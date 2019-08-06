Log in
Hua Hong Semiconductor : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

08/06/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

(Stock Code: 1347)

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

2Q 2019 Results

2Q 2019 Key Financials

Revenue was US$230.0 million, flat to the prior year but 4.2% above 1Q 2019.

Gross margin was 31.0%, 2.6 percentage points below 2Q 2018 and 1.2 percentage points lower than 1Q 2019.

Net Profit was US$49.9 million, 8.7% over 2Q 2018 and 7.0% above 1Q 2019.

Basic earnings per share was US$0.034, US$0.01 lower than 2Q 2018, and US$0.003 lower than 1Q 2019.

ROE (annualized) was 8.0%.

2Q 2019 Income Statement

2Q 2019

2Q 2019

2Q 2018

1Q 2019

(US$ '000)

(Unaudited)

(Guidance)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

YoY

QoQ

Revenue

230,037

230 million

229,868

220,753

0.1%

4.2%

Gross profit

71,423

77,246

70,997

(7.5)%

0.6%

Gross margin

31.0%

30.0%

33.6%

32.2%

(2.6)

(1.2)

Operating expenses

(35,352)

(34,030)

(31,727)

3.9%

11.4%

Other income net

24,616

16,082

5,457

53.1%

351.1%

Profit before tax

60,687

59,298

44,727

2.3%

35.7%

Income tax (expense) / benefit

(10,793)

(13,401)

1,914

(19.5)%

(663.9)%

Profit for the period

49,894

45,897

46,641

8.7%

7.0%

Net profit margin

21.7%

20.0%

21.1%

1.7

0.6

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

43,360

45,791

47,466

(5.3)%

(8.7)%

Non-controlling interests

6,534

106

(825)

6064.2%

(892.0)%

Earnings per share attributable to

owners of parent

Basic ($)

0.034

0.044

0.037

(22.7)%

(8.1)%

Diluted ($)

0.033

0.043

0.037

(23.3)%

(10.8)%

ROE (Annualized)

8.0%

10.4%

8.8%

(2.4)

(0.8)

Revenue was US$230.0 million, flat to the prior year but 4.2% above 1Q 2019.

Gross margin was 31.0%, 2.6 percentage points below 2Q 2018 mainly due to lower capacity utilization and increased depreciation expenses, and 1.2 percentage points lower than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased depreciation expenses, and change in product mix, partially offset by improved capacity utilization.

Operating expenses were US$35.4 million, 3.9% above 2Q 2018 largely due to increased labor expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 2Q 2018, and 11.4% higher than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased labor expenses.

Other income net was US$24.6 million, 53.1% up year-over-year, primarily due to increased (i) foreign exchange gain, (ii) fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (iii) interest income, partially offset by decreased share of profit from an associate, and 351.1% up quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to (i) foreign exchange gain after a loss in the previous period, and (ii) increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Income tax expense was US$10.8 million, 19.5% lower than 2Q 2018, due to decreased taxable profit. Profit for the period was US$49.9 million, 8.7% over 2Q 2018 and 7.0% above 1Q 2019.

Net profit margin was 21.7%, 1.7 percentage points above 2Q 2018 and 0.6 percentage points over 1Q 2019. Basic earnings per share was US$0.034, US$0.01 lower than 2Q 2018 and US$0.003 lower than 1Q 2019. ROE (annualized) was 8.0%.

2Q 2019 Cash Flow

2Q 2019

2Q 2018

1Q 2019

(US$ '000)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,155,259

617,661

777,000

Net cash generated from operating activities

20,659

51,953

78,859

CapEx

(223,053)

(28,885)

(110,217)

Other net cash (used in) / generated from

(57,742)

(126,203)

86,093

investing activities

Net cash (used in) / generated from financing

(52,974)

333,523

317,684

activities

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash

(313,110)

230,388

372,419

equivalents

Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of

(7,471)

(11,327)

5,840

cash held in foreign currencies

Cash and cash equivalents, ending of period

834,678

836,722

1,155,259

2Q 2019 Balance Sheet

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

(US$ '000)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

834,678

1,155,259

Restricted and time deposits

14,724

796

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

658,306

606,094

Trade and notes receivables

147,771

160,012

Inventories

139,128

140,322

Other current assets

76,433

27,149

Total Current Assets

1,871,040

2,089,632

PP&E

1,037,724

853,827

Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

208,008

212,370

Investment in an associate

64,900

65,620

Other non-current assets

363,228

299,944

Total Non-current Assets

1,673,860

1,431,761

Total Assets

3,544,900

3,521,393

Short-terminterest-bearing bank borrowings

4,364

4,455

Long-terminterest-bearing bank borrowings

24,001

26,732

Total Bank Borrowings

28,365

31,187

Total Liabilities

485,546

400,317

Total Equity

3,059,354

3,121,076

Debt ratio (1)

13.7%

11.4%

(1) Debt ratio is calculated based on total liabilities/total assets.

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 11:59:06 UTC
