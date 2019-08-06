Hua Hong Semiconductor : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

Revenue was US$230.0 million, flat to the prior year but 4.2% above 1Q 2019.

Gross margin was 31.0%, 2.6 percentage points below 2Q 2018 mainly due to lower capacity utilization and increased depreciation expenses, and 1.2 percentage points lower than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased depreciation expenses, and change in product mix, partially offset by improved capacity utilization.

Operating expenses were US$35.4 million, 3.9% above 2Q 2018 largely due to increased labor expenses, partially offset by an impairment provision in 2Q 2018, and 11.4% higher than 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased labor expenses.

Other income net was US$24.6 million, 53.1% up year-over-year, primarily due to increased (i) foreign exchange gain, (ii) fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and (iii) interest income, partially offset by decreased share of profit from an associate, and 351.1% up quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to (i) foreign exchange gain after a loss in the previous period, and (ii) increased fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Income tax expense was US$10.8 million, 19.5% lower than 2Q 2018, due to decreased taxable profit. Profit for the period was US$49.9 million, 8.7% over 2Q 2018 and 7.0% above 1Q 2019.

Net profit margin was 21.7%, 1.7 percentage points above 2Q 2018 and 0.6 percentage points over 1Q 2019. Basic earnings per share was US$0.034, US$0.01 lower than 2Q 2018 and US$0.003 lower than 1Q 2019. ROE (annualized) was 8.0%.

