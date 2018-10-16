Log in
Hoy Health, LLC : Launches Programs Empowering Medically Underserved and Hispanic Families to Access Primary Care Services and Rx, Recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

10/16/2018

Timing the launch of its innovative cash-based wellness solutions to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month, Hoy Health, LLC today unveils quality healthcare programs and services focused on primary care that are designed specifically for medically underserved and Hispanic markets. An innovative, emerging health-tech company with solutions for individuals and institutional re-sellers, Hoy Health offers affordable Rx drugs, chronic condition management programs, and telehealth/virtual care.

“Hoy Health answers the unmet healthcare needs and limited access to affordable care among Hispanic families,” says Mario Anglada, CEO, Hoy Health, pointing to Hispanics as the fastest growing population in the US, accounting for $1.7 trillion in purchasing power. “Hispanics typically over-index on diabetes and under-index for healthcare coverage, accompanied by a poor track record for early diagnosis and compliance with treatment that further exacerbates medical conditions. In response, our platforms are digitally accessible, bilingual, culturally relevant and HIPAA-compliant.”

A highly experienced team of experts and professionals from aspects of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, telehealth, and benefits designed Hoy Health solutions for simplicity and ease-of-use by US-domestic and international audiences:

  • HoyRX – This first-of-its-kind medication voucher program offers consumers the ability to pre-purchase over 3,500 generic medications at affordable price points of $10, $15, $20, $25, $30, $35, and $40 depending on the medication. Medications can be purchased for personal use or gifted to a friend or family member either domestically in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, or internationally in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
  • HoyMEDS – A free Prescription Savings Card allowing cash-pay consumers to save up to 80 percent* on brand name and generic medications across a wide network of over 62,000 pharmacies. (*Average savings of 54 percent, with potential savings of 80 percent based on 2017 national program savings data.)
  • HoyCCM – Turnkey end-to-end clinical solution for patients with diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and obesity. Includes vouchers for medications, peripherals, testing supplies, tablet, apps, and access to lifestyle coach consults. A retail version of this chronic condition management program is available as HoyLIFE retail kit.
  • HoyDOC – Bilingual telemedicine platform.

“Consumers can purchase services directly from our website, while our collaborative re-seller arrangements continue to materialize with health systems/urgent care facilities, employee benefits/broker organizations, retailers, insurance payers and others,” says Anglada. “Our corporate footprint is expanding, and we welcome new customers, strategic partners and additional investors.”

About Hoy Health

Hoy Health LLC, is a first-of-its-kind health-tech platform that provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support ecosystem to medically underserved patients offering solutions relative to medication access, medication adherence, tele-health and chronic condition management programs. Hoy Health’s core businesses include HoyMEDS, a prescription medication discount program; HoyRX, a medication discount voucher program; HoyCCM, a clinical chronic condition management program and its direct to consumer retail counterpart HoyLIFE chronic condition management kit; and HoyDOC, a telemedicine program. Visit http://www.HoyHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2018
