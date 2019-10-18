Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hua Lien International : INSIDE INFORMATION RECENT DEVELOPMENT REGARDING THE OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:54am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA LIEN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) COMPANY LIMITED

華 聯 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 969)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RECENT DEVELOPMENT REGARDING THE OUTSTANDING

CONVERTIBLE NOTE

This announcement is made by Hua Lien International (Holding) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule

13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 13 August 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of poll result of the extraordinary general meeting held on 20 September 2019 of the Company dated 20 September 2019 (the "Announcement") in respect of the Second Amendment Deed. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Announcement unless otherwise defined herein.

The Board would like to provide an update regarding the Outstanding Convertible Note.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the ordinary resolution relating to the proposed extension of the Maturity Date of the Outstanding Convertible Note (the "Resolution") was voted down by the Independent Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2019 and the Outstanding Convertible Note became immediately due and payable. As an interim measure pending the repayment of the Outstanding Convertible Note, Complant Sugar have issued an non-irrevocable and unconditional undertaking in favour of the Company that conditional upon the entering into of an agreement for a formal repayment plan in relation to the Outstanding Convertible Note, Complant Sugar agrees and undertakes that, before 31 December 2019 (or such other date as agreed by the parties in writing), (i) the failure of the Company to repay the Outstanding Convertible Note on and since the due date (being 27 February 2019) will not constitute an event of default under the Convertible Note; and (ii) Complant Sugar will not demand repayment of or performance of obligations under the Outstanding Convertible Note.

- 1 -

Based on the aforesaid non-irrevocable undertaking being provided by Complant Sugar to the Company and that Complant Sugar plans to carry out negotiation within the specified period in the non-irrevocable undertaking to reach an agreement for a repayment plan, the Board is of the view that the Resolution being voted down does not affect the normal business operation of the Group. The Company will publish further announcement(s) to provide update on the repayment plan as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Hua Lien International (Holding) Company Limited

Liu Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises eight directors, of which three are executive directors, namely Mr. Liu Xueyi, Mr. Han Hong, and Mr. Wang Zhaohui, two are non-executive directors, namely Ms. Liu Yan and Mr. Zhang Jian, and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Cheng Tai Kwan Sunny, Mr. Shi Zhu and Dr. Lu Heng Henry.

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hua Lien International (Holding) Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aDTE ENERGY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11a10X GENOMICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aKENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aSYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aDANONE : cuts sales outlook after third quarter miss
RE
06:09aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
PU
06:09aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Interest By Director - Zhang Guobiao
PU
06:09aCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : in Arizona expands and relocates Flagstaff office
PU
06:09aTIC TAC INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of poll results of the annual general meeting held on 18 october 2019
PU
06:09aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In EC World REIT
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations
5SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group