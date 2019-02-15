Hoylu Ab Publishes the Interim Report for January – December 2018

The complete version of the Interim Report for January – December 2018 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu’s web site (www.hoylu.com).

“Whilst we focus on working closely with our largest enterprise customers to expand our business, Hoylu’s partner and reseller community is growing and continue to generate new opportunities. Repeat orders from existing customers Holland America Line, Daimler, Suffolk, Walbridge, InterSystems and others give us confidence that we provide customer value in a market with significant potential.” says Hoylu Chief Executive Officer, Stein Revelsby.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018

- Revenues for the fourth quarter were MSEK 13.1 (11.5)

- Gross margin was 70 percent (67)

- EBITDA for the fourth quarter was MSEK -1.1 (-2.7)

- Operating loss was MSEK 4.3 (-3.8) *

- Profit after tax amounted to MSEK -5.1 (-4.0) **

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.35 (-0.35)

TWELVE MONTHS 2018

- Revenues for the twelve months were MSEK 33.4 (27.3)

- Gross margin was 69 percent (68)

- EBITDA for the twelve months was MSEK -19.2 (-16.3)

- Operating loss amounted to MSEK 26.6 (-22.2)

- Profit after tax amounted to MSEK -28.4 (-22.6)

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.93 (-2.43)

* As previously announced, Hoylu made the decision not to pursue the large format interactive display business, specifically Hoylu would look to partner with leading display manufacturers such as NEC and LG, rather than manufacturing and distributing its own large format interactive displays. As a result, Hoylu wrote off a total of MSEK 1.7 associated with the intangible assets acquired from Nada Yada AB and other related assets as part of the annual impairment testing. In addition, depreciation and amortization charges for the quarter amounted to MSEK 1.4.

** Interest charges for the quarter amounted to MSEK 0.7.

The interim report for Hoylu has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Accounting Standards Board on annual report, and consolidated financial statements BFNAR 2012: 1 (K3) as well as the Swedish Securities Market Act.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on February 15, 2019.

