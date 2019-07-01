Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions Subscriptions of Structured Deposit Products with China Citic Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

SUBSCRIPTIONS OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS WITH

CHINA CITIC BANK

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 June 2019 (the "Announcement" ) in respect of certain subscriptions for financial products offered by various banks including China CITIC Bank. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement stated above.

As disclosed in the Announcement, Hua Hong Wuxi had previously made certain subscriptions for financial products offered by China CITIC Bank (Wuxi Branch). The Board is pleased to announce that, on 24 June 2019 and 1 July 2019, Hua Hong Wuxi has entered into two additional structured deposit product agreements (the "Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement" and "Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement" ) with China CITIC Bank (Wuxi Branch).

SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH CHINA CITIC BANK

A summary of the principal terms of the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows:

Date

:

24 June 2019

Parties

: Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and China CITIC Bank

(Wuxi Branch), as the bank

Type of return

: Principal-guaranteed with floating income

Principal amount

:

RMB600,000,000

Term

: 108 days commencing from 24 June 2019 and expiring on

10 October 2019

Expected return per annum

:

Between 4.00%-4.50% (If the 3-month USD LIBOR is

less than or equal to 4.00% at 11 a.m. London time on 8

October 2019, the expected return per annum will be 4.00%.

Otherwise, the expected return per annum will be 4.50%)

1

Investment scope

:

This is a structured product with the entire funds being

applied into investing in operations through structured

interest rate swap transactions

Early termination

:

Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the

principal before the maturity date

A summary of the principal terms of the Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows:

Date

:

1 July 2019

Parties

: Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and China CITIC Bank

(Wuxi Branch), as the bank

Type of return

: Principal-guaranteed with floating income

Principal amount

:

RMB500,000,000

Term

: 108 days commencing from 1 July 2019 and expiring on 17

October 2019

Expected return per annum

:

Between 4.00%-4.50% (If the 3-month USD LIBOR is

less than or equal to 4.00% at 11 a.m. London time on 15

October 2019, the expected return per annum will be 4.00%.

Otherwise, the expected return per annum will be 4.50%)

Investment scope

: This is a structured product with the entire funds being

applied into investing in operations through structured

interest rate swap transactions

Early termination

:

Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the

principal before the maturity date

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS OF THE FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

The Company considers the Financial Products to be principal-protected,short-term and low-risk investment products issued by banks which offer better interest rates than prevailing fixed-term deposit interest rates offered by banks or licensed financial institutions. The Directors believe that the subscriptions of the Financial Products would efficiently utilise the cash held by Hua Hong Wuxi and obtain secure and attractive returns on cash balances of Hua Hong Wuxi before the cash is being deployed for capital and operating expenditures in the next one to two years. Accordingly, the Directors are of the view that the subscriptions for the Financial Products are on normal commercial terms and fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and its shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As all the applicable ratios with respect of the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement is below 5%, the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement, on a standalone basis, did not constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company.

2

As the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement are entered into with the same bank and are of similar nature, the transactions under the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement shall be aggregated for the purpose of computing the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are less than 25%, such transactions constitute disclosable transactions for the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES

The Company

The Company is a manufacturer of semiconductors predominantly on 8-inch (200mm) wafers for specialty applications. The Company' s technologies, in particular eNVM and power discreet, are primarily engaged in the consumer electronic, communication, computing and industrial as well as automotive industries.

Hua Hong Wuxi

Hua Hong Wuxi is currently a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and is principally engaged in the design, research, manufacturing, testing, packaging and sale of integrated circuits fabricated on 12-inch (300mm) wafers.

China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank, formerly known as CITIC Industrial Bank and founded in 1987, changed its name at the end of 2005. Headquartered at Beijing, China CITIC Bank is one of the national commercial banks in the PRC, whose substantial shareholder is CITIC Limited.

By Order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Suxin Zhang

Chairman and Executive Director

Shanghai, PRC, 2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Junjun Tang (President)

Non-Executive Directors:

Yang Du

Takayuki Morita

Jing Wang

Jun Ye

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

3

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 00:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pFDG KINETIC : Announcements and Notices – Delay in Publication of 2018/19 Final Results, Further Update on Date of Board Meeting and Suspension of Trading
PU
09:53pCH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with TTW Public Company Limited
PU
09:53pHANHUA FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2...
PU
09:51pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING COTY, INC. (NYSE : COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:33pCHONG HING BANK : Establishment of US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Capital Securities Programme and Proposed Issue of U.S.$ Denominated Perpetual Capital Securities
PU
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ : ACER) and Encourages Acer Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:28pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
09:27pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
09:26pCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : to exit dairy products making unit for $586 million cash
RE
09:23pCENERIC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About