Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

0
08/06/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("the period").

Highlights including comparison with the figures of the same period last year are:

  • Revenue was US$450.8 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to US$440.0 million, primarily due to increased average selling prices.
  • Gross margin was 31.6%, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points compared to 32.9%, primarily due to lower utilization, increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses, partially offset by the increased average selling prices.
  • Profit before tax was US$105.4 million, an increase of 6.3% compared to US$99.2 million.
  • Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was US$90.8 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to US$85.9 million.
  • Basic earnings per share was US$0.071, a decrease of US$0.012 compared to US$0.083.
  • Net cash flow from operating activities were US$99.5 million, a decrease of 9.1% compared to US$109.5 million.
  • Capital expenditures were US$333.3 million, compared to US$115.6 million.
  • Capacity was 175,000 wafers per month, compared to 172,000 wafers per month.
  • The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1H 2019

1H 2018

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

450,790

439,961

2.5 %

Cost of sales

(308,370)

(295,330)

4.4 %

Gross profit

142,420

144,631

(1.5)%

Other income and gains

31,807

17,064

86.4 %

Selling and distribution expenses

(4,004)

(3,712)

7.9 %

Administrative expenses

(63,075)

(55,765)

13.1 %

Other expenses

(2,119)

(6,884)

(69.2)%

Finance costs

(625)

(1,284)

(51.3)%

Share of profits of an associate

1,010

5,161

(80.4)%

Profit before tax

105,414

99,211

6.3 %

Income tax expense

(8,879)

(13,083)

(32.1)%

Profit for the period

96,535

86,128

12.1 %

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

90,826

85,888

5.7 %

Non-controlling interests

5,709

240

2,278.8 %

Revenue

Revenue was US$450.8 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased average selling prices.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales was US$308.4 million, an increase of 4.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses.

Gross profit

Gross profit was US$142.4 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to lower utilization, increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses, partially offset by the increased average selling prices.

Other income and gains

Other income and gains were US$31.8 million, an increase of 86.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and interest income.

Selling and distribution expenses

Selling and distribution expenses were US$4.0 million, an increase of 7.9% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses.

Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses were US$63.1 million, an increase of 13.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses and R&D expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 1H 2018.

Other expenses

Other expenses were US$2.1 million, a decrease of 69.2% compared to 1H 2018, mainly due to decreased foreign exchange loss.

Finance costs

Finance costs were US$0.6 million, a decrease of 51.3% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to decreased bank borrowings.

Share of profits of an associate

Share of profit of an associate was US$1.0 million, a decrease of 80.4% compared to 1H 2018, due to decreased profit realized by the associate.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense was US$8.9 million, a decrease of 32.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased reversal of dividend withholding tax and decreased taxable profit.

Profit for the period

As a result of the cumulative effect of the above factors, profit for the period was US$96.5 million, an increase of 12.1% compared to 1H 2018. Net profit margin was 21.4%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points compared to 19.6% in 1H 2018.

FINANCIAL STATUS

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Audited

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,037,724

773,180

34.2 %

Right-of-use assets

16,914

-

100.0 %

Investment property

170,939

171,225

(0.2)%

Investment in an associate

64,900

64,005

1.4 %

Equity instruments designated at fair value through

other comprehensive income

208,008

208,357

(0.2)%

Other non-current assets

175,375

87,432

100.6 %

Total non-current assets

1,673,860

1,304,199

28.3 %

Current assets

Inventories

139,128

129,629

7.3 %

Trade and notes receivables

147,771

176,797

(16.4)%

Due from related parties

4,366

10,800

(59.6)%

Other current assets

72,067

12,479

477.5 %

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

658,306

667,033

(1.3)%

Restricted and time deposits

14,724

337

4,269.1 %

Cash and cash equivalents

834,678

777,000

7.4 %

Total current assets

1,871,040

1,774,075

5.5 %

Current liabilities

Trade payables

76,966

79,470

(3.2)%

Due to related parties

12,688

5,838

117.3 %

Other current liabilities

341,290

239,890

42.3 %

Lease liabilities

1,381

-

100.0 %

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

4,364

4,371

(0.2)%

Total current liabilities

436,689

329,569

32.5 %

Net current assets

1,434,351

1,444,506

(0.7)%

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

24,001

26,227

(8.5)%

Lease liabilities

16,653

-

100.0 %

Deferred tax liabilities

8,203

18,146

(54.8)%

Total non-current liabilities

48,857

44,373

10.1 %

Net assets

3,059,354

2,704,332

13.1 %

Explanation of items with fluctuation over 5% from 31 December 2018 to 30 June 2019

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment increased from US$773.2 million to US$1,037.7 million, mainly as a result of the construction of the HH-Wuxi project.

Right-of-use assets/Lease liabilities

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized under HKFRS 16 after 1 January 2019. According to HKFRS 16, a lessee is required to recognize a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying leased asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments.

Other non-current assets

Other non-current assets increased from US$87.4 million to US$175.4 million, primarily due to increased prepayments for capital expenditures.

Inventories

Inventories increased from US$129.6 million to US$139.1 million, primarily due to increased raw materials.

Trade and notes receivables

Trade and notes receivables decreased from US$176.8 million to US$147.8 million, primarily due to lower revenue compared to 2H 2018.

Due from related parties

Due from related parties decreased from US$10.8 million to US$4.4 million, primarily due to decreased account receivables from certain of our related parties.

Other current assets

Other current assets increased from US$12.5 million to US$72.1 million, primarily due to increased prepayments to suppliers and VAT deductible tax.

Restricted and time deposits

Restricted and time deposits increased from US$0.3 million to US$14.7 million, due to US$13.9 million of restricted deposits for the portion of dividend not paid yet on 30 June 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents increased from US$777.0 million to US$834.7 million, mainly due to

  1. payout of US$1,535.4 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (ii) US$317.0 million of equity injection to HH-Wuxi, (iii) US$99.5 million generated from operating activities, (iv) US$11.9 million of interest income, and (v) US$1.3 million proceeds from share option exercise. This was offset by (i) investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$1,518.9 million, (ii) capital investments of US$333.3 million, (iii) dividend payments of US$51.0 million, (iv) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.2 million, (v) lease liabilities payments of US$0.2 million, and (vi) interest payments of US$0.2 million. Additionally, there was a negative adjustment of US$1.6 million due to RMB depreciation.

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 11:59:06 UTC
