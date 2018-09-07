Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Subscription of Wealth Management Product with China Development Bank

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(StocK code: 1347)

diScLoSeaBLe tranSaction

SuBScriPtion oF WeaLtH management Product WitH cHina deVeLoPment BanK

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company (the "announcement") dated 24 August 2018 in respect of certain subscriptions for Financial Products offered by China Development Bank (Jiangsu Branch) during the period from 24 April 2018 to 24 August 2018. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, Hua Hong Wuxi had previously made certain subscriptions for financial products offered by China Development Bank (Jiangsu Branch) in the principal amounts of RMB600,000,000, RMB70,000,000, RMB100,000,000, RMB500,000,000, RMB1,578,000,000 and RMB70,000,000 on 24 April 2018, 24 April 2018, 30 May 2018, 30 May 2018, 12 July 2018 and 30 July 2018, respectively.

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 7 September 2018, Hua Hong Wuxi has entered into an additional wealth management product agreement (the "Seventh cdB Wealth management Product agreement") with China Development Bank (Jiangsu Branch).

SuBScriPtion WitH cHina deVeLoPment BanK

the Seventh cdB Wealth management Product agreement

A summary of the principal terms of the Seventh CDB Wealth Management Product Agreement are set out as follows:

Name of product

: Closed-ended and principal-guaranteed RMB Wealth Management Product of China Development Bank (No. 2018520) (਷ක2018520໮܆ௐόڭ͉ۨɛ͏࿆ଣৌପۜ) Date

: 7 September 2018 Parties

: Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and China Development Bank (Jiangsu Branch), as the bank Type of return

: Principal-guaranteed with floating income

Risk rating of the product

: Low, according to the internal assessment of China Development Bank Principal amount

: RMB500,000,000 Term

: 91 days commencing from 7 September 2018 and expiring on 7 December 2018 Expected return per annum

: Maximum estimated interest rate of 3.9% Investment scope

: The principal of this wealth management product would be fully invested in the rate securities in the interbank bond market, AAA-rated financial products such as enterprise bonds, corporate bonds, medium term notes, short term bond and interbank deposit Early termination

: Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the principal before the maturity date

reaSonS and BeneFitS For SuBScriPtion oF tHe FinanciaL Product

The Company considers the financial product offered under the Seventh CDB Wealth Management Product Agreement to be a principal-protected, short-term and low-risk investment product issued by China Development Bank which offers better interest rates than prevailing fixed-term deposit interest rates offered by banks or licensed financial institutions. The Directors believe that the subscription of such financial product would efficiently utilise the cash held by Hua Hong Wuxi and obtain secure and attractive returns on cash balances of Hua Hong Wuxi. Accordingly, the Directors are of the view that the subscription for such financial product is on normal commercial terms and fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and its shareholders as a whole.

imPLicationS under tHe LiSting ruLeS

As certain financial products are entered into with China Development Bank and are of similar nature, the transactions under the Subscriptions with China Development Bank and the Seventh CDB Wealth Management Product Agreement shall be aggregated and treated as if there were one transaction with China Development Bank for the purpose of computing the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios, on an aggregate basis, in respect of the transactions under the Subscriptions with China Development Bank and the Seventh CDB Wealth Management Product Agreement exceed 5% but are less than 25%, such transactions constitute disclosable transactions for the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The details of the Subscriptions with China Development Bank have been disclosed in the Announcement.

inFormation aBout tHe PartieS the company

The Company is a manufacturer of semiconductors predominantly on 8-inch (200mm) wafers for specialty applications. The Company's technologies, in particular eNVM and power discreet, are primarily engaged in the consumer electronic, communication, computing and industrial as well as automotive industries.

Hua Hong Wuxi

Hua Hong Wuxi is currently a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its business is to engage in the design, research, manufacturing, testing, packaging and sale of integrated circuits fabricated on 12-inch (300mm) wafers.

china development Bank

China Development Bank is a state-owned development finance institution in the PRC. It is the world's largest development finance institution, and the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, providing medium-to-long-term financing facilities.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, China Development Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Group and its connected persons.

