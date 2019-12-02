Hua Medicine : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENT

THE TENANCY AGREEMENT

In accordance with prior approval by the Board, the Company announces that on 3 December 2019, Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company) as the Tenant entered into the Tenancy Agreement with the Landlord (Independent Third Parties) for tenancy in respect of the Premises under the Tenancy Agreement for a term of 72 months commencing from 15 November 2019 to 14 November 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Company's Global Operation Headquarters and Research and Development Centre.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Upon implementation of IFRS 16 effective from 1 January 2019, the Group if entering into lease transaction as a lessee should recognise the right-of-use asset in the consolidated financial statements of the Company according to IFRS 16. Under the Listing Rules, the entering into lease transaction by the Group as lessee effective from 1 January 2019 will be regarded as an acquisition of asset under the definition of transaction set out in Rule 14.04(1)(a) of the Listing Rules, and will constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules depending on the size of the lease transaction.

As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.04(9) of the Listing Rules) for the transaction contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement exceed 5% but are below 25%, such transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

