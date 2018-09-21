Howe Successfully Passes the Baton to USA Federal and State Congressional and Law Enforcement Apparatus, as well as Major Media Outlets, SubscriberWise Announces

David Howe, America's Child Identity Guardian and President of SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for communications and the leading
protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the
exchange of what he believes is the most comprehensive proof of state
and federal car-rental UDAAPs (Unfair, Deceptive, Abusive Acts or
Practices) to the United States of America federal and state law
enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and
the Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi’s Office including Consumer
Protection Director Victoria Butler.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005979/en/
SubscriberWise founder and America's child identity guardian David Howe, holding two public records each containing sworn testimony which has been provided to USA Congress, law enforcement, and media confirming profound consumer UDAAPs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Related: After years of consumer complaints, state accuses rental car
firm of deceptive practices -- https://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2018/08/30/after-years-of-consumer-complaints-state-sues-rental-car-giant-for-deceptive-fees/
In addition, the mountain of evidence, along with two public records
each containing sworn testimony with remarkably contradictory statements
and exhibits, have been provided to staff members of the Honorable
United States Senator Sherrod Brown, including colleagues from Honorable
Senator Brown’s Office who work for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Other United States
Senators’ staff members, including the Honorable Elizabeth Warren, the
Honorable Bill Nelson, and the Honorable Charles Schumer, have been
alerted to what Howe insists are the relentless abuses perpetrated
against United States Citizens, as well as our sisters and brothers who
visit our beloved and law-loving nation from around the world.
“MISSION ACCOMPLISHED,” proclaimed David Howe, SubscriberWise founder, FICO
Professor, and Identity Guardian for babies, for girls, and for
boys. “Yes, we now and finally no longer have mere allegations of
predatory behavior including even criminal intent and corruption.
Instead, we have two powerful and unimpeachable public records, each
containing sworn testimony -- including from the same witness involved
in the scheme -- that I firmly believe reveal in the most remarkable
terms a sophisticated cover-up that evolved into a grand-story with
patently false testimony and exhibits.
SEE: https://www.elliott.org/blog/enterprise-determines-damaged-rental/
(‘Damage Evaluator’ and notice the photo with the clear disclaimer
regarding ‘Bumper Scrapes’; compare to sworn manager testimony taken
under-oath during photographic-exhibit cross-examination that proves
consumer financial harm)
“And it’s all now on the public record under the bright light of day –
so obviously and so undeniably contrary to the industry marketing
and proclamations that otherwise deceive the public into reducing
caution when renting a vehicle and driving off the lot. It’s a
wholly unfair and abusive system that ensures self-implication when
innocent consumers mistakenly rely – through marketing and advertising
that work precisely as intended – on the expectation of the ‘good faith
and fair dealing covenant’; a standard and best-practice only ethical
and honest companies engage and strive for with zeal.
“It’s true,” Howe confirmed. “The publicly trumpeted ‘damage’ protocols
are now proved disgraced in the most obvious manner one could imagine.
In fact, I believe only a review of the testimony can fully reveal the
incredible violations of FTC and CFPB rules and regulations, as well as
a myriad of state and federal consumer violations that would make even
an infant’s head spin because of the abuse and injustice so shamefully
evident on the permanent public records.
“So today, as I officially and finally pass the baton and move on from
this incredibly harmful and horrifically painful life-event, I want to
express the most sincere gratitude a human being can muster for all
those who have aided and assisted me in bringing this harmful behavior
to light,” continued Howe. “And, of course, it’s not possible for me to
adequately thank each and every person. It’s not possible for me to
thank each and every agency who came to side with truth and justice. For
me, each is an ‘army of allies’ and I remain profoundly grateful.
“But, in particular, there is one agency and one individual that indeed
do deserve extraordinary thanks and recognition,” Howe insisted. “There
is one agency that I must single-out for a loud and clear recognition
that otherwise allowed a temporarily fallen-victim to get back on his
feet and raise his head high and proud for the world to know and see.
That agency is the Lee County Port Authority Police Department at the SW
FL Fort Myers International Airport. And that individual is a dedicated
and professional law-enforcement officer who delivered the most
significant contribution to truth and justice in terms of exposing the
facts and details associated with this financial rental scandal
relentlessly exacted against the public ‘en masse’.
“Yes, it’s simply a fact that without the incredibly comprehensive and
thorough independent investigation report, including sworn witness
statements from the same individual who I feel eagerly and brazenly
neglected the facts in sworn testimony in a United States of America
Court of Law and in the presence of the Honorable Archie B. Hayward Jr.
in Lee County, Florida, there could be no possibility of exposing this
extreme bad act and cover-up.
“I believe without the officer’s demonstrated due-diligence and
unwavering commitment to the details and the facts from other actors
involved -- who also directly and indirectly contradicted the fantasy
and fiction so desperately concocted under-oath in Judge Hayward’s
courtroom -- there could be no possibility of exposing this extreme bad
act and cover-up,” added Howe.
“And, let the record reflect now and forever, the same must be stated
regarding the extraordinary investigative facts so powerfully exposed by
the high-definition photos that the officer thoughtfully included in his
remarkable work of art that so profoundly and so unequivocally impeached
the scheme that was presented under-oath nearly two years later in the
Lee County Justice Center in the 20th Judicial Circuit, Honorable Archie
B. Hayward Jr.
SEE: https://southfloridatrial.foxrothschild.com/tag/florida-spoliation-of-evidence/
(court testimony proves manager conveniently failed to safeguard video
that was used to implicate – even after recorded audio proving video was
viewed. Both police and victim made repeated demands to view video to no
avail. Manager testified to court having no awareness of otherwise
common-sense duty to preserve evidence.)
“Yes, let the record again reflect the baton is passed,” Howe affirmed.
“Law enforcement, Congress, major media, and – most importantly, the USA
public and our neighbors from around the world, can now and forever know
the truth. The sad, harmful, and frightening truth about the very real
financial harms that await the renting public because of an industry
operating in the disgraceful and conspicuous absence of uniform and
predictable standards.
“As for whom I consider the criminal predators, for them no amount of
justification, no amount of marketing, no amount of spin, no amount of
human effort will ever hide or conceal the unethical and harmful deeds
they level with zeal, shame, and disgust against honest and innocent
renters past, present and future,” Howe concluded.
The two permanent public records available to ALL under Florida’s broad
‘Sunshine Law’ (http://myfloridalegal.com/pages.nsf/Main/DC0B20B7DC22B7418525791B006A54E4)
:
-
Lee County Port Authority Police (Case No. 2016000055203
-
Lee County Clerk of the Court (Case No. 18-SC-001768)
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency
exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive
documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer
database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint
marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement).
Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider
for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are
quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005979/en/