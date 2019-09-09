Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions (i) Subscriptions of Structured Deposit Products with China Citic Bank (ii) Subscriptions of Structured Deposit Products with Bank of Communications

As the transactions are entered into with the same bank and are of similar nature, the July 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement shall be aggregated and treated as if there were one transaction with that bank for the purpose of computing the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the July 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are less than 25%, such transactions constitute discloseable transactions for the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the transactions are entered into with the same bank and are of similar nature, the June 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement, the July 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement shall be aggregated and treated as if there were one transaction with that bank for the purpose of computing the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the June 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement, the July 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are less than 25%, such transactions constitute discloseable transactions for the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

At all relevant times, the applicable percentage ratios of all financial products purchased from China CITIC Bank and Bank of Communications have at no time exceeded 25% respectively.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES

The Company

The Company is a manufacturer of semiconductors predominantly on 8-inch (200mm) wafers for specialty applications. The Company's technologies, in particular eNVM and power discreet, are primarily engaged in the consumer electronic, communication, computing and industrial as well as automotive industries.

Hua Hong Wuxi

Hua Hong Wuxi is currently a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and is principally engaged in the design, research, manufacturing, testing, packaging and sale of integrated circuits fabricated on 12-inch (300mm) wafers.

China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank, formerly known as CITIC Industrial Bank and founded in 1987, changed its name at the end of 2005. Headquartered at Beijing, China CITIC Bank is one of the national commercial banks in the PRC, whose substantial shareholder is CITIC Limited.