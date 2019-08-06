|
Hua Hong Semiconductor : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
08/06/2019 | 08:00am EDT
2Q 2019 Results
Revenue was US$230.0 million, flat to the prior year but 4.2% above 1Q 2019.
Gross margin was 31.0%, 2.6 percentage points below 2Q 2018 and 1.2 percentage points lower than 1Q 2019.
Net Profit was US$49.9 million, 8.7% over 2Q 2018 and 7.0% above 1Q 2019.
Basic earnings per share was US$0.034, US$0.01 lower than 2Q 2018, and US$0.003 lower than 1Q 2019.
ROE (annualized) was 8.0%.
2Q 2019 Income Statement
|
|
2Q 2019
|
2Q 2019
|
2Q 2018
|
1Q 2019
|
|
|
(US$ '000)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Guidance)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
YoY
|
QoQ
|
Revenue
|
230,037
|
230 million
|
229,868
|
220,753
|
0.1%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
71,423
|
|
77,246
|
70,997
|
(7.5)%
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
31.0%
|
30.0%
|
33.6%
|
32.2%
|
(2.6)
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
(35,352)
|
|
(34,030)
|
(31,727)
|
3.9%
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income net
|
24,616
|
|
16,082
|
5,457
|
53.1%
|
351.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
60,687
|
|
59,298
|
44,727
|
2.3%
|
35.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (expense) / benefit
|
(10,793)
|
|
(13,401)
|
1,914
|
(19.5)%
|
(663.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
49,894
|
|
45,897
|
46,641
|
8.7%
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit margin
|
21.7%
|
|
20.0%
|
21.1%
|
1.7
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
43,360
|
|
45,791
|
47,466
|
(5.3)%
|
(8.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
6,534
|
|
106
|
(825)
|
6064.2%
|
(892.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic ($)
|
0.034
|
|
0.044
|
0.037
|
(22.7)%
|
(8.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted ($)
|
0.033
|
|
0.043
|
0.037
|
(23.3)%
|
(10.8)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE (Annualized)
|
8.0%
|
|
10.4%
|
8.8%
|
(2.4)
|
(0.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue was US$230.0 million, flat to the prior year but 4.2% above 1Q 2019.
Gross margin was 31.0%, 2.6 percentage points below 2Q 2018 mainly due to lower capacity utilization and increased depreciation expenses, and 1.2 percentage points lower than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased depreciation expenses, and change in product mix, partially offset by improved capacity utilization.
Operating expenses were US$35.4 million, 3.9% above 2Q 2018 largely due to increased labor expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 2Q 2018, and 11.4% higher than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased labor expenses.
Other income net was US$24.6 million, 53.1% up year-over-year, primarily due to increased (i) foreign exchange gain, (ii) fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (iii) interest income, partially offset by decreased share of profit from an associate, and 351.1% up quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to (i) foreign exchange gain after a loss in the previous period, and (ii) increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.
Income tax expense was US$10.8 million, 19.5% lower than 2Q 2018, due to decreased taxable profit. Profit for the period was US$49.9 million, 8.7% over 2Q 2018 and 7.0% above 1Q 2019.
Net profit margin was 21.7%, 1.7 percentage points above 2Q 2018 and 0.6 percentage points over 1Q 2019. Basic earnings per share was US$0.034, US$0.01 lower than 2Q 2018 and US$0.003 lower than 1Q 2019. ROE (annualized) was 8.0%.
|
|
2Q 2019
|
2Q 2018
|
1Q 2019
|
(US$ '000)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
1,155,259
|
617,661
|
777,000
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
20,659
|
51,953
|
78,859
|
|
|
|
|
CapEx
|
(223,053)
|
(28,885)
|
(110,217)
|
|
|
|
|
Other net cash (used in) / generated from
|
(57,742)
|
(126,203)
|
86,093
|
investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) / generated from financing
|
(52,974)
|
333,523
|
317,684
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash
|
(313,110)
|
230,388
|
372,419
|
equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of
|
(7,471)
|
(11,327)
|
5,840
|
cash held in foreign currencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, ending of period
|
834,678
|
836,722
|
1,155,259
2Q 2019 Balance Sheet
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
(US$ '000)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
834,678
|
1,155,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted and time deposits
|
14,724
|
796
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
658,306
|
606,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and notes receivables
|
147,771
|
160,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
139,128
|
140,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
76,433
|
27,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
1,871,040
|
2,089,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
PP&E
|
1,037,724
|
853,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
208,008
|
212,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in an associate
|
64,900
|
65,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
363,228
|
299,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-current Assets
|
1,673,860
|
1,431,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
3,544,900
|
3,521,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-terminterest-bearing bank borrowings
|
4,364
|
4,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-terminterest-bearing bank borrowings
|
24,001
|
26,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Bank Borrowings
|
28,365
|
31,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
485,546
|
400,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
3,059,354
|
3,121,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt ratio (1)
|
13.7%
|
11.4%
|
|
(1) Debt ratio is calculated based on total liabilities/total assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|