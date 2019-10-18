Hua Lien International : INSIDE INFORMATION RECENT DEVELOPMENT REGARDING THE OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA LIEN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) COMPANY LIMITED

華 聯 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 969)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RECENT DEVELOPMENT REGARDING THE OUTSTANDING

CONVERTIBLE NOTE

This announcement is made by Hua Lien International (Holding) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")



Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 13 August 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of poll result of the extraordinary general meeting held on 20 September 2019 of the Company dated 20 September 2019 (the "Announcement") in respect of the Second Amendment Deed. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Announcement unless otherwise defined herein.

The Board would like to provide an update regarding the Outstanding Convertible Note.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the ordinary resolution relating to the proposed extension of the Maturity Date of the Outstanding Convertible Note (the "Resolution") was voted down by the Independent Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2019 and the Outstanding Convertible Note became immediately due and payable. As an interim measure pending the repayment of the Outstanding Convertible Note, Complant Sugar have issued an non-irrevocable and unconditional undertaking in favour of the Company that conditional upon the entering into of an agreement for a formal repayment plan in relation to the Outstanding Convertible Note, Complant Sugar agrees and undertakes that, before 31 December 2019 (or such other date as agreed by the parties in writing), (i) the failure of the Company to repay the Outstanding Convertible Note on and since the due date (being 27 February 2019) will not constitute an event of default under the Convertible Note; and (ii) Complant Sugar will not demand repayment of or performance of obligations under the Outstanding Convertible Note.