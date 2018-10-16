Hoy Health, LLC : Launches Programs Empowering Medically Underserved and Hispanic Families to Access Primary Care Services and Rx, Recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

Timing the launch of its innovative cash-based wellness solutions to
coincide with Hispanic
Heritage Month, Hoy
Health, LLC today unveils quality healthcare programs and services
focused on primary care that are designed specifically for medically
underserved and Hispanic markets. An innovative, emerging health-tech
company with solutions for individuals and institutional re-sellers, Hoy
Health offers affordable Rx drugs, chronic condition management
programs, and telehealth/virtual care.
“Hoy Health answers the unmet healthcare needs and limited access to
affordable care among Hispanic families,” says Mario Anglada, CEO, Hoy
Health, pointing to Hispanics as the fastest growing population in the
US, accounting for $1.7 trillion in purchasing power. “Hispanics
typically over-index on diabetes and under-index for healthcare
coverage, accompanied by a poor track record for early diagnosis and
compliance with treatment that further exacerbates medical conditions.
In response, our platforms are digitally accessible, bilingual,
culturally relevant and HIPAA-compliant.”
A highly experienced team of experts and professionals from aspects of
pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, telehealth, and
benefits designed Hoy Health solutions for simplicity and ease-of-use by
US-domestic and international audiences:
-
HoyRX
– This first-of-its-kind medication voucher program offers consumers
the ability to pre-purchase over 3,500 generic medications at
affordable price points of $10, $15, $20, $25, $30, $35, and $40
depending on the medication. Medications can be purchased for personal
use or gifted to a friend or family member either domestically in the
U.S. and Puerto Rico, or internationally in Mexico, Guatemala,
Honduras and El Salvador.
-
HoyMEDS
– A free Prescription Savings Card allowing cash-pay consumers to
save up to 80 percent* on brand name and generic medications across a
wide network of over 62,000 pharmacies. (*Average savings of 54
percent, with potential savings of 80 percent based on 2017 national
program savings data.)
-
HoyCCM
– Turnkey end-to-end clinical solution for patients with diabetes,
hypertension, asthma, and obesity. Includes vouchers for medications,
peripherals, testing supplies, tablet, apps, and access to lifestyle
coach consults. A retail version of this chronic condition management
program is available as HoyLIFE retail kit.
-
HoyDOC
– Bilingual telemedicine platform.
“Consumers can purchase services directly from our website, while our
collaborative re-seller arrangements continue to materialize with health
systems/urgent care facilities, employee benefits/broker organizations,
retailers, insurance payers and others,” says Anglada. “Our corporate
footprint is expanding, and we welcome new customers, strategic partners
and additional investors.”
About Hoy Health
Hoy Health LLC, is a first-of-its-kind health-tech platform that
provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support
ecosystem to medically underserved patients offering solutions relative
to medication access, medication adherence, tele-health and chronic
condition management programs. Hoy Health’s core businesses include
HoyMEDS, a prescription medication discount program; HoyRX, a medication
discount voucher program; HoyCCM, a clinical chronic condition
management program and its direct to consumer retail counterpart HoyLIFE
chronic condition management kit; and HoyDOC, a telemedicine program.
Visit http://www.HoyHealth.com.
