Hua Medicine : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENT
12/02/2019 | 11:35pm EST
HUA MEDICINE
華領醫藥
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(stock code: 2552)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENT
THE TENANCY AGREEMENT
In accordance with prior approval by the Board, the Company announces that on 3 December 2019, Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company) as the Tenant entered into the Tenancy Agreement with the Landlord (Independent Third Parties) for tenancy in respect of the Premises under the Tenancy Agreement for a term of 72 months commencing from 15 November 2019 to 14 November 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Company's Global Operation Headquarters and Research and Development Centre.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
Upon implementation of IFRS 16 effective from 1 January 2019, the Group if entering into lease transaction as a lessee should recognise the right-of-use asset in the consolidated financial statements of the Company according to IFRS 16. Under the Listing Rules, the entering into lease transaction by the Group as lessee effective from 1 January 2019 will be regarded as an acquisition of asset under the definition of transaction set out in Rule 14.04(1)(a) of the Listing Rules, and will constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules depending on the size of the lease transaction.
As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.04(9) of the Listing Rules) for the transaction contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement exceed 5% but are below 25%, such transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
In accordance with prior approval by the Board, the Company announces that on 3 December 2019, Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company) as the Tenant entered into the Tenancy Agreement with the Landlord (Research and Development an Independent Third Party) for tenancy in respect of the Premises under the Tenancy Agreement for a term of 72 months commencing from 15 November 2019 to 14 November 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Company's Global Operation Headquarters and Research and Development Centre.
THE TENANCY AGREEMENT
Set out below is a summary of the principal terms of the Tenancy Agreement:
Date
:
3 December 2019
The Landlord
:
Shanghai Zhangjiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (上海張江（集團）有限公
司)
The Tenant
:
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company)
The Premises
:
Building 2, Lane 36, Xuelin Road, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park,
Pudong New Area, Shanghai, China
Term
:
Seventy-two (72) months commencing from 15 November 2019
to 14 November 2025 (both days inclusive)
The aggregate value
:
The aggregate value of consideration payable under the Tenancy
of consideration
|
payable and basis
is approximately RMB103.3 million
|
The basic rent under the Tenancy Agreement is determined after
arm's length negotiations between the Landlord and the Tenant
Payable term
:
The monthly basic rent shall be payable once every three months.
The first three-month rent shall be payable in advance within
fifteen (15) days after the commencement date of the Tenancy
|
Agreement. The subsequent monthly rent shall be payable ten (10)
|
days in advance of each and every three-month period
INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES
The Company
The Company is a leading, clinical-stage innovative drug development company in China focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of diabetes. Founded by an experienced group of entrepreneurs and international investment firms, the Company advanced a first-in-class oral drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes into NDA-enabling stage and is currently evaluating the therapy in adults with diabetes in two Phase III trials in China and in two Phase I trials in the United States. The Company has also initiated product life-cycle management studies of this novel diabetes therapy and advanced its use in personalized diabetes care. The Company's strategy is to leverage the cost-efficient and high-quality drug development capabilities available in China, while working closely with disease experts and regulatory agencies in China and across the world to advance diabetes care solutions for patients worldwide.
The Landlord
The Landlord is a company incorporated in China with limited liability. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries:
-
the Landlord is principally engaged in operation and transfer of high-tech projects, development and design of urban infrastructure, operation of real estate, consultation, comprehensive shopping mall, building materials and metal materials (for the above items subject to approval, relevant approval must be obtained prior to operation); and
-
the Landlord and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.
REASONS FOR THE TENANCY AGREEMENT
To establish the Global Operation Headquarters and Research and Development Center in China, the Group has to enter into the tenancy agreement for leasing office building.
The terms of the Tenancy Agreement, including the rental charge, were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties. The entering into of the Tenancy Agreement is necessary for the operation of the business in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. Therefore, the Board considers that the terms of the Tenancy Agreement are fair and reasonable and entering into the Tenancy Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
DEFINITION
"Board" "China"
"Company"
"Connected Person(s)" "Director(s)" "Group"
"IFRS"
"Hong Kong"
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
"Landlord"
"Listing Rules"
"Premises"
"Shareholder(s)" "Stock Exchange" "Tenancy Agreement"
Board of Directors
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau Special Administrative Region of China
Hua Medicine (華領醫藥) (stock code: 2552), an exempt limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and the shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules
director(s) of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries
International Financial Reporting Standards
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China
to the best of the directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Landlord and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules)
the landlord as more particular set out under the sub-heading "The Landlord" in the section "The Tenancy Agreement" in this announcement
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
the premises as more particular set out under the sub-heading "The Premises" in the section "The Tenancy Agreement" in this announcement
holder(s) of shares of the Company
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the tenancy agreement dated 3 December 2019 entered into between the Tenant and the Landlord in relation to the tenancy of the Premises
"Tenant"Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd., a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of China, being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
By Order of the Board
Dr. Li Chen
Chief Executive Officer and
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 3 December, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Li Chen and Mr. George Chien Cheng Lin as executive Directors; Mr. Robert Taylor Nelsen and Dr. Lian Yong Chen as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Walter Teh-ming Kwauk, Mr. William Robert Keller, Mr. Junling Liu and Mr. Yiu Wa Alec Tsui as independent non-executive Directors.
