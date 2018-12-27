Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Further Grant of Share Options under Share Option Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

FURTHER GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 24 December 2018, 34,500,000 share options (the "2018 Options") to subscribe for up to a total of 34,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") were granted to certain individuals (the "Grantees") under the existing share option scheme adopted by the Company on 1 September 2015 (the "Share Option Scheme"), subject to the acceptance of the Grantees. Pursuant to the requirements of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Shanghai Municipal Government of the People's Republic of China (the "Shanghai Municipal SASAC"), the grant of the 2018 Options shall only take effect subject to and conditional upon the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Details of the grant of the 2018 Options are as follows:

Date of grant:

24 December 2018

Exercise price of 2018 Options granted:

Number of 2018 Options granted:

HK$15.056 34,500,000

Closing price of the Shares on the date of grant: HK$14.440

The average closing price of the Share HK$15.056 for the five business days immediately preceding the date of grant:

Validity period of the 2018 Options:

From 24 December 2018 to 23 December 2025 (7 years), both dates inclusive

Vesting period of the 2018 Options:

For employees at or above the level of Vice President of the Company (together with Directors), one fourth of the 2018 Options shall vest on each of 24 December 2020, 24 December 2021, 24 December 2022 and 24 December 2023; for the other employees of the Company, one third of the 2018 Options shall vest on each of 24 December 2020, 24 December 2021 and 24 December 2022

The exercise price of HK$15.056 per Share represents the higher of (i) the closing price of HK$14.440 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on the date of the grant; (ii) the average closing price of HK$15.056 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the date of grant; and (iii) the face value of the Share.

Among the 34,500,000 2018 Options, 680,000 2018 Options were granted to the Directors, subject to their respective acceptance. Details of which are as follows:

Position(s) held

Name of Director with the Company Number of 2018 Options Takayuki Morita N/A 80,000 Yu Wang President 600,000

Pursuant to Rule 17.04(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the "Listing Rules"), the grant of 2018 Options to each of the above Directors has been approved by the independent non-executive Directors.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, none of the Grantees of the 2018 Options are a Director, a chief executive or a substantial shareholder of the Company, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of a Director, a chief executive or a substantial shareholder of the Company.

In addition to the grant of the 2018 Options, the Company proposes to grant a further 4,000,000 share options (the "2019 Options") on 23 December 2019 to subscribe for up to 4,000,000 Shares to certain individuals under the Share Option Scheme. The Company will make a further announcement as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Suxin Zhang

Chairman

Shanghai, 27 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Yu Wang (President)

Non-executive Directors Jianbo Chen

Yang Du Takayuki Morita Jun Ye

Independent Non-executive Directors Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP Long Fei Ye