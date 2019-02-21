Log in
Hoylu AB: Hoylu Signs Reseller and Partnership Agreement with Dobil Laboratories

02/21/2019 | 02:31am EST

Hoylu continues to expand its partner network in the United States. The most recent addition is Dobil Laboratories (www.dobil.com). Based in Western Pennsylvania, Dobil continues to build on its nearly 50 year tradition of successful customer engagements by providing a range of leading edge A/V solutions and integration services to customers in Education, Industry and Government.

Hoylu works with its partners in the United States to provide its industry-leading Connected Workspaces™ to customers in Higher Education, Construction, and other industry verticals.

Stein Revelsby, Hoylu’s CEO, commented: “We are excited to begin working with a leading integrator such as Dobil and look forward to successfully implementing our solution at many of their customers in the near future.

David Rosenberger, Vice President at Dobil, says ““We’ve looked at this space as our customers have expressed significant interest and a need for such solutions, and we see the Hoylu Connected Workspaces as a leading solution. We’re excited to be able to offer this to Dobil’s clients, and look forward to working closely with them and Hoylu to deliver successful business outcomes.”

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on February 21, 2019.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
