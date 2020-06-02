HqO Launches “HqOS,” a Pioneering Operating System for Commercial Office Buildings

BOSTON, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the tenant experience (TeX) platform with a portfolio of over 90M sq. ft. in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Europe, today announced the launch of “HqOS,” the end-to-end operating system for commercial office buildings. HqOS will enable the management of all customer-facing technology across office portfolios. By activating real connections between people and their properties, HqOS empowers data-based decision making, delivers exceptional tenant experiences, and accelerates the implementation of innovative asset strategies.



“Here at HqO, we believe in the power of connection: with the buildings we work in, and with the people we work with,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO and co-founder of HqO. “HqOS represents a massive leap forward for HqO and its customers by unifying the ‘art’ of property and experience management with the ‘science’ of a true enterprise platform that makes managing entire portfolios of technology intuitive and scalable.”

HqOS serves as a comprehensive operating system for commercial office buildings. The application layer, which works as a building’s remote control, facilitates an array of seamless property experiences for tenants from a single mobile platform. The marketplace is the vehicle for finding and managing best-in-class service providers and vendors, complete with white glove consultation from technology experts who can help configure a building’s tech stack. Finally, the Digital Grid captures and organizes all data related to how tenants use their buildings, creating the foundation for data modeling and planning to enable smarter buildings and cities.

Building amenity providers such as Soloinsight (visitor management), TransitScreen (commute management), EXOS (fitness and wellbeing design and management), Angus Systems (work order and building management), Ritual (food ordering and retail), Traction Guest (visitor management), Proxy (touchless access), LiveSafe (safety and security communications), Fitspot (workplace wellness), Proxyclick (visitor management), and Openpath (access control) are just some of the many partners featured in The HqOS Marketplace. “Now, more than ever, landlords need to create superior property experiences through technologies designed to make customers safe and productive at the workplace,” said James Segil, president of Openpath. “The HqOS and Openpath integration makes it easy for landlords to provide touchless experiences across their portfolios through a single app experience.”

Technology connects all of us in the world today, and data-driven decision making is at the core of providing a best-in-class tenant experience. According to Deloitte, 92 percent of CRE executives plan to increase or maintain their tenant experience-related technologies in 2020, which are often complicated and disparate systems. HqOS simplifies and streamlines the decision-making process for asset owners, enabling the smart decisions that will differentiate them from competitors, all while smoothly integrating existing and future technology investments into a single complimentary system. This saves time, accelerates innovation, and leads to smarter property decisions and better tenant outcomes.

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp .

