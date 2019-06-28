Log in
Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Non-executive Director, Appointment of Non-executive Director, Change of Composition of Remuneration Committee and Change of Address of Share Registrar and Transfer Office

06/28/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1347)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" ).

The board of directors (the "Board" ) of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company" ) hereby announces the following changes with effect from 28 June 2019:

  1. Mr. Jianbo Chen ( "Mr. Chen" ) has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company; and
  2. Ms. Jing Wang ( "Ms. Wang" ) was appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that with effect from 28 June 2019, Mr. Chen has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company due to other work arrangements.

Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chen for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

1

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ms. Wang, aged 49, has extensive experience in management and economic development. During the period from December 2003 to December 2007, Ms. Wang was the deputy division director of the Industrial Development Division of Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission and, from December 2007 to February 2014, she was the division director. From

February 2014 to May 2018 she worked as a deputy director of China (Shanghai) Free Trade Zone Management Committee* (中國（上海）自由貿易試驗區管委會) and was concurrently the deputy

district head of Shanghai Pudong New Area during the period from July 2015 to May 2018. She had also been employed by Shanghai Investment Consulting Corporation (上海投資諮詢公司),

Shanghai Planning Commission* (上海市計劃委員會), Shanghai Comprehensive Economics Work Committee* (上海市綜合經濟工作委員會) and Shanghai Municipal Development and Planning Commission* (上海市發展計劃委) from 1995 to 2003. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wang

was a deputy director at Shanghai Science and Technology innovation Centre Development Office* (上海推進科技創新中心建設辦公室) and Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee* (上海市張江高新技術產業開發區管委會) from May 2018 to

May 2019. Since May 2019, Ms. Wang has been the president and deputy secretary of the party committee of Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. (上海華虹（集團）有限公司) ( "Huahong Group" ), a controlling shareholder of the Company. Ms. Wang has also been a director of Shanghai Huahong International, Inc. (上海華虹國際公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huahong

Group and a controlling shareholder of the Company, and the chairman of the board of directors of Hua Hong International (Americas) Inc. (華虹國際（美國）有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary

of Huahong Group.

Ms. Wang graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University with a bachelor' s degree in technical economics in 1992. She also graduated from Fudan University with a master' s degree of world economics in 2003.

Ms. Wang is expected to enter into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years with effect from 28 June 2019, provided that either party may terminate such service contract at any time by giving at least three months' notice in writing. In accordance with the Company' s articles of association, Ms. Wang' s appointment as the non-executive director is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the Company' s general meeting. Ms. Wang will not receive any remuneration from the Company for acting as a non-executive Director.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wang has no interest in any shares within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, (i) Ms. Wang does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company; (ii) Ms. Wang has not held any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years or any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or other major appointments and professional qualifications; and (iii) there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders in relation to Ms. Wang' s appointment.

2

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Wang to the Board as a non-executive director of the Company.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As a result of Mr. Chen' s resignation, Ms. Wang will be appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 28 June 2019.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

With effect from 11 July 2019, the share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen' s Road East, Hong Kong to

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen' s Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the share registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Suxin Zhang

Chairman and Executive Director

Shanghai, PRC, 28 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Junjun Tang (President)

Non-executive Directors

Yang Du

Takayuki Morita

Jing Wang

Jun Ye

Independent Non-executive Directors

Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

  • for identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 17:05:07 UTC
