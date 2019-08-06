Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Stock Code (1347) News Release Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results All currency figures in this report are in US Dollars unless indicated otherwise. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with HKFRS. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China - August 6, 2019. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (SEHK: 1347) (the "Company"), a global, leading pure-play foundry, today announced its consolidated operational results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (Unaudited) Revenue was US$230.0 million, flat to the prior year but 4.2% above 1Q 2019.

Gross margin was 31.0%, 2.6 percentage points below 2Q 2018 and 1.2 percentage points lower than 1Q 2019.

Net Profit was US$49.9 million, 8.7% over 2Q 2018 and 7.0% above 1Q 2019.

Basic earnings per share was US$0.034, US$0.01 lower than 2Q 2018 and US$0.003 lower than 1Q 2019.

ROE (annualized) was 8.0%. Third Quarter 2019 Guidance We expect revenue to be approximately US$238 million.

We expect gross margin to be approximately 31%. 1

President's Message Mr. Junjun Tang, president and executive director of our Company, commented on the second quarter as follows: "Despite a prolonged global slowdown in the semiconductor industry, Hua Hong Semiconductor continued to make strides in our effort to become a stronger and better company. Our second-quarter revenue of US$230.0 million was at the same level as a year ago but a 4.2% increase over Q1 2019. Here are some highlights: power discrete continued to show tremendous strength; and demand increased for all products, in particular for super junction, IGBT and general MOSFET. We expect growth for discrete to continue into the future. Additionally, revenue for analog and power management IC was up nearly 41% quarter over quarter, primarily due to strong demand for those products in China, North America and the rest of Asia. Gross margin for the second quarter was 31%, 2.6 percentage points lower than Q2 2018, and 1.2 percentage points lower than Q1 2019 primarily due to increased depreciation expenses, partially offset by increased capacity utilization. Net profit margin was an impressive 21.7%, 1.7 percentage points over Q2 2018 and 0.6 percentage points above Q1 2019." "As I said in our last earnings call, we continue to be positive about the overall semiconductor industry. Although we are concurrently dealing with many challenges including markets, technology, customers, and a new 12-inch fab that will soon go live, our hard work has paid off. With our team's effort and tremendous support from our customers, our overall capacity utilization has now risen back to 90% and above. We are very confident that the second half of 2019 will be even stronger than the first half." "The 300 mm project is moving according to plan. We have completed construction of the building and clean room. At this time, most of the equipment and tools required for the first 10K capacity have been moved in and are currently undergoing installation and testing. Our Wuxi fab will begin risk production of 300mm wafers in Q4 2019. Our engineering team is working closely with our customers on a number of tape-outs, which will be part of the initial production ramp up. We are looking forward to this moment with great anticipation." 2

Webcast/Conference Call Announcement Date: August 7, 2019 (Wednesday) Time: 04:00 P.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong) 04:00 A.M. (New York, Wednesday August 7, 2019) Presenters: Mr. Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Webcast: The call will be webcast live with audio and slides at: http://www.huahonggrace.com/html/investor_webcast.phpor https://engage.vevent.com/rt/huahongsemiconductor~2q_2019_earnings_call Dial-in Details: International +65 6713 5521 China +86 800 870 0531/+86 400 624 0406 Hong Kong +852 3018 6768 Taiwan +886 277 031 751 New York +1 347 549 4095 Conference ID: 9755089 Passcode: HUAHONG Recording will be available for replay at http://www.huahonggrace.com/s/investor_webcast.phpabout 24 hours after the event, and will be valid for 12 months. (Replay password: Huahong) About the Company Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor", stock code: 1347.HK) (the "Company") is a global, leading pure-play foundry with specialty process platforms uniquely focused on embedded non-volatilememory ("eNVM"), power discrete, analog & power management and logic & RF. Of special note is the Company's outstanding quality control system that satisfies the strict requirements of automotive chip manufacturing. The Company is part of the Huahong Group, which is an important member of China's 909 Project. With semiconductor manufacturing as its core business, the Huahong Group is a high-tech, globally oriented, highly competitive enterprise with innovative capabilities. The Company presently operates three 200mm wafer fabrication facilities within the Huahong Group (HH Fab1, HH Fab2 and HH Fab3) in Jingqiao and Zhangjiang, Shanghai, with a total monthly 200mm-wafer capacity of circa 175,000 wafers. There is also a new 300mm-wafer fabrication facility (HH Fab 7) being built in Wuxi's National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. When completed, the Wuxi fab will increase the Company's monthly capacity by forty thousand 300mm wafers. For more information, please visit http://www.huahonggrace.com/ 3

Summary of Operating Results (Amounts in US$ thousands, except for EPS and operating data) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 1Q 2019 YoY QoQ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change Change Revenue 230,037 229,868 220,753 0.1 % 4.2 % Cost of sales (158,614) (152,622) (149,756) 3.9 % 5.9 % Gross profit 71,423 77,246 70,997 (7.5)% 0.6 % Gross margin 31.0 % 33.6 % 32.2 % (2.6) (1.2) Operating expenses (35,352) (34,030) (31,727) 3.9 % 11.4 % Other income net 24,616 16,082 5,457 53.1 % 351.1 % Profit before tax 60,687 59,298 44,727 2.3 % 35.7 % Income tax (expense) / benefit (10,793) (13,401) 1,914 (19.5)% (663.9)% Profit for the period 49,894 45,897 46,641 8.7 % 7.0 % Net profit margin 21.7 % 20.0 % 21.1 % 1.7 0.6 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 43,360 45,791 47,466 (5.3)% (8.7)% Non-controlling interests 6,534 106 (825) 6,064.2 % (892.0)% Earnings per share attributable to owners of parent Basic 0.034 0.044 0.037 (22.7)% (8.1)% Diluted 0.033 0.043 0.037 (23.3)% (10.8)% Wafers shipped 489 501 446 (2.4)% 9.6 % (in thousands 8" wafers) Capacity utilization1 93.2 % 101.5 % 87.3 % (8.3) 5.9 ROE2 8.0 % 10.4 % 8.8 % (2.4) (0.8) Second Quarter 2019 Revenue was US$230.0 million, flat to the prior year but 4.2% above 1Q 2019.

Cost of sales was US$158.6 million, 3.9% above 2Q 2018 primarily due to increased depreciation expenses and unit cost of raw wafers, and 5.9% above 1Q 2019 largely due to increased wafer shipments.

Gross margin was 31.0%, 2.6 percentage points below 2Q 2018 mainly due to lower capacity utilization and increased depreciation expenses, and 1.2 percentage points lower than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased depreciation expenses, and change in product mix, partially offset by improved capacity utilization.

Operating expenses were US$35.4 million, 3.9% above 2Q 2018 largely due to increased labor expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 2Q 2018, and 11.4% higher than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased labor expenses.

Other income net was US$24.6 million, 53.1% up year-over-year, primarily due to increased (i) foreign exchange gain, (ii) fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (iii) interest income, partially offset by decreased share of profit from an associate, and 351.1% up quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to (i) foreign exchange gain after a loss in the previous period, and (ii) increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Income tax expense was US$10.8 million, 19.5% lower than 2Q 2018, due to decreased taxable profit.

Profit for the period was US$49.9 million, 8.7% over 2Q 2018 and 7.0% above 1Q 2019.

Net profit margin was 21.7%, 1.7 percentage points above 2Q 2018 and 0.6 percentage points over 1Q 2019.

Basic earnings per share was US$0.034, US$0.01 lower than 2Q 2018 and US$0.003 lower than 1Q 2019.

ROE (annualized) was 8.0%. 1The capacity utilization is calculated based on average monthly output divided by total estimated monthly capacity. 2Profit attributable to owners of the parent / weighted average net assets attributable to owners of the parent. 4

Analysis of Revenue Revenue by 2Q 2019 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 2Q 2018 YoY YoY service type US$000 % US$000 % Change Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$000 % Wafers 225,012 97.8 % 225,196 98.0 % (184) (0.1)% Others 5,025 2.2 % 4,672 2.0 % 353 7.6 % Total revenue 230,037 100.0 % 229,868 100.0 % 169 0.1 % 97.8% of our total revenue were derived from the sale of semiconductor wafers in 2Q 2019. Analysis of Revenue Revenue by 2Q 2019 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 2Q 2018 YoY YoY geography US$000 % US$000 % Change Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$000 % China3 127,335 55.4 % 134,502 58.6 % (7,167) (5.3)% United States 42,042 18.3 % 39,805 17.3 % 2,237 5.6 % Asia4 28,041 12.2 % 29,032 12.6 % (991) (3.4)% Europe 18,246 7.9 % 16,542 7.2 % 1,704 10.3 % Japan5 14,373 6.2 % 9,987 4.3 % 4,386 43.9 % Total revenue 230,037 100.0 % 229,868 100.0 % 169 0.1 % Revenue from China was US$127.3 million, contributing 55.4% of our total revenue, and a decrease of 5.3% compared to 2Q 2018, chiefly due to decreased demand for smart card ICs, partially offset by increased demand for super junction products.

Revenue from United States was US$42.0 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to 2Q 2018, mainly driven by increased demand for general MOSFET products.

Revenue from Asia was US$28.0 million, a decrease of 3.4% compared to 2Q 2018, chiefly due to decreased demand for MCU and logic products, partially offset by the increased demand for super junction and general MOSFET products.

Revenue from Europe was US$18.2 million, an increase of 10.3% compared to 2Q 2018, primarily driven by increased demand for general MOSFET products.

Revenue from Japan was US$14.4 million, an increase of 43.9% compared to 2Q 2018, mainly driven by increased demand for MCU and logic products. 3Includes Hong Kong. 4Excludes China and Japan. 5Includes a major customer in Japan that was acquired by a U.S. headquartered company in 2013. 5

