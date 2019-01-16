Howie Carr to Serve as Spokesperson for Orion Metal Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange will partner with Howie Carr of Newsmax, who will act as a spokesperson for the company, Orion announced today. Carr has many years of experience as a conservative news personality and is ideally positioned to help promote and grow Orion Metal Exchange.

The past 40 years have seen gold prices increase in the value of gold by 3700 percent. This makes gold an attractive investment, especially given recent and expected ongoing volatility in the stock market.

Howie Carr is a Boston-based conservative journalist, author, and radio talk-show host. He hosts The Howie Carr Show on weekdays, along with writing three columns weekly for the Boston Herald. In August 2016, The Howie Carr Show began syndicating one hour of the show on the Newsmax cable TV channel.

Orion Metal Exchange (www.orionmetalexchange.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals experience. Orion Metal Exchange is a gold and precious metals IRA specialist. The firm was the fastest growing gold IRA dealer in America and rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2016 by Retirement Living. Orion also earned a five-star rating by Trust Pilot. The company is unique in the industry for having the fewest layers of compensation and guaranteed most competitive pricing. Orion is a proud member of the Business Consumer Alliance.

