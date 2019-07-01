Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions Subscriptions of Structured Deposit Products with China Citic Bank

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

SUBSCRIPTIONS OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS WITH

CHINA CITIC BANK

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 June 2019 (the "Announcement" ) in respect of certain subscriptions for financial products offered by various banks including China CITIC Bank. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement stated above.

As disclosed in the Announcement, Hua Hong Wuxi had previously made certain subscriptions for financial products offered by China CITIC Bank (Wuxi Branch). The Board is pleased to announce that, on 24 June 2019 and 1 July 2019, Hua Hong Wuxi has entered into two additional structured deposit product agreements (the "Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement" and "Twelfth CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement" ) with China CITIC Bank (Wuxi Branch).

SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH CHINA CITIC BANK

A summary of the principal terms of the Eleventh CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows: