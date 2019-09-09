|
Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions (i) Subscriptions of Structured Deposit Products with China Citic Bank (ii) Subscriptions of Structured Deposit Products with Bank of Communications
09/09/2019 | 07:12am EDT
HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1347)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS
-
SUBSCRIPTIONS OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS WITH CHINA CITIC BANK
-
SUBSCRIPTIONS OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT PRODUCTS WITH BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 10 June 2019 and 2 July 2019 (the "Announcements") in respect of certain subscriptions by Hua Hong Wuxi. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements stated above.
The Board is pleased to announce that:
-
on 8 July 2019 and 9 September 2019, Hua Hong Wuxi has entered into two additional structured deposit product agreements (the "July 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement" and the "September 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement", respectively) with China CITIC Bank (Wuxi Branch); and
-
on 24 June 2019, 1 July 2019 and 9 September 2019, Hua Hong Wuxi has entered into three additional structured deposit product agreements (the "June 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement", the "July 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement" and the "September 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement", respectively) with Bank of Communications (Wuxi Branch).
-
SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH CHINA CITIC BANK (WUXI BRANCH)
A summary of the principal terms of the July 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
8 July 2019
|
Parties
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and China CITIC Bank
|
|
|
(Wuxi Branch), as the bank
|
Type of return
|
: Principal-guaranteed with floating income
|
Principal amount
|
:
|
RMB700,000,000
|
Term
|
: 108 days commencing from 8 July 2019 and expiring on 24
|
|
|
October 2019
|
Expected return per annum
|
:
|
Between 3.90%-4.40% (If the 3-month USD LIBOR is
|
|
|
less than or equal to 4.00% at 11 a.m. London time on 22
|
|
|
October 2019, the expected return per annum will be 3.90%.
|
|
|
Otherwise, the expected return per annum will be 4.40%)
|
Investment scope
|
: This is a structured product with the entire funds being
|
|
|
applied into investing in operations through structured
|
|
|
interest rate swap transactions
|
Early termination
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the
|
|
|
principal before the maturity date
A summary of the principal terms of the September 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
9 September 2019
|
Parties
|
: Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and China CITIC Bank
|
|
|
(Wuxi Branch), as the bank
|
Type of return
|
: Principal-guaranteed with floating income
|
Principal amount
|
:
|
RMB300,000,000
|
Term
|
: 104 days commencing from 9 September 2019 and expiring
|
|
|
on 22 December 2019
|
Expected return per annum
|
:
|
Between 3.70%-4.20% (If the 3-month USD LIBOR is
|
|
|
less than or equal to 4.00% at 11 a.m. London time on 19
|
|
|
December 2019, the expected return per annum will be
|
|
|
3.70%. Otherwise, the expected return per annum will be
|
|
|
4.20%)
|
Investment scope
|
: This is a structured product with the entire funds being
|
|
|
applied into investing in operations through structured
|
|
|
interest rate swap transactions
|
Early termination
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the
|
|
|
principal before the maturity date
(II) SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (WUXI BRANCH)
A summary of the principal terms of the June 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
24 June 2019
|
Parties
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and Bank of
|
|
|
Communications (Wuxi Branch), as the bank
|
Type of return
|
: Principal-guaranteed with floating income
|
Principal amount
|
:
|
RMB200,000,000
|
Term
|
: 94 days commencing from 25 June 2019 and expiring on 27
|
|
|
September 2019
|
Expected return per annum
|
: Maximum estimated interest rate of 3.80%
|
Early termination
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the
|
|
|
principal before the maturity date. Bank of Communications
(Wuxi Branch) has the right to terminate the agreement 9 business days in advance of the maturity date if the 3-month SHIBOR is below 2.0% on the 10th business day before the maturity date
A summary of the principal terms of the July 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
1 July 2019
|
Parties
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and Bank of
|
|
|
Communications (Wuxi Branch), as the bank
|
Type of return
|
: Principal-guaranteed with floating income
|
Principal amount
|
:
|
RMB500,000,000
|
Term
|
: 98 days commencing from 2 July 2019 and expiring on 8
|
|
|
October 2019
|
Expected return per annum
|
: Maximum estimated interest rate of 3.80%
|
Early termination
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the
|
|
|
principal before the maturity date. Bank of Communications
|
|
|
(Wuxi Branch) has the right to terminate the agreement 9
business days in advance of the maturity date if the 3-month SHIBOR is below 2.0% on the 10th business day before the maturity date
A summary of the principal terms of the September 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement is set out as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
9 September 2019
|
Parties
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi, as the subscriber and Bank of
|
|
|
Communications (Wuxi Branch), as the bank
|
Type of return
|
: Principal-guaranteed with floating income
|
Principal amount
|
:
|
RMB200,000,000
|
Term
|
: 91 days commencing from 10 September 2019 and expiring
|
|
|
on 10 December 2019
|
Expected return per annum
|
: Between 3.65%-3.75% (If the mid-market rate of EUR/USD
|
|
|
on 5 December 2019 at 3 p.m. Tokyo time is 1000 basis
|
|
|
points higher than the mid-market rate of EUR/USD on 10
|
|
|
September 2019 at 9 a.m. Tokyo time, the expected return
|
|
|
per annum will be 3.75%. Otherwise, the expected return per
|
|
|
annum will be 3.65%)
|
Early termination
|
:
|
Hua Hong Wuxi has no right to withdraw any of the
|
|
|
principal before the maturity date
REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS OF THE FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
The Company considers the Financial Products to be principal-protected,short-term and low-risk investment products issued by banks which offer better interest rates than prevailing fixed-term deposit interest rates offered by banks or licensed financial institutions. The Directors believe that the subscriptions of the Financial Products would efficiently utilise the cash held by Hua Hong Wuxi and obtain secure and attractive returns on cash balances of Hua Hong Wuxi before the cash is being deployed for capital and operating expenditures in the next one to two years. Accordingly, the Directors are of the view that the subscriptions for the Financial Products are on normal commercial terms and fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and its shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As the applicable ratio of each of the July 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement, the June 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the July 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement is below 5% (on a standalone basis and on an aggregated basis with respect to the Subscriptions with Bank of Communications in June and July 2019), these subscriptions did not constitute Discloseable Transactions of the Company.
As the transactions are entered into with the same bank and are of similar nature, the July 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement shall be aggregated and treated as if there were one transaction with that bank for the purpose of computing the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the July 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 CITIC Structured Deposit Product Agreement, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are less than 25%, such transactions constitute discloseable transactions for the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As the transactions are entered into with the same bank and are of similar nature, the June 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement, the July 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement shall be aggregated and treated as if there were one transaction with that bank for the purpose of computing the relevant percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the June 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement, the July 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement and the September 2019 BOCOM Structured Deposit Product Agreement, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are less than 25%, such transactions constitute discloseable transactions for the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
At all relevant times, the applicable percentage ratios of all financial products purchased from China CITIC Bank and Bank of Communications have at no time exceeded 25% respectively.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES
The Company
The Company is a manufacturer of semiconductors predominantly on 8-inch (200mm) wafers for specialty applications. The Company's technologies, in particular eNVM and power discreet, are primarily engaged in the consumer electronic, communication, computing and industrial as well as automotive industries.
Hua Hong Wuxi
Hua Hong Wuxi is currently a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and is principally engaged in the design, research, manufacturing, testing, packaging and sale of integrated circuits fabricated on 12-inch (300mm) wafers.
China CITIC Bank
China CITIC Bank, formerly known as CITIC Industrial Bank and founded in 1987, changed its name at the end of 2005. Headquartered at Beijing, China CITIC Bank is one of the national commercial banks in the PRC, whose substantial shareholder is CITIC Limited.
