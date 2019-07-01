Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions Subscriptions of Structured Deposit Products with China Citic Bank

As the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement are entered into with the same bank and are of similar nature, the transactions under the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement shall be aggregated for the purpose of computing the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are less than 25%, such transactions constitute disclosable transactions for the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES
The Company
The Company is a manufacturer of semiconductors predominantly on 8-inch (200mm) wafers for specialty applications. The Company' s technologies, in particular eNVM and power discreet, are primarily engaged in the consumer electronic, communication, computing and industrial as well as automotive industries.
Hua Hong Wuxi
Hua Hong Wuxi is currently a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and is principally engaged in the design, research, manufacturing, testing, packaging and sale of integrated circuits fabricated on 12-inch (300mm) wafers.
China CITIC Bank
China CITIC Bank, formerly known as CITIC Industrial Bank and founded in 1987, changed its name at the end of 2005. Headquartered at Beijing, China CITIC Bank is one of the national commercial banks in the PRC, whose substantial shareholder is CITIC Limited.
By Order of the Board
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited
Mr. Suxin Zhang
Chairman and Executive Director
Shanghai, PRC, 2 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
Executive Directors:
Suxin Zhang (Chairman)
Junjun Tang (President)
Non-Executive Directors:
Yang Du
Takayuki Morita
Jing Wang
Jun Ye
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Stephen Tso Tung Chang
Kwai Huen Wong, JP
Long Fei Ye