Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("the period").

Highlights including comparison with the figures of the same period last year are: