas has also served as producer and executive producer for 20 years and is a published author. Her research has dissected current practices and pedagogies in journalism, the transition from professional to professor, and the complex facets of women, media and images. Her research has led her to conferences in the U.S and Namibia, Africa as well as to South Africa as a featured guest with the U.S. Department of State's Office of the U.S. Speaker Program.

The award announcement arrived during the rise of COVID-19, and Thomas utilized her years of experience to help broadcast students learn remotely and prepare to be in the field themselves. She understands that the more digitally-savvy each generation becomes, the more it may require unique strategies for teaching.

"My teaching is interdisciplinary, active and holistic while emphasizing responsible and ethical journalism. I utilize my industry experience to provide both practical and pedagogical fundamentals to my instruction, with the ultimate goal of having graduates successfully transition from classroom to newsroom, control room, and ultimately the board room," says Thomas. 

Thomas has converted the classroom into a newsroom, and "the studio and control room become 'labs,' complete with deadline management."

"A challenge with college students is to maintain their attention," she says. "I have several strategies that are part of my active pedagogy. These involve social media, field trips, guests, and interaction to include today's converged media landscape into my teaching practices. Some of these practices include using cell-phones to research and produce broadcast-digital quality pieces."

CONTACT: Alonda Thomas, alonda.thomas@howard.edu

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/howard-university-associate-professor-jennifer-thomas-named-scripps-howard-foundation-teacher-of-the-year-301035131.html

SOURCE Howard University


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A. informs about Fitch Rating Actions
AQ
02:11pBIOGAIA PUBL : Board of Directors revises the dividend proposal
PU
02:10pCisco's Webex draws record 324 million users in March
RE
02:09pZENITH ENERGY : Financing of up to CAD$921,000 by private placement
AQ
02:09pOMNIQ CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pAPPLIED ENERGETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:06pPT KALBE FARMA TBK : Growth Improvement in Sales
PU
02:06pALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIBLE FUND : Monthly Closed End Fund Earnings Report
PU
02:06pBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Maintains Global Reinsurance Outlook at Stable Despite COVID-19 Volatility
BU
02:05pJONES SODA : Revs Up Marketing with Torque Esports Sponsorship
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group