Hua Hong Semiconductor : Circulars - Proposed Declaration of A Final Dividend and Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors and Proposed Granting of General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and to Issue Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/04/2019 | 12:37am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

PROPOSED DECLARATION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND

AND

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO

REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited to be held on 9 May 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kowloon Shangri-La Hong Kong, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.huahonggrace.com).

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. In calculating the aforesaid 48 hours period, no account will be taken of any part of a day that is a public holiday. Accordingly, the form of proxy must be delivered not later than 2:00 p.m. on 7 May 2019. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish.

4 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

Proposed Declaration of a Final Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3.

Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

4.

Proposed Granting of General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . .

4

5.

Proposed Granting of General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

6.

Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

7.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

8.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Appendix I

-

Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be

Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

-

Explanatory Statement on the

Share Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Annual General Meeting"

an annual general meeting of the Company to be held on

9 May 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kowloon Shangri-La

Hong Kong, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong to

consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions

contained in the notice of the Annual General Meeting

which is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular, or any

adjournment thereof;

"Articles"

the articles of association of the Company;

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company;

"Company"

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the

Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China;

"Huahong Group"

Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. (上海華虹(集團)

限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC on 9 April

1996 as Shanghai Hua Hong Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

and renamed as Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. in

1998, and a controlling shareholder of our Company;

"Issuance Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors to allot, issue or deal with

additional Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total

number of issued Shares in the capital of the Company as

at the date of passing of proposed ordinary resolution

contained in paragraph 11 of the notice of the Annual

General Meeting as set out on pages 14 to 18 of this

circular;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

29 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information in this circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange;

"NEC"

NEC Corporation, a company incorporated in Japan and

founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company, Limited;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China;

"SAIL"

Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd (上海聯和投資有限公

), a company incorporated in the PRC on 26 September

1994, and a controlling shareholder of our Company;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong;

"Shanghai Huali"

Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Co., Ltd (上海華力微電

子有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC on 18

January 2010 and a connected person;

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Company;

"Share Option Scheme"

the share option scheme of the Company adopted at its

extraordinary general meeting held on 1 September 2015

and the subsequent schemes amended based on it;

"Share Repurchase Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors

to purchase Shares on the Stock Exchange of not

exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares in the

capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the

proposed ordinary resolution contained in paragraph 10

of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on

pages 14 to 18 of this circular;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s);

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Takeovers Code"

the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share

Buy-backs approved by the Securities and Futures

Commission as amended from time to time; and

"%"

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Room 2212

Yu Wang (President)

Bank of America Tower

12 Harcourt Road

Non-executive Directors:

Central Hong Kong

Jianbo Chen

Yang Du

Principal Place of Business in PRC:

Takayuki Morita

288 Halei road

Jun Ye

Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park

Shanghai 201203

Independent Non-executive Directors:

China

Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

4 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

PROPOSED DECLARATION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND

AND

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO

REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1.INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information in respect of certain resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for (i) declaration of a final dividend; (ii) the re-election of the retiring Directors; and (iii) the granting to the Directors of the Share Repurchase Mandate and the Issuance Mandate to repurchase Shares and to issue new Shares respectively.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 04:36:05 UTC
