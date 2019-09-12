MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Professionals Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Hua Hong Semiconductor : Interim Report 2019 0 09/12/2019 | 12:07am EDT Send by mail :

"Board" the board of Directors of the Company; "China" or "the PRC" the People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this annual report and for geographical reference only and except where the context otherwise requires, references in this annual report to "China" and the "PRC" do not include Taiwan, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Hong Kong; "Company" or "our Company" Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability on 21 January 2005 and, except where the context otherwise requires, all of its subsidiaries, or where the context refers to the time before it became the holding company of its present subsidiaries, its present subsidiaries; "Company Secretary" the company secretary of the Company; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "EPS" earnings per share; "Executive Director(s)" the executive director(s) of our Company; "Group" our Company and our subsidiaries or, where the context so requires, in respect of the period before our Company became the holding company of our present subsidiaries (or became such associated companies of our Company), the business operated by such subsidiaries or their predecessors (as the case may be); "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "HH-Wuxi" Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC on 10 October 2017. Upon such incorporation, HH-Wuxi was held as to 100% by HHGrace, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and will continue to be held as to 51.0% by the Group following the completion of the transactions under the JV Agreement and the Capital Increase Agreement, of which 22.2% will be held directly by the Company and 28.8% will be held indirectly by the Company through HHGrace; China Integrated Circuit and Wuxi Xi Hong Lian Xin will hold 29.0% and 20.0% of HH-Wuxi, respectively; "Independent Non-Executive the independent non-executive director(s) of our Company; Director(s)" INTERIM REPORT 2019 1 DEFINITIONS "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended or supplemented from time to time; "Non-Executive Director(s)" the non-executive director(s) of our Company; "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC; "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended or supplemented from time to time; "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "US$" US dollars, the lawful currency of USA. 2 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED CORPORATE INFORMATION Board of Directors Executive Directors Suxin Zhang (Chairman) Junjun Tang (President) (appointed on 1 May 2019) Yu Wang (resigned on 1 May 2019) Non-Executive Directors Yang Du Takayuki Morita Jing Wang (appointed on 28 June 2019) Jun Ye Jianbo Chen (resigned on 28 June 2019) Independent Non-Executive Directors Stephen Tso Tung Chang Kwai Huen Wong, JP Long Fei Ye Company Secretary Xiaojun Wang (Solicitor) Authorized Representatives Junjun Tang (appointed on 1 May 2019) Xiaojun Wang (Solicitor) Yu Wang (resigned on 1 May 2019) Audit Committee Stephen Tso Tung Chang (Chairman) Long Fei Ye Jun Ye Remuneration Committee Kwai Huen Wong, JP (Chairman) Long Fei Ye Jing Wang (appointed on 28 June 2019) Jianbo Chen (resigned on 28 June 2019) Nomination Committee Suxin Zhang (Chairman) Kwai Huen Wong, JP Long Fei Ye Website www.huahonggrace.com Auditor Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants 22nd Floor, CITIC Tower 1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central Hong Kong Legal Advisor Herbert Smith Freehills 23/F, Gloucester Tower 15 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Principal Banks Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Shanghai Branch No. 12, Zhongshan East 1st Road Shanghai, PRC Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Shanghai Branch No. 9, Pudong Avenue Pudong New Area Shanghai, PRC China Construction Bank Shanghai Branch No. 900, Lujiazui Ring Road Pudong New Area Shanghai, PRC Bank of Communications Shanghai Branch No. 188, Yincheng Middle Road Shanghai, PRC China Development Bank Shanghai Branch No. 68, Puming Road Shanghai, PRC China Construction Bank Corporation Hong Kong Branch 28/F, CCB Tower, 3 Connaught Road, Central Hong Kong Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch 20 Pedder Street, Central Hong Kong China Development Bank Jiangsu Branch No. 232, Middle Jiangdong Road Nanjing, Jiangsu, PRC Agricultural Bank of China Wuxi Xinwu Subbranch No. 26, Hefeng Road Xinwu District Wuxi, Jiangsu, PRC INTERIM REPORT 2019 3 CORPORATE INFORMATION Share Registrar Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong Registered Office Room 2212, Bank of America Tower 12 Harcourt Road, Central Hong Kong Principal Place of Business and Head Office 288 Halei Road Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Shanghai 201203, PRC Stock Code 1347 4 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED Revenue US$ million 500 450 440.0 450.8 400 381.3 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 1H 2017 1H 2018 1H 2019 Net Proﬁt US$ million 120 100 96.5 86.1 80 68.4 60 40 20 0 1H 2017 1H 2018 1H 2019 KEY FINANCIALS Gross Proﬁt Margin % 35 32.9% 31.5% 31.6% 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 1H 2017 1H 2018 1H 2019 EPS US$ 0.100 0.083 0.080 0.070 0.071 0.060 0.040 0.020 0 1H 2017 1H 2018 1H 2019 INTERIM REPORT 2019 5 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Financial Performance 1H 2019 1H 2018 Change US$' 000 US$' 000 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 450,790 439,961 2.5 % Cost of sales (308,370) (295,330) 4.4 % Gross profit 142,420 144,631 (1.5)% Other income and gains 31,807 17,064 86.4 % Selling and distribution expenses (4,004) (3,712) 7.9 % Administrative expenses (63,075) (55,765) 13.1 % Other expenses (2,119) (6,884) (69.2)% Finance costs (625) (1,284) (51.3)% Share of profits of an associate 1,010 5,161 (80.4)% Profit before tax 105,414 99,211 6.3 % Income tax expense (8,879) (13,083) (32.1)% Profit for the period 96,535 86,128 12.1 % Attributable to: Owners of the parent 90,826 85,888 5.7 % Non-controlling interests 5,709 240 2,278.8 % Revenue Revenue was US$450.8 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased average selling prices. Cost of sales Cost of sales was US$308.4 million, an increase of 4.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses. Gross prot Gross profit was US$142.4 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to lower utilization, increased unit cost of raw materials and depreciation expenses, partially offset by increased average selling prices. Other income and gains Other income and gains were US$31.8 million, an increase of 86.4% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and interest income. Selling and distribution expenses Selling and distribution expenses were US$4.0 million, an increase of 7.9% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses. 6 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Administrative expenses Administrative expenses were US$63.1 million, an increase of 13.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased labor expenses and R&D expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 1H 2018. Other expenses Other expenses were US$2.1 million, a decrease of 69.2% compared to 1H 2018, mainly due to decreased foreign exchange losses. Finance costs Finance costs were US$0.6 million, a decrease of 51.3% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to decreased bank borrowings. Share of prots of an associate Share of profit of an associate was US$1.0 million, a decrease of 80.4% compared to 1H 2018, due to decreased profit realized by the associate. Income tax expense Income tax expense was US$8.9 million, a decrease of 32.1% compared to 1H 2018, primarily due to increased reversal of dividend withholding tax and decreased taxable profit. Prot for the period As a result of the cumulative effect of the above factors, profit for the period was US$96.5 million, an increase of 12.1% compared to 1H 2018. Net profit margin was 21.4%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points compared to 19.6% in 1H 2018. INTERIM REPORT 2019 7 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Financial Status 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Change US$' 000 US$' 000 Unaudited Audited Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,037,724 773,180 34.2 % Right-of-use assets 16,914 - 100.0 % Investment property 170,939 171,225 (0.2)% Investment in an associate 64,900 64,005 1.4 % Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 208,008 208,357 (0.2)% Other non-current assets 175,375 87,432 100.6 % Total non-current assets 1,673,860 1,304,199 28.3 % Current assets Inventories 139,128 129,629 7.3 % Trade and notes receivables 147,771 176,797 (16.4)% Due from related parties 4,366 10,800 (59.6)% Other current assets 72,067 12,479 477.5 % Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 658,306 667,033 (1.3)% Restricted and time deposits 14,724 337 4,269.1 % Cash and cash equivalents 834,678 777,000 7.4 % Total current assets 1,871,040 1,774,075 5.5 % Current liabilities Trade payables 76,966 79,470 (3.2)% Due to related parties 12,688 5,838 117.3 % Other current liabilities 341,290 239,890 42.3 % Lease liabilities 1,381 - 100.0 % Interest-bearing bank borrowings 4,364 4,371 (0.2)% Total current liabilities 436,689 329,569 32.5 % Net current assets 1,434,351 1,444,506 (0.7)% Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing bank borrowings 24,001 26,227 (8.5)% Lease liabilities 16,653 - 100.0 % Deferred tax liabilities 8,203 18,146 (54.8)% Total non-current liabilities 48,857 44,373 10.1 % Net assets 3,059,354 2,704,332 13.1 % Explanation of items with uctuation over 5% from 31 December 2018 to 30 June 2019 Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment increased from US$773.2 million to US$1,037.7 million, mainly as a result of the construction of the HH-Wuxi project. Right-of-use assets/Lease liabilities Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized under HKFRS 16 after 1 January 2019. According to HKFRS 16, a lessee is required to recognize a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying leased asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. 8 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Other non-current assets Other non-current assets increased from US$87.4 million to US$175.4 million, primarily due to increased prepayments for capital expenditures. Inventories Inventories increased from US$129.6 million to US$139.1 million, primarily due to increased raw materials. Trade and notes receivables Trade and notes receivables decreased from US$176.8 million to US$147.8 million, primarily due to lower revenue compared to 2H 2018. Due from related parties Due from related parties decreased from US$10.8 million to US$4.4 million, primarily due to decreased account receivables from certain of our related parties. Other current assets Other current assets increased from US$12.5 million to US$72.1 million, primarily due to increased prepayments to suppliers and VAT deductible tax. Restricted and time deposits Restricted and time deposits increased from US$0.3 million to US$14.7 million, due to US$13.9 million of restricted deposits for the portion of dividend not paid yet on 30 June 2019. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents increased from US$777.0 million to US$834.7 million, mainly due to (i) payout of US$1,535.4 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (ii) US$317.0 million of equity injection to HH-Wuxi, (iii) US$99.5 million generated from operating activities, (iv) US$11.9 million of interest income, and (v) US$1.3 million proceeds from share option exercise. This was offset by (i) investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$1,518.9 million, (ii) capital investments of US$333.3 million, (iii) dividend payments of US$51.0 million, (iv) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.2 million, (v) lease liabilities payments of US$0.2 million, and (vi) interest payments of US$0.2 million. Additionally, there was a negative adjustment of US$1.6 million due to RMB depreciation. Due to related parties Due to related parties increased from US$5.8 million to US$12.7 million, primarily due to a receipt of rental prepayment from one of our related parties. Other current liabilities Other current liabilities increased from US$239.9 million to US$341.3 million, primarily due to (i) increased payables for capital expenditures, (ii) increased dividend payables, and (iii) a receipt of government funding, partially offset by payments of taxations and year-end bonus for 2018. Interest-bearing bank borrowings Total interest-bearing bank borrowings decreased from US$30.6 million to US$28.4 million, due to a repayment of bank borrowing. Deferred tax liabilities Deferred tax liabilities decreased from US$18.1 million to US$8.2 million, primarily due to a reversal of dividend withholding tax accrued for 2018. INTERIM REPORT 2019 9 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Cash Flow 1H 2019 1H 2018 Change US$' 000 US$' 000 Unaudited Unaudited Net cash flows generated from operating activities 99,518 109,495 (9.1)% Net cash flows used in investing activities (304,919) (167,369) 82.2 % Net cash flows generated from financing activities 264,710 523,168 (49.4)% Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 59,309 465,294 (87.3)% Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 777,000 374,890 107.3 % Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net (1,631) (3,462) (52.9)% Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 834,678 836,722 (0.2)% Net cash ows generated from operating activities Net cash flows generated from operating activities decreased from US$109.5 million to US$99.5 million, primarily due to increased payments of VAT deductible tax, partially offset by enhanced account receivable collection. Net cash ows used in investing activities Net cash flows used in investing activities were US$304.9 million, primarily attributed to (i) US$1,518.9 million for investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) US$333.3 million for capital investments, offset by (i) payout of US$1,535.4 million from investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) US$11.9 million of interest income. Net cash ows generated from nancing activities Net cash flows generated from financing activities were US$264.7 million, including (i) US$317.0 million of equity injection to HH-Wuxi and (ii) US$1.3 million proceeds from share option exercise, partially offset by (i) dividend payments of US$51.0 million, (ii) a repayment of bank borrowing of US$2.2 million, (iii) interest payments of US$0.2 million, and (iv) lease liabilities payments of US$0.2 million. 10 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Business Review The conditions of the global semiconductor market were affected by high inventories in the first half of the year, with poor performance in the wafer foundry industry for the first half of 2019. Using flexible sales strategies and the advantages of certain differentiated technologies, the Company has achieved year-on-year growth in sales for the second quarter and the first half of 2019. Overall demand for discrete devices has remained stable, with a record high production of DT (Deep Trench)-SJNFET. The Company's average selling prices increased from the second half of last year and the same period last year, mainly due to product mix optimization, in particular by increasing capacity ratios for high voltage power discrete devices, such as DT (Deep Trench)-SJNFET and IGBT. In response to the increasing demand for MCU required for future intelligent control applications, the Company has continuously worked on the optimization and business expansion of eNVM technologies. In the first half of 2019, the wafer shipment volume and average selling price of embedded flash technology for MCU increased year-on-year. In addition, there was a strong increase in the number of new products using 0.11μm embedded flash technology. Construction of the 300mm wafer factory. HH-Wuxi, which commenced in March 2018, has progressed smoothly. In the second quarter of 2019, the clean room passed certification, and most of the equipment and tools were installed. Early stage technology development has progressed smoothly, including: 55nm logic and radio-frequency CMOS technology; 90nm embedded flash memory technology; and 90nm BCD technology. Based on market research and technology evaluation result, a 12-inch power discrete technology was adopted, which led to a 12-inch IC + Power project plan at HH-Wuxi. Larger production capacity & upgrade of technology of 12-inch power discrete technology at HH-Wuxi will allow the Company to better serve domestic and overseas customers, and expand our industry-leading advantages in the power discrete field, especially for medium and high voltages power discrete technologies. Implementation of the corporate development strategy for embedded flash MCU, radio-frequency IC and power discrete using 200mm wafer technology and the start of 300mm wafer volume production in the fourth quarter initially for 55nm logic and radio-frequency CMOS technology will enable the Company to provide higher quality service of differentiated technologies for our customers. INTERIM REPORT 2019 11 釋義 於本中期報告內，除非文義另有所指，否則下列詞彙具有下文所載涵義。 「董事會」 本公司董事會； 「中國」 中華人民共和國，但僅就本年報及作地理參考而言，除文義另有所指，否則，本年報（「中 國」）的提述不包括台灣、澳門特別行政區及香港； 「本公司」 華虹半導體有限公司，一家於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊成立的有限公司，除非 文義另有所指，否則包括其所有子公司，或如文義指其成為其現有子公司的控股公司之前 期間，則指其現有子公司； 「公司秘書」 本公司公司秘書； 「董事」 本公司董事； 「EPS」 每股盈利； 「執行董事」 本公司執行董事； 「本集團」 本公司及我們的子公司，或如文義所指為本公司成為我們現有子公司的控股公司之前期間 （或成為本公司的該等聯營公司），則指由該等子公司或其前身公司（視乎情況而定）所經營 的業務； 「港元」 香港法定貨幣港元； 「香港」 中華人民共和國香港特別行政區； 「華虹無錫」 華虹半導體（無錫）有限公司，一家於二零一七年十月十日在中國註冊成立的公司。華虹無 錫於註冊成立時由本公司的全資子公司華虹宏力擁有100%的權益。於合營協議及增資協 議項下進行的交易完成後將繼續由本集團持有51.0%的權益，其中22.2%將由本公司直接 持有及28.8%將由本公司透過華虹宏力間接持有，而國家集成電路及無錫錫虹聯芯將分別 持有華虹無錫29.0%權益和20.0%權益； 「獨立非執行董事」 本公司獨立非執行董事； 12 華虹半導體有限公司 釋義 「上市規則」《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》（經不時修訂或補充）； 「非執行董事」本公司非執行董事； 「人民幣」中國法定貨幣人民幣； 「證券及期貨條例」香港法例第571章《證券及期貨條例》（經不時修訂或補充）； 「聯交所」香港聯合交易所有限公司； 「美元」美國法定貨幣美元。 2019年中期報告 13 公司資料 董事會 執行董事 張素心（主席） 唐均君（總裁）（於二零一九年五月一日獲委任） 王煜（於二零一九年五月一日辭任） 非執行董事 杜洋 森田隆之 王靖（於二零一九年六月二十八日獲委任） 葉峻 陳劍波（於二零一九年六月二十八日辭任） 獨立非執行董事 張祖同 王桂壎，太平紳士 葉龍蜚 公司秘書 王小軍（律師） 授權代表 唐均君（於二零一九年五月一日獲委任） 王小軍（律師） 王煜（於二零一九年五月一日辭任） 審核委員會 張祖同（主席） 葉龍蜚 葉峻 薪酬委員會 王桂壎，太平紳士（主席） 葉龍蜚 王靖（於二零一九年六月二十八日獲委任） 陳劍波（於二零一九年六月二十八日辭任） 提名委員會 張素心（主席） 王桂壎，太平紳士 葉龍蜚 網址 www.huahonggrace.com 核數師 安永會計師事務所 執業會計師 香港中環 添美道1號 中信大廈22樓 法律顧問 史密夫‧斐爾律師事務所 香港 皇后大道中15號 告羅士打大廈23樓 主要往來銀行 上海浦東發展銀行上海分行 中國上海市 中山東一路12號 中國工商銀行上海分行 中國上海市 浦東新區 浦東大道9號 中國建設銀行上海市分行 中國上海市 浦東新區 陸家嘴環路900號 交通銀行上海市分行 中國上海市 銀城中路188號 國家開發銀行上海分行 中國上海市 浦明路68號 中國建設銀行股份有限公司香港分行 香港中環 干諾道中3號中國建設銀行大廈28樓 交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行 香港中環 畢打街20號 國家開發銀行江蘇分行 中國江蘇省南京市 江東中路232號 中國農業銀行股份有限公司無錫新吳支行 中國江蘇省無錫市 新吳區和風路26號 14 華虹半導體有限公司 公司資料 股份過戶登記處 卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港 皇后大道東183號 合和中心54樓 註冊辦事處 香港中環 夏愨道12號 美國銀行中心2212室 主要營業地點及總部 中國上海 張江高科技園區 哈雷路288號 郵編：201203 股份代號 1347 2019年中期報告 15 主要財務指標 銷售收入 百萬美元 500 450 440.0 450.8 400 381.3 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 二零一七年上半年 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 淨利潤 百萬美元 120 100 96.5 86.1 80 68.4 60 40 20 0 二零一七年上半年 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 毛利率 % 35 32.9% 31.5% 31.6% 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 二零一七年上半年 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 每股盈利 美元 0.100 0.083 0.080 0.070 0.071 0.060 0.040 0.020 0 二零一七年上半年 二零一八年上半年 二零一九年上半年 16 華虹半導體有限公司 管理層討論及分析 財務表現 二零一九年 二零一八年 變動 上半年 上半年 千美元 千美元 未經審核 未經審核 銷售收入 450,790 439,961 2.5% 銷售成本 (308,370) (295,330) 4.4% 毛利 142,420 144,631 (1.5)% 其他收入及收益 31,807 17,064 86.4% 銷售及分銷費用 (4,004) (3,712) 7.9% 管理費用 (63,075) (55,765) 13.1% 其他費用 (2,119) (6,884) (69.2)% 財務費用 (625) (1,284) (51.3)% 分佔一間聯營公司溢利 1,010 5,161 (80.4)% 稅前溢利 105,414 99,211 6.3% 所得稅開支 (8,879) (13,083) (32.1)% 期內溢利 96,535 86,128 12.1% 以下各項應佔： 母公司擁有人 90,826 85,888 5.7% 非控股權益 5,709 240 2,278.8% 銷售收入 銷售收入4.508億美元，較二零一八年上半年增加2.5%，主要得益於平均銷售單價上升。 銷售成本 銷售成本為3.084億美元，較二零一八年上半年增加4.4%，主要由於原材料單位成本及折舊成本增加所致。 毛利 毛利為1.424億美元，較二零一八年上半年減少1.5%，主要由於產能利用率較低，且原材料單位成本及折舊成本增加，部 分被平均銷售單價上升所抵銷。 其他收入及收益 其他收入及收益為3,180萬美元，較二零一八年上半年增加86.4%，主要得益於按公允價值計入損益的金融資產取得公允價 值變動收益及利息收入增加。 銷售及分銷費用 銷售及分銷費用為400萬美元，較二零一八年上半年增加7.9%，主要由於人工費用增加所致。 2019年中期報告 17 管理層討論及分析 管理費用 管理費用為6,310萬美元，較2018年上半年增加13.1%，主要由於人工費用及研發開支增加，部分被二零一八年上半年的 設備減值準備所抵銷。 其他費用 其他費用為210萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少69.2%，主要由於外匯匯兌虧損減少所致。 財務費用 財務費用為60萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少51.3%，主要由於銀行借款本金減少所致。 分佔一間聯營公司溢利 分佔一間聯營公司溢利為100萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少80.4%，乃由於該聯營公司實現溢利減少所致。 所得稅開支 所得稅開支為890萬美元，較二零一八年上半年減少32.1%，主要由於轉回代扣代繳稅金增加及應課稅溢利減少所致。 期內溢利 綜合考慮上述因素，期內溢利為9,650萬美元，較二零一八年上半年上升12.1%。淨利潤率由二零一八年上半年的19.6%上 升1.8個百分點至21.4%。 18 華虹半導體有限公司 管理層討論及分析 財務狀況 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 變動 千美元 千美元 未經審核 經審核 非流動資產 物業、廠房及設備 1,037,724 773,180 34.2% 使用權資產 16,914 - REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料的審閱報告 To the board of directors of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited 致華虹半導體有限公司的董事會 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司） Introduction 引言 We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on 吾等已審閱載於第24頁至第58頁的中期財務 pages 24 to 58 which comprises the condensed consolidated 資料，其中包括華虹半導體有限公司（「貴公 statement of financial position of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited 司」）及其子公司（統稱「貴集團」）於二零一九 (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to 年六月三十日的簡明綜合財務狀況表及截至 as the "Group") as at 30 June 2019 and the related condensed 該日止六個月期間的相關簡明綜合損益表、 consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, 全面收益表、權益變動表及現金流量表以及 changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then 其他解釋附註。香港聯合交易所有限公司證 ended, and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the 券上市規則規定，須按照當中訂明的相關規 Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 定及香港會計師公會（「香港會計師公會」）頒 require the preparation of a report on interim financial information 佈的香港會計準則第34號中期財務報告（「香 to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and 港會計準則第34號」）的規定就中期財務資料 Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting 編製報告。 貴公司的董事須負責根據香港會 ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public 計準則第34號編製及列報本中期財務資料。 Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are 吾等的責任是根據吾等的審閱對本中期財務 responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim 資料作出結論，並按照吾等雙方協定的委聘 financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility 條款，僅向全體董事會報告。除此以外，吾 is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information 等的報告不可用作其他用途。吾等概不會就 based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body, 本報告的內容向任何其他人士負責或承擔責 in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no 任。 other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Scope of Review 審閱範圍 We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard 吾等已根據香港會計師公會頒佈的香港審閱 on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial 委聘準則第2410號由實體的獨立核數師執行 Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity 中期財務資料審閱 進行審閱。審閱中期財務 issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information 資料包括主要向負責財務和會計事務的人員 consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for 作出查詢，及應用分析性和其他審閱程序。 financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other 審閱的範圍遠較根據香港審計準則進行審核 review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than 的範圍為小，故不能令吾等保證吾等將知悉 an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on 在審核中可能發現的所有重大事項。因此， Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance 吾等不會發表審核意見。 that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion 結論 Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes 按照吾等的審閱，吾等並無發現任何事項， us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in 令吾等相信中期財務資料在各重大方面未有 all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. 根據香港會計準則第34號編製。 Ernst & Young 安永會計師事務所 Certified Public Accountants 執業會計師 Hong Kong 香港 6 August 2019 二零一九年八月六日 The Rules Governing the 券上市規則規定，須按照當中訂明的相關規 Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 定及香港會計師公會（「香港會計師公會」）頒 require the preparation of a report on interim financial information 佈的香港會計準則第34號中期財務報告（「香 to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and 港會計準則第34號」）的規定就中期財務資料 Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting 編製報告。 貴公司的董事須負責根據香港會 ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public 計準則第34號編製及列報本中期財務資料。 Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are 吾等的責任是根據吾等的審閱對本中期財務 responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim 資料作出結論，並按照吾等雙方協定的委聘 financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility 條款，僅向全體董事會報告。除此以外，吾 is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information 等的報告不可用作其他用途。吾等概不會就 based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body, 本報告的內容向任何其他人士負責或承擔責 in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no 任。 other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Scope of Review 審閱範圍 We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard 吾等已根據香港會計師公會頒佈的香港審閱 on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial 委聘準則第2410號由實體的獨立核數師執行 Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity 中期財務資料審閱 進行審閱。審閱中期財務 issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information 資料包括主要向負責財務和會計事務的人員 consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for 作出查詢，及應用分析性和其他審閱程序。 financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other 審閱的範圍遠較根據香港審計準則進行審核 review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than 的範圍為小，故不能令吾等保證吾等將知悉 an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on 在審核中可能發現的所有重大事項。因此， Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance 吾等不會發表審核意見。 that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion 結論 Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes 按照吾等的審閱，吾等並無發現任何事項， us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in 令吾等相信中期財務資料在各重大方面未有 all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. 根據香港會計準則第34號編製。 Ernst & Young 安永會計師事務所 Certified Public Accountants 執業會計師 Hong Kong 香港 6 August 2019 二零一九年八月六日 2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 23 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS 中期簡明綜合損益表 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Notes (US$'000) (US$'000) 附註 （千美元） （千美元） Revenue 銷售收入 4 450,790 439,961 Cost of sales 銷售成本 (308,370) (295,330) Gross profit 毛利 142,420 144,631 Other income and gains 其他收入及收益 4 31,807 17,064 Selling and distribution expenses 銷售及分銷費用 (4,004) (3,712) Administrative expenses 管理費用 (63,075) (55,765) Other expenses 其他費用 (2,119) (6,884) Finance costs 財務費用 (625) (1,284) Share of profit of an associate 分佔一間聯營公司溢利 1,010 5,161 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 稅前溢利 5 105,414 99,211 Income tax expense 所得稅開支 6 (8,879) (13,083) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 期內溢利 96,535 86,128 Attributable to: 以下各項應佔： Owners of the parent 母公司擁有人 90,826 85,888 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 5,709 240 96,535 86,128 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO 母公司普通股權持有人 ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF 應佔每股盈利： THE PARENT: 7 Basic 基本 - For profit for the period －期內溢利 US$0.071 US$0.083 0.071美元 0.083美元 Diluted 攤薄 - For profit for the period －期內溢利 US$0.070 US$0.082 0.070美元 0.082美元 24 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 中期簡明綜合全面收益表 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 期內溢利 96,535 86,128 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS 其他全面虧損 Other comprehensive income 於其後期間不會重新分類 not to be reclassified to profit or 至損益的其他全面收益： loss in subsequent periods: Net gain on equity instruments at 按公允價值計入其他全面 fair value through other comprehensive 收益的權益工具淨收益， income, net of tax 扣除稅項 - 1,545 Other comprehensive income 於其後期間重新分類至 to be reclassified to profit or 損益的其他全面收益： loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation 換算海外業務產生的 of foreign operations 外匯差額 (11,486) (30,446) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS 期內其他全面虧損， FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX 扣除稅項 (11,486) (28,901) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 期內全面收益總額 FOR THE PERIOD 85,049 57,227 Attributable to: 以下各項應佔： Owners of the parent 母公司擁有人 87,301 65,362 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 (2,252) (8,135) 85,049 57,227 2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 25 30 JUNE 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Notes (US$'000) (US$'000) 附註 （千美元） （千美元） NON-CURRENT ASSETS 非流動資產 Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 9 1,037,724 773,180 Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 16,914 - Investment property 投資物業 170,939 171,225 Prepaid land lease payments 預付土地租賃款項 58,570 58,989 Intangible assets 無形資產 12,198 9,571 Investment in an associate 於一間聯營公司的投資 64,900 64,005 Equity investments designated 指定按公允價值計入其他 at fair value through other 全面收益的權益工具 comprehensive income 208,008 208,357 Long term prepayments to third parties 應付第三方之長期預付款項 90,270 3,762 Long term prepayments 向關聯方長期預付款項 to related parties 6,908 8,747 Deferred tax assets 遞延稅項資產 7,429 6,363 Total non-current assets 非流動資產總額 1,673,860 1,304,199 CURRENT ASSETS 流動資產 Inventories 存貨 139,128 129,629 Trade and notes receivables 貿易應收款項及應收票據 10 147,771 176,797 Prepayments, other receivables 預付款項、其他應收款項 and other assets 及其他資產 72,067 12,479 Due from related parties 應收關聯方款項 4,366 10,800 Financial assets at fair value 按公允價值計入損益的 through profit or loss 金融資產 658,306 667,033 Restricted and time deposits 已凍結及定期存款 14,724 337 Cash and cash equivalents 現金及現金等價物 834,678 777,000 Total current assets 流動資產總額 1,871,040 1,774,075 CURRENT LIABILITIES 流動負債 Trade payables 貿易應付款項 11 76,966 79,470 Other payables and accruals 其他應付款項及暫估費用 267,047 165,370 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 計息銀行借款 4,364 4,371 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 1,381 - Government grants 政府補助 55,335 44,406 Due to related parties 應付關聯方款項 12,688 5,838 Income tax payable 應付所得稅 18,908 30,114 Total current liabilities 流動負債總額 436,689 329,569 NET CURRENT ASSETS 流動資產淨額 1,434,351 1,444,506 TOTAL ASSETS LESS 資產總值減流動負債 CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,108,211 2,748,705 continued/... 續╱... 26 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 二零一九年六月三十日 30 JUNE 2019 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Notes (US$'000) (US$'000) 附註 （千美元） （千美元） NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 非流動負債 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 計息銀行借款 24,001 26,227 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 16,653 - Deferred tax liabilities 遞延稅項負債 8,203 18,146 Total non-current liabilities 非流動負債總額 48,857 44,373 Net assets 資產淨額 3,059,354 2,704,332 EQUITY 權益 Equity attributable to 母公司擁有人應佔權益 owners of the parent Share capital 股本 12 1,961,742 1,960,159 Reserves 儲備 234,763 195,097 Total equity attributable to 母公司擁有人應佔權益總額 owners of the parent 2,196,505 2,155,256 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 862,849 549,076 Total equity 權益總額 3,059,354 2,704,332 Suxin Zhang Jun Ye 張素心 葉峻 Director Director 董事 董事 2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 27 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 中期簡明綜合權益變動表 Attributable to owners of the parent 母公司擁有人應佔 Other Share reserve and Fair Asset Statutory Exchange Non- Share Merger option contributed value revaluation reserve uctuation Accumulated controlling Total capital reserve reserve surplus reserve reserve# fund reserve losses Total interests equity 購股權 其他儲備及 公允價值 資產重估 法定 匯兌波動 非控股 股本 合併儲備 儲備 供款盈餘 儲備 儲備# 儲備基金 儲備 累計虧損 合計 權益 權益總額 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 (note 20) （附註20） At 31 December 2018 (audited) 於二零一八年 十二月三十一日（經審核） 1,960,159 645,494* 6,607* 34,590* 2,545* 99,257* 71,595* 34,655* (699,646)* 2,155,256 549,076 2,704,332 Effect of adoption HKFRS 16 (note 2.2) 採納香港財務報告準則 第16號的影響（附註2.2） - - - - - - - - (1,570) (1,570) - (1,570) At 1 January 2019 (restated) (unaudited) 於二零一九年一月一日 （重列）（未經審核） 1,960,159 645,494 6,607 34,590 2,545 99,257 71,595 34,655 (701,216) 2,153,686 549,076 2,702,762 Profit for the period 期內溢利 - - - - - - - - 90,826 90,826 5,709 96,535 Exchange differences on translation 換算海外業務產生的 of foreign operations 外匯差額 - - - - - - - (3,525) - (3,525) (7,961) (11,486) Total comprehensive income 期內全面收益總額 for the period - - - - - - - (3,525) 90,826 87,301 (2,252) 85,049 Capital contribution from 非控股權益注資 non-controlling interests - - - 975 - - - - - 975 316,025 317,000 Issue of shares 發行股份 1,583 - (308) - - - - - - 1,275 - 1,275 Equity-settled share option arrangements 以權益結算的購股權安排 - - 4,040 - - - - - - 4,040 - 4,040 Final 2018 dividend declared 最終宣派二零一八年股息 - - - - - - - - (50,772) (50,772) - (50,772) Transfer from retained profits 轉撥自一間子公司 generated by a subsidiary 產生的留存溢利 - - - - - - 8,084 - (8,084) - - - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 於二零一九年 六月三十日（未經審核） 1,961,742 645,494* 10,339* 35,565* 2,545* 99,257* 79,679* 31,130* (669,246)* 2,196,505 862,849 3,059,354 At 31 December 2017 (audited) 於二零一七年 十二月三十一日（經審核） 1,554,870 645,494 7,083 45,097 - 99,257 52,173 113,518 (822,287) 1,695,205 - 1,695,205 Effect of adoption HKFRS 9 採納香港財務報告 準則第9號的影響 - - - - 1,046 - - - - 1,046 - 1,046 At 1 January 2018 (restated) (audited) 於二零一八年一月一日 （重列）（經審核） 1,554,870 645,494 7,083 45,097 1,046 99,257 52,173 113,518 (822,287) 1,696,251 - 1,696,251 Profit for the period 期內溢利 - - - - - - - - 85,888 85,888 240 86,128 Change in fair value, net of tax 公允價值變動，扣除稅項 - - - - 1,545 - - - - 1,545 - 1,545 Exchange differences on translation 換算海外業務產生的 of foreign operations 外匯差額 - - - - - - - (22,071) - (22,071) (8,375) (30,446) Total comprehensive income 期內全面收益總額 for the period - - - - 1,545 - - (22,071) 85,888 65,362 (8,135) 57,227 Capital contribution from 非控股權益注資 non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - 565,000 565,000 Issue of shares 發行股份 4,129 - (1,249) - - - - - - 2,880 - 2,880 Equity-settled share option arrangements 以權益結算的購股權安排 - - 1,007 - - - - - - 1,007 - 1,007 Final 2017 dividend declared 最終宣派二零一七年股息 - - - - - - - - (41,095) (41,095) - (41,095) Transfer from retained profits 轉撥自一間子公司 generated by a subsidiary 產生的留存溢利 - - - - - - 8,464 - (8,464) - - - At 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 於二零一八年 六月三十日（未經審核） 1,558,999 645,494 6,841 45,097 2,591 99,257 60,637 91,447 (785,958) 1,724,405 556,865 2,281,270 The asset revaluation reserve arose from a change in use from an owner-occupied property to an investment property carried at fair value. These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of US$234,763,000 (31 December 2018: US$195,097,000) in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position. 資產重估儲備源自將自用物業用途更改為 按公允價值列賬之投資物業。 該等儲備賬構成於中期簡明綜合財務狀況 表內之綜合儲備 234,763,000 美元（二零一 八年十二月三十一日： 195,097,000 美元）。 28 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 中期簡明綜合現金流量表 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） CASH FLOWS FROM 經營活動所得現金流量 OPERATING ACTIVITIES 稅前溢利 Profit before tax 105,414 99,211 Adjustments for: 就以下各項作出的調整： Finance costs 融資費用 625 1,284 Share of profit of an associate 分佔一間聯營公司溢利 (1,010) (5,161) Interest income 利息收入 (11,299) (4,777) Fair value gains on financial assets 按公允價值計入損益的金融 at fair value through profit or loss 資產公允價值收益 (13,500) (1,787) Loss on disposal of items of property, 出售物業、廠房及設備 plant and equipment 項目的虧損 16 84 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備折舊 60,328 57,803 Provision of impairment of 貿易應收款項減值撥備 trade receivables 撇減存貨至可變現淨值 47 25 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value 物業、廠房及設備項目減值 1,020 - Impairment on items of property, plant and equipment 無形資產攤銷 - 3,792 Amortisation of intangible assets 1,687 1,466 Recognition of prepaid land lease payments 確認預付土地租賃款項 326 345 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 使用權資產折舊 802 - Equity-settled share option expense 以權益結算的購股權開支 4,040 1,007 148,496 153,292 Increase in inventories 存貨增加 (10,504) (12,290) Decrease/(increase) in trade 貿易應收款項及應收票據 and notes receivables 減少╱（增加） 28,979 (9,163) Increase in prepayments, other receivables 預付款項、其他應收款項及 and other assets 其他資產增加 (61,697) (1,963) Decrease/(increase) in amounts due from 應收關聯方款項減少╱（增加） related parties 已凍結及定期存款 6,434 (4,508) (Increase)/decrease in restricted and time deposits （增加）╱減少 (458) 36 Decrease in trade payables 貿易應付款項減少 (2,504) (1,563) Increase in other payables and accruals 其他應付款項及暫估費用增加 66 2,565 Increase in government grants 政府補助增加 14,629 2,294 Increase in amounts due to related parties 應付關聯方款項增加 6,850 8,170 Cash generated from operations 經營活動產生的現金 130,291 136,870 Income tax paid 已付所得稅 (30,773) (27,375) Net cash ows from operating activities 經營活動所得現金流量淨額 99,518 109,495 continued/... 續╱... 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 29 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 中期簡明綜合現金流量表 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 投資活動所得現金流量 Interest received 已收利息 11,917 5,875 Purchases of items of property, plant and 購買物業、廠房及設備項目 equipment 購買預付土地租賃款項 (332,012) (71,764) Purchases of prepaid land lease payments - (43,342) Purchases of items of intangible assets 購買無形資產項目 (1,258) (470) Proceeds from disposal of items of property, 出售物業、廠房及設備項目 plant and equipment 所得款項 2 3 Decrease in restricted and time deposits 已凍結及定期存款減少 - 139,602 Purchase of financial assets at fair value 購買按公允價值計入損益的 through profit or loss 金融資產 (1,518,918) (291,915) Proceeds from disposals of financial assets 出售按公允價值計入損益的 at fair value through profit or loss 金融資產 1,535,350 94,642 Net cash ows used in investing activities 投資活動所用現金流量淨額 (304,919) (167,369) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 融資活動所得現金流量 Proceeds from issue of shares 發行股份所得款項 1,316 2,806 Capital contribution from 非控股權益注資 non-controlling interests 已付股息 317,000 565,000 Dividends paid (37,042) (27,221) Repayment of bank loans 償還銀行貸款 (2,182) (2,267) Increase in restricted and time deposits 已凍結及定期存款增加 (13,943) (13,867) Interest paid 已付利息 (190) (1,283) Principal portion of lease payments 支付租賃本金部份 (249) - Net cash ows generated from 融資活動所得現金流量淨額 nancing activities 264,710 523,168 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND 現金及現金等價物增加淨額 CASH EQUIVALENTS 期初現金及現金等價物 59,309 465,294 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 外匯匯率變動影響，淨額 777,000 374,890 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net (1,631) (3,462) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 期末現金及現金等價物 AT END OF PERIOD 834,678 836,722 ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH 現金及現金等價物結餘分析 AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 現金及銀行結餘 Cash and bank balances 510,002 835,252 Unrestricted time deposits with 於獲得時原到期日少於三個月 original maturity of less than 的無凍結定期存款 three months when acquired 324,676 1,470 Cash and cash equivalents as stated 現金流量表中所列現金及 in the statement of cash flows 現金等價物 834,678 836,722 30 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 1. Corporate Information Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong on 21 January 2005. The registered office of the Company is located at Room 2212, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central, Hong Kong. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. During the period, the Company's subsidiaries (collectively refer to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of semiconductor products. In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate parent of the Company are Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. ("SAIL") and INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INESA"), which are state-owned companies established in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission ("SASAC"). 1. 公司資料 華虹半導體有限公司（「本公司」）為一家 於二零零五年一月二十一日在香港註冊 成立的有限公司。本公司的註冊辦事處 為香港中環夏愨道 12 號美國銀行中心 2212室。 本 公 司 的 主 要 活 動 為 投 資 控 股 。 於 期 內，本公司的子公司（統稱為「本集團」） 主要從事半導體產品的生產及貿易。 董事認為，本公司的母公司及最終母公 司分別為上海聯和投資有限公司（「上海 聯和」）及上海儀電（集團）有限公司（「儀 電集團」），上海聯和及儀電集團均為於 中華人民共和國（「中國」）成立並由國有 資產監督管理委員會（「國資委」）監管的 國有公司。 2.1 Basis of preparation 2.1 編製基準 The interim condensed consolidated financial information for 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月的 the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in 中期簡明綜合財務資料已根據香港會計 accordance with HKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The 準則第34號中期財務報告 編製。中期簡 interim condensed consolidated financial information does 明綜合財務資料並不包括年度財務報表 not include all the information and disclosures required in the 規定所需的全部資料及披露事宜，並應 annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction 與本集團截至二零一八年十二月三十一 with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for 日止年度的年度綜合財務報表一併閱讀。 the year ended 31 December 2018. The financial information relating to the year ended 31 中期簡明綜合財務狀況表所載有關截至 December 2018 that is included in the interim condensed 二零一八年十二月三十一日止年度的財 consolidated statement of financial position as comparative 務資料（作為比較資料），並不構成本公 information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual 司該年度之法定年度綜合財務報表，惟 consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived 摘錄自該等財務報表。根據香港公司條 from those financial statements. Further information relating to 例第436條披露的有關該等法定財務報 those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed 表的進一步資料載列如下： in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the 本公司已按香港公司條例第662(3)條及 year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies 附表6第3部的規定，將截至二零一八年 as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 十二月三十一日止年度的財務報表送呈 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's 公司註冊處處長。本公司的核數師已就 auditors have reported on the financial statements for the 截至二零一八年十二月三十一日止年度 year ended 31 December 2018. The auditor's report was 的財務報表提交報告。該核數師報告中 unqualified; and did not contain a statement under sections 並無保留意見，且並未載有按香港公司 406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies 條例第406(2)、407(2)或407(3)條所指 Ordinance. 的陳述。 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 31 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") effective as of 1 January 2019. Amendments to HKFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation HKFRS 16 Leases Amendments to HKAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to HKAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Annual Improvements Treatments Amendments to HKFRS 3, 2015-2017 Cycle HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23 2.2 會計政策的變動及披露 編製中期簡明綜合財務資料所採納的會 計政策與編製本集團截至二零一八年十 二月三十一日止年度的年度綜合財務報 表所採用者一致，惟採納於二零一九年 一月一日生效的新訂及經修訂香港財務 報告準則（「香港財務報告準則」）除外。 香港財務報告準則第9號 具有負補償之提前 （修訂本） 還款特性 香港財務報告準則第16號 租賃 香港會計準則第19號 計劃修訂、縮減 （修訂本） 或結算 香港會計準則第28號 於聯營公司及合營 （修訂本） 企業的長期權益 香港（國際財務報告詮釋 所得稅處理的不確定 委員會）－詮釋第23號 性 二零一五年至二零一七年 香港財務報告準則第 週期年度改進 3號、香港財務報告 準則第11號、香港 會計準則第12號及 香港會計準則第23 號（修訂本） Other than as explained below regarding the impact of HKFRS 16 Leases, the new and revised standards are not relevant to the preparation of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial information. The nature and impact of HKFRS 16 are described below: HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 Leases , HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease , HK(SIC)-Int 15 Operating Leases - Incentives and HK(SIC)- Int 27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under single on-balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under HKFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from HKAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in HKAS 17. Therefore, HKFRS 16 did not have any financial impact on leases where the Group is the lessor. 除下文所述有關香港財務報告準則第16 號租賃 的影響外，新訂及經修訂準則與 編製本集團的中期簡明綜合財務資料並 無關聯。香港財務報告準則第16號的性 質及影響描述如下： 香港財務報告準則第16號取代香港會計 準則第17號租賃 、香港（國際財務報告 詮釋委員會）－詮釋第4號釐定安排是否 包括租賃 、香港（常務詮釋委員會）－詮 釋第15號經營租賃－優惠 及香港（常務 詮釋委員會）－詮釋第27號評估涉及租 賃法律形式交易的內容 。該準則載有租 賃確認、計量、呈列和披露原則，並要 求承租人在單一資產負債表的模型中計 算所有租賃。香港財務報告準則第16號 大致沿用香港會計準則第17號內出租人 的會計處理方式。出租人將繼續使用與 香港會計準則第17號類似的原則將租賃 分類為經營租賃或融資租賃。因此，香 港財務報告準則第16號並未對本集團作 為出租人的租賃產生任何財務影響。 32 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and 2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續） Disclosures (continued) The Group adopted HKFRS 16 using the modified 本集團採用經修訂追溯採納法採納香港 retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial 財務報告準則第16號，並於二零一九年 application of 1 January 2019. Under this method, the standard 一月一日首次應用。根據該方法，本集 is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial 團已追溯應用該準則，並將首次採納的 adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained 累計影響確認為對於二零一九年一月一 earnings at 1 January 2019, and the comparative information 日之保留盈利期初結餘的調整，且概不 for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under 會重列二零一八年的比較資料，而繼續 HKAS 17. 根據香港會計準則第17號作出報告。 New denition of a lease 租賃之新定義 Under HKFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the 根據香港財務報告準則第16號，倘合約 contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified 為換取代價而給予在一段時間內控制可 asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. 識別資產使用的權利，則該合約是租賃 Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right 或包含租賃。當客戶有權從使用可識別 to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use 資產獲得絕大部分經濟利益以及擁有指 of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the 示使用可識別資產的權利時，即有控制 identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition 權。本集團選擇應用過渡性的實際權宜 practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only 辦法以允許該準則僅適用於先前於首次 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying 應用日期已根據香港會計準則第17號及 HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 at the date of initial application. 香港（國際財務報告詮釋委員會）－詮釋 Contracts that were not identified as leases under HKAS 17 第4號確定為租賃之合約。根據香港會計 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the 準則第17號及香港（國際財務報告詮釋 definition of a lease under HKFRS 16 has been applied only to 委員會）－詮釋第4號未確定為租賃的合 contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019. 約不會重新評估。因此，香港財務報告 準則第16號項下的租賃定義僅適用於在 二零一九年一月一日或之後訂立或變更 的合約。 At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains 於包含租賃部分的合約開始或獲重新評 a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in 估時，本集團根據其獨立價格將合約中 the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the 的代價分配予各個租賃及非租賃部分。 basis of their standard-alone prices. A practical expedient is 本集團已採納的承租人可用實際權宜辦 available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to 法，不會區分非租賃部分及就租賃及相 separate non-lease components and to account for the lease 關非租賃部分（例如物業租賃的物業管理 and the associated non-lease components (e.g., property 服務）入賬作為單一租賃部分。 management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component. 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 33 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and 2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續） Disclosures (continued) As a lessee - Leases previously classied as operating leases Nature of the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16 The Group has lease contracts for various items of property. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as either finance leases or operating leases based on the assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets to the Group. Under HKFRS 16, the Group applies a single approach to recognise and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for two elective exemptions for leases of low value assets (elected on a lease by lease basis) and short-term leases (elected by class of underlying asset). The Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for (i) leases of low-value assets; and (ii) leases, that at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less. Instead, the Group recognises the lease payments associated with those leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Impacts on transition Lease liabilities at 1 January 2019 were recognised based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019. The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the lease recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before 1 January 2019. All these assets were assessed for any impairment based on HKAS 36 on that date. The Group has used the following elective practical expedients when applying HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019: Applied the short-term lease exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months from the date of initial application; and

short-term lease exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months from the date of initial application; and Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics. 作為承租人－先前分類為經營租賃的租 賃 採納香港財務報告準則第16號的影響性 質 本集團擁有各種物業之租賃合約。作為 承租人，本集團先前根據對租賃是否將 資產所有權的絕大部分回報及風險轉移 至本集團的評估，將租賃分類為融資租 賃或經營租賃。根據香港財務報告準則 第16號，本集團採用單一方法確認及計 量所有租賃的使用權資產及租賃負債， 惟低價值資產租賃（按個別租賃基準選 擇）及短期租賃（按相關資產類別選擇）的 兩項選擇性豁免除外。本集團已選擇不 就(i)低價值資產租賃；及(ii)於開始日期 之租期為十二個月或以下的租賃確認使 用權資產及租賃負債。相反，本集團在 租期內以直線法將與該等租賃相關的租 賃付款確認為開支。 過渡影響 於二零一九年一月一日之租賃負債按剩 餘租賃付款的現值，使用二零一九年一 月一日的遞增借款利率貼現後予以確認。 使用權資產根據租賃負債金額計量，並 就與緊接二零一九年一月一日前於財務 狀況表確認的租賃相關的任何預付或應 計租賃付款金額作出調整。所有該等資 產於該日均根據香港會計準則第36號就 任何減值作出評估。 於二零一九年一月一日應用香港財務報 告準則第16號時，本集團已使用以下選 擇性實際權宜辦法： ‧ 對於租期自初步應用之日起十二個 月 內 終 止 的 租 賃 應 用 短 期 租 賃 豁 免；及 ‧ 對特徵相當相似的租賃組合使用單 一貼現率。 34 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and 2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續） Disclosures (continued) As a lessee - Leases previously classied as operating 作為承租人－先前分類為經營租賃的租 leases (continued) 賃（續） Impacts on transition (continued) 過渡影響（續） The impacts arising from the adoption of HKFRS 16 as at 1 於二零一九年一月一日採納香港財務報 January 2019 are as follows: 告準則第16號所產生的影響如下： Increase/(decrease) 增加╱（減少） US$'000 千美元 (Unaudited) （未經審核） Assets 資產 Increase in right-of-use assets 使用權資產增加 17,746 Decrease in prepayments, other receivables 預付款項、其他應收款項及 and other assets 其他資產減少 (1,711) Increase in deferred tax assets 遞延稅項資產增加 277 Increase in total assets 資產總值增加 16,312 Liabilities 負債 Increase in lease liabilities 租賃負債增加 (17,882) Increase in accumulated losses 累計虧損增加 1,570 Summary of new accounting policies 新會計政策概要 The accounting policy for leases as disclosed in the annual 截至二零一八年十二月三十一日止年度 financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 的年度財務報表所披露的租賃會計政策 is replaced with the following new accounting policies upon 將於二零一九年一月一日採納香港財務 adoption of HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019: 報告準則第16號時被以下新會計政策取 代： Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 Right-of-use assets are recognised at the commencement date 於租賃開始日期確認使用權資產。使用 of the lease. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less 權資產按成本減任何累計折舊及任何減 any accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses, 值虧損計量，並就任何重新計量租賃負 and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. When 債作出調整。當使用權資產與作為存貨 the right-of-use assets relate to interests in leasehold land 持有的租賃土地的權益相關時，彼等其 held as inventories, they are subsequently measured at the 後根據本集團的「存貨」政策按成本與可 lower of cost and net realisable value in accordance with the 變現淨值的較低者計量。使用權資產成 Group's policy for "inventories". The cost of right-of-use assets 本包括已確認租賃負債款額、初步已產 includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial 生直接成本及於開始日期或之前作出的 direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before 租賃付款減任何已收取租賃獎勵。除非 the commencement date less any lease incentives received. 本集團合理確定於租期結束時取得租賃 Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of 資產所有權，否則已確認使用權資產於 the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised 其估計可使用年期及租期（以較短者為 right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis 準）按直線法折舊。土地租賃產生的使用 over the shorter of the estimated useful life and the lease term. 權資產以預付土地租賃款項列賬。 A right-of-use assets arising from land lease is presented as prepaid land lease payments. 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 35 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and 2.2 會計政策的變動及披露（續） Disclosures (continued) Summary of new accounting policies (continued) 新會計政策概要（續） Lease liabilities 租賃負債 Lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement date 於租賃開始日期，租賃負債按租賃期內 of the lease at the present value of lease payments to be 作出的租賃付款的現值計予以確認。租 made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed 賃付款包括固定付款（包括實質固定付 payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less 款）減任何應收租賃優惠、取決於某一指 any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments 數或比率的可變租賃付款，以及預期在 that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected 剩餘價值擔保下支付的金額。租賃付款 to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease 亦包括本集團合理地肯定行使的購買選 payments also include the exercise price of a purchase 擇權的行使價，及倘若租賃期限反映本 option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and 集團行使終止選擇權，則終止租賃而需 payments of penalties for termination of a lease, if the lease 支付的罰款。不取決於某一指數或比率 term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The 的可變租賃付款於觸發付款的事件或條 variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a 件發生的期間確認為開支。 rate are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the 在計算租賃付款的現值時，倘若租賃中 Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease 所隱含的利率不易確定，則本集團在租 commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is 賃開始日期使用增量借貸利率。在開始 not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the 日期之後，租賃負債的金額將會增加， amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion 以反映利息的增加及就已作出的租賃付 of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In 款作出扣減。此外，如有修改、租賃付 addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured 款日後因指數或比率變動出現變動、租 if there is a modification, a change in future lease payments 賃期限發生變化、實質固定租賃付款變 arising from change in an index or rate, a change in the lease 化或購買相關資產的評估變更，租賃負 term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a 債的賬面值將重新計量。 change in assessment to purchase the underlying asset. 36 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 3. Operating Segment Information 3. 經營分部資料 For management purposes, the Group is organised into one single business unit that includes primarily the manufacture and sale of semiconductor products. Management reviews the consolidated results when making decisions about allocating resources and assessing the performance of the Group. Accordingly, no segment analysis is presented. The principal assets employed by the Group are located in the PRC. Therefore, no segment information based on the geographical location of assets is presented for the period. Revenues are attributed to geographic areas based on the location of customers. Revenues regarding geographical segments based on the location of customers for the period are presented as follows: 出於管理需要，本集團僅構組一個業務 單 元 ， 主 要 包 括 製 造 及 銷 售 半 導 體 產 品。管理層在作出分配資源的相關決策 及評估本集團表現時審核綜合業績。因 此，並無呈列分部分析。 本集團使用的主要資產位於中國，故並 無按資產的地理位置於期內呈列分部資 料。 地 理 區 域 應 佔 收 入 乃 按 客 戶 所 在 地 劃 分。期內按客戶所在地劃分的地區分部 有關收入呈列如下： For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） China (including Hong Kong) 中國（包括香港） 243,904 251,857 United States of America 美利堅合眾國 83,136 80,052 Asia (excluding China and Japan) 亞洲（不包括中國及日本） 53,059 52,969 Europe 歐洲 36,706 32,975 Japan 日本 33,985 22,108 450,790 439,961 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 37 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 4. Revenue and Other Income and Gains 4. 收入、其他收入及收益 An analysis of revenue and other income and gains is as 對收入、其他收入及收益的分析如下： follows: For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Revenue from contracts with customers 客戶合約收益 Sale of goods 銷售貨品 450,790 439,961 Other income 其他收入 Rental income 租金收入 6,409 6,852 Interest income 利息收入 11,299 4,777 Government subsidies 政府補貼 311 3,146 Others 其他 288 502 18,307 15,277 Other gains, net 其他收益淨額 Fair value gains on financial assets 按公允價值計入損益中之 at fair value through profit or loss 金融資產之公允價值收益 13,500 1,787 31,807 17,064 Type of goods or service 貨品或服務的分類 Sales of semiconductor products and total 半導體產品的銷售和來自 revenue from contracts with customers 客戶合約的總收入 450,790 439,961 Timing of revenue recognition 收益確認時間 Goods transferred at a point in time and total 在某一時點轉讓的貨物及來自 revenue from contracts with customer 客戶合約的總收入 450,790 439,961 The disaggregation of the Group's revenue based on the 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月， geographical region for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is 本集團收入按地區的分類載於附註3。 included in note 3. 38 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 5. Prot before Tax 5. 稅前溢利 The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging: 本集團的稅前溢利乃於扣除下列各項後 達致： For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Cost of inventories sold 已售存貨成本 308,370 295,330 Write-down of inventories to 存貨撇減至可變現淨值 net realisable value 1,020 - Impairment of trade receivables 貿易應收款項減值 47 25 Impairment on items of property, 物業、廠房及設備項目減值 plant and equipment - 3,792 Exchange losses 匯兌虧損 2,102 7,092 6. Income Tax 6. 所得稅 Hong Kong profits were subject to profits tax at the rate of 於期內的香港溢利須按16.5%（截至二零 16.5% during the period (six months ended 30 June 2018: 一八年六月三十日止六個月：16.5%）的 16.5%). No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been 稅率繳納利得稅。由於本公司及一家在 made as the Company and a subsidiary incorporated in Hong 香港註冊成立的子公司於期內並無取得 Kong had no assessable income during the period (six months 應評稅收入，故並無就香港利得稅作出 ended 30 June 2018: nil). 撥備（截至二零一八年六月三十日止六個 月：無）。 The Company's subsidiary incorporated in the Cayman Islands 由於本公司在開曼群島註冊成立的子公 is not subject to corporate income tax as it does not have a 司在開曼群島並無擁有營業地點（註冊辦 place of business (other than a registered office) or carry on 事處除外）或經營任何業務，故有關子公 any business in the Cayman Islands. 司毋須繳納企業所得稅。 All of the Group's subsidiaries registered in the PRC and have 所有本集團在中國註冊且在中國內地營 operations in Mainland China are subject to PRC enterprise 運的子公司，應就其根據相關中國所得 income tax on the taxable income as reported in their PRC 稅法調整的中國法定賬目所呈報應課稅 statutory accounts adjusted in accordance with relevant PRC 收入按25%的法定稅率繳納中國企業所 income tax laws based on a statutory rate of 25%. 得稅。 Pursuant to relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and with 根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管 approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the Group's 機關批准，本集團一家子公司上海華虹 subsidiaries, Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor 宏力半導體製造有限公司（「華虹宏力」） Manufacturing Corporation ("HHGrace"), is qualified as a High 符合資格成為高新技術企業，故有權於 and New Technology Enterprise and thus was entitled to a 二零一八年至二零二零年期間按15%的 preferential tax rate of 15% from 2018 to 2020. 優惠稅率繳稅。 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 39 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 6. Income Tax (continued) 6. 所得稅（續） Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC and 根據中國相關法律及法規及獲稅務主管 with approval from the tax authorities in charge, one of the 機關批准，本集團一家子公司華虹半導 Group's subsidiaries, Huahong Semiconductor (Wuxi) Co., 體（無錫）有限公司（「華虹無錫」）有權自 Ltd. ("HH-Wuxi"), is entitled to an exemption from CIT for five 獲得應課稅溢利第一年起五年獲豁免繳 years, commencing from the first year that HH-Wuxi generates 納企業所得稅，及隨後五年減免50%。 taxable profit, and a deduction of 50% on the CIT rate for the following five years. The Company's subsidiary incorporated and operating in 本公司在日本註冊成立及營運的子公司 Japan is subject to a corporation tax rate of 25.5% (six months 應按25.5%（截至二零一八年六月三十日 ended 30 June 2018: 25.5%). 止六個月：25.5%）的企業稅率繳稅。 The Company's subsidiary incorporated and operating in the 本公司在美國註冊成立及營運的子公司 United States is subject to a federal corporation income tax 應按21%（截至二零一八年六月三十日 rate of 21% during the period (six months ended 30 June 止六個月：21%）的聯邦企業所得稅率及 2018: 21%), as well as state tax at 8.84% (six months ended 8.84%（截至二零一八年六月三十日止六 30 June 2018: 8.84%). 個月：8.84%）的州稅稅率繳稅。 The major components of income tax expense of the Group 本 集 團 所 得 稅 開 支 的 主 要 組 成 部 份 如 are as follows: 下： For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Current income tax - PRC 當期所得稅－中國 14,936 15,386 Current income tax - elsewhere 當期所得稅－其他地區 18 31 Withholding tax on dividend declared 宣派股息預扣稅 4,656 4,245 Deferred tax 遞延稅項 (10,731) (6,579) 8,879 13,083 During the period, the directors of a subsidiary established in 於期內，於中國內地成立的一間子公司 Mainland China approved that any undistributed profits of the 董 事 批 准 不 會 就 該 子 公 司 於 二 零 一 八 subsidiary generated in 2018 will not be paid as dividends to 年 產 生 之 任 何 未 分 配 溢 利 向 本 公 司 支 the Company. Accordingly, the Group reversed withholding 付股息。因此，本集團就於中國內地成 taxes on dividends distributable by the subsidiary established 立 之 子 公 司 的 可 分 派 股 息 撥 回 預 扣 稅 in Mainland China of US$12,443,000 (six months ended 30 12,443,000美元（截至二零一八年六月 June 2018: US$9,303,000). 三十日止六個月：9,303,000美元）。 40 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 7. Earnings per Share attributable to Ordinary 7. 母公司普通股權持有人應佔每 Equity Holders of the Parent 股盈利 The calculation of the basic earnings per share amounts is 每 股 基 本 盈 利 乃 基 於 母 公 司 普 通 股 權 based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity 持 有 人 應 佔 期 內 溢 利 及 於 期 內 已 發 行 holders of the parent and the weighted average number of 1,284,846,838股（截至二零一八年六月 ordinary shares of 1,284,846,838 in issue during the period (six 三十日止六個月：1,039,526,524股）普 months ended 30 June 2018: 1,039,526,524). 通股的加權平均數計算。 The calculation of the diluted earnings per share amount 每股已攤薄盈利金額乃根據母公司普通 is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary 股權持有人應佔期內溢利計算。計算時 equity holders of the parent. The weighted average number 採用之普通股加權平均數為計算每股基 of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the number of 本盈利時採用之期內已發行普通股數目 ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic 加上假設所有潛在攤薄普通股被視為行 earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average 使或兌換為普通股時以零代價發行之普 number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at 通股加權平均數。 no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares. The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share are 每股基本及攤薄盈利的計算乃基於： based on: For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Earnings 盈利 Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, used in the basic 用於計算每股基本盈利的母公司 earnings per share calculation 普通股權持有人應佔溢利 90,826 85,888 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 41 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 7. Earnings per Share attributable to Ordinary 7. 母公司普通股權持有人應佔每 Equity Holders of the Parent (continued) 股盈利（續） Number of shares 股份數目 For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 ('000) ('000) （千股） （千股） Shares 股份 Weighted average number of ordinary 用於計算每股基本盈利的期內 shares in issue during the period used in 已發行普通股加權平均數 the basic earnings per share calculation 1,284,847 1,039,527 Effect of dilution-weighted average number 普通股攤薄加權平均數的影響： of ordinary shares: Share options 購股權 14,014 12,124 1,298,861 1,051,651 8. Dividends 8. 股息 For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Final declared - HK$31 cents per 末期股息－每股普通股31港仙 ordinary share (2018: HK$31 cents) （二零一八年：31港仙） 50,772 41,095 During the period, the Company's shareholders approved 2018 proposed final dividend with a total amount of HK$398,462,807 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$322,271,659). The amount of the final 2018 dividend was calculated based on the number of shares of the Company as of 17 May 2019. The total 2018 final dividend amount presented in US$ is slightly different from the proposed one disclosed in the Group's annual financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 due to the different exchange rates used in the translation. 於期內，本公司股東批准派發二零一八 年建議末期股息合共398,462,807港元 （截至二零一八年六月三十日止六個月： 322,271,659港元）。二零一八年末期股 息的金額乃根據本公司截至二零一九年 五月十七日的股份數目計算。由於換算 所使用的匯率不同，以美元呈列的二零 一八年末期股息總額與本集團截至二零 一八年十二月三十一日止年度之年度財 務資料所披露的建議末期股息略有不同。 42 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 9. Property, Plant and Equipment 9. 物業、廠房及設備 During the six months ended on 30 June 2019, the Group 於 截 至 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 止 六 個 acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a 月，本集團購置物業、廠房及設備項目 cost of US$332,213,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: 的成本為332,213,000美元（截至二零一 US$67,281,000). Depreciation for items of property, plant and 八年六月三十日止六個月：67,281,000 equipment was US$60,328,000 during the period (six months 美元）。期內物業、廠房及設備項目的 ended 30 June 2018: US$57,803,000). 折舊為60,328,000美元（截至二零一八 年六月三十日止六個月：57,803,000美 元）。 No significant property, plant and equipment were disposed 於截至二零一九年及二零一八年六月三 by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 十日止六個月，本集團均無物業、廠房 2018, respectively. 及設備的重大出售。 10. Trade and Notes Receivables 10. 貿易應收款項及應收票據 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Trade receivables 貿易應收款項 112,670 123,414 Notes receivable 應收票據 36,650 54,887 149,320 178,301 Impairment of trade receivables 貿易應收款項減值 (1,549) (1,504) 147,771 176,797 An aging analysis of the trade receivables, based on the 按發票日期計，貿易應收款項（扣除撥 invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows: 備）的賬齡分析如下： 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Within 3 months 三個月以內 102,538 121,910 Over 3 and within 6 months 三個月以上及六個月以內 8,581 - Over 6 months 六個月以上 2 - 111,121 121,910 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 43 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 11. Trade Payables 11. 貿易應付款項 An aging analysis of the trade payables of the Group as at the 於報告期末按發票日期計，本集團貿易 end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as 應付款項的賬齡分析如下： follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Within 1 month 一個月以內 46,025 26,704 Over 1 and within 3 months 一個月以上及三個月以內 17,589 37,713 Over 3 and within 6 months 三個月以上及六個月以內 2,537 4,310 Over 6 and within 12 months 六個月以上及十二個月以內 2,628 2,215 Over 12 months 十二個月以上 8,187 8,528 76,966 79,470 12. Share Capital 12. 股本 Number of shares Amount 股份數目 金額 ('000) (US$'000) （千股） （千美元） 31 December 2018 二零一八年十二月三十一日 1,283,952 1,960,159 Issue of shares with exercise of share options 發行可行使購股權的股份 1,447 1,583 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 二零一九年六月三十日 （未經審核） 1,285,399 1,961,742 13. Commitments 13. 承擔 The Group had the following capital commitments at the end 本集團於報告期末擁有以下資本承擔： of the reporting period: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Contracted, but not provided for: 已訂約，但未撥備： Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 309,915 409,701 44 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions 14. 關聯方交易 (a) Name and relationship (a) 名稱及關係 Name of related party Relationship with the Group 關聯方名稱 與本集團的關係 Huahong Group and its subsidiaries 華虹集團及其子公司 - Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Group") Holding company of Hua Hong International －上海華虹（集團）有限公司（「華虹集團」） Inc., 華虹國際有限公司的控股公司 - Hua Hong International Inc., ("Huahong International") Shareholder of the Company －華虹國際有限公司（「華虹國際」） 本公司股東 - Shanghai Huahong Zealcore Electronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Huahong Group ("Huahong Zealcore") 華虹集團子公司 －上海華虹摯芯科技有限公司（「華虹摯芯」） - Shanghai Hongri International Electronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Huahong Group ("Hongri") 華虹集團子公司 －上海虹日國際電子有限公司（「虹日」） - Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and Subsidiary of Huahong Group Development Center ("ICRD") 華虹集團子公司 －上海集成電路研發中心（「集成電路研發」） - Shanghai Hua Hong Jitong Smart System Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Huahong Group ("Jitong") 華虹集團子公司 －上海華虹計通智能系統股份有限公司（「計通」） NEC Corporation ("NEC") Shareholder of the Company 本公司股東 - NEC Management Partner, Ltd. ("NEC Management") Subsidiary of NEC NEC子公司 SAIL and its subsidiaries 上海聯和及其子公司 - Sino-Alliance International Ltd. ("SAIL International") Shareholder of the Company 本公司股東 - Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of SAIL ("Shanghai Huali") 上海聯和子公司 －上海華力微電子有限公司（「上海華力」） - QST Corporation ("QST") Subsidiary of SAIL －上海矽睿科技有限公司（「矽睿科技」） 上海聯和子公司 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 45 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions (continued) 14. 關聯方交易（續） (a) Name and relationship (continued) (a) 名稱及關係（續） Name of related party Relationship with the Group 關聯方名稱 與本集團的關係 INESA and its subsidiaries 儀電集團及其子公司 - INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INESA") Shareholder of Huahong Group －上海儀電（集團）有限公司（「儀電集團」） 華虹集團股東 - Shanghai INESA Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of INESA ("Shanghai INESA") 儀電集團子公司 －上海儀電智能電子有限公司（「上海儀電」） - Shanghai Nanyang Software System Integration Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of INESA ("Nanyang Software") 儀電集團子公司 －上海南洋軟件系統集成有限公司（「南洋軟件」） Shanghai Huahong Technology Development Co., Ltd. Associate of the Group ("Huahong Technology Development") 本集團聯營公司 上海華虹科技發展有限公司（「華虹科技發展」） - Huahong Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Huahong Real Estate") Subsidiary of Huahong Technology －上海華虹置業有限公司（「華虹置業」） Development 華虹科技發展子公司 - Shanghai Huajin Property Management Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of Huahong Technology ("Huajin") Development －上海華錦物業管理有限公司（「華錦」） 華虹科技發展子公司 CEC and its subsidiaries 中國電子及其子公司 - China Electronics Corporation ("CEC")* Shareholder of Huahong Group －中國電子信息產業集團有限公司（「中國電子」）* (before 26 October 2018) 華虹集團股東 （於二零一八年十月二十六日之前） - CEC Huada Electronic Design Co., Ltd. ("Huada")* Subsidiary of CEC －北京中電華大電子設計有限責任公司（「華大」）* 中國電子子公司 - Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. Subsidiary of CEC ("Shanghai Huahong IC")* 中國電子子公司 －上海華虹集成電路有限責任公司（「上海華虹集成電路」）* Shanghai Belling Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Belling")* －上海貝嶺股份有限公司（「上海貝嶺」）* Hylintek Limited ("Hylintek")* －香港海華有限公司（「香港海華」）* CEC disposed of all of its shareholdings in Huahong Group on 26 October 2018. From then on, CEC and its subsidiaries are no longer related parties of the Group. Subsidiary of CEC 中國電子子公司 Subsidiary of CEC 中國電子子公司 中國電子於二零一八年十月二十 六日出售其於華虹集團的所有股 權。自此，中國電子及其子公司 不再為本集團的關聯方。 46 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions (continued) 14. 關聯方交易（續） In addition to the transactions disclosed elsewhere in this financial information, the Group had the following transactions with related parties during the period: 除該財務資料其他部份所披露交易 外，本集團於期內已與關聯方進行 以下交易： For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Sales of goods to related parties (note (i)) 向關聯方出售貨品（附註(i)） Huahong Zealcore 華虹摯芯 1,750 2,378 ICRD 集成電路研發 1,572 5,324 QST 矽睿科技 747 519 Huada 華大 - 27,436 Shanghai Huahong IC 上海華虹集成電路 - 5,806 Shanghai Belling 上海貝嶺 - 2,917 Purchases of goods from related parties (note (ii)) 自關聯方購買貨品（附註(ii)） Hongri 虹日 2,482 3,998 NEC Management NEC Management 442 343 Huahong Zealcore 華虹摯芯 275 380 ICRD 集成電路研發 268 - Jitong 計通 5 - Shanghai Huali 上海華力 1 - Hylintek 香港海華 - 7,880 Purchases of intangible assets from a related party (note (iii)) 自關聯方購買無形資產（附註(iii)） ICRD 集成電路研發 3,150 - Service fee charged by related parties (note (iv)) 關聯方收取的服務費（附註(iv)） Shanghai INESA 上海儀電 744 1,049 Huajin 華錦 111 118 Huahong Real Estate 華虹置業 48 64 Nanyang Software 南洋軟件 21 198 Rental income from a related party (note (v)) 來自關聯方的租金收入（附註(v)） Shanghai Huali 上海華力 6,697 6,916 Rental expense charged by a related party (note (iv)) 關聯方收取的租金開支（附註(iv)） Huahong Real Estate 華虹置業 820 839 Expense paid on behalf of a related party (note (vi)) 代關聯方支付的開支（附註(vi)） Shanghai Huali 上海華力 14,697 15,745 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 47 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions (continued) 14. 關聯方交易（續） (b) (continued) (b) （續） Notes: 附註： (i) The sales of goods to the related parties were made (i) 向關聯方出售的貨品乃根據與關 according to the prices and terms agreed between the 聯方協定的價格及條款作出。 related parties. (ii) The purchases of goods from the related parties were (ii) 自關聯方購買的貨品乃根據關聯 made according to the prices and terms offered by the 方提供的價格及條款作出。 related parties. (iii) The purchases of intangible assets from the related party (iii) 自關聯方購買的無形資產乃根據 was made according to the prices and terms offered by the 關聯方提供的價格及條款作出。 related parties. (iv) The rental expense and service fees charged by related (iv) 關聯方收取的租金開支及服務費 parties were paid according to the prices and terms agreed 乃根據與關聯方協定的價格及條 between the related parties. 款支付。 (v) The rental income from related parties were received (v) 來自關聯方的租金收入乃根據與 according to the prices and terms agreed between the 關聯方協定的價格及條款收取。 related parties. (vi) The expense paid on behalf of the related party is interest- (vi) 代關聯方支付的開支為不計息， free and repayable on demand. 及須按要求償還。 48 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 14. Related Party Transactions (continued) 14. 關聯方交易（續） (c) Outstanding balances with related parties (c) 與關聯方之間的未結清餘額 The amounts due from/to related parties as at the end 截至報告期末，應收╱應付關聯方 of the reporting period are unsecured, interest-free and 款項為無抵押、免息及根據與關聯 settled in accordance with the terms agreed with the 方協定的條款結算。 related parties. (d) Compensation of key management personnel of the (d) 本集團主要管理人員的酬金 Group For the six months ended 30 June 截至六月三十日止六個月 2018 2019 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） Short term employee benefits 短期僱員福利 1,234 1,194 Pension scheme contributions 退休金計劃供款 39 33 Equity-settled share option expense 以權益結算的購股權開支 557 185 Total compensation paid to 支付予主要管理人員的 key management personnel 酬金總額 1,830 1,412 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 49 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價 Financial Instruments 值層級 The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's financial 本集團金融工具（不包括賬面值與公允價 instrument, other than those with carrying amounts that 值大致相若的金融工具）的賬面值及公允 reasonably approximate to fair values, are as follows: 價值載列如下： Carrying amounts Fair values 賬面值 公允價值 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） （千美元） （千美元） (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） （未經審核） （經審核） Financial assets 金融資產 Equity investments 指定按公允價值 designated at fair 計入其他全面 value through other 收益的權益 comprehensive income 工具 208,008 208,357 208,008 208,357 Financial assets at 按公允價值計入 fair value through profit or loss 損益的金融資產 658,306 667,033 658,306 667,033 866,314 875,390 866,314 875,390 Financial liability 金融負債 Interest-bearing bank 計息銀行借款 borrowings 28,365 30,598 25,083 26,246 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 18,034 - 18,034 - 46,399 30,598 43,117 26,246 The Group's finance department headed by the finance 本集團旗下以財務經理為首的財務部負 manager is responsible for determining the policies and 責釐定金融工具公允價值計量的政策及 procedures for the fair value measurement of financial 程序。財務部直接向財務總監報告。於 instruments. The finance department reports directly to the 各報告日期，財務部分析金融工具的價 chief financial officer. At each reporting date, the finance 值變動並釐定估值中適用的主要輸入數 department analyses the movements in the values of financial 據。估值由財務總監審核及批准。 instruments and determines the major inputs applied in the valuation. The valuation is reviewed and approved by the chief financial officer. 50 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價 Financial Instruments (continued) 值層級（續） The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are included at the amount at which the instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair values of those financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value: The fair values of equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income have been estimated using the market approach. If there is a recent deal regarding the unlisted investments, the fair values are estimated based on the dealing price. If there is no such deal to be referenced, the directors will determine comparable public companies (peers) based on industry, size, leverage and strategy, and calculates an appropriate price multiple, such as price to book value ("P/B") multiple, for each comparable company identified. The multiple is calculated by dividing the enterprise value of the comparable company by net assets. The trading multiple is then discounted for considerations such as illiquidity based on company-specific facts and circumstances. The discounted multiple is applied to the corresponding net assets of the unlisted equity investments to measure the fair value. The directors believe that the estimated fair values resulting from the valuation technique, which are recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position, and the related changes in fair values, which are recorded in other comprehensive income, are reasonable, and that they were the most appropriate values at the end of the reporting period. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss represent wealth management products issued by banks in Mainland China. The Group has estimated their fair value by using a discounted cash flow valuation model based on the market interest rates of instruments with similar terms and risks. The fair values of interest-bearing bank borrowings and lease liabilities have been calculated by discounting the expected future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The Group's own non-performance risk for interest-bearing bank borrowings as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 was assessed to be insignificant. 金融資產及負債的公允價值是按當前與 自願方交易（而非被迫或清盤出售）中可 交換有關工具的金額列賬。估計按公允 價值計量的金融資產及負債的公允價值 乃使用以下的方法及假設： 指定為按公允價值計入其他全面收益的 權益工具之公允價值採用市場法估算。 倘最近成交交易有關未上市投資，公允 價值乃基於交易價估算。倘並無該等交 易可供參考，董事將根據行業、規模、 影響力及策略釐定可比較上市公司（同 行），且就已確定的各可資比較公司計算 適當的價格倍數，如市賬率（「市賬率」） 倍數。該倍數乃按可資比較公司之企業 價值除以淨資產所得。交易倍數隨後根 據公司特定情況及狀況就非流動性等因 素予以貼現。貼現倍數適用於非上市權 益工具的相應淨資產以計量公允價值。 董事認為，計入綜合財務狀況表的估值 技術所產生的估計公允價值以及計入其 他 全 面 收 益 的 公 允 價 值 相 關 變 動 屬 合 理，而於報告期末的價值最為恰當。 按公允價值計入損益的金融資產指由中 國內地銀行發行的理財產品。本集團根 據 具 類 似 年 期 及 風 險 的 工 具 的 市 場 利 率，採用貼現現金流量估值模型估算其 公允價值。 計息銀行借貸及租賃負債的公允價值乃 透過使用具有類似條款、信貸風險及剩 餘到期時間的工具按目前適用之比率貼 現預期未來現金流量計算。本集團本身 於二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年 十二月三十一日的計息銀行借款的不履 約風險被評定為並不重大。 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 51 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價 Financial Instruments (continued) 值層級（續） Fair value hierarchy 公允價值層級 The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement 下表列示本集團金融工具之公允價值計 hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: 量層級： Financial assets measured at fair value 以公允價值計量之金融資產 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 Fair value measurement categorised into 分類為以下層級之公允價值計量 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 第1級 第2級 第3級 總計 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） Equity instruments at 按公允價值計入 fair value through other 其他全面收益 comprehensive income 的權益工具 - 2,380 205,628 208,008 Financial assets at fair value 按公允價值計入 through profit or loss 損益的金融資產 - - 658,306 658,306 - 2,380 863,934 866,314 31 December 2018 二零一八年十二月三十一日 Fair value measurement categorised into 分類為以下層級之公允價值計量 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 第1級 第2級 第3級 總計 (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) (US$'000) 千美元 千美元 千美元 千美元 Equity investments 指定為按公允價值 designated at fair value 計入其他全面 through other 收益的權益工具 comprehensive income - 2,384 205,973 208,357 Financial assets at fair value 按公允價值計入 through profit or loss 損益的金融資產 - - 667,033 667,033 - 2,384 873,006 875,390 During the period, there were no transfers of fair value measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers into or out of Level 3 for the financial assets above (six months ended 30 June 2018: nil). 於期內，以上金融資產的第1級與第2級 間並無公允價值計量轉移，且第3級並無 轉入或轉出（截至二零一八年六月三十日 止六個月：無）。 52 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價 Financial Instruments (continued) 值層級（續） Fair value hierarchy (continued) 公允價值層級（續） Financial assets measured at fair value (continued) 以公允價值計量之金融資產（續） The recurring fair value measurement for the Group's financial 本集團按公允價值計入損益的金融資產 assets at fair value through profit or loss, was made using 的週期公允價值計量乃使用二零一九年 significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) as at 30 June 2019. 六月三十日的重大不可觀察輸入數據（第 Below is a summary of the valuation techniques used and the 3級）作出。下表為估值所用估值技術及 key inputs to the valuation: 主要輸入數據概要： Valuation Signicant Sensitivity of fair value technique unobservable input Range to the input 重大不可觀察 公允價值對輸入數據 估值技術 之輸入數據 範圍 之敏感度 Equity investments Valuation Average P/B 0.9x-3.9x 5% increase/decrease designated at fair multiples multiple of peers would result in increase/ value through other decrease in fair value comprehensive income by 5% 指定為按公允價值計入其他 估值倍數 同業平均市賬率 0.9x-3.9x 5%的增加╱減少將導致 全面收益的權益工具 公允價值增加╱減少5% Discount for 20%-30% 5% increase/decrease illiquidity would result in decrease/increase in fair value by 5% 缺乏流通性的折讓價 20%-30% 5%的增加╱減少將導致 公允價值減少╱增加5% Financial assets at Discounted cash Discount rate per 3.60-4.00% 5% increase/decrease fair value through flow method annum would result in profit or loss decrease/increase in fair value by 0.02% 按公允價值計入損益的金融 貼現現金流量法 年貼現率 3.60-4.00% 5%的增加╱減少將導致 資產 公允價值減少╱增加 0.02% 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 53 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 15. Fair Value and Fair Value Hierarchy of 15. 金融工具的公允價值及公允價 Financial Instruments (continued) 值層級（續） Fair value hierarchy (continued) 公允價值層級（續） Financial assets measured at fair value (continued) 以公允價值計量之金融資產（續） The movements in financial assets categorised into Level 3 年內分類為第3級的金融資產變動如下： during the year are as follows: Equity investments Financial designated at fair assets at value through other fair value comprehensive through income prot or loss 指定為按 公允價值計入 按公允價值 其他全面收益 計入損益的 的權益工具 金融資產 (US$'000) (US$'000) （千美元） （千美元） 1 January 2019 二零一九年一月一日 205,973 667,033 Purchases 購買 - 1,518,918 Disposals 處置 - (1,535,350) Total gains recognised in 於損益表確認計入其他 the statement of profit or loss 收入及收益的收益總額 included in other income and gains - 13,500 Exchange realignment 匯兌調整 (345) (5,795) As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 於二零一九年六月三十日 （未經審核） 205,628 658,306 As at 1 January 2018 於二零一八年一月一日 as previously reported 過往申報 214,257 - Effect of adoption of HKFRS 9 採用香港財務報告準則 第9號的影響 1,230 - At 1 January 2018 於二零一八年一月一日 215,487 - Purchases 購買 - 291,915 Disposals 處置 - (94,642) Total gains recognised in 於損益表確認計入其他 the statement of profit or loss 收入及收益的收益總額 included in other income and gains - 1,787 Total gains recognised in 於其他全面收益確認的 other comprehensive income 收益總額 918 - Exchange realignment 匯兌調整 (2,701) (8,926) As at 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 於二零一八年六月三十日 （未經審核） 213,704 190,134 54 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 16. Share Option Scheme 16. 購股權計劃 The Company operates a share option scheme (the "Scheme") 本 公 司 設 有 一 項 購 股 權 計 劃（「 該 計 for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible 劃」），旨在為對本集團順利發展有所貢 participants who contribute to the success of the Group's 獻之符合資格參與者提供激勵及獎勵。 operations. The Scheme includes three batches, which were 該計劃分為三批，分別於二零一五年九 effective on 4 September 2015 (the "2015 Options"), on 24 月四日（「二零一五年購股權」）、二零一 December 2018 (the "2018 Options") and on 29 March 2019 八年十二月二十四日（「二零一八年購股 (the "2019 Options"), respectively. 權」）及二零一九年三月二十九日（「二零 一九年購股權」）生效。 2015 Options 二零一五年購股權 The following share options were outstanding under the 2015 以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一五年 Options during the period: 購股權行使： Weighted average Number of exercise price options HK$ per share '000 加權 平均行使價 購股權數目 每股港元 千份 At 1 January 2019 於二零一九年一月一日 6.912 18,872 Forfeited during the period 期內沒收 6.912 (57) Exercised during the period 期內行使 6.912 (1,447) At 30 June 2019 於二零一九年六月三十日 6.912 17,368 The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options 於報告期末，二零一五年購股權項下尚 outstanding under the 2015 Options as at the end of the 未行使購股權的行使價及行使期如下： reporting period are as follows: 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 Number of options Exercise price* Exercise period 購股權數目 行使價* 行使期 '000 HK$ per share 千份 每股港元 1,118 6.912 4 September 2017 to 3 September 2022 二零一七年九月四日至二零二二年九月三日 7,708 6.912 4 September 2018 to 3 September 2022 二零一八年九月四日至二零二二年九月三日 8,542 6.912 4 September 2019 to 3 September 2022 二零一九年九月四日至二零二二年九月三日 17,368 * The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment * 倘若進行供股或紅股發行，或本公司之 in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in 股本有其他類似改動，則購股權之行使 the Company's share capital. 價可予調整。 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 55 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 16. Share Option Scheme (continued) 16. 購股權計劃（續） 2018 Options 二零一八年購股權 The following share options were outstanding under the 2018 以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一八年 Options during the period: 購股權行使： Weighted average Number of exercise price options HK$ per share '000 加權 平均行使價 購股權數目 每股港元 千份 At 1 January 2019 於二零一九年一月一日 15.056 34,500 Forfeited during the period 期內沒收 15.056 - Exercised during the period 期內行使 15.056 - At 30 June 2019 於二零一九年六月三十日 15.056 34,500 The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options 於報告期末，二零一八年購股權項下尚 outstanding under the 2018 Options as at the end of the 未行使購股權的行使價及行使期如下： reporting period are as follows: 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 Number of options Exercise price* Exercise period 購股權數目 行使價* 行使期 '000 HK$ per share 千份 每股港元 11,015 15.056 24 December 2020 to 23 December 2025 二零二零年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日 11,015 15.056 24 December 2021 to 23 December 2025 二零二一年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日 11,015 15.056 24 December 2022 to 23 December 2025 二零二二年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日 1,455 15.056 24 December 2023 to 23 December 2025 二零二三年十二月二十四日至二零二五年十二月二十三日 34,500 * The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment * 倘若進行供股或紅股發行，或本公司之 in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in 股本有其他類似改動，則購股權之行使 the Company's share capital. 價可予調整。 56 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 16. Share Option Scheme (continued) 16. 購股權計劃（續） 2019 Options 二零一九年購股權 The following share options were outstanding under the 2019 以下購股權於期內尚未根據二零一九年 Options during the period: 購股權行使： Weighted average Number of exercise price options HK$ per share '000 加權 平均行使價 購股權數目 每股港元 千份 At 1 January 2019 於二零一九年一月一日 - - Granted during the period 期內授出 18.400 500 At 30 June 2019 於二零一九年六月三十日 18.400 500 The fair value of 2019 Options on the date of grant was 於授出日期，二零一九年購股權的公允 immaterial and, therefore, the Group did not recognise any 價值數額較小，故本集團於截至二零一 share option expense under 2019 Options during the six 九年六月三十日止六個月並無確認二零 months ended 30 June 2019. 一九年購股權項下的任何購股權開支。 The exercise prices and exercise periods of the share options 於報告期末，二零一九年購股權項下尚 outstanding under the 2019 Options as at the end of the 未行使購股權的行使價及行使期如下： reporting period are as follows: 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 Number of options Exercise price* Exercise period 購股權數目 行使價* 行使期 '000 HK$ per share 千份 每股港元 125 18.400 29 March 2021 to 28 March 2026 二零二一年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日 125 18.400 29 March 2022 to 28 March 2026 二零二二年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日 125 18.400 29 March 2023 to 28 March 2026 二零二三年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日 125 18.400 29 March 2024 to 28 March 2026 二零二四年三月二十九日至二零二六年三月二十八日 500 * The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment * 倘若進行供股或紅股發行，或本公司之 in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in 股本有其他類似改動，則購股權之行使 the Company's share capital. 價可予調整。 2019年中期報告 INTERIM REPORT 2019 57 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中期簡明綜合財務資料附註 17. Event after the Reporting Period 17. 報告期後事項 There is no material subsequent event undertaken by the 本集團於二零一九年六月三十日後概無 Group after 30 June 2019. 發生任何重大期後事項。 18. Approval of the Interim Condensed 18. 批准中期簡明綜合財務資料 Consolidated Financial Information The interim condensed consolidated financial information was 中期簡明綜合財務資料已於二零一九年 approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 八月六日獲董事會批准及授權刊發。 6 August 2019. 58 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 OTHER DISCLOSURES 二零一九年六月三十日 其他披露資料 30 June 2019 SHARE OPTION SCHEME 購股權計劃 The Company adopted a share option scheme which became 本公司採納一項購股權計劃，由二零一五年 effective on 4 September 2015 and, unless otherwise cancelled or 九月四日起生效，除非被註銷或修訂，否則 amended, will remain in force for 7 years from that date. As at 30 購股權計劃將由該日期起七年內有效。於二 June 2019, the Company had 52,367,692 share options outstanding 零一九年六月三十日，本公司於購股權計劃 under the share option scheme, which represented approximately 項下共有52,367,692份未行使購股權，相當 4.07% of the Company's shares in issue as at that date. The table 於該日期本公司已發行股份約4.07%。下表 below sets out details of the outstanding options granted to the 載列截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月期 Directors and other grantees under the share option scheme and 間根據購股權計劃授予董事及其他承授人的 movements during the 6 months ended 30 June 2019: 尚未行使的購股權的詳情及變動情況： Number of share options 購股權數目 Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Exercised Cancelled Lapsed Exercise Name or category Granted at Granted at Granted at during the during the during the during the during the during the during the At Exercise period price of of participants 04.09.2015 24.12.2018 29.3.2019 year 2015 year 2016 year 2017 year 2018 period period period 30.6.2019 of share options share options 於二零一八年 於二零一九年 參與者之 於二零一五年 十二月二十四日 三月二十九日 於二零一五年 於二零一六年 於二零一七年 於二零一八年 於二零一九年 購股權之 姓名或類別 九月四日授出 授出 授出 註銷 註銷 註銷 註銷 期內行使 期內註銷 期內失效 六月三十日 購股權之行使期 行使價 Directors 董事 Mr. Takayuki Morita 119,000 - - - - - - - - - 119,000 04.09.2017-03.09.2022 HK$6.912 森田隆之先生 二零一七年九月四日至 6.912港元 二零二二年九月三日 - 80,000 - - - - - - - - 80,000 24.12.2020-23.12.2025 HK$15.056 二零二零年十二月二十四日至 15.056港元 二零二五年十二月二十三日 Mr. Junjun Tang - - 500,000 - - - - - - - 500,000 29.3.2021-28.3.2026 HK$18.400 唐均君先生 二零二一年三月二十九日至 18.400港元 二零二六年三月二十八日 Other employees 30,131,000 - - (130,000) (1,458,000) (1,353,399) (754,595) 1,446,670 (57,666) (334) 17,248,692 04.09.2017-03.09.2022 HK$6.912 其他僱員 二零一七年九月四日至 6.912港元 二零二二年九月三日 - 34,420,000 - - - - - - - - 34,420,000 24.12.2020-23.12.2025 HK$15.056 二零二零年十二月二十四日至 15.056港元 二零二五年十二月二十三日 In aggregate 30,250,000 34,500,000 500,000 (130,000) (1,458,000) (1,353,399) (753,995) 1,446,670 (57,666) (334) 52,367,692 總數 Cancelled during the year 2017: Including Cancelled and Lapsed during the year 2017.

Cancelled during the year 2018: Including Cancelled and Lapsed during the year 2018. 於二零一七年註銷： 包括於二零一七年已註 銷及失效。

包括於二零一七年已註 銷及失效。 於二零一八年註銷： 包括於二零一八年已註 銷及失效。 Please refer to pages 31 to 58 of the Notes to the Interim 進一步詳情請參閱中期簡明綜合財務資料附 Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for further details. 註第31頁至58頁。 2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 59 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY As at 30 June 2019, save as disclosed below, none of the Directors nor the chief executive of the Company had any interests and short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of SFO), as recorded in the register kept under section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") contained in the Listing Rules. 董事及最高行政人員於本公司股 份及相關股份的權益 於 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 ， 除 下 文 披 露 者 外，概無本公司董事及最高行政人員於本公 司或任何相聯法團（定義見證券及期貨條例第 XV部）的股份、相關股份或債權證中擁有載入 根據證券及期貨條例第352條須予存置的登記 冊內的任何權益及淡倉，或按照上市規則所 載上市發行人董事進行證券交易的標準守則 （「標準守則」）須知會本公司及聯交所的任何 權益及淡倉。 Number of underlying shares Approximate held in percentage of Name of Director Capacity long position(1) interests 以好倉持有的 董事姓名 身份 相關股份數目(1) 概約權益百分比 Mr. Junjun Tang Beneficial owner 唐均君先生 實益擁有人 500,000 0.04% Mr. Takayuki Morita Beneficial owner 森田隆之先生 實益擁有人 199,000 0.02% Note: 附註： (1) Long position in the underlying shares of the Company under share (1) 按購股權計劃授出的購股權項下於本公司相 options granted pursuant to the Share Option Scheme 關股份的好倉 60 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2019 其他披露資料 二零一九年六月三十日 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER 主要股東及其他人士於本公司股 PERSONS' INTERESTS IN THE SHARES AND 份和相關股份的權益 UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY As at 30 June 2019, persons other than a Director or chief executive of the Company, having interests of 5% or more or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Group, were as follows: 於二零一九年六月三十日，除本公司董事或 最高行政人員外，於本集團股份及相關股份 中擁有5%或以上權益或淡倉的人士如下： Approximate percentage of aggregate interests Capacity and Number of in issued share Substantial shareholders nature of interest shares held capital* 佔已發行 股本權益總額的 主要股東 身份及權益性質 持有股份數目 概約百分比* Shanghai Hua Hong International, Inc. Legal and Beneficial owner 350,401,100(1) 27.26% (Hua Hong International)(2) 法定及實益擁有人 上海華虹國際有限公司（華虹國際） (2) Shanghai Huahong (Group) Co., Ltd. Interest in a controlled corporation 350,401,100(1) 27.26% (Huahong Group)(2) 受控制法團權益 上海華虹（集團）有限公司（華虹集團） (2) INESA (Group) Co., Ltd. (INESA)(2) Interest in a controlled corporation 350,401,100(1) 27.26% 上海儀電（集團）有限公司（儀電集團） 受控制法團權益 (2) Sino-Alliance International, Ltd. Legal and Beneficial owner 160,545,541(1)(3) 12.49% (Sino-Alliance International) 法定及實益擁有人 Sino-Alliance International, Ltd. Interest in a controlled corporation 34,919,354(1) 2.72% (Sino-Alliance International) 受控制法團權益 Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. (SAIL) Interest in a controlled corporation 545,865,995(1)(4) 42.47% 上海聯和投資有限公司（上海聯和） 受控制法團權益 Xinxin (Hongkong) Capital Co., Limited Legal and beneficial owner 242,398,925 18.86% 鑫芯（香港）投資有限公司 法定及實益擁有人 China Integrated Circuit Industry Interest in a controlled corporation 242,398,925 18.86% Investment Fund Co., Ltd. 國家集成電路產業投資基金股份有限公司 受控制法團權益 NEC Corporation Legal and Beneficial owner 99,038,800(1) 7.71% 法定及實益擁有人 2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 61 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' INTERESTS IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY (continued) Notes: Long positions in the shares of the Company. Hua Hong International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huahong Group. As at 30 June 2019, Huahong Group was 47.08% owned by SAIL. In addition, SAIL controlled 51.83% of the voting rights of Huahong Group by virtue of its 47.08% equity interest in Huahong Group and 4.75% voting rights pursuant to a voting bloc from INESA to SAIL. Therefore SAIL and INESA were deemed to be interested in the Shares by virtue of Part XV of the SFO. Including 3,084 shares held in escrow by Sino-Alliance International pursuant to an escrow arrangement. In addition to the 350,401,100 Shares (27.26%) it indirectly held through Hua Hong International, SAIL indirectly held interests in the Company through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Sino- Alliance International. The percentages are calculated based on the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at 30 June 2019, i.e., 1,285,365,895 shares. Save as disclosed above, so far as is known to any of the Directors and chief executive of the Company, as at 30 June 2019, no other person or corporation had any interests or short positions in any shares or underlying shares of the Company which was recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019. 62 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 主要股東及其他人士於本公司股 份和相關股份的權益（續） 附註： 於本公司股份中的好倉。 華虹國際為華虹集團的全資子公司。於二零 一九年六月三十日，華虹集團由上海聯和擁 有 47.08% 股權。此外，上海聯和因其擁有華 虹集團的 47.08% 股權及根據儀電集團與上海 聯和的投票集團取得 4.75% 投票權而控制華 虹集團 51.83% 的投票權。根據證券及期貨條 例第 XV 部，上海聯和及儀電集團被視為於有 關股份中擁有權益。 Sino-Alliance International 股數包含因託管安 排而代為持有 3,084 股股份。 除透過華虹國際間接持有 350,401,100 股股份 (27.26%) 外，上海聯和透過四家全資子公司 包括 Sino-Alliance International 間接持有本公 司權益。 百分比乃按本公司於二零一九年六月三十日 已發行的股份總數（即 1,285,365,895 股股份） 計算。 除上文披露者外，就本公司董事及最高行政 人員所知，於二零一九年六月三十日，概無 本公司董事或最高行政人員以外的其他人士 或法團於本公司任何股份或相關股份中有任 何權益或淡倉並已記入根據證券及期貨條例 第336條本公司須予存置的記錄冊內。 買賣、銷售或贖回證券 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月期間， 本公司或其任何子公司概無買賣或贖回本公 司任何上市證券。 COMPLIANCE WITH THE DEED OF NON- COMPETITION AND DEED OF RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL OTHER DISCLOSURES 30 June 2019 其他披露資料 二零一九年六月三十日 遵守不競爭契據及優先購買權契據 Huahong Group, SAIL and INESA, being controlling shareholders 本公司的控股股東華虹集團、上海聯和及儀 of the Company, entered into a deed of non-competition (the 電集團訂立日期為二零一四年九月二十三日 "Deed of Non-competition") dated 23 September 2014, details of 的不競爭契據（「不競爭契據」），詳情載於日 which have been set out in the paragraph headed "Deed of Non- 期為二零一四年十月三日的本公司招股章程 competition" in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling （「招股章程」）「與控股股東的關係」一節中「不 Shareholders" of the Company's Prospectus dated 3 October 競爭承諾」一段。另外，華虹集團和上海聯和 2014 (the "Prospectus"). In addition, Huahong Group and SAIL 亦訂立日期為二零一四年六月十日的優先購 also entered into a deed of right of first refusal (the "Deed of Right 買權契據（「優先購買權契據」），詳情載於招 of First Refusal") dated 10 June 2014, details of which have been 股章程「與控股股東的關係」一節中「優先購買 set out in the paragraph headed "Right of First Refusal" in the 權」一段。本公司於截至二零一九年六月三十 section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of 日止已覆核上述各控股股東有關他們遵守不 the Prospectus. As of 30 June 2019, the Company has reviewed 競爭契據及優先購買權契據（視情況而定）內 the written declaration from each of the controlling shareholders 承諾的書面聲明。獨立非執行董事已覆核遵 mentioned above on their compliance with their undertaking under 守情況，並確認不競爭契據及優先購買權契 the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal 據（視情況而定）下的全部承諾均獲有關訂約 (as the case may be). The Independent Non-executive Directors 方遵守。 have reviewed the status of compliance and confirmed that all the undertakings under the Deed of Non-competition and the Deed of Right of First Refusal (as the case may be) have been complied with by the relevant parties. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 企業管治 The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of 本公司致力保持企業管治在高水平，以保障 corporate governance with a view to safeguarding the interests of 股東權益及提升企業價值及問責性。 its shareholders and enhancing corporate value and accountability. The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of 本公司致力保持企業管治在高水平，以保障 corporate governance with a view to safeguarding the interests of 股東權益及提升企業價值。董事會認為，本 its shareholders and enhancing corporate value. The Board is of the 公司於截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 view that the Company has complied with the code provisions set 期間一直遵守上市規則附錄十四所載的企業 out in the Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix 管治守則內的守則條文。 14 of the Listing Rules during the six months ended 30 June 2019. 2019年中期報告 Interim Report 2019 63 OTHER DISCLOSURES 其他披露資料 30 June 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding the Directors' securities transactions on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Code"). Having made specific enquiries of all Directors, the Company has received their written confirmations that they have complied with the required standard as set out in the Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee, comprising one Non-executive Director and two Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, has reviewed and approved the unaudited results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and has discussed with the management on the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, internal controls and financial reporting matters. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY The interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 containing information required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules will be dispatched to shareholders and published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.huahonggrace.com) in due course. By Order of the Board Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited Mr. Suxin Zhang Chairman and Executive Director 64 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 董事進行證券交易之行為守則 本公司已採納董事進行證券交易之行為守則 （「該守則」），而該守則的有關條款不低於上 市規則附錄十所載上市發行人董事進行證券 交易的標準守則所規定的標準。本公司已向 所有董事作特定查詢，每位董事均已書面確 認其於截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 期間遵守該守則所載的必守標準。 審核委員會 由本公司一位非執行董事及兩位獨立非執行 董事組成之審核委員會已審閱及批准本集團 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月的未經 審核業績，並已與管理層就本集團採納的會 計政策及常規、內部監控及財務報告相關事 宜進行討論。 於聯交所及本公司網站刊發中期 報告 載 有 上 市 規 則 附 錄 十 六 所 規 定 資 料 的 截 至 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 止 六 個 月 的 中 期 報 告 ， 將 於 適 當 時 候 寄 發 予 股 東 及 於 聯 交 所網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)和本公司網站 (www.huahonggrace.com)刊載。 承董事會命 華虹半導體有限公司 張素心先生 主席兼執行董事 HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司 Attachments Original document

