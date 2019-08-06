|
Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
08/06/2019 | 08:00am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1347)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("the period").
Highlights including comparison with the figures of the same period last year are:
-
Revenue was US$450.8 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to US$440.0 million, primarily due to increased average selling prices.
-
Gross margin was 31.6%, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points compared to 32.9%, primarily due to lower utilization, increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses, partially offset by the increased average selling prices.
-
Profit before tax was US$105.4 million, an increase of 6.3% compared to US$99.2 million.
-
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was US$90.8 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to US$85.9 million.
-
Basic earnings per share was US$0.071, a decrease of US$0.012 compared to US$0.083.
-
Net cash flow from operating activities were US$99.5 million, a decrease of 9.1% compared to US$109.5 million.
-
Capital expenditures were US$333.3 million, compared to US$115.6 million.
-
Capacity was 175,000 wafers per month, compared to 172,000 wafers per month.
-
The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
|
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H 2019
|
1H 2018
|
Change
|
|
US$' 000
|
US$' 000
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
|
Revenue
|
450,790
|
|
439,961
|
|
2.5 %
|
Cost of sales
|
(308,370)
|
(295,330)
|
4.4 %
|
Gross profit
|
142,420
|
|
144,631
|
|
(1.5)%
|
Other income and gains
|
31,807
|
|
17,064
|
|
86.4 %
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
(4,004)
|
(3,712)
|
7.9 %
|
Administrative expenses
|
(63,075)
|
(55,765)
|
13.1 %
|
Other expenses
|
(2,119)
|
(6,884)
|
(69.2)%
|
Finance costs
|
(625)
|
(1,284)
|
(51.3)%
|
Share of profits of an associate
|
1,010
|
|
5,161
|
|
(80.4)%
|
Profit before tax
|
105,414
|
|
99,211
|
|
6.3 %
|
Income tax expense
|
(8,879)
|
(13,083)
|
(32.1)%
|
Profit for the period
|
96,535
|
|
86,128
|
|
12.1 %
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
90,826
|
|
85,888
|
|
5.7 %
|
Non-controlling interests
|
5,709
|
|
240
|
|
2,278.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
Revenue was US$450.8 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased average selling prices.
Cost of sales
Cost of sales was US$308.4 million, an increase of 4.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses.
Gross profit
Gross profit was US$142.4 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to lower utilization, increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses, partially offset by the increased average selling prices.
Other income and gains
Other income and gains were US$31.8 million, an increase of 86.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and interest income.
Selling and distribution expenses
Selling and distribution expenses were US$4.0 million, an increase of 7.9% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses.
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses were US$63.1 million, an increase of 13.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses and R&D expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 1H 2018.
Other expenses
Other expenses were US$2.1 million, a decrease of 69.2% compared to 1H 2018, mainly due to decreased foreign exchange loss.
Finance costs
Finance costs were US$0.6 million, a decrease of 51.3% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to decreased bank borrowings.
Share of profits of an associate
Share of profit of an associate was US$1.0 million, a decrease of 80.4% compared to 1H 2018, due to decreased profit realized by the associate.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense was US$8.9 million, a decrease of 32.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased reversal of dividend withholding tax and decreased taxable profit.
Profit for the period
As a result of the cumulative effect of the above factors, profit for the period was US$96.5 million, an increase of 12.1% compared to 1H 2018. Net profit margin was 21.4%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points compared to 19.6% in 1H 2018.
|
FINANCIAL STATUS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
US$' 000
|
US$' 000
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,037,724
|
|
773,180
|
34.2 %
|
Right-of-use assets
|
16,914
|
|
-
|
100.0 %
|
Investment property
|
170,939
|
|
171,225
|
(0.2)%
|
Investment in an associate
|
64,900
|
|
64,005
|
1.4 %
|
Equity instruments designated at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
208,008
|
|
208,357
|
(0.2)%
|
Other non-current assets
|
175,375
|
|
87,432
|
100.6 %
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,673,860
|
|
1,304,199
|
28.3 %
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
139,128
|
|
129,629
|
7.3 %
|
Trade and notes receivables
|
147,771
|
|
176,797
|
(16.4)%
|
Due from related parties
|
4,366
|
|
10,800
|
(59.6)%
|
Other current assets
|
72,067
|
|
12,479
|
477.5 %
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
658,306
|
|
667,033
|
(1.3)%
|
Restricted and time deposits
|
14,724
|
|
337
|
4,269.1 %
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
834,678
|
|
777,000
|
7.4 %
|
Total current assets
|
1,871,040
|
|
1,774,075
|
5.5 %
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
76,966
|
|
79,470
|
(3.2)%
|
Due to related parties
|
12,688
|
|
5,838
|
117.3 %
|
Other current liabilities
|
341,290
|
|
239,890
|
42.3 %
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,381
|
|
-
|
100.0 %
|
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
|
4,364
|
|
4,371
|
(0.2)%
|
Total current liabilities
|
436,689
|
|
329,569
|
32.5 %
|
Net current assets
|
1,434,351
|
|
1,444,506
|
(0.7)%
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
|
24,001
|
|
26,227
|
(8.5)%
|
Lease liabilities
|
16,653
|
|
-
|
100.0 %
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
8,203
|
|
18,146
|
(54.8)%
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
48,857
|
|
44,373
|
10.1 %
|
Net assets
|
3,059,354
|
|
2,704,332
|
13.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of items with fluctuation over 5% from 31 December 2018 to 30 June 2019
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment increased from US$773.2 million to US$1,037.7 million, mainly as a result of the construction of the HH-Wuxi project.
Right-of-use assets/Lease liabilities
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized under HKFRS 16 after 1 January 2019. According to HKFRS 16, a lessee is required to recognize a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying leased asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments.
Other non-current assets
Other non-current assets increased from US$87.4 million to US$175.4 million, primarily due to increased prepayments for capital expenditures.
Inventories
Inventories increased from US$129.6 million to US$139.1 million, primarily due to increased raw materials.
Trade and notes receivables
Trade and notes receivables decreased from US$176.8 million to US$147.8 million, primarily due to lower revenue compared to 2H 2018.
Due from related parties
Due from related parties decreased from US$10.8 million to US$4.4 million, primarily due to decreased account receivables from certain of our related parties.
Other current assets
Other current assets increased from US$12.5 million to US$72.1 million, primarily due to increased prepayments to suppliers and VAT deductible tax.
Restricted and time deposits
Restricted and time deposits increased from US$0.3 million to US$14.7 million, due to US$13.9 million of restricted deposits for the portion of dividend not paid yet on 30 June 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents increased from US$777.0 million to US$834.7 million, mainly due to
-
payout of US$1,535.4 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (ii) US$317.0 million of equity injection to HH-Wuxi, (iii) US$99.5 million generated from operating activities, (iv) US$11.9 million of interest income, and (v) US$1.3 million proceeds from share option exercise. This was offset by (i) investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$1,518.9 million, (ii) capital investments of US$333.3 million, (iii) dividend payments of US$51.0 million, (iv) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.2 million, (v) lease liabilities payments of US$0.2 million, and (vi) interest payments of US$0.2 million. Additionally, there was a negative adjustment of US$1.6 million due to RMB depreciation.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 11:59:06 UTC
|
|