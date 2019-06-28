Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Non-executive Director, Appointment of Non-executive Director, Change of Composition of Remuneration Committee and Change of Address of Share Registrar and Transfer Office

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ms. Wang, aged 49, has extensive experience in management and economic development. During the period from December 2003 to December 2007, Ms. Wang was the deputy division director of the Industrial Development Division of Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission and, from December 2007 to February 2014, she was the division director. From

February 2014 to May 2018 she worked as a deputy director of China (Shanghai) Free Trade Zone Management Committee* (中國（上海）自由貿易試驗區管委會) and was concurrently the deputy

district head of Shanghai Pudong New Area during the period from July 2015 to May 2018. She had also been employed by Shanghai Investment Consulting Corporation (上海投資諮詢公司),

Shanghai Planning Commission* (上海市計劃委員會), Shanghai Comprehensive Economics Work Committee* (上海市綜合經濟工作委員會) and Shanghai Municipal Development and Planning Commission* (上海市發展計劃委) from 1995 to 2003. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wang

was a deputy director at Shanghai Science and Technology innovation Centre Development Office* (上海推進科技創新中心建設辦公室) and Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee* (上海市張江高新技術產業開發區管委會) from May 2018 to

May 2019. Since May 2019, Ms. Wang has been the president and deputy secretary of the party committee of Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. (上海華虹（集團）有限公司) ( "Huahong Group" ), a controlling shareholder of the Company. Ms. Wang has also been a director of Shanghai Huahong International, Inc. (上海華虹國際公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huahong

Group and a controlling shareholder of the Company, and the chairman of the board of directors of Hua Hong International (Americas) Inc. (華虹國際（美國）有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary

of Huahong Group.

Ms. Wang graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University with a bachelor' s degree in technical economics in 1992. She also graduated from Fudan University with a master' s degree of world economics in 2003.

Ms. Wang is expected to enter into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years with effect from 28 June 2019, provided that either party may terminate such service contract at any time by giving at least three months' notice in writing. In accordance with the Company' s articles of association, Ms. Wang' s appointment as the non-executive director is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the Company' s general meeting. Ms. Wang will not receive any remuneration from the Company for acting as a non-executive Director.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wang has no interest in any shares within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, (i) Ms. Wang does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company; (ii) Ms. Wang has not held any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years or any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or other major appointments and professional qualifications; and (iii) there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders in relation to Ms. Wang' s appointment.