Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hua Hong Semiconductor : Interim Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 12:07am EDT

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號 : 1347

A

True North

Bold Journey

Interim Report 2019 中期報告

DEFINITIONS

In this interim report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below.

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company;

"China" or "the PRC"

the People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this annual report and for

geographical reference only and except where the context otherwise requires,

references in this annual report to "China" and the "PRC" do not include Taiwan, the

Macau Special Administrative Region and Hong Kong;

"Company" or "our Company"

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with

limited liability on 21 January 2005 and, except where the context otherwise

requires, all of its subsidiaries, or where the context refers to the time before it

became the holding company of its present subsidiaries, its present subsidiaries;

"Company Secretary"

the company secretary of the Company;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"EPS"

earnings per share;

"Executive Director(s)"

the executive director(s) of our Company;

"Group"

our Company and our subsidiaries or, where the context so requires, in respect

of the period before our Company became the holding company of our present

subsidiaries (or became such associated companies of our Company), the business

operated by such subsidiaries or their predecessors (as the case may be);

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"HH-Wuxi"

Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC

on 10 October 2017. Upon such incorporation, HH-Wuxi was held as to 100% by

HHGrace, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and will continue to be held

as to 51.0% by the Group following the completion of the transactions under the

JV Agreement and the Capital Increase Agreement, of which 22.2% will be held

directly by the Company and 28.8% will be held indirectly by the Company through

HHGrace; China Integrated Circuit and Wuxi Xi Hong Lian Xin will hold 29.0% and

20.0% of HH-Wuxi, respectively;

"Independent Non-Executive

the independent non-executive director(s) of our Company;

Director(s)"

INTERIM REPORT 2019

1

DEFINITIONS

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

Limited, as amended or supplemented from time to time;

"Non-Executive Director(s)"

the non-executive director(s) of our Company;

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as

amended or supplemented from time to time;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"US$"

US dollars, the lawful currency of USA.

2 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Executive Directors

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Junjun Tang (President) (appointed on 1 May 2019) Yu Wang (resigned on 1 May 2019)

Non-Executive Directors

Yang Du

Takayuki Morita

Jing Wang (appointed on 28 June 2019) Jun Ye

Jianbo Chen (resigned on 28 June 2019)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

Company Secretary

Xiaojun Wang (Solicitor)

Authorized Representatives

Junjun Tang (appointed on 1 May 2019) Xiaojun Wang (Solicitor)

Yu Wang (resigned on 1 May 2019)

Audit Committee

Stephen Tso Tung Chang (Chairman)

Long Fei Ye

Jun Ye

Remuneration Committee

Kwai Huen Wong, JP (Chairman)

Long Fei Ye

Jing Wang (appointed on 28 June 2019) Jianbo Chen (resigned on 28 June 2019)

Nomination Committee

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Kwai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

Website

www.huahonggrace.com

Auditor

Ernst & Young

Certified Public Accountants

22nd Floor, CITIC Tower

1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central

Hong Kong

Legal Advisor

Herbert Smith Freehills

23/F, Gloucester Tower

15 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Principal Banks

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Shanghai Branch No. 12, Zhongshan East 1st Road

Shanghai, PRC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Shanghai

Branch

No. 9, Pudong Avenue

Pudong New Area

Shanghai, PRC

China Construction Bank Shanghai Branch

No. 900, Lujiazui Ring Road

Pudong New Area

Shanghai, PRC

Bank of Communications Shanghai Branch

No. 188, Yincheng Middle Road

Shanghai, PRC

China Development Bank Shanghai Branch

No. 68, Puming Road

Shanghai, PRC

China Construction Bank Corporation Hong Kong

Branch

28/F, CCB Tower, 3 Connaught Road, Central

Hong Kong

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

20 Pedder Street, Central

Hong Kong

China Development Bank Jiangsu Branch

No. 232, Middle Jiangdong Road

Nanjing, Jiangsu, PRC

Agricultural Bank of China Wuxi Xinwu Subbranch

No. 26, Hefeng Road

Xinwu District

Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC

INTERIM REPORT 2019

3

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Share Registrar

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

Registered Office

Room 2212, Bank of America Tower

12 Harcourt Road, Central

Hong Kong

Principal Place of Business and Head Office

288 Halei Road

Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park

Shanghai 201203, PRC

Stock Code

1347

4 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

Revenue

US$ million

500

450

440.0

450.8

400

381.3

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

1H 2017

1H 2018

1H 2019

Net Proﬁt

US$ million

120

100

96.5

86.1

80

68.4

60

40

20

0

1H 2017

1H 2018

1H 2019

KEY FINANCIALS

Gross Proﬁt Margin

%

35

32.9%

31.5%

31.6%

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

1H 2017

1H 2018

1H 2019

EPS

US$

0.100

0.083

0.080

0.070

0.071

0.060

0.040

0.020

0

1H 2017

1H 2018

1H 2019

INTERIM REPORT 2019

5

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Financial Performance

1H 2019

1H 2018

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

450,790

439,961

2.5 %

Cost of sales

(308,370)

(295,330)

4.4 %

Gross profit

142,420

144,631

(1.5)%

Other income and gains

31,807

17,064

86.4 %

Selling and distribution expenses

(4,004)

(3,712)

7.9 %

Administrative expenses

(63,075)

(55,765)

13.1 %

Other expenses

(2,119)

(6,884)

(69.2)%

Finance costs

(625)

(1,284)

(51.3)%

Share of profits of an associate

1,010

5,161

(80.4)%

Profit before tax

105,414

99,211

6.3 %

Income tax expense

(8,879)

(13,083)

(32.1)%

Profit for the period

96,535

86,128

12.1 %

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

90,826

85,888

5.7 %

Non-controlling interests

5,709

240

2,278.8 %

Revenue

Revenue was US$450.8 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased average selling prices.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales was US$308.4 million, an increase of 4.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses.

Gross prot

Gross profit was US$142.4 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to lower utilization, increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses, partially offset by increased average selling prices.

Other income and gains

Other income and gains were US$31.8 million, an increase of 86.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and interest income.

Selling and distribution expenses

Selling and distribution expenses were US$4.0 million, an increase of 7.9% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses.

6 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses were US$63.1 million, an increase of 13.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses and R&D expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 1H 2018.

Other expenses

Other expenses were US$2.1 million, a decrease of 69.2% compared to 1H 2018, mainly due to decreased foreign exchange losses.

Finance costs

Finance costs were US$0.6 million, a decrease of 51.3% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to decreased bank borrowings.

Share of prots of an associate

Share of profit of an associate was US$1.0 million, a decrease of 80.4% compared to 1H 2018, due to decreased profit realized by the associate.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense was US$8.9 million, a decrease of 32.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased reversal of dividend withholding tax and decreased taxable profit.

Prot for the period

As a result of the cumulative effect of the above factors, profit for the period was US$96.5 million, an increase of 12.1% compared to 1H 2018. Net profit margin was 21.4%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points compared to 19.6% in 1H 2018.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

7

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Financial Status

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Audited

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,037,724

773,180

34.2 %

Right-of-use assets

16,914

-

100.0 %

Investment property

170,939

171,225

(0.2)%

Investment in an associate

64,900

64,005

1.4 %

Equity instruments designated at fair value through

other comprehensive income

208,008

208,357

(0.2)%

Other non-current assets

175,375

87,432

100.6 %

Total non-current assets

1,673,860

1,304,199

28.3 %

Current assets

Inventories

139,128

129,629

7.3 %

Trade and notes receivables

147,771

176,797

(16.4)%

Due from related parties

4,366

10,800

(59.6)%

Other current assets

72,067

12,479

477.5 %

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

658,306

667,033

(1.3)%

Restricted and time deposits

14,724

337

4,269.1 %

Cash and cash equivalents

834,678

777,000

7.4 %

Total current assets

1,871,040

1,774,075

5.5 %

Current liabilities

Trade payables

76,966

79,470

(3.2)%

Due to related parties

12,688

5,838

117.3 %

Other current liabilities

341,290

239,890

42.3 %

Lease liabilities

1,381

-

100.0 %

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

4,364

4,371

(0.2)%

Total current liabilities

436,689

329,569

32.5 %

Net current assets

1,434,351

1,444,506

(0.7)%

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

24,001

26,227

(8.5)%

Lease liabilities

16,653

-

100.0 %

Deferred tax liabilities

8,203

18,146

(54.8)%

Total non-current liabilities

48,857

44,373

10.1 %

Net assets

3,059,354

2,704,332

13.1 %

Explanation of items with uctuation over 5% from 31 December 2018 to 30 June 2019

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment increased from US$773.2 million to US$1,037.7 million, mainly as a result of the construction of the HH-Wuxi project.

Right-of-use assets/Lease liabilities

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized under HKFRS 16 after 1 January 2019. According to HKFRS 16, a lessee is required to recognize a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying leased asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments.

8 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Other non-current assets

Other non-current assets increased from US$87.4 million to US$175.4 million, primarily due to increased prepayments for capital expenditures.

Inventories

Inventories increased from US$129.6 million to US$139.1 million, primarily due to increased raw materials.

Trade and notes receivables

Trade and notes receivables decreased from US$176.8 million to US$147.8 million, primarily due to lower revenue compared to 2H 2018.

Due from related parties

Due from related parties decreased from US$10.8 million to US$4.4 million, primarily due to decreased account receivables from certain of our related parties.

Other current assets

Other current assets increased from US$12.5 million to US$72.1 million, primarily due to increased prepayments to suppliers and VAT deductible tax.

Restricted and time deposits

Restricted and time deposits increased from US$0.3 million to US$14.7 million, due to US$13.9 million of restricted deposits for the portion of dividend not paid yet on 30 June 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents increased from US$777.0 million to US$834.7 million, mainly due to (i) payout of US$1,535.4 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (ii) US$317.0 million of equity injection to HH-Wuxi, (iii) US$99.5 million generated from operating activities, (iv) US$11.9 million of interest income, and (v) US$1.3 million proceeds from share option exercise. This was offset by (i) investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$1,518.9 million, (ii) capital investments of US$333.3 million, (iii) dividend payments of US$51.0 million, (iv) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.2 million, (v) lease liabilities payments of US$0.2 million, and (vi) interest payments of US$0.2 million. Additionally, there was a negative adjustment of US$1.6 million due to RMB depreciation.

Due to related parties

Due to related parties increased from US$5.8 million to US$12.7 million, primarily due to a receipt of rental prepayment from one of our related parties.

Other current liabilities

Other current liabilities increased from US$239.9 million to US$341.3 million, primarily due to (i) increased payables for capital expenditures, (ii) increased dividend payables, and (iii) a receipt of government funding, partially offset by payments of taxations and year-end bonus for 2018.

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

Total interest-bearing bank borrowings decreased from US$30.6 million to US$28.4 million, due to a repayment of bank borrowing.

Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities decreased from US$18.1 million to US$8.2 million, primarily due to a reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for 2018.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

9

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Cash Flow

1H 2019

1H 2018

Change

US$' 000

US$' 000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

99,518

109,495

(9.1)%

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(304,919)

(167,369)

82.2 %

Net cash flows generated from financing activities

264,710

523,168

(49.4)%

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

59,309

465,294

(87.3)%

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

777,000

374,890

107.3 %

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net

(1,631)

(3,462)

(52.9)%

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

834,678

836,722

(0.2)%

Net cash ows generated from operating activities

Net cash flows generated from operating activities decreased from US$109.5 million to US$99.5 million, primarily due to increased payments of VAT deductible tax, partially offset by enhanced account receivable collection.

Net cash ows used in investing activities

Net cash flows used in investing activities were US$304.9 million, primarily attributed to (i) US$1,518.9 million for investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) US$333.3 million for capital investments, offset by (i) payout of US$1,535.4 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) US$11.9 million of interest income.

Net cash ows generated from nancing activities

Net cash flows generated from financing activities were US$264.7 million, including (i) US$317.0 million of equity injection to HH-Wuxi and (ii) US$1.3 million proceeds from share option exercise, partially offset by (i) dividend payments of US$51.0 million, (ii) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.2 million, (iii) interest payments of US$0.2 million, and (iv) lease liabilities payments of US$0.2 million.

10 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Business Review

The conditions of the global semiconductor market were affected by high inventories in the first half of the year, with poor performance in the wafer foundry industry for the first half of 2019. Using flexible sales strategies and the advantages of certain differentiated technologies, the Company has achieved year-on-year growth in sales for the second quarter and the first half of 2019.

Overall demand for discrete devices has remained stable, with a record high production of DT (Deep Trench)-SJNFET. The Company's average selling prices increased from the second half of last year and the same period last year, mainly due to product mix optimization, in particular by increasing capacity ratios for high voltage power discrete devices, such as DT (Deep Trench)-SJNFET and IGBT.

In response to the increasing demand for MCU required for future intelligent control applications, the Company has continuously worked on the optimization and business expansion of eNVM technologies. In the first half of 2019, the wafer shipment volume and average selling price of embedded flash technology for MCU increased year-on-year. In addition, there was a strong increase in the number of new products using 0.11μm embedded flash technology.

Construction of the 300mm wafer factory. HH-Wuxi, which commenced in March 2018, has progressed smoothly. In the second quarter of 2019, the clean room passed certification, and most of the equipment and tools were installed. Early stage technology development has progressed smoothly, including: 55nm logic and radio-frequency CMOS technology; 90nm embedded flash memory technology; and 90nm BCD technology. Based on market research and technology evaluation result, a 12-inch power discrete technology was adopted, which led to a 12-inch IC + Power project plan at HH-Wuxi. Larger production capacity & upgrade of technology of 12-inch power discrete technology at HH-Wuxi will allow the Company to better serve domestic and overseas customers, and expand our industry-leading advantages in the power discrete field, especially for medium and high voltages power discrete technologies.

Implementation of the corporate development strategy for embedded flash MCU, radio-frequency IC and power discrete using 200mm wafer technology and the start of 300mm wafer volume production in the fourth quarter initially for 55nm logic and radio-frequency CMOS technology will enable the Company to provide higher quality service of differentiated technologies for our customers.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

11

釋義

於本中期報告內，除非文義另有所指，否則下列詞彙具有下文所載涵義。

「董事會」

本公司董事會；

「中國」

中華人民共和國，但僅就本年報及作地理參考而言，除文義另有所指，否則，本年報（「中

國」）的提述不包括台灣、澳門特別行政區及香港；

「本公司」

華虹半導體有限公司，一家於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊成立的有限公司，除非

文義另有所指，否則包括其所有子公司，或如文義指其成為其現有子公司的控股公司之前

期間，則指其現有子公司；

「公司秘書」

本公司公司秘書；

「董事」

本公司董事；

EPS

每股盈利；

「執行董事」

本公司執行董事；

「本集團」

本公司及我們的子公司，或如文義所指為本公司成為我們現有子公司的控股公司之前期間

（或成為本公司的該等聯營公司），則指由該等子公司或其前身公司（視乎情況而定）所經營

的業務；

「港元」

香港法定貨幣港元；

「香港」

中華人民共和國香港特別行政區；

「華虹無錫」

華虹半導體（無錫）有限公司，一家於二零一七年十月十日在中國註冊成立的公司。華虹無

錫於註冊成立時由本公司的全資子公司華虹宏力擁有100%的權益。於合營協議及增資協

議項下進行的交易完成後將繼續由本集團持有51.0%的權益，其中22.2%將由本公司直接

持有及28.8%將由本公司透過華虹宏力間接持有，而國家集成電路及無錫錫虹聯芯將分別

持有華虹無錫29.0%權益和20.0%權益；

「獨立非執行董事」

本公司獨立非執行董事；

12 華虹半導體有限公司

釋義

「上市規則」《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》（經不時修訂或補充）；

「非執行董事」本公司非執行董事；

「人民幣」中國法定貨幣人民幣；

「證券及期貨條例」香港法例第571章《證券及期貨條例》（經不時修訂或補充）；

「聯交所」香港聯合交易所有限公司；

「美元」美國法定貨幣美元。

2019年中期報告 13

公司資料

董事會

執行董事

張素心（主席）

唐均君（總裁）（於二零一九年五月一日獲委任） 王煜（於二零一九年五月一日辭任）

非執行董事 杜洋

森田隆之

王靖（於二零一九年六月二十八日獲委任） 葉峻

陳劍波（於二零一九年六月二十八日辭任）

獨立非執行董事 張祖同

王桂壎，太平紳士 葉龍蜚

公司秘書

王小軍（律師）

授權代表

唐均君（於二零一九年五月一日獲委任） 王小軍（律師）

王煜（於二零一九年五月一日辭任）

審核委員會

張祖同（主席） 葉龍蜚

葉峻

薪酬委員會

王桂壎，太平紳士（主席） 葉龍蜚

王靖（於二零一九年六月二十八日獲委任） 陳劍波（於二零一九年六月二十八日辭任）

提名委員會

張素心（主席） 王桂壎，太平紳士 葉龍蜚

網址

www.huahonggrace.com

核數師

安永會計師事務所 執業會計師

香港中環 添美道1號 中信大廈22

法律顧問

史密夫斐爾律師事務所 香港

皇后大道中15號 告羅士打大廈23

主要往來銀行

上海浦東發展銀行上海分行 中國上海市

中山東一路12

中國工商銀行上海分行 中國上海市

浦東新區

浦東大道9

中國建設銀行上海市分行 中國上海市

浦東新區

陸家嘴環路900

交通銀行上海市分行 中國上海市

銀城中路188

國家開發銀行上海分行 中國上海市

浦明路68

中國建設銀行股份有限公司香港分行 香港中環

干諾道中3號中國建設銀行大廈28

交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行 香港中環

畢打街20

國家開發銀行江蘇分行 中國江蘇省南京市

江東中路232

中國農業銀行股份有限公司無錫新吳支行 中國江蘇省無錫市

新吳區和風路26

14 華虹半導體有限公司

公司資料

股份過戶登記處

卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港

皇后大道東183號 合和中心54

註冊辦事處

香港中環 夏愨道12

美國銀行中心2212

主要營業地點及總部

中國上海

張江高科技園區 哈雷路288號 郵編：201203

股份代號

1347

2019年中期報告 15

主要財務指標

銷售收入

百萬美元

500

450

440.0

450.8

400

381.3

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

二零一七年上半年

二零一八年上半年

二零一九年上半年

淨利潤

百萬美元

120

100

96.5

86.1

80

68.4

60

40

20

0

二零一七年上半年

二零一八年上半年

二零一九年上半年

毛利率

%

35

32.9%

31.5%

31.6%

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

二零一七年上半年

二零一八年上半年

二零一九年上半年

每股盈利

美元

0.100

0.083

0.080

0.070

0.071

0.060

0.040

0.020

0

二零一七年上半年

二零一八年上半年

二零一九年上半年

16 華虹半導體有限公司

管理層討論及分析

財務表現

二零一九年

二零一八年

變動

上半年

上半年

千美元

千美元

未經審核

未經審核

銷售收入

450,790

439,961

2.5%

銷售成本

(308,370)

(295,330)

4.4%

毛利

142,420

144,631

(1.5)%

其他收入及收益

31,807

17,064

86.4%

銷售及分銷費用

(4,004)

(3,712)

7.9%

管理費用

(63,075)

(55,765)

13.1%

其他費用

(2,119)

(6,884)

(69.2)%

財務費用

(625)

(1,284)

(51.3)%

分佔一間聯營公司溢利

1,010

5,161

(80.4)%

稅前溢利

105,414

99,211

6.3%

所得稅開支

(8,879)

(13,083)

(32.1)%

期內溢利

96,535

86,128

12.1%

以下各項應佔：

母公司擁有人

90,826

85,888

5.7%

非控股權益

5,709

240

2,278.8%

銷售收入

銷售收入4.508億美元，較二零一八年上半年增加2.5%，主要得益於平均銷售單價上升。

銷售成本

銷售成本為3.084億美元，較二零一八年上半年增加4.4%，主要由於原材料單位成本及折舊成本增加所致。

毛利

毛利為1.424億美元，較二零一八年上半年減少1.5%，主要由於產能利用率較低，且原材料單位成本及折舊成本增加，部 分被平均銷售單價上升所抵銷。

其他收入及收益

其他收入及收益為3,180萬美元，較二零一八年上半年增加86.4%，主要得益於按公允價值計入損益的金融資產取得公允價 值變動收益及利息收入增加。

銷售及分銷費用

銷售及分銷費用為400萬美元，較二零一八年上半年增加7.9%，主要由於人工費用增加所致。

2019年中期報告 17

管理層討論及分析

管理費用

管理費用為6,310萬美元，較2018年上半年增加13.1%，主要由於人工費用及研發開支增加，部分被二零一八年上半年的 設備減值準備所抵銷。

其他費用

其他費用為210萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少69.2%，主要由於外匯匯兌虧損減少所致。

財務費用

財務費用為60萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少51.3%，主要由於銀行借款本金減少所致。

分佔一間聯營公司溢利

分佔一間聯營公司溢利為100萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少80.4%，乃由於該聯營公司實現溢利減少所致。

所得稅開支

所得稅開支為890萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少32.1%，主要由於轉回代扣代繳稅金增加及應課稅溢利減少所致。

期內溢利

綜合考慮上述因素，期內溢利為9,650萬美元，較二零一八年上半年上升12.1%。淨利潤率由二零一八年上半年的19.6%上 升1.8個百分點至21.4%

18 華虹半導體有限公司

管理層討論及分析

財務狀況

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

變動

千美元

千美元

未經審核

經審核

非流動資產

物業、廠房及設備

1,037,724

773,180

34.2%

使用權資產

16,914

-

100.0%

投資物業

170,939

171,225

(0.2)%

於一間聯營公司的投資

64,900

64,005

1.4%

指定按公允價值計入其他全面收益的權益工具

208,008

208,357

(0.2)%

其他非流動資產

175,375

87,432

100.6%

非流動資產總額

1,673,860

1,304,199

28.3%

流動資產

存貨

139,128

129,629

7.3%

貿易應收款項及應收票據

147,771

176,797

(16.4)%

應收關聯方款項

4,366

10,800

(59.6)%

其他流動資產

72,067

12,479

477.5%

按公允價值計入損益的金融資產

658,306

667,033

(1.3)%

已凍結及定期存款

14,724

337

4,269.1%

現金及現金等價物

834,678

777,000

7.4%

流動資產總額

1,871,040

1,774,075

5.5%

流動負債

貿易應付款項

76,966

79,470

(3.2)%

應付關聯方款項

12,688

5,838

117.3%

其他流動負債

341,290

239,890

42.3%

租賃負債

1,381

-

100.0%

計息銀行借款

4,364

4,371

(0.2)%

流動負債總額

436,689

329,569

32.5%

流動資產淨額

1,434,351

1,444,506

(0.7)%

非流動負債

計息銀行借款

24,001

26,227

(8.5)%

租賃負債

16,653

-

100.0%

遞延稅項負債

8,203

18,146

(54.8)%

非流動負債總額

48,857

44,373

10.1%

資產淨額

3,059,354

2,704,332

13.1%

就二零一八年十二月三十一日至二零一九年六月三十日同比變動超過5%的項目的闡釋

物業、廠房及設備

物業、廠房及設備由7.732億美元增至10.377億美元，主要由於建設華虹無錫項目所致。

使用權資產租賃負債

使用權資產及租賃負債乃根據於二零一九年一月一日起生效的香港財務報告準則第16號的要求予以確認。根據香港財務報 告準則第16號，承租人應當確認使用權資產。使用權資產是指承租人可在租賃期內使用相關租賃資產的權利，而租賃負債 是指承租人支付租金的義務。

2019年中期報告 19

管理層討論及分析

其他非流動資產

其他非流動資產由8,740萬美元增加至1.754億美元，主要由於資本開支預付款項增加所致。

存貨

存貨由1.296億美元增加至1.391億美元，主要由於原材料增加所致。

貿易應收款項及應收票據

貿易應收款項及應收票據由1.768億美元減少至1.478億美元，主要由於銷售收入環比下降所致。

應收關聯方款項

應收關聯方款項由1,080萬美元減少至440萬美元，主要由於應收部分關聯方的賬款減少所致。

其他流動資產

其他流動資產由1,250萬美元上升至7,210萬美元，主要由於向供應商支付的預付款項及待抵扣進項稅增加所致。

已凍結及定期存款

已凍結及定期存款由30萬美元增加至1,470萬美元，主要由於於二零一九年六月三十日部分未兌付股息的已凍結存款為 1,390萬美元。

現金及現金等價物

現金及現金等價物由7.770億美元增加至8.347億美元，主要由於(i)收回按公允價值計入損益之金融資產投資15.354億美 元；(ii)華虹無錫收到資本金3.170億美元；(iii)經營活動所得9,950萬美元；(iv)利息收入1,190萬美元；及(v)因股票期權行 權而增發股份收到股本130萬美元。該款項被(i)按公允價值計入損益的金融資產投資支出15.189億美元；(ii)資本投資3.333 億美元；(iii)支付股息5,100萬美元；(iv)償還銀行借款220萬美元；(v)租賃負債開支20萬美元；及(vi)利息開支20萬美元所 抵銷。此外，由於人民幣貶值所致的調減為160萬美元。

應付關聯方款項

應付關聯方款項由580萬美元增加至1,270萬美元，主要由於收到關聯方的預付租金款。

其他流動負債

其他流動負債由2.399億美元增加至3.413億美元，主要由於(i)資本開支應付款項增加；(ii)未兌付股息增加；及(iii)收到政 府補助，部分被支付二零一八年度所得稅及年終獎金所抵銷。

計息銀行借款

計息銀行借款總額由3,060萬美元減少至2,840萬美元，乃由於償還銀行借款所致。

遞延稅項負債

遞延稅項負債由1,810萬美元減少至820萬美元，主要由於轉回二零一八年計提的代扣代繳稅金所致。

20 華虹半導體有限公司

管理層討論及分析

現金流量

二零一九年

二零一八年

上半年

上半年

變動

千美元

千美元

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

經營活動所得現金流量淨額

99,518

109,495

(9.1)%

投資活動所用現金流量淨額

(304,919)

(167,369)

82.2%

融資活動所得現金流量淨額

264,710

523,168

(49.4)%

現金及現金等價物增加淨額

59,309

465,294

(87.3)%

期初現金及現金等價物

777,000

374,890

107.3%

外匯匯率變動影響，淨額

(1,631)

(3,462)

(52.9)%

期末現金及現金等價物

834,678

836,722

(0.2)%

經營活動所得現金流量淨額

經營活動所得現金流量淨額由1.095億美元減少至9,950萬美元，主要由於待抵扣增值稅進項稅的支付增加，部分被應收賬 款的回收增加所抵銷。

投資活動所用現金流量淨額

投資活動所用現金流量淨額為3.049億美元，主要用於(i)按公允價值計入損益之金融資產投資15.189億美元；及(ii)資本投 資3.333億美元，部分被(i)收回按公允價值計入損益之金融資產投資15.354億美元；及(ii)利息收入1,190萬美元所抵銷。

融資活動所得現金流量淨額

融資活動所得現金流量淨額為2.647億美元，包括(i)華虹無錫收到資本金3.170億美元及(ii)因股票期權行權而增發股份收到 的股本130萬美元，部分被(i)支付股息5,100萬美元；(ii)償還銀行借款220萬美元；(iii)利息開支20萬美元；及(iv)租賃負債 開支20萬美元所抵銷。

2019年中期報告 21

管理層討論及分析

業務回顧

全球半導體市場形勢受到上半年較高庫存的影響，二零一九年上半年晶圓代工行業普遍表現不佳；通過採用靈活的銷售 策略，以及部分特色工藝的優勢，公司二零一九年第二季度及上半年銷售額同比均有所成長。

分立器件整體需求保持穩定，公司DT（深槽）-SJNFET產能創新高；主要源自產品結構的優化，尤其是高壓功率分立器件，如DT（深槽）-SJNFETIGBT產能配比的增加，本公司的平均售價較去年下半年以及去年同期有所增加。

因應未來智能控制應用造成MCU需求的增加，公司持續致力於對嵌入式非易失性存儲器技術的優化與業務拓展。公司 二零一九年上半年嵌入式閃存技術MCU晶圓出貨量及平均售價同比均增長；此外，使用0.11微米嵌入式閃存技術的新 產品數量也持續強勁增長。

於二零一八年三月動工的華虹無錫300mm晶圓製造工廠進展順利，二零一九年第二季度潔淨室已經通過認證，大部分 的設備及工具已於第二季移入裝機。先導工藝研發順利，包括：55納米邏輯與射頻CMOS技術、90納米嵌入式閃存技 術與90納米BCD技術；根據市場調研與技術評估情況，通過了開發12寸功率分立器件技術，明確了華虹無錫12IC + Power項目的規劃。12寸功率分立器件工藝產能與技術的提升將使公司更好的服務國內與海外客戶，擴大我們在分立器 件領域，特別是中高壓分立器件技術的行業領先優勢。

展望未來，公司200mm晶圓的嵌入式閃存MCU、射頻IC、功率分立器件的業務持續發展，以及300mm晶圓製造工廠

55納米邏輯與射頻CMOS技術將率先在第四季度進入量產。我們將繼續實施200mm300mm晶圓差異化技術的企業 發展策略，能夠為客戶提供更優質的差異化技術服務。

22 華虹半導體有限公司

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料的審閱報告

To the board of directors of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

致華虹半導體有限公司的董事會

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

Introduction

引言

We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on

吾等已審閱載於第24頁至第58頁的中期財務

pages 24 to 58 which comprises the condensed consolidated

資料，其中包括華虹半導體有限公司（「貴公

statement of financial position of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

司」）及其子公司（統稱「貴集團」）於二零一九

(the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to

年六月三十日的簡明綜合財務狀況表及截至

as the "Group") as at 30 June 2019 and the related condensed

該日止六個月期間的相關簡明綜合損益表、

consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income,

全面收益表、權益變動表及現金流量表以及

changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then

其他解釋附註。香港聯合交易所有限公司證

ended, and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the

券上市規則規定，須按照當中訂明的相關規

Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

定及香港會計師公會（「香港會計師公會」）頒

require the preparation of a report on interim financial information

佈的香港會計準則第34號中期財務報告（「香

to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and

港會計準則第34號」）的規定就中期財務資料

Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting

編製報告。 貴公司的董事須負責根據香港會

("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public

計準則第34號編製及列報本中期財務資料。

Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are

吾等的責任是根據吾等的審閱對本中期財務

responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim

資料作出結論，並按照吾等雙方協定的委聘

financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility

條款，僅向全體董事會報告。除此以外，吾

is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information

等的報告不可用作其他用途。吾等概不會就

based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body,

本報告的內容向任何其他人士負責或承擔責

in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no

任。

other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept

liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

Scope of Review

審閱範圍

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard

吾等已根據香港會計師公會頒佈的香港審閱

on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial

委聘準則第2410由實體的獨立核數師執行

Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity

中期財務資料審閱 進行審閱。審閱中期財務

issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information

資料包括主要向負責財務和會計事務的人員

consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for

作出查詢，及應用分析性和其他審閱程序。

financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other

審閱的範圍遠較根據香港審計準則進行審核

review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than

的範圍為小，故不能令吾等保證吾等將知悉

an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on

在審核中可能發現的所有重大事項。因此，

Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance

吾等不會發表審核意見。

that we would become aware of all significant matters that might

be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit

opinion.

Conclusion

結論

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes

按照吾等的審閱，吾等並無發現任何事項，

us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in

令吾等相信中期財務資料在各重大方面未有

all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.

根據香港會計準則第34號編製。

Ernst & Young

安永會計師事務所

Certified Public Accountants

執業會計師

Hong Kong

香港

6 August 2019

二零一九年八月六日

2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 23

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

中期簡明綜合損益表

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

Notes

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

附註

（千美元）

（千美元）

Revenue

銷售收入

4

450,790

439,961

Cost of sales

銷售成本

(308,370)

(295,330)

Gross profit

毛利

142,420

144,631

Other income and gains

其他收入及收益

4

31,807

17,064

Selling and distribution expenses

銷售及分銷費用

(4,004)

(3,712)

Administrative expenses

管理費用

(63,075)

(55,765)

Other expenses

其他費用

(2,119)

(6,884)

Finance costs

財務費用

(625)

(1,284)

Share of profit of an associate

分佔一間聯營公司溢利

1,010

5,161

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

稅前溢利

5

105,414

99,211

Income tax expense

所得稅開支

6

(8,879)

(13,083)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

期內溢利

96,535

86,128

Attributable to:

以下各項應佔：

Owners of the parent

母公司擁有人

90,826

85,888

Non-controlling interests

非控股權益

5,709

240

96,535

86,128

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO 母公司普通股權持有人

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF

應佔每股盈利：

THE PARENT:

7

Basic

基本

- For profit for the period

－期內溢利

US$0.071

US$0.083

0.071美元

0.083美元

Diluted

攤薄

- For profit for the period

－期內溢利

US$0.070

US$0.082

0.070美元

0.082美元

24 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 中期簡明綜合全面收益表 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

期內溢利

96,535

86,128

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

其他全面虧損

Other comprehensive income

於其後期間不會重新分類

not to be reclassified to profit or

至損益的其他全面收益：

loss in subsequent periods:

Net gain on equity instruments at

按公允價值計入其他全面

fair value through other comprehensive

收益的權益工具淨收益，

income, net of tax

扣除稅項

-

1,545

Other comprehensive income

於其後期間重新分類至

to be reclassified to profit or

損益的其他全面收益：

loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation

換算海外業務產生的

of foreign operations

外匯差額

(11,486)

(30,446)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

期內其他全面虧損，

FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

扣除稅項

(11,486)

(28,901)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

期內全面收益總額

FOR THE PERIOD

85,049

57,227

Attributable to:

以下各項應佔：

Owners of the parent

母公司擁有人

87,301

65,362

Non-controlling interests

非控股權益

(2,252)

(8,135)

85,049

57,227

2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 25

30 JUNE 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

中期簡明綜合財務狀況表

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

Notes

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

附註

（千美元）

（千美元）

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

非流動資產

Property, plant and equipment

物業、廠房及設備

9

1,037,724

773,180

Right-of-use assets

使用權資產

16,914

-

Investment property

投資物業

170,939

171,225

Prepaid land lease payments

預付土地租賃款項

58,570

58,989

Intangible assets

無形資產

12,198

9,571

Investment in an associate

於一間聯營公司的投資

64,900

64,005

Equity investments designated

指定按公允價值計入其他

at fair value through other

全面收益的權益工具

comprehensive income

208,008

208,357

Long term prepayments to third parties

應付第三方之長期預付款項

90,270

3,762

Long term prepayments

向關聯方長期預付款項

to related parties

6,908

8,747

Deferred tax assets

遞延稅項資產

7,429

6,363

Total non-current assets

非流動資產總額

1,673,860

1,304,199

CURRENT ASSETS

流動資產

Inventories

存貨

139,128

129,629

Trade and notes receivables

貿易應收款項及應收票據

10

147,771

176,797

Prepayments, other receivables

預付款項、其他應收款項

and other assets

及其他資產

72,067

12,479

Due from related parties

應收關聯方款項

4,366

10,800

Financial assets at fair value

按公允價值計入損益的

through profit or loss

金融資產

658,306

667,033

Restricted and time deposits

已凍結及定期存款

14,724

337

Cash and cash equivalents

現金及現金等價物

834,678

777,000

Total current assets

流動資產總額

1,871,040

1,774,075

CURRENT LIABILITIES

流動負債

Trade payables

貿易應付款項

11

76,966

79,470

Other payables and accruals

其他應付款項及暫估費用

267,047

165,370

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

計息銀行借款

4,364

4,371

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

1,381

-

Government grants

政府補助

55,335

44,406

Due to related parties

應付關聯方款項

12,688

5,838

Income tax payable

應付所得稅

18,908

30,114

Total current liabilities

流動負債總額

436,689

329,569

NET CURRENT ASSETS

流動資產淨額

1,434,351

1,444,506

TOTAL ASSETS LESS

資產總值減流動負債

CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,108,211

2,748,705

continued/...

...

26 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

二零一九年六月三十日

30 JUNE 2019 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

Notes

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

附註

（千美元）

（千美元）

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

非流動負債

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

計息銀行借款

24,001

26,227

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

16,653

-

Deferred tax liabilities

遞延稅項負債

8,203

18,146

Total non-current liabilities

非流動負債總額

48,857

44,373

Net assets

資產淨額

3,059,354

2,704,332

EQUITY

權益

Equity attributable to

母公司擁有人應佔權益

owners of the parent

Share capital

股本

12

1,961,742

1,960,159

Reserves

儲備

234,763

195,097

Total equity attributable to

母公司擁有人應佔權益總額

owners of the parent

2,196,505

2,155,256

Non-controlling interests

非控股權益

862,849

549,076

Total equity

權益總額

3,059,354

2,704,332

Suxin Zhang

Jun Ye

張素心

葉峻

Director

Director

董事

董事

2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 27

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

中期簡明綜合權益變動表

Attributable to owners of the parent

母公司擁有人應佔

Other

Share

reserve and

Fair

Asset

Statutory

Exchange

Non-

Share

Merger

option

contributed

value

revaluation

reserve

uctuation

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

surplus

reserve

reserve#

fund

reserve

losses

Total

interests

equity

購股權

其他儲備及

公允價值

資產重估

法定

匯兌波動

非控股

股本

合併儲備

儲備

供款盈餘

儲備

儲備#

儲備基金

儲備

累計虧損

合計

權益

權益總額

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

(note 20)

（附註20

At 31 December 2018 (audited)

於二零一八年

十二月三十一日（經審核） 1,960,159

645,494*

6,607*

34,590*

2,545*

99,257*

71,595*

34,655*

(699,646)*

2,155,256

549,076

2,704,332

Effect of adoption HKFRS 16 (note 2.2)

採納香港財務報告準則

16號的影響（附註2.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,570)

(1,570)

-

(1,570)

At 1 January 2019 (restated) (unaudited)

於二零一九年一月一日

（重列）（未經審核）

1,960,159

645,494

6,607

34,590

2,545

99,257

71,595

34,655

(701,216)

2,153,686

549,076

2,702,762

Profit for the period

期內溢利

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

90,826

90,826

5,709

96,535

Exchange differences on translation

換算海外業務產生的

of foreign operations

外匯差額

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,525)

-

(3,525)

(7,961)

(11,486)

Total comprehensive income

期內全面收益總額

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,525)

90,826

87,301

(2,252)

85,049

Capital contribution from

非控股權益注資

non-controlling interests

-

-

-

975

-

-

-

-

-

975

316,025

317,000

Issue of shares

發行股份

1,583

-

(308)

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,275

-

1,275

Equity-settled share option arrangements

以權益結算的購股權安排

-

-

4,040

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,040

-

4,040

Final 2018 dividend declared

最終宣派二零一八年股息

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50,772)

(50,772)

-

(50,772)

Transfer from retained profits

轉撥自一間子公司

generated by a subsidiary

產生的留存溢利

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,084

-

(8,084)

-

-

-

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

於二零一九年

六月三十日（未經審核）

1,961,742

645,494*

10,339*

35,565*

2,545*

99,257*

79,679*

31,130*

(669,246)*

2,196,505

862,849

3,059,354

At 31 December 2017 (audited)

於二零一七年

十二月三十一日（經審核） 1,554,870

645,494

7,083

45,097

-

99,257

52,173

113,518

(822,287)

1,695,205

-

1,695,205

Effect of adoption HKFRS 9

採納香港財務報告

準則第9號的影響

-

-

-

-

1,046

-

-

-

-

1,046

-

1,046

At 1 January 2018 (restated) (audited)

於二零一八年一月一日

（重列）（經審核）

1,554,870

645,494

7,083

45,097

1,046

99,257

52,173

113,518

(822,287)

1,696,251

-

1,696,251

Profit for the period

期內溢利

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

85,888

85,888

240

86,128

Change in fair value, net of tax

公允價值變動，扣除稅項

-

-

-

-

1,545

-

-

-

-

1,545

-

1,545

Exchange differences on translation

換算海外業務產生的

of foreign operations

外匯差額

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(22,071)

-

(22,071)

(8,375)

(30,446)

Total comprehensive income

期內全面收益總額

for the period

-

-

-

-

1,545

-

-

(22,071)

85,888

65,362

(8,135)

57,227

Capital contribution from

非控股權益注資

non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

565,000

565,000

Issue of shares

發行股份

4,129

-

(1,249)

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,880

-

2,880

Equity-settled share option arrangements

以權益結算的購股權安排

-

-

1,007

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,007

-

1,007

Final 2017 dividend declared

最終宣派二零一七年股息

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(41,095)

(41,095)

-

(41,095)

Transfer from retained profits

轉撥自一間子公司

generated by a subsidiary

產生的留存溢利

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,464

-

(8,464)

-

-

-

At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)

於二零一八年

六月三十日（未經審核）

1,558,999

645,494

6,841

45,097

2,591

99,257

60,637

91,447

(785,958)

1,724,405

556,865

2,281,270

  • The asset revaluation reserve arose from a change in use from an owner-occupied property to an investment property carried at fair value.
  • These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of US$234,763,000 (31 December 2018: US$195,097,000) in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
  • 資產重估儲備源自將自用物業用途更改為 按公允價值列賬之投資物業。
  • 該等儲備賬構成於中期簡明綜合財務狀況 表內之綜合儲備234,763,000美元（二零一 八年十二月三十一日：195,097,000美元）。

28 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 中期簡明綜合現金流量表 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

CASH FLOWS FROM

經營活動所得現金流量

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

稅前溢利

Profit before tax

105,414

99,211

Adjustments for:

就以下各項作出的調整：

Finance costs

融資費用

625

1,284

Share of profit of an associate

分佔一間聯營公司溢利

(1,010)

(5,161)

Interest income

利息收入

(11,299)

(4,777)

Fair value gains on financial assets

按公允價值計入損益的金融

at fair value through profit or loss

資產公允價值收益

(13,500)

(1,787)

Loss on disposal of items of property,

出售物業、廠房及設備

plant and equipment

項目的虧損

16

84

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

物業、廠房及設備折舊

60,328

57,803

Provision of impairment of

貿易應收款項減值撥備

trade receivables

撇減存貨至可變現淨值

47

25

Write-down of inventories to

net realisable value

物業、廠房及設備項目減值

1,020

-

Impairment on items of property,

plant and equipment

無形資產攤銷

-

3,792

Amortisation of intangible assets

1,687

1,466

Recognition of prepaid land lease payments

確認預付土地租賃款項

326

345

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

使用權資產折舊

802

-

Equity-settled share option expense

以權益結算的購股權開支

4,040

1,007

148,496

153,292

Increase in inventories

存貨增加

(10,504)

(12,290)

Decrease/(increase) in trade

貿易應收款項及應收票據

and notes receivables

減少（增加）

28,979

(9,163)

Increase in prepayments, other receivables

預付款項、其他應收款項及

and other assets

其他資產增加

(61,697)

(1,963)

Decrease/(increase) in amounts due from

應收關聯方款項減少（增加）

related parties

已凍結及定期存款

6,434

(4,508)

(Increase)/decrease in restricted

and time deposits

（增加）減少

(458)

36

Decrease in trade payables

貿易應付款項減少

(2,504)

(1,563)

Increase in other payables and accruals

其他應付款項及暫估費用增加

66

2,565

Increase in government grants

政府補助增加

14,629

2,294

Increase in amounts due to related parties

應付關聯方款項增加

6,850

8,170

Cash generated from operations

經營活動產生的現金

130,291

136,870

Income tax paid

已付所得稅

(30,773)

(27,375)

Net cash ows from operating activities

經營活動所得現金流量淨額

99,518

109,495

continued/...

...

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 29

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

中期簡明綜合現金流量表

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

投資活動所得現金流量

Interest received

已收利息

11,917

5,875

Purchases of items of property, plant and

購買物業、廠房及設備項目

equipment

購買預付土地租賃款項

(332,012)

(71,764)

Purchases of prepaid land lease payments

-

(43,342)

Purchases of items of intangible assets

購買無形資產項目

(1,258)

(470)

Proceeds from disposal of items of property,

出售物業、廠房及設備項目

plant and equipment

所得款項

2

3

Decrease in restricted and time deposits

已凍結及定期存款減少

-

139,602

Purchase of financial assets at fair value

購買按公允價值計入損益的

through profit or loss

金融資產

(1,518,918)

(291,915)

Proceeds from disposals of financial assets

出售按公允價值計入損益的

at fair value through profit or loss

金融資產

1,535,350

94,642

Net cash ows used in investing activities

投資活動所用現金流量淨額

(304,919)

(167,369)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

融資活動所得現金流量

Proceeds from issue of shares

發行股份所得款項

1,316

2,806

Capital contribution from

非控股權益注資

non-controlling interests

已付股息

317,000

565,000

Dividends paid

(37,042)

(27,221)

Repayment of bank loans

償還銀行貸款

(2,182)

(2,267)

Increase in restricted and time deposits

已凍結及定期存款增加

(13,943)

(13,867)

Interest paid

已付利息

(190)

(1,283)

Principal portion of lease payments

支付租賃本金部份

(249)

-

Net cash ows generated from

融資活動所得現金流量淨額

nancing activities

264,710

523,168

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND

現金及現金等價物增加淨額

CASH EQUIVALENTS

期初現金及現金等價物

59,309

465,294

Cash and cash equivalents

at beginning of period

外匯匯率變動影響，淨額

777,000

374,890

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net

(1,631)

(3,462)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

期末現金及現金等價物

AT END OF PERIOD

834,678

836,722

ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH

現金及現金等價物結餘分析

AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

現金及銀行結餘

Cash and bank balances

510,002

835,252

Unrestricted time deposits with

於獲得時原到期日少於三個月

original maturity of less than

的無凍結定期存款

three months when acquired

324,676

1,470

Cash and cash equivalents as stated

現金流量表中所列現金及

in the statement of cash flows

現金等價物

834,678

836,722

30 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

1. Corporate Information

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong on 21 January 2005. The registered office of the Company is located at Room 2212, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central, Hong Kong.

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. During the period, the Company's subsidiaries (collectively refer to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of semiconductor products.

In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate parent of the Company are Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. ("SAIL") and INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INESA"), which are state-owned companies established in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission ("SASAC").

1. 公司資料

華虹半導體有限公司（「本公司」）為一家 於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊 成立的有限公司。本公司的註冊辦事處 為香港中環夏愨道 12 號美國銀行中心 2212室。

本 公 司 的 主 要 活 動 為 投 資 控 股 。 於 期 內，本公司的子公司（統稱為「本集團」） 主要從事半導體產品的生產及貿易。

董事認為，本公司的母公司及最終母公 司分別為上海聯和投資有限公司（「上海 聯和」）及上海儀電（集團）有限公司（「儀 電集團」），上海聯和及儀電集團均為於 中華人民共和國（「中國」）成立並由國有 資產監督管理委員會（「國資委」）監管的 國有公司。

2.1 Basis of preparation

2.1 編製基準

The interim condensed consolidated financial information for

截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月的

the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in

中期簡明綜合財務資料已根據香港會計

accordance with HKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The

準則第34中期財務報告 編製。中期簡

interim condensed consolidated financial information does

明綜合財務資料並不包括年度財務報表

not include all the information and disclosures required in the

規定所需的全部資料及披露事宜，並應

annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction

與本集團截至二零一八年十二月三十一

with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for

日止年度的年度綜合財務報表一併閱讀。

the year ended 31 December 2018.

The financial information relating to the year ended 31

中期簡明綜合財務狀況表所載有關截至

December 2018 that is included in the interim condensed

二零一八年十二月三十一日止年度的財

consolidated statement of financial position as comparative

務資料（作為比較資料），並不構成本公

information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual

司該年度之法定年度綜合財務報表，惟

consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived

摘錄自該等財務報表。根據香港公司條

from those financial statements. Further information relating to

例第436條披露的有關該等法定財務報

those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed

表的進一步資料載列如下：

in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies

Ordinance is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the

本公司已按香港公司條例第662(3)條及

year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies

附表63部的規定，將截至二零一八年

as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6

十二月三十一日止年度的財務報表送呈

to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's

公司註冊處處長。本公司的核數師已就

auditors have reported on the financial statements for the

截至二零一八年十二月三十一日止年度

year ended 31 December 2018. The auditor's report was

的財務報表提交報告。該核數師報告中

unqualified; and did not contain a statement under sections

並無保留意見，且並未載有按香港公司

406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies

條例第406(2)407(2)407(3)條所指

Ordinance.

的陳述。

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 31

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") effective as of 1 January 2019.

Amendments to HKFRS 9

Prepayment Features with

Negative Compensation

HKFRS 16

Leases

Amendments to HKAS 19

Plan Amendment, Curtailment

or Settlement

Amendments to HKAS 28

Long-term Interests in

Associates and Joint

Ventures

HK(IFRIC)-Int 23

Uncertainty over Income Tax

Annual Improvements

Treatments

Amendments to HKFRS 3,

2015-2017 Cycle

HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and

HKAS 23

2.2 會計政策的變動及披露

編製中期簡明綜合財務資料所採納的會 計政策與編製本集團截至二零一八年十 二月三十一日止年度的年度綜合財務報 表所採用者一致，惟採納於二零一九年 一月一日生效的新訂及經修訂香港財務 報告準則（「香港財務報告準則」）除外。

香港財務報告準則第9

具有負補償之提前

（修訂本）

還款特性

香港財務報告準則第16

租賃

香港會計準則第19

計劃修訂、縮減

（修訂本）

或結算

香港會計準則第28

於聯營公司及合營

（修訂本）

企業的長期權益

香港（國際財務報告詮釋

所得稅處理的不確定

委員會）－詮釋第23

二零一五年至二零一七年

香港財務報告準則第

週期年度改進

3號、香港財務報告

準則第11號、香港

會計準則第12號及

香港會計準則第23

號（修訂本）

Other than as explained below regarding the impact of HKFRS 16 Leases, the new and revised standards are not relevant to the preparation of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial information. The nature and impact of HKFRS 16 are described below:

HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 Leases , HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease , HK(SIC)-Int 15 Operating Leases - Incentives and HK(SIC)- Int 27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under

  1. single on-balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under HKFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from HKAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in HKAS 17. Therefore, HKFRS 16 did not have any financial impact on leases where the Group is the lessor.

除下文所述有關香港財務報告準則第16租賃 的影響外，新訂及經修訂準則與 編製本集團的中期簡明綜合財務資料並 無關聯。香港財務報告準則第16號的性 質及影響描述如下：

香港財務報告準則第16號取代香港會計 準則第17租賃 、香港（國際財務報告 詮釋委員會）－詮釋第4釐定安排是否 包括租賃 、香港（常務詮釋委員會）－詮 釋第15經營租賃－優惠 及香港（常務 詮釋委員會）－詮釋第27評估涉及租 賃法律形式交易的內容 。該準則載有租 賃確認、計量、呈列和披露原則，並要 求承租人在單一資產負債表的模型中計 算所有租賃。香港財務報告準則第16號 大致沿用香港會計準則第17號內出租人 的會計處理方式。出租人將繼續使用與 香港會計準則第17號類似的原則將租賃 分類為經營租賃或融資租賃。因此，香 港財務報告準則第16號並未對本集團作 為出租人的租賃產生任何財務影響。

32 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and

2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續）

Disclosures (continued)

The Group adopted HKFRS 16 using the modified

本集團採用經修訂追溯採納法採納香港

retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial

財務報告準則第16號，並於二零一九年

application of 1 January 2019. Under this method, the standard

一月一日首次應用。根據該方法，本集

is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial

團已追溯應用該準則，並將首次採納的

adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained

累計影響確認為對於二零一九年一月一

earnings at 1 January 2019, and the comparative information

日之保留盈利期初結餘的調整，且概不

for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under

會重列二零一八年的比較資料，而繼續

HKAS 17.

根據香港會計準則第17號作出報告。

New denition of a lease

租賃之新定義

Under HKFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the

根據香港財務報告準則第16號，倘合約

contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified

為換取代價而給予在一段時間內控制可

asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

識別資產使用的權利，則該合約是租賃

Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right

或包含租賃。當客戶有權從使用可識別

to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use

資產獲得絕大部分經濟利益以及擁有指

of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the

示使用可識別資產的權利時，即有控制

identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition

權。本集團選擇應用過渡性的實際權宜

practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only

辦法以允許該準則僅適用於先前於首次

to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying

應用日期已根據香港會計準則第17號及

HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 at the date of initial application.

香港（國際財務報告詮釋委員會）－詮釋

Contracts that were not identified as leases under HKAS 17

4號確定為租賃之合約。根據香港會計

and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the

準則第17號及香港（國際財務報告詮釋

definition of a lease under HKFRS 16 has been applied only to

委員會）－詮釋第4號未確定為租賃的合

contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019.

約不會重新評估。因此，香港財務報告

準則第16號項下的租賃定義僅適用於在

二零一九年一月一日或之後訂立或變更

的合約。

At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains

於包含租賃部分的合約開始或獲重新評

a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in

估時，本集團根據其獨立價格將合約中

the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the

的代價分配予各個租賃及非租賃部分。

basis of their standard-alone prices. A practical expedient is

本集團已採納的承租人可用實際權宜辦

available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to

法，不會區分非租賃部分及就租賃及相

separate non-lease components and to account for the lease

關非租賃部分（例如物業租賃的物業管理

and the associated non-lease components (e.g., property

服務）入賬作為單一租賃部分。

management services for leases of properties) as a single

lease component.

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 33

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and

2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續）

Disclosures (continued)

As a lessee - Leases previously classied as operating leases

Nature of the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16

The Group has lease contracts for various items of property. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as either finance leases or operating leases based on the assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets to the Group. Under HKFRS 16, the Group applies a single approach to recognise and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for two elective exemptions for leases of low value assets (elected on a lease by lease basis) and short-term leases (elected by class of underlying asset). The Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for (i) leases of low-value assets; and (ii) leases, that at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less. Instead, the Group recognises the lease payments associated with those leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

Impacts on transition

Lease liabilities at 1 January 2019 were recognised based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019.

The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the lease recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before 1 January 2019. All these assets were assessed for any impairment based on HKAS 36 on that date.

The Group has used the following elective practical expedients when applying HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019:

  • Applied the short-term lease exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months from the date of initial application; and
  • Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.

作為承租人－先前分類為經營租賃的租

採納香港財務報告準則第16號的影響性

本集團擁有各種物業之租賃合約。作為 承租人，本集團先前根據對租賃是否將 資產所有權的絕大部分回報及風險轉移 至本集團的評估，將租賃分類為融資租 賃或經營租賃。根據香港財務報告準則 第16號，本集團採用單一方法確認及計 量所有租賃的使用權資產及租賃負債， 惟低價值資產租賃（按個別租賃基準選 擇）及短期租賃（按相關資產類別選擇）的 兩項選擇性豁免除外。本集團已選擇不

(i)低價值資產租賃；及(ii)於開始日期 之租期為十二個月或以下的租賃確認使 用權資產及租賃負債。相反，本集團在 租期內以直線法將與該等租賃相關的租 賃付款確認為開支。

過渡影響

於二零一九年一月一日之租賃負債按剩 餘租賃付款的現值，使用二零一九年一 月一日的遞增借款利率貼現後予以確認。

使用權資產根據租賃負債金額計量，並 就與緊接二零一九年一月一日前於財務 狀況表確認的租賃相關的任何預付或應 計租賃付款金額作出調整。所有該等資 產於該日均根據香港會計準則第36號就 任何減值作出評估。

於二零一九年一月一日應用香港財務報 告準則第16號時，本集團已使用以下選 擇性實際權宜辦法：

對於租期自初步應用之日起十二個 月 內 終 止 的 租 賃 應 用 短 期 租 賃 豁 免；及

對特徵相當相似的租賃組合使用單 一貼現率。

34 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and

2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續）

Disclosures (continued)

As a lessee - Leases previously classied as operating

作為承租人－先前分類為經營租賃的租

leases (continued)

賃（續）

Impacts on transition (continued)

過渡影響（續）

The impacts arising from the adoption of HKFRS 16 as at 1

於二零一九年一月一日採納香港財務報

January 2019 are as follows:

告準則第16號所產生的影響如下：

Increase/(decrease)

增加（減少）

US$'000

千美元

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

Assets

資產

Increase in right-of-use assets

使用權資產增加

17,746

Decrease in prepayments, other receivables

預付款項、其他應收款項及

and other assets

其他資產減少

(1,711)

Increase in deferred tax assets

遞延稅項資產增加

277

Increase in total assets

資產總值增加

16,312

Liabilities

負債

Increase in lease liabilities

租賃負債增加

(17,882)

Increase in accumulated losses

累計虧損增加

1,570

Summary of new accounting policies

新會計政策概要

The accounting policy for leases as disclosed in the annual

截至二零一八年十二月三十一日止年度

financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018

的年度財務報表所披露的租賃會計政策

is replaced with the following new accounting policies upon

將於二零一九年一月一日採納香港財務

adoption of HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019:

報告準則第16號時被以下新會計政策取

代：

Right-of-use assets

使用權資產

Right-of-use assets are recognised at the commencement date

於租賃開始日期確認使用權資產。使用

of the lease. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less

權資產按成本減任何累計折舊及任何減

any accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses,

值虧損計量，並就任何重新計量租賃負

and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. When

債作出調整。當使用權資產與作為存貨

the right-of-use assets relate to interests in leasehold land

持有的租賃土地的權益相關時，彼等其

held as inventories, they are subsequently measured at the

後根據本集團的「存貨」政策按成本與可

lower of cost and net realisable value in accordance with the

變現淨值的較低者計量。使用權資產成

Group's policy for "inventories". The cost of right-of-use assets

本包括已確認租賃負債款額、初步已產

includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial

生直接成本及於開始日期或之前作出的

direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before

租賃付款減任何已收取租賃獎勵。除非

the commencement date less any lease incentives received.

本集團合理確定於租期結束時取得租賃

Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of

資產所有權，否則已確認使用權資產於

the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised

其估計可使用年期及租期（以較短者為

right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis

準）按直線法折舊。土地租賃產生的使用

over the shorter of the estimated useful life and the lease term.

權資產以預付土地租賃款項列賬。

A right-of-use assets arising from land lease is presented as

prepaid land lease payments.

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 35

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and

2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續）

Disclosures (continued)

Summary of new accounting policies (continued)

新會計政策概要（續）

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

Lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement date

於租賃開始日期，租賃負債按租賃期內

of the lease at the present value of lease payments to be

作出的租賃付款的現值計予以確認。租

made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed

賃付款包括固定付款（包括實質固定付

payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less

款）減任何應收租賃優惠、取決於某一指

any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments

數或比率的可變租賃付款，以及預期在

that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected

剩餘價值擔保下支付的金額。租賃付款

to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease

亦包括本集團合理地肯定行使的購買選

payments also include the exercise price of a purchase

擇權的行使價，及倘若租賃期限反映本

option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and

集團行使終止選擇權，則終止租賃而需

payments of penalties for termination of a lease, if the lease

支付的罰款。不取決於某一指數或比率

term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The

的可變租賃付款於觸發付款的事件或條

variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a

件發生的期間確認為開支。

rate are recognised as an expense in the period in which the

event or condition that triggers the payment occurs.

In calculating the present value of lease payments, the

在計算租賃付款的現值時，倘若租賃中

Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease

所隱含的利率不易確定，則本集團在租

commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is

賃開始日期使用增量借貸利率。在開始

not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the

日期之後，租賃負債的金額將會增加，

amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion

以反映利息的增加及就已作出的租賃付

of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In

款作出扣減。此外，如有修改、租賃付

addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured

款日後因指數或比率變動出現變動、租

if there is a modification, a change in future lease payments

賃期限發生變化、實質固定租賃付款變

arising from change in an index or rate, a change in the lease

化或購買相關資產的評估變更，租賃負

term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a

債的賬面值將重新計量。

change in assessment to purchase the underlying asset.

36 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

3. Operating Segment Information

3. 經營分部資料

For management purposes, the Group is organised into one single business unit that includes primarily the manufacture and sale of semiconductor products. Management reviews the consolidated results when making decisions about allocating resources and assessing the performance of the Group. Accordingly, no segment analysis is presented.

The principal assets employed by the Group are located in the PRC. Therefore, no segment information based on the geographical location of assets is presented for the period.

Revenues are attributed to geographic areas based on the location of customers. Revenues regarding geographical segments based on the location of customers for the period are presented as follows:

出於管理需要，本集團僅構組一個業務 單 元 ， 主 要 包 括 製 造 及 銷 售 半 導 體 產 品。管理層在作出分配資源的相關決策 及評估本集團表現時審核綜合業績。因 此，並無呈列分部分析。

本集團使用的主要資產位於中國，故並 無按資產的地理位置於期內呈列分部資 料。

地 理 區 域 應 佔 收 入 乃 按 客 戶 所 在 地 劃 分。期內按客戶所在地劃分的地區分部 有關收入呈列如下：

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

China (including Hong Kong)

中國（包括香港）

243,904

251,857

United States of America

美利堅合眾國

83,136

80,052

Asia (excluding China and Japan)

亞洲（不包括中國及日本）

53,059

52,969

Europe

歐洲

36,706

32,975

Japan

日本

33,985

22,108

450,790

439,961

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 37

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

4. Revenue and Other Income and Gains

4.

收入、其他收入及收益

An analysis of revenue and other income and gains is as

對收入、其他收入及收益的分析如下：

follows:

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Revenue from contracts with customers

客戶合約收益

Sale of goods

銷售貨品

450,790

439,961

Other income

其他收入

Rental income

租金收入

6,409

6,852

Interest income

利息收入

11,299

4,777

Government subsidies

政府補貼

311

3,146

Others

其他

288

502

18,307

15,277

Other gains, net

其他收益淨額

Fair value gains on financial assets

按公允價值計入損益中之

at fair value through profit or loss

金融資產之公允價值收益

13,500

1,787

31,807

17,064

Type of goods or service

貨品或服務的分類

Sales of semiconductor products and total

半導體產品的銷售和來自

revenue from contracts with customers

客戶合約的總收入

450,790

439,961

Timing of revenue recognition

收益確認時間

Goods transferred at a point in time and total 在某一時點轉讓的貨物及來自

revenue from contracts with customer

客戶合約的總收入

450,790

439,961

The disaggregation of the Group's revenue based on the

截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月，

geographical region for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is

本集團收入按地區的分類載於附註3

included in note 3.

38 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

5.

Prot before Tax

5.

稅前溢利

The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging:

本集團的稅前溢利乃於扣除下列各項後

達致：

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Cost of inventories sold

已售存貨成本

308,370

295,330

Write-down of inventories to

存貨撇減至可變現淨值

net realisable value

1,020

-

Impairment of trade receivables

貿易應收款項減值

47

25

Impairment on items of property,

物業、廠房及設備項目減值

plant and equipment

-

3,792

Exchange losses

匯兌虧損

2,102

7,092

6.

Income Tax

6.

所得稅

Hong Kong profits were subject to profits tax at the rate of

於期內的香港溢利須按16.5%（截至二零

16.5% during the period (six months ended 30 June 2018:

一八年六月三十日止六個月：16.5%）的

16.5%). No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been

稅率繳納利得稅。由於本公司及一家在

made as the Company and a subsidiary incorporated in Hong

香港註冊成立的子公司於期內並無取得

Kong had no assessable income during the period (six months

應評稅收入，故並無就香港利得稅作出

ended 30 June 2018: nil).

撥備（截至二零一八年六月三十日止六個

月：無）。

The Company's subsidiary incorporated in the Cayman Islands

由於本公司在開曼群島註冊成立的子公

is not subject to corporate income tax as it does not have a

司在開曼群島並無擁有營業地點（註冊辦

place of business (other than a registered office) or carry on

事處除外）或經營任何業務，故有關子公

any business in the Cayman Islands.

司毋須繳納企業所得稅。

All of the Group's subsidiaries registered in the PRC and have

所有本集團在中國註冊且在中國內地營

operations in Mainland China are subject to PRC enterprise

運的子公司，應就其根據相關中國所得

income tax on the taxable income as reported in their PRC

稅法調整的中國法定賬目所呈報應課稅

statutory accounts adjusted in accordance with relevant PRC

收入按25%的法定稅率繳納中國企業所

income tax laws based on a statutory rate of 25%.

得稅。

Pursuant to relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and with

根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管

approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the Group's

機關批准，本集團一家子公司上海華虹

subsidiaries, Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor

宏力半導體製造有限公司（「華虹宏力」）

Manufacturing Corporation ("HHGrace"), is qualified as a High

符合資格成為高新技術企業，故有權於

and New Technology Enterprise and thus was entitled to a

二零一八年至二零二零年期間按15%

preferential tax rate of 15% from 2018 to 2020.

優惠稅率繳稅。

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 39

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

6. Income Tax (continued)

6. 所得稅（續）

Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and

根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管

with approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the

機關批准，本集團一家子公司華虹半導

Group's subsidiaries, Huahong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Co.,

體（無錫）有限公司（「華虹無錫」）有權自

Ltd. ("HH-Wuxi"), is entitled to an exemption from CIT for five

獲得應課稅溢利第一年起五年獲豁免繳

years, commencing from the first year that HH-Wuxi generates

納企業所得稅，及隨後五年減免50%

taxable profit, and a deduction of 50% on the CIT rate for the

following five years.

The Company's subsidiary incorporated and operating in

本公司在日本註冊成立及營運的子公司

Japan is subject to a corporation tax rate of 25.5% (six months

應按25.5%（截至二零一八年六月三十日

ended 30 June 2018: 25.5%).

止六個月：25.5%）的企業稅率繳稅。

The Company's subsidiary incorporated and operating in the

本公司在美國註冊成立及營運的子公司

United States is subject to a federal corporation income tax

應按21%（截至二零一八年六月三十日

rate of 21% during the period (six months ended 30 June

止六個月：21%）的聯邦企業所得稅率及

2018: 21%), as well as state tax at 8.84% (six months ended

8.84%（截至二零一八年六月三十日止六

30 June 2018: 8.84%).

個月：8.84%）的州稅稅率繳稅。

The major components of income tax expense of the Group

本 集 團 所 得 稅 開 支 的 主 要 組 成 部 份 如

are as follows:

下：

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Current income tax - PRC

當期所得稅－中國

14,936

15,386

Current income tax - elsewhere

當期所得稅－其他地區

18

31

Withholding tax on dividend declared

宣派股息預扣稅

4,656

4,245

Deferred tax

遞延稅項

(10,731)

(6,579)

8,879

13,083

During the period, the directors of a subsidiary established in

於期內，於中國內地成立的一間子公司

Mainland China approved that any undistributed profits of the

董 事 批 准 不 會 就 該 子 公 司 於 二 零 一 八

subsidiary generated in 2018 will not be paid as dividends to

年 產 生 之 任 何 未 分 配 溢 利 向 本 公 司 支

the Company. Accordingly, the Group reversed withholding

付股息。因此，本集團就於中國內地成

taxes on dividends distributable by the subsidiary established

立 之 子 公 司 的 可 分 派 股 息 撥 回 預 扣 稅

in Mainland China of US$12,443,000 (six months ended 30

12,443,000美元（截至二零一八年六月

June 2018: US$9,303,000).

三十日止六個月：9,303,000美元）。

40 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

7. Earnings per Share attributable to Ordinary

7.

母公司普通股權持有人應佔每

Equity Holders of the Parent

股盈利

The calculation of the basic earnings per share amounts is

每 股 基 本 盈 利 乃 基 於 母 公 司 普 通 股 權

based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity

持 有 人 應 佔 期 內 溢 利 及 於 期 內 已 發 行

holders of the parent and the weighted average number of

1,284,846,838股（截至二零一八年六月

ordinary shares of 1,284,846,838 in issue during the period (six

三十日止六個月：1,039,526,524股）普

months ended 30 June 2018: 1,039,526,524).

通股的加權平均數計算。

The calculation of the diluted earnings

per share amount

每股已攤薄盈利金額乃根據母公司普通

is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary

股權持有人應佔期內溢利計算。計算時

equity holders of the parent. The weighted average number

採用之普通股加權平均數為計算每股基

of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the number of

本盈利時採用之期內已發行普通股數目

ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic

加上假設所有潛在攤薄普通股被視為行

earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average

使或兌換為普通股時以零代價發行之普

number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at

通股加權平均數。

no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all

dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share are

每股基本及攤薄盈利的計算乃基於：

based on:

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Earnings

盈利

Profit attributable to ordinary equity

holders of the parent, used in the basic

用於計算每股基本盈利的母公司

earnings per share calculation

普通股權持有人應佔溢利

90,826

85,888

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 41

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

7. Earnings per Share attributable to Ordinary

7.

母公司普通股權持有人應佔每

Equity Holders of the Parent (continued)

股盈利（續）

Number of shares

股份數目

For the six months

ended 30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

('000)

('000)

（千股）

（千股）

Shares

股份

Weighted average number of ordinary

用於計算每股基本盈利的期內

shares in issue during the period used in

已發行普通股加權平均數

the basic earnings per share calculation

1,284,847

1,039,527

Effect of dilution-weighted average number

普通股攤薄加權平均數的影響：

of ordinary shares:

Share options

購股權

14,014

12,124

1,298,861

1,051,651

8. Dividends

8.

股息

For the six months ended

30 June

截至六月三十日止六個

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Final declared - HK$31 cents per

末期股息－每股普通股31港仙

ordinary share (2018: HK$31 cents)

（二零一八年：31港仙）

50,772

41,095

During the period, the Company's shareholders approved 2018 proposed final dividend with a total amount of HK$398,462,807 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$322,271,659). The amount of the final 2018 dividend was calculated based on the number of shares of the Company as of 17 May 2019. The total 2018 final dividend amount presented in US$ is slightly different from the proposed one disclosed in the Group's annual financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 due to the different exchange rates used in the translation.

於期內，本公司股東批准派發二零一八 年建議末期股息合共398,462,807港元 （截至二零一八年六月三十日止六個月： 322,271,659港元）。二零一八年末期股 息的金額乃根據本公司截至二零一九年 五月十七日的股份數目計算。由於換算 所使用的匯率不同，以美元呈列的二零 一八年末期股息總額與本集團截至二零 一八年十二月三十一日止年度之年度財 務資料所披露的建議末期股息略有不同。

42 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

9. Property, Plant and Equipment

9.

物業、廠房及設備

During the six months ended on 30 June 2019, the Group

於 截 至 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 止 六 個

acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a

月，本集團購置物業、廠房及設備項目

cost of US$332,213,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018:

的成本為332,213,000美元（截至二零一

US$67,281,000). Depreciation for items of property, plant and

八年六月三十日止六個月：67,281,000

equipment was US$60,328,000 during the period (six months

美元）。期內物業、廠房及設備項目的

ended 30 June 2018: US$57,803,000).

折舊為60,328,000美元（截至二零一八

年六月三十日止六個月：57,803,000

元）。

No significant property, plant and equipment were disposed

於截至二零一九年及二零一八年六月三

by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and

十日止六個月，本集團均無物業、廠房

2018, respectively.

及設備的重大出售。

10. Trade and Notes Receivables

10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Trade receivables

貿易應收款項

112,670

123,414

Notes receivable

應收票據

36,650

54,887

149,320

178,301

Impairment of trade receivables

貿易應收款項減值

(1,549)

(1,504)

147,771

176,797

An aging analysis of the trade receivables, based on the

按發票日期計，貿易應收款項（扣除撥

invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows:

備）的賬齡分析如下：

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Within 3 months

三個月以內

102,538

121,910

Over 3 and within 6 months

三個月以上及六個月以內

8,581

-

Over 6 months

六個月以上

2

-

111,121

121,910

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 43

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

11. Trade Payables

11. 貿易應付款項

An aging analysis of the trade payables of the Group as at the

於報告期末按發票日期計，本集團貿易

end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as

應付款項的賬齡分析如下：

follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Within 1 month

一個月以內

46,025

26,704

Over 1 and within 3 months

一個月以上及三個月以內

17,589

37,713

Over 3 and within 6 months

三個月以上及六個月以內

2,537

4,310

Over 6 and within 12 months

六個月以上及十二個月以內

2,628

2,215

Over 12 months

十二個月以上

8,187

8,528

76,966

79,470

12. Share Capital

12. 股本

Number of

shares

Amount

股份數目

金額

('000)

(US$'000)

（千股）

（千美元）

31 December 2018

二零一八年十二月三十一日

1,283,952

1,960,159

Issue of shares with exercise of share options

發行可行使購股權的股份

1,447

1,583

30 June 2019 (unaudited)

二零一九年六月三十日

（未經審核）

1,285,399

1,961,742

13. Commitments

13. 承擔

The Group had the following capital commitments at the end

本集團於報告期末擁有以下資本承擔：

of the reporting period:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Contracted, but not provided for:

已訂約，但未撥備：

Property, plant and equipment

物業、廠房及設備

309,915

409,701

44 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions

14. 關聯方交易

(a) Name and relationship

(a) 名稱及關係

Name of related party

Relationship with the Group

關聯方名稱

與本集團的關係

Huahong Group and its subsidiaries

華虹集團及其子公司

- Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Group")

Holding company of Hua Hong International

－上海華虹（集團）有限公司（「華虹集團」）

Inc.,

華虹國際有限公司的控股公司

- Hua Hong International Inc., ("Huahong International")

Shareholder of the Company

－華虹國際有限公司（「華虹國際」）

本公司股東

- Shanghai Huahong Zealcore Electronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

("Huahong Zealcore")

華虹集團子公司

－上海華虹摯芯科技有限公司（「華虹摯芯」）

- Shanghai Hongri International Electronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

("Hongri")

華虹集團子公司

－上海虹日國際電子有限公司（「虹日」）

- Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

Development Center ("ICRD")

華虹集團子公司

－上海集成電路研發中心（「集成電路研發」）

- Shanghai Hua Hong Jitong Smart System Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of Huahong Group

("Jitong")

華虹集團子公司

－上海華虹計通智能系統股份有限公司（「計通」）

NEC Corporation ("NEC")

Shareholder of the Company

本公司股東

- NEC Management Partner, Ltd. ("NEC Management")

Subsidiary of NEC

NEC子公司

SAIL and its subsidiaries

上海聯和及其子公司

- Sino-Alliance International Ltd. ("SAIL International")

Shareholder of the Company

本公司股東

- Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of SAIL

("Shanghai Huali")

上海聯和子公司

－上海華力微電子有限公司（「上海華力」）

- QST Corporation ("QST")

Subsidiary of SAIL

－上海矽睿科技有限公司（「矽睿科技」）

上海聯和子公司

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 45

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions (continued)

14. 關聯方交易（續）

(a) Name and relationship (continued)

(a) 名稱及關係（續）

Name of related party

Relationship with the Group

關聯方名稱

與本集團的關係

INESA and its subsidiaries

儀電集團及其子公司

- INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INESA")

Shareholder of Huahong Group

－上海儀電（集團）有限公司（「儀電集團」）

華虹集團股東

- Shanghai INESA Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of INESA

("Shanghai INESA")

儀電集團子公司

－上海儀電智能電子有限公司（「上海儀電」）

- Shanghai Nanyang Software System Integration Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of INESA

("Nanyang Software")

儀電集團子公司

－上海南洋軟件系統集成有限公司（「南洋軟件」）

Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Associate of the Group

("Huahong Technology Development")

本集團聯營公司

上海華虹科技發展有限公司（「華虹科技發展」）

- Huahong Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Real Estate")

Subsidiary of Huahong Technology

－上海華虹置業有限公司（「華虹置業」）

Development

華虹科技發展子公司

- Shanghai Huajin Property Management Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of Huahong Technology

("Huajin")

Development

－上海華錦物業管理有限公司（「華錦」）

華虹科技發展子公司

CEC and its subsidiaries

中國電子及其子公司

- China Electronics Corporation ("CEC")*

Shareholder of Huahong Group

－中國電子信息產業集團有限公司（「中國電子」）*

(before 26 October 2018)

華虹集團股東

（於二零一八年十月二十六日之前）

- CEC Huada Electronic Design Co., Ltd. ("Huada")*

Subsidiary of CEC

－北京中電華大電子設計有限責任公司（「華大」）*

中國電子子公司

- Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary of CEC

("Shanghai Huahong IC")*

中國電子子公司

－上海華虹集成電路有限責任公司（「上海華虹集成電路」）*

  • Shanghai Belling Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Belling")*

－上海貝嶺股份有限公司（「上海貝嶺」）*

  • Hylintek Limited ("Hylintek")*

－香港海華有限公司（「香港海華」）*

  • CEC disposed of all of its shareholdings in Huahong Group on 26 October 2018. From then on, CEC and its subsidiaries are no longer related parties of the Group.

Subsidiary of CEC

中國電子子公司

Subsidiary of CEC

中國電子子公司

  • 中國電子於二零一八年十月二十 六日出售其於華虹集團的所有股 權。自此，中國電子及其子公司 不再為本集團的關聯方。

46 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions (continued)

14. 關聯方交易（續）

  1. In addition to the transactions disclosed elsewhere in this financial information, the Group had the following transactions with related parties during the period:
  1. 除該財務資料其他部份所披露交易 外，本集團於期內已與關聯方進行 以下交易：

For the six months ended

30

June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Sales of goods to related parties (note (i))

向關聯方出售貨品（附註(i)

Huahong Zealcore

華虹摯芯

1,750

2,378

ICRD

集成電路研發

1,572

5,324

QST

矽睿科技

747

519

Huada

華大

-

27,436

Shanghai Huahong IC

上海華虹集成電路

-

5,806

Shanghai Belling

上海貝嶺

-

2,917

Purchases of goods from related parties (note (ii))

自關聯方購買貨品（附註(ii)

Hongri

虹日

2,482

3,998

NEC Management

NEC Management

442

343

Huahong Zealcore

華虹摯芯

275

380

ICRD

集成電路研發

268

-

Jitong

計通

5

-

Shanghai Huali

上海華力

1

-

Hylintek

香港海華

-

7,880

Purchases of intangible assets from a related party (note (iii)) 自關聯方購買無形資產（附註(iii)

ICRD

集成電路研發

3,150

-

Service fee charged by related parties (note (iv))

關聯方收取的服務費（附註(iv)

Shanghai INESA

上海儀電

744

1,049

Huajin

華錦

111

118

Huahong Real Estate

華虹置業

48

64

Nanyang Software

南洋軟件

21

198

Rental income from a related party (note (v))

來自關聯方的租金收入（附註(v)

Shanghai Huali

上海華力

6,697

6,916

Rental expense charged by a related party (note (iv))

關聯方收取的租金開支（附註(iv)

Huahong Real Estate

華虹置業

820

839

Expense paid on behalf of a related party (note (vi))

代關聯方支付的開支（附註(vi)

Shanghai Huali

上海華力

14,697

15,745

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 47

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions (continued)

14. 關聯方交易（續）

(b) (continued)

(b) （續）

Notes:

附註：

(i)

The sales of goods to the related parties were made

(i)

向關聯方出售的貨品乃根據與關

according to the prices and terms agreed between the

聯方協定的價格及條款作出。

related parties.

(ii)

The purchases of goods from the related parties were

(ii)

自關聯方購買的貨品乃根據關聯

made according to the prices and terms offered by the

方提供的價格及條款作出。

related parties.

(iii)

The purchases of intangible assets from the related party

(iii)

自關聯方購買的無形資產乃根據

was made according to the prices and terms offered by the

關聯方提供的價格及條款作出。

related parties.

(iv)

The rental expense and service fees charged by related

(iv)

關聯方收取的租金開支及服務費

parties were paid according to the prices and terms agreed

乃根據與關聯方協定的價格及條

between the related parties.

款支付。

(v)

The rental income from related parties were received

(v)

來自關聯方的租金收入乃根據與

according to the prices and terms agreed between the

關聯方協定的價格及條款收取。

related parties.

(vi)

The expense paid on behalf of the related party is interest-

(vi)

代關聯方支付的開支為不計息，

free and repayable on demand.

及須按要求償還。

48 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

14. Related Party Transactions (continued)

14. 關聯方交易（續）

(c) Outstanding balances with related parties

(c)

與關聯方之間的未結清餘額

The amounts due from/to related parties as at the end

截至報告期末，應收╱應付關聯方

of the reporting period are unsecured, interest-free and

款項為無抵押、免息及根據與關聯

settled in accordance with the terms agreed with the

方協定的條款結算。

related parties.

(d) Compensation of key management personnel of the

(d)

本集團主要管理人員的酬金

Group

For the six months ended

30 June

截至六月三十日止六個月

2018

2019

二零一九年

二零一八年

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

Short term employee benefits

短期僱員福利

1,234

1,194

Pension scheme contributions

退休金計劃供款

39

33

Equity-settled share option expense

以權益結算的購股權開支

557

185

Total compensation paid to

支付予主要管理人員的

key management personnel

酬金總額

1,830

1,412

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 49

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價

Financial Instruments

值層級

The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's financial

本集團金融工具（不包括賬面值與公允價

instrument, other than those with carrying amounts that

值大致相若的金融工具）的賬面值及公允

reasonably approximate to fair values, are as follows:

價值載列如下：

Carrying amounts

Fair values

賬面值

公允價值

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

二零一九年

二零一八年

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

六月三十日 十二月三十一日

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

(US$'000) (US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

（千美元）

（千美元）

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

（未經審核）

（經審核）

（未經審核）

（經審核）

Financial assets

金融資產

Equity investments

指定按公允價值

designated at fair

計入其他全面

value through other

收益的權益

comprehensive income

工具

208,008

208,357

208,008

208,357

Financial assets at

按公允價值計入

fair value through

profit or loss

損益的金融資產

658,306

667,033

658,306

667,033

866,314

875,390

866,314

875,390

Financial liability

金融負債

Interest-bearing bank

計息銀行借款

borrowings

28,365

30,598

25,083

26,246

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

18,034

-

18,034

-

46,399

30,598

43,117

26,246

The Group's finance department headed by the finance

本集團旗下以財務經理為首的財務部負

manager is responsible for determining the policies and

責釐定金融工具公允價值計量的政策及

procedures for the fair value measurement of financial

程序。財務部直接向財務總監報告。於

instruments. The finance department reports directly to the

各報告日期，財務部分析金融工具的價

chief financial officer. At each reporting date, the finance

值變動並釐定估值中適用的主要輸入數

department analyses the movements in the values of financial

據。估值由財務總監審核及批准。

instruments and determines the major inputs applied in the

valuation. The valuation is reviewed and approved by the chief financial officer.

50 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價

Financial Instruments (continued)

值層級（續）

The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are included at the amount at which the instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair values of those financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value:

The fair values of equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income have been estimated using the market approach. If there is a recent deal regarding the unlisted investments, the fair values are estimated based on the dealing price. If there is no such deal to be referenced, the directors will determine comparable public companies (peers) based on industry, size, leverage and strategy, and calculates an appropriate price multiple, such as price to book value ("P/B") multiple, for each comparable company identified. The multiple is calculated by dividing the enterprise value of the comparable company by net assets. The trading multiple is then discounted for considerations such as illiquidity based on company-specific facts and circumstances. The discounted multiple is applied to the corresponding net assets of the unlisted equity investments to measure the fair value. The directors believe that the estimated fair values resulting from the valuation technique, which are recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position, and the related changes in fair values, which are recorded in other comprehensive income, are reasonable, and that they were the most appropriate values at the end of the reporting period.

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss represent wealth management products issued by banks in Mainland China. The Group has estimated their fair value by using a discounted cash flow valuation model based on the market interest rates of instruments with similar terms and risks.

The fair values of interest-bearing bank borrowings and lease liabilities have been calculated by discounting the expected future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The Group's own non-performance risk for interest-bearing bank borrowings as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 was assessed to be insignificant.

金融資產及負債的公允價值是按當前與 自願方交易（而非被迫或清盤出售）中可 交換有關工具的金額列賬。估計按公允 價值計量的金融資產及負債的公允價值 乃使用以下的方法及假設：

指定為按公允價值計入其他全面收益的 權益工具之公允價值採用市場法估算。 倘最近成交交易有關未上市投資，公允 價值乃基於交易價估算。倘並無該等交 易可供參考，董事將根據行業、規模、 影響力及策略釐定可比較上市公司（同 行），且就已確定的各可資比較公司計算 適當的價格倍數，如市賬率（「市賬率」） 倍數。該倍數乃按可資比較公司之企業 價值除以淨資產所得。交易倍數隨後根 據公司特定情況及狀況就非流動性等因 素予以貼現。貼現倍數適用於非上市權 益工具的相應淨資產以計量公允價值。 董事認為，計入綜合財務狀況表的估值 技術所產生的估計公允價值以及計入其 他 全 面 收 益 的 公 允 價 值 相 關 變 動 屬 合 理，而於報告期末的價值最為恰當。

按公允價值計入損益的金融資產指由中 國內地銀行發行的理財產品。本集團根 據 具 類 似 年 期 及 風 險 的 工 具 的 市 場 利 率，採用貼現現金流量估值模型估算其 公允價值。

計息銀行借貸及租賃負債的公允價值乃 透過使用具有類似條款、信貸風險及剩 餘到期時間的工具按目前適用之比率貼 現預期未來現金流量計算。本集團本身 於二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年 十二月三十一日的計息銀行借款的不履 約風險被評定為並不重大。

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 51

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價

Financial Instruments (continued)

值層級（續）

Fair value hierarchy

公允價值層級

The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement

下表列示本集團金融工具之公允價值計

hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments:

量層級：

Financial assets measured at fair value

以公允價值計量之金融資產

30 June 2019

二零一九年六月三十日

Fair value measurement categorised into

分類為以下層級之公允價值計量

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

1

2

3

總計

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核）

Equity instruments at

按公允價值計入

fair value through other

其他全面收益

comprehensive income

的權益工具

-

2,380

205,628

208,008

Financial assets at fair value

按公允價值計入

through profit or loss

損益的金融資產

-

-

658,306

658,306

-

2,380

863,934

866,314

31 December 2018

二零一八年十二月三十一日

Fair value measurement categorised into

分類為以下層級之公允價值計量

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

1

2

3

總計

(US$'000)

(US$'000) (US$'000)

(US$'000)

千美元

千美元

千美元

千美元

Equity investments

指定為按公允價值

designated at fair value

計入其他全面

through other

收益的權益工具

comprehensive income

-

2,384

205,973

208,357

Financial assets at fair value

按公允價值計入

through profit or loss

損益的金融資產

-

-

667,033

667,033

-

2,384

873,006

875,390

During the period, there were no transfers of fair value measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers into or out of Level 3 for the financial assets above (six months ended 30 June 2018: nil).

於期內，以上金融資產的第1級與第2級 間並無公允價值計量轉移，且第3級並無 轉入或轉出（截至二零一八年六月三十日 止六個月：無）。

52 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價

Financial Instruments (continued)

值層級（續）

Fair value hierarchy (continued)

公允價值層級（續）

Financial assets measured at fair value (continued)

以公允價值計量之金融資產（續）

The recurring fair value measurement for the Group's financial

本集團按公允價值計入損益的金融資產

assets at fair value through profit or loss, was made using

的週期公允價值計量乃使用二零一九年

significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) as at 30 June 2019.

六月三十日的重大不可觀察輸入數據（第

Below is a summary of the valuation techniques used and the

3級）作出。下表為估值所用估值技術及

key inputs to the valuation:

主要輸入數據概要：

Valuation

Signicant

Sensitivity of fair value

technique

unobservable input

Range

to the input

重大不可觀察

公允價值對輸入數據

估值技術

之輸入數據

範圍

之敏感度

Equity investments

Valuation

Average P/B

0.9x-3.9x

5% increase/decrease

designated at fair

multiples

multiple of peers

would result in increase/

value through other

decrease in fair value

comprehensive income

by 5%

指定為按公允價值計入其他 估值倍數

同業平均市賬率

0.9x-3.9x

5%的增加減少將導致

全面收益的權益工具

公允價值增加減少5%

Discount for

20%-30%

5% increase/decrease

illiquidity

would result in

decrease/increase in

fair value by 5%

缺乏流通性的折讓價

20%-30%

5%的增加減少將導致

公允價值減少增加5%

Financial assets at

Discounted cash

Discount rate per

3.60-4.00%

5% increase/decrease

fair value through

flow method

annum

would result in

profit or loss

decrease/increase in

fair value by 0.02%

按公允價值計入損益的金融 貼現現金流量法

年貼現率

3.60-4.00%

5%的增加減少將導致

資產

公允價值減少增加

0.02%

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 53

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of

15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價

Financial Instruments (continued)

值層級（續）

Fair value hierarchy (continued)

公允價值層級（續）

Financial assets measured at fair value (continued)

以公允價值計量之金融資產（續）

The movements in financial assets categorised into Level 3

年內分類為第3級的金融資產變動如下：

during the year are as follows:

Equity investments

Financial

designated at fair

assets at

value through other

fair value

comprehensive

through

income

prot or loss

指定為按

公允價值計入

按公允價值

其他全面收益

計入損益的

的權益工具

金融資產

(US$'000)

(US$'000)

（千美元）

（千美元）

1 January 2019

二零一九年一月一日

205,973

667,033

Purchases

購買

-

1,518,918

Disposals

處置

-

(1,535,350)

Total gains recognised in

於損益表確認計入其他

the statement of profit or loss

收入及收益的收益總額

included in other income and

gains

-

13,500

Exchange realignment

匯兌調整

(345)

(5,795)

As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

於二零一九年六月三十日

（未經審核）

205,628

658,306

As at 1 January 2018

於二零一八年一月一日

as previously reported

過往申報

214,257

-

Effect of adoption of HKFRS 9

採用香港財務報告準則

9號的影響

1,230

-

At 1 January 2018

於二零一八年一月一日

215,487

-

Purchases

購買

-

291,915

Disposals

處置

-

(94,642)

Total gains recognised in

於損益表確認計入其他

the statement of profit or loss

收入及收益的收益總額

included in other income

and gains

-

1,787

Total gains recognised in

於其他全面收益確認的

other comprehensive income

收益總額

918

-

Exchange realignment

匯兌調整

(2,701)

(8,926)

As at 30 June 2018 (unaudited)

於二零一八年六月三十日

（未經審核）

213,704

190,134

54 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

16. Share Option Scheme

16. 購股權計劃

The Company operates a share option scheme (the "Scheme")

本 公 司 設 有 一 項 購 股 權 計 劃（「 該 計

for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible

劃」），旨在為對本集團順利發展有所貢

participants who contribute to the success of the Group's

獻之符合資格參與者提供激勵及獎勵。

operations. The Scheme includes three batches, which were

該計劃分為三批，分別於二零一五年九

effective on 4 September 2015 (the "2015 Options"), on 24

月四日（「二零一五年購股權」）、二零一

December 2018 (the "2018 Options") and on 29 March 2019

八年十二月二十四日（「二零一八年購股

(the "2019 Options"), respectively.

權」）及二零一九年三月二十九日（「二零

一九年購股權」）生效。

2015 Options

二零一五年購股權

The following share options were outstanding under the 2015

以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一五年

Options during the period:

購股權行使：

Weighted

average

Number of

exercise price

options

HK$ per share

'000

加權

平均行使價

購股權數目

每股港元

千份

At 1 January 2019

於二零一九年一月一日

6.912

18,872

Forfeited during the period

期內沒收

6.912

(57)

Exercised during the period

期內行使

6.912

(1,447)

At 30 June 2019

於二零一九年六月三十日

6.912

17,368

The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options

於報告期末，二零一五年購股權項下尚

outstanding under the 2015 Options as at the end of the

未行使購股權的行使價及行使期如下：

reporting period are as follows:

30 June 2019

二零一九年六月三十日

Number of options

Exercise price*

Exercise period

購股權數目

行使價*

行使期

'000

HK$ per share

千份

每股港元

1,118

6.912

4 September 2017 to 3 September 2022

二零一七年九月四日至二零二二年九月三日

7,708

6.912

4 September 2018 to 3 September 2022

二零一八年九月四日至二零二二年九月三日

8,542

6.912

4 September 2019 to 3 September 2022

二零一九年九月四日至二零二二年九月三日

17,368

* The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment

* 倘若進行供股或紅股發行，或本公司之

in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in

股本有其他類似改動，則購股權之行使

the Company's share capital.

價可予調整。

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 55

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

16. Share Option Scheme (continued)

16. 購股權計劃（續）

2018 Options

二零一八年購股權

The following share options were outstanding under the 2018

以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一八年

Options during the period:

購股權行使：

Weighted

average

Number of

exercise price

options

HK$ per share

'000

加權

平均行使價

購股權數目

每股港元

千份

At 1 January 2019

於二零一九年一月一日

15.056

34,500

Forfeited during the period

期內沒收

15.056

-

Exercised during the period

期內行使

15.056

-

At 30 June 2019

於二零一九年六月三十日

15.056

34,500

The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options

於報告期末，二零一八年購股權項下尚

outstanding under the 2018 Options as at the end of the

未行使購股權的行使價及行使期如下：

reporting period are as follows:

30 June 2019

二零一九年六月三十日

Number of options

Exercise price*

Exercise period

購股權數目

行使價*

行使期

'000

HK$ per share

千份

每股港元

11,015

15.056

24 December 2020 to 23 December 2025

二零二零年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日

11,015

15.056

24 December 2021 to 23 December 2025

二零二一年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日

11,015

15.056

24 December 2022 to 23 December 2025

二零二二年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日

1,455

15.056

24 December 2023 to 23 December 2025

二零二三年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日

34,500

* The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment

* 倘若進行供股或紅股發行，或本公司之

in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in

股本有其他類似改動，則購股權之行使

the Company's share capital.

價可予調整。

56 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

16. Share Option Scheme (continued)

16. 購股權計劃（續）

2019 Options

二零一九年購股權

The following share options were outstanding under the 2019

以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一九年

Options during the period:

購股權行使：

Weighted

average

Number of

exercise price

options

HK$ per share

'000

加權

平均行使價

購股權數目

每股港元

千份

At 1 January 2019

於二零一九年一月一日

-

-

Granted during the period

期內授出

18.400

500

At 30 June 2019

於二零一九年六月三十日

18.400

500

The fair value of 2019 Options on the date of grant was

於授出日期，二零一九年購股權的公允

immaterial and, therefore, the Group did not recognise any

價值數額較小，故本集團於截至二零一

share option expense under 2019 Options during the six

九年六月三十日止六個月並無確認二零

months ended 30 June 2019.

一九年購股權項下的任何購股權開支。

The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options

於報告期末，二零一九年購股權項下尚

outstanding under the 2019 Options as at the end of the

未行使購股權的行使價及行使期如下：

reporting period are as follows:

30 June 2019

二零一九年六月三十日

Number of options

Exercise price*

Exercise period

購股權數目

行使價*

行使期

'000

HK$ per share

千份

每股港元

125

18.400

29 March 2021 to 28 March 2026

二零二一年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日

125

18.400

29 March 2022 to 28 March 2026

二零二二年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日

125

18.400

29 March 2023 to 28 March 2026

二零二三年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日

125

18.400

29 March 2024 to 28 March 2026

二零二四年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日

500

* The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment

* 倘若進行供股或紅股發行，或本公司之

in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in

股本有其他類似改動，則購股權之行使

the Company's share capital.

價可予調整。

2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 57

30 June 2019
二零一九年六月三十日

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註

17.

Event after the Reporting Period

17.

報告期後事項

There is no material subsequent event undertaken by the

本集團於二零一九年六月三十日後概無

Group after 30 June 2019.

發生任何重大期後事項。

18.

Approval of the Interim Condensed

18.

批准中期簡明綜合財務資料

Consolidated Financial Information

The interim condensed consolidated financial information was

中期簡明綜合財務資料已於二零一九年

approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on

八月六日獲董事會批准及授權刊發。

6 August 2019.

58 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

OTHER DISCLOSURES

二零一九年六月三十日

其他披露資料

30 June 2019

SHARE OPTION SCHEME

購股權計劃

The Company adopted a share option scheme which became

本公司採納一項購股權計劃，由二零一五年

effective on 4 September 2015 and, unless otherwise cancelled or

九月四日起生效，除非被註銷或修訂，否則

amended, will remain in force for 7 years from that date. As at 30

購股權計劃將由該日期起七年內有效。於二

June 2019, the Company had 52,367,692 share options outstanding

零一九年六月三十日，本公司於購股權計劃

under the share option scheme, which represented approximately

項下共有52,367,692份未行使購股權，相當

4.07% of the Company's shares in issue as at that date. The table

於該日期本公司已發行股份約4.07%。下表

below sets out details of the outstanding options granted to the

載列截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月期

Directors and other grantees under the share option scheme and

間根據購股權計劃授予董事及其他承授人的

movements during the 6 months ended 30 June 2019:

尚未行使的購股權的詳情及變動情況：

Number of share options

購股權數目

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

Exercise

Name or category

Granted at

Granted at

Granted at

during the

during the

during the

during the

during the

during the

during the

At

Exercise period

price of

of participants

04.09.2015

24.12.2018

29.3.2019

year 2015

year 2016

year 2017

year 2018

period

period

period

30.6.2019

of share options

share options

於二零一八年

於二零一九年

參與者之

於二零一五年 十二月二十四日

三月二十九日

於二零一五年

於二零一六年

於二零一七年

於二零一八年

於二零一九年

購股權之

姓名或類別

九月四日授出

授出

授出

註銷

註銷

註銷

註銷

期內行使

期內註銷

期內失效

六月三十日

購股權之行使期

行使價

Directors

董事

Mr. Takayuki Morita

119,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

119,000

04.09.2017-03.09.2022

HK$6.912

森田隆之先生

二零一七年九月四日至

6.912港元

二零二二年九月三日

-

80,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

80,000

24.12.2020-23.12.2025

HK$15.056

二零二零年十二月二十四日至

15.056港元

二零二五年十二月二十三日

Mr. Junjun Tang

-

-

500,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

500,000

29.3.2021-28.3.2026

HK$18.400

唐均君先生

二零二一年三月二十九日至

18.400港元

二零二六年三月二十八日

Other employees

30,131,000

-

-

(130,000)

(1,458,000)

(1,353,399)

(754,595)

1,446,670

(57,666)

(334)

17,248,692

04.09.2017-03.09.2022

HK$6.912

其他僱員

二零一七年九月四日至

6.912港元

二零二二年九月三日

-

34,420,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34,420,000

24.12.2020-23.12.2025

HK$15.056

二零二零年十二月二十四日至

15.056港元

二零二五年十二月二十三日

In aggregate

30,250,000

34,500,000

500,000

(130,000)

(1,458,000)

(1,353,399)

(753,995)

1,446,670

(57,666)

(334)

52,367,692

總數

  • Cancelled during the year 2017: Including Cancelled and Lapsed during the year 2017.
  • Cancelled during the year 2018: Including Cancelled and Lapsed during the year 2018.
  • 於二零一七年註銷：包括於二零一七年已註 銷及失效。
  • 於二零一八年註銷：包括於二零一八年已註 銷及失效。

Please refer to pages 31 to 58 of the Notes to the Interim

進一步詳情請參閱中期簡明綜合財務資料附

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for further details.

註第31頁至58頁。

2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 59

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2019

二零一九年六月三十日

DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY

As at 30 June 2019, save as disclosed below, none of the Directors nor the chief executive of the Company had any interests and short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of SFO), as recorded in the register kept under section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") contained in the Listing Rules.

董事及最高行政人員於本公司股 份及相關股份的權益

於 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 ， 除 下 文 披 露 者 外，概無本公司董事及最高行政人員於本公 司或任何相聯法團（定義見證券及期貨條例第 XV部）的股份、相關股份或債權證中擁有載入 根據證券及期貨條例第352條須予存置的登記 冊內的任何權益及淡倉，或按照上市規則所 載上市發行人董事進行證券交易的標準守則 （「標準守則」）須知會本公司及聯交所的任何 權益及淡倉。

Number of

underlying shares

Approximate

held in

percentage of

Name of Director

Capacity

long position(1)

interests

以好倉持有的

董事姓名

身份

相關股份數目(1)

概約權益百分比

Mr. Junjun Tang

Beneficial owner

唐均君先生

實益擁有人

500,000

0.04%

Mr. Takayuki Morita

Beneficial owner

森田隆之先生

實益擁有人

199,000

0.02%

Note:

附註：

(1) Long position in the underlying shares of the Company under share

(1) 按購股權計劃授出的購股權項下於本公司相

options granted pursuant to the Share Option Scheme

關股份的好倉

60 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2019 其他披露資料 二零一九年六月三十日

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER

主要股東及其他人士於本公司股

PERSONS' INTERESTS IN THE SHARES AND

份和相關股份的權益

UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY

As at 30 June 2019, persons other than a Director or chief executive of the Company, having interests of 5% or more or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Group, were as follows:

於二零一九年六月三十日，除本公司董事或 最高行政人員外，於本集團股份及相關股份 中擁有5%或以上權益或淡倉的人士如下：

Approximate

percentage of

aggregate

interests

Capacity and

Number of

in issued share

Substantial shareholders

nature of interest

shares held

capital*

佔已發行

股本權益總額的

主要股東

身份及權益性質

持有股份數目

概約百分比*

Shanghai Hua Hong International, Inc.

Legal and Beneficial owner

350,401,100(1)

27.26%

(Hua Hong International)(2)

法定及實益擁有人

上海華虹國際有限公司（華虹國際）

(2)

Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd.

Interest in a controlled corporation

350,401,100(1)

27.26%

(Huahong Group)(2)

受控制法團權益

上海華虹（集團）有限公司（華虹集團）

(2)

INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. (INESA)(2)

Interest in a controlled corporation

350,401,100(1)

27.26%

上海儀電（集團）有限公司（儀電集團）

受控制法團權益

(2)

Sino-Alliance International, Ltd.

Legal and Beneficial owner

160,545,541(1)(3)

12.49%

(Sino-Alliance International)

法定及實益擁有人

Sino-Alliance International, Ltd.

Interest in a controlled corporation

34,919,354(1)

2.72%

(Sino-Alliance International)

受控制法團權益

Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. (SAIL)

Interest in a controlled corporation

545,865,995(1)(4)

42.47%

上海聯和投資有限公司（上海聯和）

受控制法團權益

Xinxin (Hongkong) Capital Co., Limited

Legal and beneficial owner

242,398,925

18.86%

鑫芯（香港）投資有限公司

法定及實益擁有人

China Integrated Circuit Industry

Interest in a controlled corporation

242,398,925

18.86%

Investment Fund Co., Ltd.

國家集成電路產業投資基金股份有限公司

受控制法團權益

NEC Corporation

Legal and Beneficial owner

99,038,800(1)

7.71%

法定及實益擁有人

2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 61

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2019

二零一九年六月三十日

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' INTERESTS IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY (continued)

Notes:

  1. Long positions in the shares of the Company.
  2. Hua Hong International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huahong Group. As at 30 June 2019, Huahong Group was 47.08% owned by SAIL. In addition, SAIL controlled 51.83% of the voting rights of Huahong Group by virtue of its 47.08% equity interest in Huahong Group and 4.75% voting rights pursuant to a voting bloc from INESA to SAIL. Therefore SAIL and INESA were deemed to be interested in the Shares by virtue of Part XV of the SFO.
  3. Including 3,084 shares held in escrow by Sino-Alliance International pursuant to an escrow arrangement.
  4. In addition to the 350,401,100 Shares (27.26%) it indirectly held through Hua Hong International, SAIL indirectly held interests in the Company through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Sino- Alliance International.
  • The percentages are calculated based on the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at 30 June 2019, i.e., 1,285,365,895 shares.

Save as disclosed above, so far as is known to any of the Directors and chief executive of the Company, as at 30 June 2019, no other person or corporation had any interests or short positions in any shares or underlying shares of the Company which was recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES

Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

62 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

主要股東及其他人士於本公司股 份和相關股份的權益（續）

附註：

  1. 於本公司股份中的好倉。
  2. 華虹國際為華虹集團的全資子公司。於二零 一九年六月三十日，華虹集團由上海聯和擁 有47.08%股權。此外，上海聯和因其擁有華 虹集團的47.08%股權及根據儀電集團與上海 聯和的投票集團取得4.75%投票權而控制華 虹集團51.83%的投票權。根據證券及期貨條 例第XV部，上海聯和及儀電集團被視為於有 關股份中擁有權益。
  3. Sino-AllianceInternational股數包含因託管安 排而代為持有3,084股股份。
  4. 除透過華虹國際間接持有350,401,100股股份 (27.26%)外，上海聯和透過四家全資子公司 包括Sino-AllianceInternational間接持有本公 司權益。
  • 百分比乃按本公司於二零一九年六月三十日 已發行的股份總數（即1,285,365,895股股份） 計算。

除上文披露者外，就本公司董事及最高行政 人員所知，於二零一九年六月三十日，概無 本公司董事或最高行政人員以外的其他人士 或法團於本公司任何股份或相關股份中有任 何權益或淡倉並已記入根據證券及期貨條例 第336條本公司須予存置的記錄冊內。

買賣、銷售或贖回證券

截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月期間， 本公司或其任何子公司概無買賣或贖回本公 司任何上市證券。

COMPLIANCE WITH THE DEED OF NON- COMPETITION AND DEED OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL

OTHER DISCLOSURES

30 June 2019 其他披露資料 二零一九年六月三十日

遵守不競爭契據及優先購買權契據

Huahong Group, SAIL and INESA, being controlling shareholders

本公司的控股股東華虹集團、上海聯和及儀

of the Company, entered into a deed of non-competition (the

電集團訂立日期為二零一四年九月二十三日

"Deed of Non-competition") dated 23 September 2014, details of

的不競爭契據（「不競爭契據」），詳情載於日

which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Deed of Non-

期為二零一四年十月三日的本公司招股章程

competition" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling

（「招股章程」）「與控股股東的關係」一節中「不

Shareholders" of the Company's Prospectus dated 3 October

競爭承諾」一段。另外，華虹集團和上海聯和

2014 (the "Prospectus"). In addition, Huahong Group and SAIL

亦訂立日期為二零一四年六月十日的優先購

also entered into a deed of right of first refusal (the "Deed of Right

買權契據（「優先購買權契據」），詳情載於招

of First Refusal") dated 10 June 2014, details of which have been

股章程「與控股股東的關係」一節中「優先購買

set out in the paragraph headed "Right of First Refusal" in the

權」一段。本公司於截至二零一九年六月三十

section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of

日止已覆核上述各控股股東有關他們遵守不

the Prospectus. As of 30 June 2019, the Company has reviewed

競爭契據及優先購買權契據（視情況而定）內

the written declaration from each of the controlling shareholders

承諾的書面聲明。獨立非執行董事已覆核遵

mentioned above on their compliance with their undertaking under

守情況，並確認不競爭契據及優先購買權契

the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal

據（視情況而定）下的全部承諾均獲有關訂約

(as the case may be). The Independent Non-executive Directors

方遵守。

have reviewed the status of compliance and confirmed that all the

undertakings under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of

Right of First Refusal (as the case may be) have been complied

with by the relevant parties.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

企業管治

The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of

本公司致力保持企業管治在高水平，以保障

corporate governance with a view to safeguarding the interests of

股東權益及提升企業價值及問責性。

its shareholders and enhancing corporate value and accountability.

The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of

本公司致力保持企業管治在高水平，以保障

corporate governance with a view to safeguarding the interests of

股東權益及提升企業價值。董事會認為，本

its shareholders and enhancing corporate value. The Board is of the

公司於截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

view that the Company has complied with the code provisions set

期間一直遵守上市規則附錄十四所載的企業

out in the Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix

管治守則內的守則條文。

14 of the Listing Rules during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 63

OTHER DISCLOSURES

其他披露資料 30 June 2019

二零一九年六月三十日

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding the Directors' securities transactions on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Code"). Having made specific enquiries of all Directors, the Company has received their written confirmations that they have complied with the required standard as set out in the Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee, comprising one Non-executive Director and two Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, has reviewed and approved the unaudited results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and has discussed with the management on the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, internal controls and financial reporting matters.

PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY

The interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 containing information required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules will be dispatched to shareholders and published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.huahonggrace.com) in due course.

By Order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Suxin Zhang

Chairman and Executive Director

64 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

董事進行證券交易之行為守則

本公司已採納董事進行證券交易之行為守則 （「該守則」），而該守則的有關條款不低於上 市規則附錄十所載上市發行人董事進行證券 交易的標準守則所規定的標準。本公司已向 所有董事作特定查詢，每位董事均已書面確 認其於截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 期間遵守該守則所載的必守標準。

審核委員會

由本公司一位非執行董事及兩位獨立非執行 董事組成之審核委員會已審閱及批准本集團 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月的未經 審核業績，並已與管理層就本集團採納的會 計政策及常規、內部監控及財務報告相關事 宜進行討論。

於聯交所及本公司網站刊發中期 報告

載 有 上 市 規 則 附 錄 十 六 所 規 定 資 料 的 截 至 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 止 六 個 月 的 中 期 報 告 ， 將 於 適 當 時 候 寄 發 予 股 東 及 於 聯 交 所網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)和本公司網站 (www.huahonggrace.com)刊載。

承董事會命

華虹半導體有限公司 張素心先生

主席兼執行董事

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華虹半導體有限公司

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:02aMINDTREE STUDY : Businesses Gaining Value from Artificial Intelligence Experimentation
PU
01:02aFUJIFILM : introduces the stylish “FUJIFILM X-A7” with newly-developed image sensor.
PU
01:02aSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Modern Art Autumn Sales Present Zao Wou-Ki and Sanyu Masterpieces
PU
01:01aABB : begins construction of new robotics factory in Shanghai
AQ
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN : welcomes two new tenants and leases out 1,900 sq.m in Kista
AQ
01:01aThe transHuman Code Bestseller and Ethics in AI Debated at the 2019 Zermatt Summit
GL
01:01aSan Juan Mercantile Exchange Now Available Through Deltix CryptoCortex
BU
01:01aGENENTECH : 's Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) as a First-Line Monotherapy Helped Certain People With Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Longer Compared With Chemotherapy
BU
01:01aRoche's Tecentriq as a first-line monotherapy helped certain people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer live longer compared with chemotherapy
GL
01:01aINOTREM : Announces 39 Million Series B Financing to Develop First-In-Class Immunology Therapeutics
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4ALPHABET : EXPLAINER: Advertising executives point to five ways Google stifles business
5FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group