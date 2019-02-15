Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoylu Ab Publishes the Interim Report for January – December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:31am EST

The complete version of the Interim Report for January – December 2018 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu’s web site (www.hoylu.com).

“Whilst we focus on working closely with our largest enterprise customers to expand our business, Hoylu’s partner and reseller community is growing and continue to generate new opportunities. Repeat orders from existing customers Holland America Line, Daimler, Suffolk, Walbridge, InterSystems and others give us confidence that we provide customer value in a market with significant potential.” says Hoylu Chief Executive Officer, Stein Revelsby.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018
- Revenues for the fourth quarter were MSEK 13.1 (11.5)
- Gross margin was 70 percent (67)
- EBITDA for the fourth quarter was MSEK -1.1 (-2.7)
- Operating loss was MSEK 4.3 (-3.8) *
- Profit after tax amounted to MSEK -5.1 (-4.0) **
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.35 (-0.35)

TWELVE MONTHS 2018
- Revenues for the twelve months were MSEK 33.4 (27.3)
- Gross margin was 69 percent (68)
- EBITDA for the twelve months was MSEK -19.2 (-16.3)
- Operating loss amounted to MSEK 26.6 (-22.2)
- Profit after tax amounted to MSEK -28.4 (-22.6)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.93 (-2.43)

* As previously announced, Hoylu made the decision not to pursue the large format interactive display business, specifically Hoylu would look to partner with leading display manufacturers such as NEC and LG, rather than manufacturing and distributing its own large format interactive displays. As a result, Hoylu wrote off a total of MSEK 1.7 associated with the intangible assets acquired from Nada Yada AB and other related assets as part of the annual impairment testing. In addition, depreciation and amortization charges for the quarter amounted to MSEK 1.4.

** Interest charges for the quarter amounted to MSEK 0.7.

The interim report for Hoylu has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Accounting Standards Board on annual report, and consolidated financial statements BFNAR 2012: 1 (K3) as well as the Swedish Securities Market Act.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on February 15, 2019.

Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:45aK ELECTRIC : Court orders KMC to pay outstanding dues to K-Electric
AQ
02:45aNET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight Year-end report January - December 2018
AQ
02:44aPREMIER FOODS : drops plans to sell dessert brand Ambrosia
RE
02:44aP T C L XD : Prominent world banks show interest in Pakistan power plants privatization
AQ
02:44aSAUDI CROWN PRINCE VISIT A MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT OF PTI LED GOVERNMENT ON FOREIGN POLICY FRONT : Fawad
AQ
02:43aWESTPAY : HRS, the largest Oracle partner in the hospitality sector worldwide, signs a long-term agreement with Westpay
AQ
02:42aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Shire's Full Year 2018 Results
PU
02:42aINTERTRUST : N.V. announces the publication of its Annual Report 2018
PU
02:42aOCEAN YIELD : Ex dividend USD 0.1910 today
AQ
02:42aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Warns on Cost Targets Despite Rising Profit
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise
2VTV THERAPEUTICS INC : VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG closes 2018 with strong figures - very optimistic outlook for 2019
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
5ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ : fourth-quarter net profit up 19 percent, in line with expectations
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.