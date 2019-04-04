Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hua Hong Semiconductor : Proxy Form Annual General Meeting to be Held on 9 May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 12:37am EDT

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1347)

PROXY FORM

Annual General Meeting to Be Held on 9 May 2019

I/We

of

being shareholder

of

shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company")

hereby appoint (Note 1)

of

or failing him the duly appointed Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kowloon Shangri-La Hong Kong, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong and at any adjournment thereof and, in particular, to vote in respect of the undermentioned resolutions as indicated:

Resolutions

FOR

AGAINST

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company

and the reports of the directors (the "Director(s)") and the auditors for the year

ended 31 December 2018

2.

To approve a final dividend of HK$0.31 per ordinary share of the Company in

respect of the year ended 31 December 2018

3.

To re-elect Mr. Stephen Tso Tung Chang as an independent non-executive Director

4.

To re-elect Mr. Long Fei Ye as an independent non-executive Director

5.

To re-elect Mr. Jianbo Chen as a non-executive Director

6.

To re-elect Mr. Yang Du as a non-executive Director

7.

To re-elect Mr. Junjun Tang as an executive Director

8.

To authorize the board of Directors to fix the respective Directors' remuneration

9.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors and to authorise the board of Directors

to fix their remuneration

10.

To approve the general mandate to repurchase issued shares of the Company

11.

To approve the general mandate to allot and issue additional shares of the

Company

12.

To approve the extension of general mandate to allot and issue the shares

repurchased by the Company

As witness my/our hand this

day of

2019

Signature(s) (Note 4)

shareholder(s) of the Company

Notes:

1.A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder is entitled to appoint a proxy of his own choice to attend and vote instead of him. If such an appointment is made, delete the words "or failing him the duly appointed Chairman of the Annual General Meeting" and insert the name and address of the person appointed as proxy in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will act as your proxy.

2.Please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space beside each of the resolutions how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form is returned duly signed but without any indication, the proxy will vote for or against the resolutions or will abstain at his discretion at the meeting.

3.In the case of joint holders of a share in the Company, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.

4.If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised to sign the same.

5.To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or adjourned meeting as the case may be or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of the meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll. In the event that you attend the meeting after having lodged this proxy form, this proxy form will be deemed to have been revoked.

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 04:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aCEVA LOGISTICS AG : Notice of Annual General Meetin...
PU
01:27a2019 AFCON : Amuneke dreams Taifa Stars, Super Eagles clash
AQ
01:26aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Kachikwu Re-elected President of African Oil Producers
AQ
01:26aTotal Increases Share Capital After Dividend Payment
DJ
01:25aSwiss medical device maker Medacta valued at $1.9 billion in IPO
RE
01:25aBank workers see salaries skyrocket
AQ
01:22aZEHNDER : Johannes Bollmann joins Group Executive Committee
PU
01:22aPT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Notice To The Shareholders of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (English)
PU
01:22aB&S : reaches agreement on acquiring majority stake in Lagaay
PU
01:22aCLARIANT : Hello to a “sweet” market-first for HAZARD LABEL-FREE COSMETICS
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
3BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
4COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit plans to make bid for Commerzbank
5CARL ICAHN SOLD LYFT STAKE TO SOROS PRIOR TO IPO: WSJ
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About