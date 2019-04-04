Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

10."THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph 10(b) below, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all powers of the Company to repurchase its Shares subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and/or the requirements of the Listing Rules, be and is hereby generally approved;

(b)the total number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to paragraph 10(a) above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue on the date of passing this resolution and the said mandate shall be limited accordingly subject to adjustments according to any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares; and

(c)for the purpose of this paragraph 10(b), "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or

(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given to the Directors of the Company under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders of the Company in general meeting."

11."THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph 11(b) below, pursuant to applicable laws and the Listing Rules, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal (including the power to make an offer or agreement, or grant securities which would or might require Shares to be allotted and issued) with Shares be and is hereby generally approved;

(b)the approval in paragraph 11(a) above shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;